Climate Science Glossary

Spanish and Ukranian translations of The Debunking Handbook 2020

Posted on 11 June 2021 by BaerbelW

Since its publication last October, The Debunking Handbook 2020 has already been translated into 11 languages. Some of the translations have been created by volunteers who also help with Skeptical Science translations while others have been provided by outside or mixed teams.

DBH-2020-ES-Cover The Spanish translation was created by Claudia Edith Álvarez Domínguez, Irene Méndez Sánchez, Laura Ramos Aranda, Manuel Alcántara Plá and Sandra Mora López. It was published on May 27, 2021.
The Ukranian translation was created by Anna Schamko. It was published on June 2, 2021. DBH-2020-UA-Cover

Thanks to all the translation teams who created these and earlier translations!

If you'd like to translate The Debunking Handbook 2020 into another language or help with a translation currently in progress, please contact us by selecting "Enquiry about translations" from the contact form's dropdown menu. We'll then get in touch with additional information.

