Climate Science Glossary

2021 SkS Weekly Climate Change & Global Warming News Roundup #26
Posted on 27 June 2021 by BaerbelW
The following articles sparked above average interest during the week: Brazil, Besieged by Covid, Now Faces a Severe Drought, Head of Independent Sage to launch international climate change group, Don’t Tell Me to Despair About the Climate: Hope Is a Right We Must Protect, Climate models predicted heatwaves like America’s record-breaking weekend, Crushing climate impacts to hit sooner than feared: draft UN report, All-time record triple digit heat forecast for many people that don't have AC, Amid Troubles for Fossil Fuels, Has the Era of ‘Peak Oil’ Arrived? and Records crumble in Europe, Russia amid scorching heat wave.
Articles Linked to on Facebook
- UN blasts world leaders for failing to seal £72bn-a-year deal on climate by Toby Helm & Robin McKie, The Observer/The Guardian, June 20, 2021
- Brazil, Besieged by Covid, Now Faces a Severe Drought by Manuela Andreoni & Ernesto Londoño, Climate & Environment, New York Times, June 19, 2021
- Our climate is beyond hot by Opinion by Andrew Pershing & Bernadette Woods Placky, The Hill, June 20, 2021
- Head of Independent Sage to launch international climate change group by Jonathan Watts, Environment, The Guardian, June 20, 2021
- ‘Tis the season’? Learn how change is in the air by SueEllen Campbell, Aticles, Yale Climate Connections, June 20, 2021
- Let’s Talk About Climate Change, with Gavin Schmidt by Jim Green, NASA‘s Gravity Assist Podcast, June 18, 2021
- Don’t Tell Me to Despair About the Climate: Hope Is a Right We Must Protect by Morgan Florsheim, "Yes!" Magazine, June 15, 2021
- Climate models predicted heatwaves like America’s record-breaking weekend by Michael J Coren, Quartz, June 20, 2021
- Northern Farms Are Releasing Massive Amounts of Carbon by Matt Simon, Science, Wired, June 21, 2021
- New Paper Argues for Managed Retreat from Flood-Prone Areas by E360 Digest, Yale Environment 360, June 21, 2021
- Vanishing yet vital: Western U.S. butterflies in decline by Kirsten Pop, Articles, Yale Climate Connections, June 22, 2021
- Why scientists and meteorologists are wearing blue and red stripes by Rachel Rameriz, CNN, June 22, 2021
- Extreme drought and deforestation are priming the Amazon rainforest for a terrible fire season by Drew Kahn, CNN, June 22, 2021
- What if American Democracy Fails the Climate Crisis? by Ezra Klein, The Climate Issue, New York Times Magazine, June 22, 2021
- Crushing climate impacts to hit sooner than feared: draft UN report by Marlowe Hood with Patrick Galey and Kelly Macnamara, Yahoo News/Agence-France Presse (AFP),
- Climate Change Is Destroying My Country. The Nations Causing It Must Help. by Bernard Ferguson, The Climate Issue, New York Times Magazine, June 23, 2021
- New Climate Research From a Year-Long Arctic Expedition Raises an Ozone Alarm in the High North by Bob Berwyn, Science, Inside Climate News, June 23, 2021
- All-time record triple digit heat forecast for many people that don't have AC by Pedram Javaheri & Hannah Gard, CNN, June 24, 2021
- Without ‘Transformative Adaptation’ Climate Change May Threaten the Survival of Millions of Small Scale Farmers by Georgina Gustin, Justice, Inside Climate News, June 23, 2021
- Skeptical Science New Research for Week #25, 2021 by Doug Bostrom, Skeptical Science, June 23, 2021
- Amid Troubles for Fossil Fuels, Has the Era of ‘Peak Oil’ Arrived? by Analysis by Fred Pearce , Yale Environment 360, June 24, 2021
- Inside Clean Energy: From Sweden, a Potential Breakthrough for Clean Steel by Dan Gearino, Inside Climate News, June 24, 2021
- Siberian Heat Wave Nearly Impossible Without Human Influence by Michael Allen, EOS, June 17, 2021
- Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal Omits Big Climate Measures by Coral Davenport & Lisa Friedman, Climate, New York Times, June 24, 2021
- Records crumble in Europe, Russia amid scorching heat wave by Matthew Cappucci, Capital Weather Gang, Washington Post, June 24, 2021
- Seattle, Portland and Spokane brace for ‘unprecedented’ heat wave by Jason Samenow & Diana Leanord, Capital Weather Gang, Washington Post, June 25, 2021
- The Climate Emergency Calls for a New Approach to Mental Health by Bob Doppelt, Undark, June 24, 2021
- Has the Carbontech Revolution Begun? by Jon Gertner, The Climate Issue, New York Times Magazine, , June 23, 2021
- Dueling heat waves are baking the East and West Coasts. One is going to be worse than the other by Hannah Gard and Haley Brink, CNN, June 26, 2021
