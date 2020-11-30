Climate Science Glossary

2020 SkS Weekly Climate Change & Global Warming News Roundup #51

Posted on 19 December 2020 by John Hartz

A chronological listing of news articles linked to on the Skeptical Science Facebook Page during the past week: Sun, Dec 13, 2020 through Sat, Dec 19, 2020

Editor's Choice

Are we really ready to tackle the climate crisis? Yes, here’s 6 reasons why

The Paris agreement called for global action to curb rising CO2 emissions.

Individuals, organizations and governments are making real progress in battling the climate crisis.

Pledging to reduce carbon emissions and investing in renewable energy are some of the key strides being taken.

It's vital that momentum is continually building, to reduce the negative effects of climate change.

Since the adoption of the landmark Paris Agreement on climate change in 2015, global momentum to tackle the climate crisis has been building. Progress has been made on almost every front, from bold corporate emissions-reduction targets and investors shifting away from coal to a surge of support for net-zero targets and a rising movement of youth activists from Uganda to India, culminating in Greta Thunberg being recognized as Time Magazine’s 2019 “Person of the Year.”

While the coronavirus pandemic led to a historic drop in global emissions this year, this drop will be a blip in the ongoing trend of ever-climbing GHG emissions unless backed up by changes in policy and business practices. Last year was the second-hottest on record globally, and 2020 is on track to be the warmest year ever.

From wildfires in Australia and the western United States to this year’s record-breaking hurricane season, communities around the world continue to face devastating extreme weather events, many exacerbated by the climate crisis. A lot of work lies ahead of us.

The coronavirus pandemic, while first and foremost a health, employment and economic crisis, will also impact efforts to advance climate action. On the one hand, most leaders are not focused on climate action these days, and the COP26 climate summit originally scheduled for November 2020 in Glasgow was postponed until next year. On the other hand, this health crisis shows that countries can respond rapidly to a global emergency.

Here are six ways the world has shown it’s ready for more ambitious climate action since the Paris Agreement was adopted in 2015:

Click here to access the entire article as originally posted on the World Economic Forum's website.

Are we really ready to tackle the climate crisis? Yes, here’s 6 reasons why by Molly Bergern & Helen Mountford, World Economic Forum, Dec 18, 2020

