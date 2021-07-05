Climate Science Glossary

2021 SkS Weekly Climate Change & Global Warming News Roundup #28
The following articles sparked above average interest during the week: What’s the carbon footprint of a wind turbine?, Analysts dissect historic Pacific Northwest ‘heat dome’, A guide to prebunking: a promising way to inoculate against misinformation, Hundreds died in the West's heat wave last week. Now another one is gearing up, An Indigenous Group’s Objection to Geoengineering Spurs a Debate About Social Justice in Climate Science, Western Heat Wave ‘Virtually Impossible’ without Climate Change, Australia govt to appeal court ruling on climate change duty of care.
Articles Linked to on Facebook
- Scientists Call Northwest Heatwave the 'Most Extreme in World Weather Records' by Jake Johnson, Common Dreams, Jake Johnson
- Climate change has gotten deadly. It will get worse. by Sarah Kaplan, Climate & Environment, Washiongton Post, July 3, 2021
- Deciphering the rise and fall of Antarctic sea ice extent by Guest Post by Clare Eayrs & David Holland, Carbon Brief, July 29, 2021
- Ice Dam Bursts Threaten to Increase Sunny Day Floods as Hotter Temperatures Melt Glaciers by Haley Dunleavy, Science, Inside Climate News, July 3, 2021
- New Zealand experiences hottest June on record despite polar blast by Eva Corlett, New Zealand, The Guardian, July 5, 2021
- EU biofuels goals seen behind deforested area as big as the Netherlands by Arthur Neslen, Thomson Reuters Foundation, July 4, 2021
- Sixty years of climate change warnings: the signs that were missed (and ignored) by Alice Bell, Science, The Guardian, July 5, 2021
- What’s the carbon footprint of a wind turbine? by Sara Peach, Articles, Yale Climat Connections , Jun 30, 2021
- Melting tropical glaciers sound an early warning by Tim Radford, Climate News Network, July 5, 2021
- Forests of the Living Dead by Liza Gross, Science, Inside Climate News, July 6, 2021
- Hundreds died in the West's heat wave last week. Now another one is gearing up. by Hannah Gard & Taylor Ward, CNN, July 6, 2021
- Animals are shrinking. Blame climate change. by Benji Jones, Vox, July 6, 2021
- More than a billion seashore animals may have cooked to death in B.C. heat wave, says UBC researcher by Richard Migdal, Canada, CBC News, July 5, 2021
- Analysts dissect historic Pacific Northwest ‘heat dome’ by Peter Sinclair, This Is Not Cool, Yale Climate Connections, July 6, 2021
- The Time May Finally Be Ripe for a National Climate Service by Chelsea Harvey, E&E News/Scientific American, July 6, 2021
- North America Has Its Hottest June on Record by Henry Fountain, Climate & Environment, New York Times, July 7, 2021
- The climate crisis will create two classes: those who can flee, and those who cannot by Oponion by Peter Gleick, Comment is Free, The Guardian, July 7, 2021
- An Indigenous Group’s Objection to Geoengineering Spurs a Debate About Social Justice in Climate Science by Haley Dunleavy, Justice, Inside Climate News, July 7, 2021
- A guide to prebunking: a promising way to inoculate against misinformation by Laura Garcia, Tommy Shane, First Draft, Jun 29, 2021
- Pacific north-west heatwave shows climate is heading into ‘uncharted territory’ by Robert McSweeney, Carbon Brief, July 7, 2021
- Seafloor microbes hoover up methane, keeping global warming in check by Elizabeth Claire Alberts on 8 July 2021 by Elizabeth Claire Alberts, Oceans, Mongabay, July 8, 2021
- New scorching heat wave building across Western U.S. by Matthew Cappucci, Capital Weather Gang, Washington Post, July 8, 2021
- Climate change altered the size of human bodies by Amy Woodyatt, CNN, CNN, July 8, 2021
- Halfway point in this year's run of Denial101x - 5 more months to go! by Bärbel Winkler, Skeptical Science, Jul 9, 2021
- Climate crisis ‘may put 8bn at risk of malaria and dengue’ by Saeed Kamali Dehghan, Global Developement, The Giardian, July 8, 2021
- Southwest at highest heat risk level as heat wave this weekend threatens to break all-time temperature records by Hannah Gard & Haley Brink, CNN, July 9, 2021
- Western Heat Wave ‘Virtually Impossible’ without Climate Change by Chelsea Harvey, E&E News/Scientific American, July 8, 2921
- Cities along the Great Lakes Face Rising Water and Costs by Daniel Cusick, E&E News/Scientific American , July 9, 2021
- Australia govt to appeal court ruling on climate change duty of care by Melanie Burton, Reuters, July 9, 2021
- Tilting at Strawmen and Other Tricks of Climate Denial Enablers by Mark Boslough, Bay Area Skeptics on YouTube, Jul 9, 2021
- How marginalized communities in the South are paying for the price for “green energy” in Europe by Majlie de Puy Kamp, CNN, July 9, 2021
- Why North America's killer heat scares me by Roger Harriban, BBC News, July 9, 2021
- North American heatwave broke records – and the climate models by Chloé Farand, Climate Home News, July 7, 2021
