Climate Science Glossary

2021 SkS Weekly Climate Change & Global Warming News Roundup #9

Posted on 7 March 2021 by BaerbelW

Listing of articles linked to on the Skeptical Science Facebook Page during the past week: Sun, Feb 28, 2021 through Sat, Mar 6, 2021

A note from the Skeptical Science team



Some of you may already have noticed that we've published fewer posts per day since February 28. The reason for this is that John Hartz - our long-time admin spending a lot of time keeping our publishing queue well-stocked - is taking a well-deserved break. In addition to selecting the articles to create the FB posts, John also published weekly summary posts based on them on our homepage like this previous one listing the articles published in the last week of February.

Kudos and big Thanks to John for all his work thus far over the last couple of years!

Articles Linked to on Facebook