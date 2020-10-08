Climate Science Glossary

2021 SkS Weekly Climate Change & Global Warming News Roundup #14
Posted on 4 April 2021 by BaerbelW
The three apparently most popular posts on our Facebook page this week were John Cook's 23 Ways to Mislead (and how to spot them), Stanton Glantz' blog post Many industries share “spin” strategies to undermine science they don’t like and Doug Bostrom's Skeptical Science New Research for Week #12, 2021. This is based on a quick and rather arbitrary look at the metrics provided by Facebook regarding impressions, engagement and shares.
Articles Linked to on Facebook
- 23 Ways to Mislead (and how to spot them) by John Cook, Youtube, Oct 8, 2020
- Because IPCC - a Video of the Graphic Novel by Because IPCC, , Mar 1, 2021
- Suez Canal shutdown shows the vulnerability of the global economy to extreme events by Jeff Masters, Yale Climate Connections, Mar 29, 2021
- Mapped: How ‘proxy’ data reveals the climate of the Earth’s distant past by Robert McSweeney and Zeke Hausfather, Carbon Brief, Mar 29, 2021
- Georgia science teacher helps students recognize misinformation about the climate by , Yale Climate Connections Radio, Mar 30, 2021
- How Water & Clouds affect Climate Change by ClimateAdam, YouTube, Mar 30, 2021
- The Challenges of Managing Earth's Long-Term Surface Temperature Records by Alan Buis, NASA, Mar 25, 2021
- Visualising the Future of Clouds on Earth by Simon Clark, YouTube, Mar 30, 2021
- “WHAT?” VERSUS “SO WHAT?”: PITFALLS IN SCIENCE COMMUNICATION FOR SCIENTISTS by Ivana Kurecic and Matthias Girod, Euro Scientist, Mar 25, 2021
- Prey tell, what makes a publisher predatory? by Adam Ruben, Science, Mar 31, 2021
- Skeptical Science New Research for Week #12, 2021 by Doug Bostrom, Skeptical Science, Mar 31, 2021
- Many industries share “spin” strategies to undermine science they don’t like by Stanton Glantz, , April 2, 2021
- Gamification to Counter Science Misinformation - with John Cook by Skeptical Inquirer, Center for Inquiry, Apr 2, 2021
