Climate Science Glossary

2021 SkS Weekly Climate Change & Global Warming News Roundup #15
Posted on 11 April 2021 by BaerbelW
The big news - at least from our perspective! - we shared on social media this week was Skeptical Science to expand impact as 501(c)(3) non-profit. Judging from post activity, our followers on Facebook however thought differently and the most active posts were Carbon dioxide spikes to critical record, halfway to doubling preindustrial levels,How many anti-vaxxers does it take to misinform the world? Just twelve and Sea level rise is killing trees along the Atlantic coast, creating ‘ghost forests’ that are visible from space.
Articles Linked to on Facebook
- Climate crisis: keeping hope of 1.5°C limit alive is vital to spurring global action by Richard Black and Catherine Happer, The Conversation, Mar 30, 2021
- Global Warming Attitudes Frozen Since 2016 by Lydia Saad, Gallup, Apr 5, 2021
- A helpful resource: John Cook's presentations about countering misinformation by Bärbel Winkler, Skeptical Science, Apr 6, 2021
- How many anti-vaxxers does it take to misinform the world? Just twelve by Arwa Mahdawi , The Guardian, Mar 30, 2021
- Carbon dioxide spikes to critical record, halfway to doubling preindustrial levels by Matthew Cappucci and Jason Samenow, The Washington Post, April 5, 2021
- Identifying three ‘tipping points’ in Antarctica’s Pine Island glacier by Sebastian Rosier, CarbonBrief, Apr 7, 2021
- Skeptical Science New Research for Week #14, 2021 by Doug Bostrom, Skeptical Science, Apr 7, 2021
- Sea level rise is killing trees along the Atlantic coast, creating ‘ghost forests’ that are visible from space by Emily Ury, The Conversation, Apr 6, 2021
- Skeptical Science to expand impact as 501(c)(3) non-profit by John Cook, Doug Bostrom & Bärbel Winkler, Skeptical Science, Apr 8, 2021
- Bots and online climate discourses: Twitter discourse on President Trump’s announcement of U.S. withdrawal from the Paris Agreement by Thomas Marlow, Sean Miller & J. Timmons Roberts, Taylor&Francis, Jan 15, 2021
- Forecasters predict an above-average Atlantic hurricane season in 2021 by Jeff Masters, Yale Climate Connections, Apr 8, 2021
- Climate change will hit ‘endemic’ plants and animals the hardest, study warns by Ayesha Tandon, CarbonBrief, Apr 9, 2021
- Carbon dioxide levels are at a 3.6 million year high by Matthew Rozsa, Salon, Apr 9, 2021
- Revealed: The Climate-Conflicted Directors Leading the World’s Top Banks by Phoebe Cooke, Rachel Sherrington and Mat Hope, Desmog, Apr 6, 2021
- First-Ever Observations From Under Antarctica’s ‘Doomsday Glacier’ Are Bad News by Dharna Noor, Earther Gizmodo, Apr 9, 2021
Comments