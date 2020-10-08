Climate Science Glossary

2021 SkS Weekly Climate Change & Global Warming News Roundup #12
Posted on 28 March 2021 by BaerbelW
Pickings for articles to share on our Facebook page were a bit slim last weekend, so we decided to re-highlight The Debunking Handbook 2021 and its by now nine translations on Sunday. Judging from the reactions to the post, this "stop-gap" measure turned out to be a good idea as the article got shared 38 times and was the post garnering the highest number impressions (13,000+) for the week. Another post piqueing the interest of our followers, was Bob Wentworth's blog post debunking Gerhard Gerlich's and Ralph D. Tscheuschner's paper published in 2009 which purported to prove that there is no such thing as an atmospheric greenhouse effect.
Articles Linked to on Facebook
- In the Pacific, Global Warming Disrupted The Ecological Dance of Urchins, Sea Stars And Kelp. Otters Help Restore Balance by Mallory Pickett and Bob Berwyn, Inside Climate News, Mar 16, 2021
- Translations and Downloads of The Debunking Handbook 2020 by Bärbel Winkler, Skeptical Science, Mar 21, 2021
- Q&A: What does China’s 14th ‘five year plan’ mean for climate change? by , Carbon Brief, Mar 12, 2021
- Climate fight 'is undermined by social media's toxic reports' by Robin McKie, The Guardian, Mar 21, 2021
- Life of a Climate scientist presents Holly Kyeore Han by Ichiko Sugiyama, EGU Geolog, Mar 4, 2021
- Analysis: UK is now halfway to meeting its ‘net-zero emissions’ target by Simon Evans, CarbonBrief, Mar 18, 2021
- Is NSW flooding a year after bushfires yet more evidence of climate change? by Graham Readfearn, The Guardian, Mar 22, 2021
- Zero emissions drive would grow U.S. economy by Dana Nuccitelli, Yale Climate Connections, Mar 23, 2021
- Extreme Antarctica: Science, Engineering and Construction by , British Antarctic Survey, Mar 23, 2021
- It’s not too late for Australia to forestall a dystopian future that alternates between Mad Max and Waterworld by Michael Mann, The Guardian, Mar 23, 2021
- The sea ice in northern Labrador is thinning — fast. Here's why the Inuit are worried by Lindsay Bird, CBC, Mar 24, 2021
- Skeptical Science New Research for Week #12, 2021 by Doug Bostrom, Skeptical Science, Mar 24, 2021
- Did Gerlich and Tscheuschner prove there is no atmospheric greenhouse effect? by Bob Wentworth, Quora, Mar 24, 2021
- Scientists need to face both facts and feelings when dealing with the climate crisis by Kimberly Nicholas, The Guardian, Mar 24, 2021
- Direct Observations Confirm that Humans are Throwing Earth’s Energy Budget off Balance by Sofie Bates, NASA, Mar 25, 2021
- The making of a one-of-a-kind climate change PR professional by James Hoggan, Yale Climate Connections, Mar 25, 2021
- A Biden Administration Strategy: Send In the Scientists by John Schwartz, New York Times, Mar 26, 2021
- 23 Ways to Mislead (and how to spot them) by John Cook, Youtube, Oct 8, 2020
