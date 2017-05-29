Climate Science Glossary

2021 SkS Weekly Climate Change & Global Warming News Roundup #20
Posted on 16 May 2021 by BaerbelW
This week we seeded our Facebook queue well ahead of time to work around some organisational bottleneck. Which is why we mostly "Revisited some Analogies" and shared recently published Repustar Fact Briefs throughout the week. The article inspiring most activities not just this week but for the last several weeks was Revisiting some Analogies - Arctic ice, sailboat keels, and wild weather. It garnered a lot more impressions, comments, shares and likes than most other recently published articles. From what we can tell, especially the revisited analogies written by Evan and jg were very well received throughout the week. Please let us know what you thought about running posts as a series like we did last week. If there's interest we might do it again sometime in the future.
Articles Linked to on Facebook
- Repustar Fact Brief: Is the hockey stick temperature graph accurate? by John Cook, Repustar, Apr 28, 2021
- Why is it raining so hard? Global warming is delivering heavier downpours by Tiffany Means, Yale Climate Connections, Apr 30, 2021
- Revisiting some Analogies - Water glasses and Greenhouse gases by Evan, jg, Skeptical Science, July 17, 2018
- Repustar Fact Brief: Have climate models overestimated global warming? by John Cook, Repustar, Apr 28, 2021
- Glacial lakes threaten millions with flooding as planet heats up by Neelima Vallangi, The Guardian, May 2, 2021
- Revisiting some Analogies - The Tides of Earth by Evan, jg, Skeptical Science, September 5, 2019
- Repustar Fact Brief: Is carbon dioxide a pollutant? by John Cook, Repustar, Apr 8, 2021
- A Growing Summertime Risk for Cities: Power Failures During Heat Waves by Christopher Flavelle, The New York Times, May 3, 2021
- Revisiting some Analogies - Speakers, tuning forks, and global warming by Evan, jg, Skeptical Science, May 29, 2017
- Repustar Fact Brief: Does cold weather disprove human-caused climate change? by John Cook, Repustar, Apr 8, 2021
- Wall Street Journal article repeats multiple incorrect and misleading claims made in Steven Koonin’s new book ’Unsettled’ by , Climate Feedback, May 3, 2021
- Revisiting some Analogies - Arctic ice, sailboat keels, and wild weather by Evan, jg, Skeptical Science, December 3, 2018
- Repustar Fact Brief: Has the planet stopped warming in recent years? by John Cook, Repustar, Apr 8, 2021
- NOAA unveils new U.S. climate ‘normals’ that are warmer than ever by Bob Henson and Jason Samenow, The Washington Post, May 4, 2021
- Revisiting some Analogies - Ice Tea and Temperature Rise by Evan, jg, Skeptical Science, October 16, 2018
- Repustar Fact Brief: Was the Medieval Warm Period as warm as today? by Dana Nuccitelli, Repustar, Apr 11, 2021
- Skeptical Science New Research for Week #19, 2021 by Doug Bostrom, Skeptical Science, May 12, 2021
- Dissecting ‘Unsettled,’ a Skeptical Physicist’s Book About Climate Science by Marianne Lavelle, Inside Climate News, May 4, 2021
- Revisiting some Analogies - I'll take the specialist by Evan, jg, Skeptical Science, June 15, 2017
- Repustar Fact Brief: Is water vapor more responsible for climate change than carbon dioxide? by Dana Nuccitelli, Repustar, Apr 11, 2021
- From scientist to climate activist: Interview with Geoffrey Supran by Dan Drollette, Jr., The Bulletin of Atomic Scientists, May 13, 2021
- Revisiting some Analogies - Cabinets, airplanes, and frame of reference by Evan, jg, SkepticalScience.com, May 2, 2018
Comments