Climate Science Glossary

2021 SkS Weekly Climate Change & Global Warming News Roundup #27
Posted on 4 July 2021 by BaerbelW
The following articles sparked above average interest during the week: The cool, lush Pacific Northwest roasts in Death Valley-like temperatures, Record-breaking temperatures mean we must change the way we talk about the climate emergency, The scientists hired by big oil who predicted the climate crisis long ago, How to Live in a Climate ‘Permanent Emergency’ and All the right words on climate have already been said.
Articles Linked to on Facebook
- In a Growing Campaign to Criminalize Widespread Environmental Destruction, Legal Experts Define a New Global Crime: ‘Ecocide’ by Katie Surma & Yuliya Talmazan, Inside Climate News/NBC News, June 22, 2021
- What is a heat dome? Deadly hot weather descends on Pacific Northwest. by Srah Gibbens, Environment, National Geogra[hic, June 25, 2021
- India’s biggest oil refiner to invest $10bn in clean energy ‘gigafactories’ by Isabelle Gerretsen, Climate Change News, June 25, 2021
- Health risks from heat waves send a climate alarm by Opinion by Neelu Tummala, CNN, June 27, 2021
- SkS Analogy 22 - Energy SeaSaw: Part III by Evan and jg, SkepticalScience.com, June 28, 2021
- Dispossessed, Again: Climate Change Hits Native Americans Especially Hard by Christopher Flavelle & Kalen Goodluck, Climate, New York Times, June 27, 2021
- US and Canada heatwave: Pacific Northwest sees record temperatures by , BBC News, June 28, 2021
- As the US Pursues Clean Energy and the Climate Goals of the Paris Agreement, Communities Dependent on the Fossil Fuel Economy Look for a Just Transition by Judy Fahys, Inside Climate News, June 28, 2021
- Fact check: Is global warming merely a natural cycle? by Tatiana Kondratenko, Climate Change Myths Debunked, Deutsche Welle (DW), June 28, 2021
- Tropical Depression Four forms off the South Carolina coast by Jeff Masters, Eve on the Storm, Yale Climate Connections, Junw 28, 2021
- Greenwash or lifeline? Tough rules needed for credible net-zero plans by Laurie Goering, Thomspn Reuters Foundation,
- The cool, lush Pacific Northwest roasts in Death Valley-like temperatures by Bob Henson and Jeff Masters, Yale Climate Connections, June 28, 2021
- ANALYSIS-When do electric vehicles become cleaner than gasoline cars? by Paul Rienert, Reuthers, June 29, 2021
- Do ice core records showing that warming preceded CO2 rise cast doubt on greenhouse warming? by John Cook, Repustar, Jun 29, 2021
- Record-breaking temperatures mean we must change the way we talk about the climate emergency by Kamyar Razavi, The Conversation, Jun 30, 2021
- Skeptical Science New Research for Week #26, 2021 by Doug Bostrom, Skeptical Science, June 30, 2021
- Record-breaking heatwave blamed for spike in deaths in Pacific north-west by Erin McCormick, The Guardian, July 2, 2021
- All the right words on climate have already been said by Sarah Miller, Nieman Lab, June 29, 2021
- Elsa strengthens into the season's first hurricane, and could pose a threat to Florida by next week by Hannah Gard & Haley Blink, CNN, July 2, 2021
- The scientists hired by big oil who predicted the climate crisis long ago by Emma Pattee, Environment, The Guardian, July 2, 2021
- How to Live in a Climate ‘Permanent Emergency’ by David Wallace-Wells, Intellignecer, New York Magazine, July 1, 2021
- Drier Springs Bring Hotter Summers in the Withering Southwest by Judy Fahys, Science, Inside Climate News, July 2, 2021
- Nature and Physics Will Not Fall for It': Greta Thunberg Rips Into Climate Theatrics of World Leaders by Brett Wikins, Common Dreams, July 2, 2021
- Big oil and gas kept a dirty secret for decades. Now they may pay the price by Chris McGreal, The Guardian, Jun 30, 2021
- Arctic’s ‘Last Ice Area’ shows earlier-than-expected melt by Seth Borenstein, AP News, July 1, 2021
