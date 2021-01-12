Climate Science Glossary

2021 SkS Weekly Climate Change & Global Warming News Roundup #4

Posted on 23 January 2021 by John Hartz

A chronological listing of news articles linked to on the Skeptical Science Facebook Page during the past week: Sun, Jan 17, 2021 through Sat, Jan 23, 2021

Editor's Choice

12 new books explore fresh approaches to act on climate change

Authors explore scientific, economic, and political avenues for climate action given 'new possibilities' in 2021.

Despite a journey to this moment even more treacherous than expected, Americans now have a fresh opportunity to act, decisively, on climate change.

The authors of the many new books released in just the past few months (or scheduled to be published soon) seem to have anticipated this pivotal moment.

Their number includes a scientist, an entrepreneur, and a journalist, each of whom has published among the first calls to action on climate change: Michael Mann, Bill Gates, and Elizabeth Kolbert.

But all the authors recognize that our repeated failures to seize previous opportunities says something about our market economy, our mindsets, and our political institutions. Thus the solutions offered in these new titles are as often political as they are scientific and technical, and psychological as often as they are environmental.

Americans succeeded in making a critical change: a climate denier no longer presides over the United States. With the 12 titles listed below, Americans can now consider new possibilities – at all levels – made possible by that first change.

As always, the descriptions of the 12 titles listed below are adapted from copy provided by the publishers.

Click here to access the entire review article as originally posted on the Yale Climate Connections website.

12 new books explore fresh approaches to act on climate change by Michael Svoboda, Ph.D., Articles, Yale Climate Connections, Jan 22, 2021

Articles Linked to on Facebook

Sun, Jan 17, 2021

Mon, Jan 18, 2021

Tue, Jan 19, 2021

Wed, Jan 20, 2021

Thu, Jan 21, 2021

Fri, Jan 22, 2021

Sat, Jan 23, 2021