Climate Science Glossary

All IPCC definitions taken from Climate Change 2007: The Physical Science Basis. Working Group I Contribution to the Fourth Assessment Report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, Annex I, Glossary, pp. 941-954. Cambridge University Press.

2021 SkS Weekly Climate Change & Global Warming News Roundup #20

Posted on 16 May 2021 by BaerbelW

Listing of articles linked to on the Skeptical Science Facebook Page during the past week: Sun, May 9, 2021 through Sat, May 15, 2021

This week we seeded our Facebook queue well ahead of time to work around some organisational bottleneck. Which is why we mostly "Revisited some Analogies" and shared recently published Repustar Fact Briefs throughout the week. The article inspiring most activities not just this week but for the last several weeks was Revisiting some Analogies - Arctic ice, sailboat keels, and wild weather. It garnered a lot more impressions, comments, shares and likes than most other recently published articles. From what we can tell, especially the revisited analogies written by Evan and jg were very well received throughout the week. Please let us know what you thought about running posts as a series like we did last week. If there's interest we might do it again sometime in the future.

Articles Linked to on Facebook

 

