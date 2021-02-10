Climate Science Glossary

2021 SkS Weekly Climate Change & Global Warming News Roundup #9
Posted on 7 March 2021 by BaerbelW
A note from the Skeptical Science team
Some of you may already have noticed that we've published fewer posts per day since February 28. The reason for this is that John Hartz - our long-time admin spending a lot of time keeping our publishing queue well-stocked - is taking a well-deserved break. In addition to selecting the articles to create the FB posts, John also published weekly summary posts based on them on our homepage like this previous one listing the articles published in the last week of February.
Kudos and big Thanks to John for all his work thus far over the last couple of years!
Articles Linked to on Facebook
- A candid conversation with science historian Naomi Oreskes, author of ‘Merchants of Doubt by , The DisInformation Chronicle, Feb 10, 2021
- Facebook launches climate project to tackle misinformation by Anne-Sophie Brändlin , DW, March 1, 2021
- Skeptical Science New Research for Week #9, 2021 by Doug Bostrom, Skeptical Science, Mar 3, 2021
- FAKE NEWS AND CONSPIRACY THEORIES PART 1: UNDERSTANDING THE PROBLEM by Noel Turnbull, , Mar 2, 2021
- Atmospheric Sciences and Climate: Past, Present & Future Divisions welcome the US back into the Paris Climate Agreement by Fei Luo, Athanasios Nenes, Janina Nett and Chloe Hill, EGU Blog, Mar 3, 2021
- Nope, wind turbines were NOT to blame for Texas blackouts by Peter Sinclair, Yale Climate Connections, Mar 3, 2021
- The climate crisis can't be solved by carbon accounting tricks by Professor Simon Lewis, The Guardian, Mar 3, 2021
- Icy mountains in a warming world: Revisiting science from the end of the 1990s in the early 2020s by Haeberli & Beniston, Ambio, Mar 1, 2021
- Peter Brannen's Paleo Proxy Twitter Thread by David Kirtley, Skeptical Science, Mar 4, 2021
- We’ve made progress to curb global emissions. But it’s a fraction of what’s needed by Multiple authors, The Conversation, Mar 3, 2021
- Scientists didn’t announce impending environmental catastrophes every decade since the 1970s by Boris Bellanger, Climate Feedback, Mar 3, 2021
- How Do We Protect Science From the Next Trump? by Augusta Wilson, Undark, Feb 25, 2021
- AGU/CSLDF Webinar: Restoring the Role of Science in Policy by CSLDF staff, Climate Science Legal Defense Fund, Feb 25, 2020
