Climate Science Glossary

2021 SkS Weekly Climate Change & Global Warming News Roundup #11
Posted on 21 March 2021 by BaerbelW
Several articles shared on our Facebook page during the week tackled myth debunking one way or the other. We for example featured parts two and three of Noel Turnbull's series about fighting misinformation which leveraged materials created by members from our team like the FLICC framework or The Conspiracy Theory Handbook. An article on Medium provided information about the feasibility of "inoculation" against misinformation. And we also cast a wider net with an article related to GeoPolicy and social media featuring an interview with Stephan Lewandowsky. And just like on our homepage we veered off from our main topic climate change to share The COVID-19 vaccine communication handbook and our reasons for posting about this important handbook.
Articles Linked to on Facebook
- Winter seal-based observations reveal glacial meltwater surfacing in the southeastern Amundsen Sea by Zheng et al., Nature - Communications earth & environment , Mar 5, 2021
- Fighting misinformation Part 2: a multi-disciplinary approach by Noel Turnbull, , Mar 8, 2021
- Debunking misinformation part 3: the state of the science by Noel Turnbull, , Mar 14, 2021
- Most important steps to build out a completely renewable energy system by Michael Sweet, Skeptical Science, Mar 15, 2021
- Hard-hitting video explains the origins of climate change 'polarization' by Bud Ward, Yale Climate Connections, March 12, 2021
- The COVID-19 Vaccine Communication Handbook by Bärbel Winkler & John Cook, Skeptical Science, Mar 16, 2021
- A forgotten Cold War experiment has revealed its icy secret. It’s bad news for the planet. by Sarah Kaplan, The Washington Post, March 15, 2021
- Climate crisis: recent European droughts 'worst in 2,000 years' by Damian Carrington, The Guardian, March 15, 2021
- Climate change: 70% of UK teachers say they have not been properly trained to teach about crisis by Will Hazell, iNews, March 16, 2021
- Long-lost Core Drilled to Prepare Ice Sheet to Hide Nuclear Missiles Holds Clues About a Different Threat by Bob Berwyn, Inside Climate News, March 15, 2021
- Geologists Have a New Tool for Reconstructing the Ancient Climate by Clara Chaisson , EOS, Mar 15, 2021
- Cheap Batteries Could Soon Make Electric Freight Trucks 50% Cheaper To Own Than Diesel by Silvio Marcacci, Forbes, March 16, 2021
- Sun's Rays into Paydays by Ben Tracy, CBS News, March 16, 2021
- Tiny Town, Big Decision: What Are We Willing to Pay to Fight the Rising Sea? by Christopher Flavelle, The New York Times, March 14, 2021
- Can “Inoculation” Build Broad-Based Resistance to Misinformation? by Beth Goldberg, Jigsaw, Mar 17, 2021
- Skeptical Science New Research for Week #11 , 2021 by Doug Bostrom, Skeptical Science, Mar 17, 2021
- Fringe weatherman advised Abbott before deadly Texas storm by Scott Waldman, E&E News, Feb 25, 2021
- Assumptions about hurricane season face winds of change by Seth Borenstein, Independent, March 17, 2021
- GeoPolicy: Social media is influencing our political behaviour, democracies, and scientific communities by Chloe Hill, GeoLog, Mar 19, 2021
