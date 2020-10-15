Climate Science Glossary

2021 SkS Weekly Climate Change & Global Warming News Roundup #18
Posted on 2 May 2021 by BaerbelW
In no particular order the following articles lead to the most interactions during the last seven days: Points of no return, What Skepticism Reveals About Science, The Origin Story Of GOP Outrage Over Totally Imaginary Biden Red Meat Ban, Don’t ask officials what they think of global warming — ask if they want a warning, Nestlé threatened with cease-and-desist over alleged illegal water use and Explainer: Will global warming ‘stop’ as soon as net-zero emissions are reached?.
Articles Linked to on Facebook
- Points of no return by Alexandria Herr, Shannon Osaka and Maddie Stone, Grist, Apr 23, 2021
- What Skepticism Reveals About Science by Michael Shermer, Scientific American, Jul 1, 2009
- Does Biden’s Climate Plan Include Cutting 90% of Red Meat From Our Diets? by Alex Kasprak, Snopes, Apr 25.2021
- Don’t ask officials what they think of global warming — ask if they want a warning by Dale Durran, The Washington Post, April 23, 2021
- Researchers warn misinformation on Facebook threatens to undermine Biden's climate agenda by Cat Zakrzewski, The Washington Post, April 23, 2021
- Skeptical about a defense of science? by Doug Bostrom, Skeptical Science, Apr 26, 2021
- Climate scientists: concept of net zero is a dangerous trap by James Dyke, Robert Watson & Wolfgang Knorr , The Conservation, Apr 22, 2021
- The Origin Story Of GOP Outrage Over Totally Imaginary Biden Red Meat Ban by Kate Riga, Talking Points Memo, Apr 26, 2021
- Science Vs Presents: How to Save a Planet by Science VS, Science VS, Oct 15, 2020
- vEGU21 - EOS3.2 - Climate Literacy by Bärbel Winkler, Skeptical Science, Apr 27, 2021
- Why Dead Trees Are ‘the Hottest Commodity on the Planet’ by Robinson Meyer, The Atlantic, Apr 27, 2021
- Skeptical Science New Research for Week #17, 2021 by Doug Bostrom, Skeptical Science, Apr 28, 2021
- vEGU21 - EOS7.10 - Science to Action by Bärbel Winkler, Skeptical Science, Apr 28, 2021
- This supermoon has a twist – expect flooding, but a lunar cycle is masking effects of sea level rise by Brian Mcnoldy, The Conversation, Apr 23, 2021
- Nestlé threatened with cease-and-desist over alleged illegal water use by Tim De Chant, Ars Technica, Apr 28, 2021
- Citizens' Climate Lobby AMA with John Cook by Brett Cease & Dana Nuccitelli, CCL on YouTube, Apr 28, 2021
- Skeptical Science collaborates with Repustar to provide Fact Briefs by John Cook & Bärbel Winkler, Skeptical Science, Apr 29, 2021
- Global warming: How skepticism became denial by Spencer Weart, Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, Jan, 2011
- Explainer: Will global warming ‘stop’ as soon as net-zero emissions are reached? by Zeke Hausfather, Carbon Brief, Apr 29, 2021
- The Climate Solution Actually Adding Millions of Tons of CO2 Into the Atmosphere by Lisa Song & James Temple, ProPublica, Apr 29, 2021
