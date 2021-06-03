Climate Science Glossary

2021 SkS Weekly Climate Change & Global Warming News Roundup #24
Posted on 13 June 2021 by BaerbelW
This week it was somewhat tricky to identify suitable articles for sharing which is why the list ended up shorter than it usually is.
Articles Linked to on Facebook
- A slowing current system in the Atlantic Ocean spells trouble for Earth by Matthew Rozsa, Salon, June 5, 2021
- Cooling effect of clouds ‘underestimated’ by climate models, says new study by Ayesha Tandon, CarbonBrief, June 3, 2021
- Carbon Dioxide in Atmosphere Hits Record High Despite Pandemic Dip by Brad Plumer, The Washington Post, June 7, 2021
- Geoengineering: A worst-case Plan B? Or a fuse not to be lit? by Daniel Grossman, Yale Climate Connection, Jun 8, 2021
- California, ‘America’s garden,’ is drying out by Dana Nuccitelli, Yale Climate Connections, June 8, 2021
- What the Ottoman Empire can teach us about the consequences of climate change – and how drought can uproot peoples and fuel warfare by Andrea Duffy, The Conversation, June 7, 2021
- Plug In or Gas Up? Why Driving on Electricity is Better than Gasoline by David Reichmuth, The Union of Concerned Scientists, June 7, 2021
- Skeptical Science New Research for Week #23, 2021 by Doug Bostrom, Skeptical Science, June 9, 2021
- Talking Better about Climate Change by Dr. Adam Levy, ClimateAdam on YouTube, June 10, 2021
- 12 books to get your summer reading started by Michael Svoboda, Yale Climate Connections, June 10, 2020
- Peak Internal Combustion Engine May Already Be Years Behind Us by Nathaniel Bullard, Bloomberg, June 10, 2021
- How ‘prebunking’ can fight fast-moving vaccine lies by Laura Santhanam, PBS, June 11, 2021
Comments