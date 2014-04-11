Climate Science Glossary

2021 SkS Weekly Climate Change & Global Warming News Update #23
Posted on 6 June 2021 by BaerbelW
This week we included links to some older videos which we think are still valuable because they provide some good basic information about climate science, like Kerry Emanuel‘s What we know about climate change from 2014, Kevin Anderson‘s Delivering on 2°C: evolution or revolution? from 2015 or Eric Rignot, Glaciologist studying ice-sheet dynamics from 2019.
Articles Linked to on Facebook
- Inoculate against misinformation by Julian Marrow, ABC Sunday Extra, May 30, 2021
- What we know about climate change by Professor Kerry Emanuel, YouTube, April 11, 2014
- It’s wrong to blame ‘overpopulation’ for climate change by Sarah Kaplan, Washington Post, May 25, 2021
- Human-induced global heating ‘causes over a third of heat deaths’ by Natalie Grover, The Guardian, May 31, 2021
- The Debunking Handbook 2020 - Ukranian Translation Skeptical Science, May 31, 2021
- That ‘Obama Scientist’ Climate Skeptic You’ve Been Hearing About... by Various, Scientific American, Jun 1, 2021
- Delivering on 2°C: evolution or revolution? by Professor Kevin Anderson, YouTube, Sept. 11, 2015
- Eric Rignot, Glaciologist studying ice-sheet dynamics by Professor Eric Rignot, YouTube, April 27, 2019
- Skeptical Science New Research for Week #22, 2021 by Doug Bostrom, Skeptical Science, June 2, 2021
- Decoding the Weather Machine by PBS NOVA, PBS NOVA, April 18, 2018
- David Attenborough Netflix documentary: Australian scientists break down in tears over climate crisis by Graham Readfearn, The Guardian, June 3, 2021
- The New Climate War by Michael E. Mann - our reviews by Bärbel Winkler, Timo Lubitz & John Garrett, Skeptical Science, June 4, 2021
- Tipping elements can destabilize each other, leading to climate domino effects by PIK Press Office, Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research, June 3, 2021
- Flattening the Infodemic Curve by Celine Gounder, Just Human - Epidemic Podcast, Jan 7, 2021
- Talking climate with those holding different worldviews by Jon Kohl, Yale Climate Connections, June 4, 2021
- Wind Turbines Helping Schools be the "Community's Center" by Peter Sinclair, YouTube, June 4, 2021
