Climate Science Glossary

Given the smoothing effect of the publication pipeline, it's safe to say that publisher staff took a full holiday this month, as reflected in this edition's paltry collection of 54 articles, around 1/2 of our normal bill of lading.

Post-AGW research

After viewing a few dozen editions of New Research something becomes strikingly apparent: despite die-hard deniers still banging on with their monologue "debate" about climate change, legitimate scientific practice has long moved on. Climate change is woven into the fabric of ongoing investigation of a myriad of phenomena. The fact of climate change has been absorbed and is added to our inventory of reliable explanatory power. Many researchers are deeply into knock-on effects of an already-changed climate while others refer to the fact of change tangentially.

In this week's "Observations..." section is an exemplary publication helping to illustrate where the scientific community stands, Atmospheric driving mechanisms of extreme precipitation events in July of 2017 and 2018 in western Japan (open access). Authors Nayak & Takemi explain how a pair of extreme meteorological events came to pass, focusing on atmospheric dynamics temporally immediate to the systems in question. Their analysis is not about climate change - the topic of their paper is "just" weather - but climate change is what made the weather they examine possible. This attribution is barely remarked in the abstract, because for specialists in the field it's tacitly understood, a given. In the body of the paper, the underlying climate change drivers of the specific effects scrutinized by Nayak & Takemi are crisply dealt with in a list of references. That's it. There's no "debate," no waffling, nothing serious to discuss about the ultimate energy source amplifying this weather.

If deniers bothered to stay current with scientific research having even a remote degree of connection to climate, they'd surely realize they're still standing at the station long after the knowledge train has departed. Where do they get their information?

54 Articles

Physical science of climate change, effects

A global study of hygroscopicity-driven light scattering enhancement in the context of other in-situ aerosol optical properties

Open Access DOI: 10.5194/acp-2020-1250 (preprint)

Observations of climate change, effects

A new intermittent regime of convective ventilation threatens the Black Sea oxygenation status

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/bg-17-6507-2020

Accelerated glacier mass loss in the Russian Arctic (2010–2017)

Open Access DOI: 10.5194/tc-2020-358 (preprint)

The role of sea-level changes in the evolution of coastal barriers – An example from the southwestern Baltic Sea

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1177/0959683620981703

Ring widths of Rhododendron shrubs reveal a persistent winter warming in the central Himalaya

DOI: 10.1016/j.dendro.2020.125799

Atmospheric driving mechanisms of extreme precipitation events in July of 2017 and 2018 in western Japan

Open Access DOI: 10.1016/j.dynatmoce.2020.101186

Large-area thermal anomalies in Europe (1951–2018). Temporal and spatial patterns

DOI: 10.1016/j.atmosres.2020.105434

Evidence of asymmetric change in Diurnal Temperature Range in recent decades over different Agro‐climatic Zones of India

DOI: 10.1002/joc.6978

Assessing trends in atmospheric circulation patterns across North America

DOI: 10.1002/joc.6983

Instrumentation & observational methods of climate change, effects

Histogram Anomaly Time Series: A Compact Graphical Representation of Spatial Time Series Data Sets

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1175/bams-d-20-0130.1

Past, Present and Future Pacific Sea Level‐Change

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1029/2020ef001839

Toward a comprehensive understanding of global vegetation CO2 assimilation from space

Modeling, simulation & projection of climate change, effects MSWE

Role of sea surface temperature patterns for the Southern Hemisphere jet stream response to CO 2 forcing

Advances in climate & climate effects modeling, simulation & projection

An Eddy–Zonal Flow Feedback Model for Propagating Annular Modes

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1175/jas-d-20-0214.1

Scoring Antarctic surface mass balance in climate models to refine future projections

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/tc-14-4719-2020

Projected changes of typhoon intensity in a regional climate model: Development of a machine learning bias correction scheme

DOI: 10.1002/joc.6987

Cryosphere & climate change

Paleoclimate

Holocene vegetation dynamics in response to climate change and hydrological processes in the Bohai region

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/cp-16-2509-2020

The middle to late Eocene greenhouse climate modelled using the CESM 1.0.5

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/cp-16-2573-2020

On the Role of Volcanism in Dansgaard-Oeschger Cycles

Open Access DOI: 10.5194/cp-2020-160 (preprint)

Biology & climate change

Tree growth decline as a response to projected climate change in the 21st century in Mediterranean mountain forests of Chile

DOI: 10.1016/j.gloplacha.2020.103406

Species-specific growth-climate responses of Dahurian Larch (Larix gmelinii) and Mongolian pine (Pinus sylvestris var. mongolica) in the Greater Khingan Range, northeast China

Risk of short‐term biodiversity loss under more persistent precipitation regimes

DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15501

Winter snow and spring temperature have differential effects on vegetation phenology and productivity across plant communities

DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15505

Evaluating multiple stressor research in coastal wetlands: A systematic review

DOI: 10.1016/j.marenvres.2020.105239

Global tree-ring analysis reveals rapid decrease in tropical tree longevity with temperature

DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2003873117

GHG sources & sinks, flux

Estimation of fire-induced carbon emission from Equatorial Asia in 2015 by using in situ aircraft and ship observations

Open Access DOI: 10.5194/acp-2020-1239 (preprint)

Simulating shrubs and their energy and carbon dioxide fluxes in Canada's Low Arctic with the Canadian Land Surface Scheme Including biogeochemical Cycles (CLASSIC)

Open Access DOI: 10.5194/bg-2020-458 (preprint)

Optimal model complexity for terrestrial carbon cycle prediction

Open Access DOI: 10.5194/bg-2020-478 (preprint)

Peatland initiation in Central European Russia during the Holocene: Effect of climate conditions and fires

DOI: 10.1177/0959683620981709

Determining dominating control mechanisms of inland water carbon cycling processes and associated gross primary productivity on regional and global scales

DOI: 10.1016/j.earscirev.2020.103497

Lower soil moisture and deep soil temperatures in thermokarst features increase old soil carbon loss after 10 years of experimental permafrost warming

Linking microbial functional gene abundance and soil extracellular enzyme activity: Implications for soil carbon dynamics

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15506

IPCC baseline scenarios have over-projected CO 2 emissions and economic growth

Drivers of global and national CO2 emissions changes 2000–2017

DOI: 10.1080/14693062.2020.1864267

CO2 removal & mitigation science & engineering

Injectivity index: a powerful tool for characterizing CO2 storage reservoirs—a technical note

The scale and drivers of carbon footprints in households, cities and regions across India

Open Access DOI: 10.1016/j.gloenvcha.2020.102205

Limiting food waste via grassroots initiatives as a potential for climate change mitigation: a systematic review

Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/aba2fe

Aerosols

A global study of hygroscopicity-driven light scattering enhancement in the context of other in-situ aerosol optical properties

Open Access DOI: 10.5194/acp-2020-1250 (preprint)

Climate change communications & cognition

Topic modelling the news media representation of climate change

DOI: 10.1080/23251042.2020.1866281

Managing for a Changing Climate: A Blended Interdisciplinary Climate Course

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1175/bams-d-19-0242.1

Agronomy & climate change

Agricultural impacts of climate change in Indiana and potential adaptations

DOI: 10.1007/s10584-020-02934-9

Economics & finance of climate change & mitigation

Sharing responsibility for trade-related emissions based on economic benefits

DOI: 10.1016/j.gloenvcha.2020.102207

Can liberalised electricity markets support decarbonised portfolios in line with the Paris Agreement? A case study of Central Western Europe

Open Access DOI: 10.1016/j.enpol.2020.111987

Central banks, financial stability and policy coordination in the age of climate uncertainty: a three-layered analytical and operational framework

DOI: 10.1080/14693062.2020.1862743

Climate change mitigation public policy research

Can China's industrial sector achieve energy conservation and emission reduction goals dominated by energy efficiency enhancement? A multi-objective optimization approach

DOI: 10.1016/j.enpol.2020.112108

Climate change adaptation & adaptation public policy research

Mainstreaming climate change adaptation into pro-poor development initiatives: evidence from local economic development programmes in Ghana

DOI: 10.1080/17565529.2020.1844611

Projected Drought Risk Assessment from Water Balance Perspectives in a Changing Climate

DOI: 10.1002/joc.6988

Toward the probabilistic forecasting of cyclone-induced marine flooding by overtopping at Reunion Island aided by a time-varying random-forest classification approach

DOI: 10.1007/s11069-020-04307-y

Is Bangkok at risk of marine flooding? Evidence relating to the historical floods of AD 1785 and 1983

DOI: 10.1007/s11069-020-04347-4

Navigating slow-onset risks through foresight and flexibility in Fiji: emerging recommendations for the planned relocation of climat

DOI: 10.1016/j.cosust.2020.12.004

Climate change impacts on human culture

Land is now the biggest gun: climate change and conflict in Karamoja, Uganda

DOI: 10.1080/17565529.2020.1862740

Other

Estimating the impact of seep methane oxidation on ocean pH and dissolved inorganic radiocarbon along the U.S. mid‐Atlantic Bight

DOI: 10.1029/2019jg005621

The role of advanced end-use technologies in long-term climate change mitigation: the interlinkage between primary bioenergy and energy end-use

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s10584-020-02839-7

Cultural ecosystem services caught in a ‘coastal squeeze’ between sea level rise and urban expansion

DOI: 10.1016/j.gloenvcha.2020.102209

Informed opinion, nudges & major initiatives

The importance of “year zero” in interdisciplinary studies of climate and history

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2018103117

