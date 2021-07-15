Climate Science Glossary

Skeptical Science New Research for Week #28, 2021

Posted on 15 July 2021 by doug_bostrom

Decomposition of increasing atmospheric methane points to a decomposing Amazon

Methane is a powerful greenhouse gas, relatively short-lived in the atmosphere compared to CO2 but far more effective at "helping" to retain heat, gram-for-gram. With its radiative effects "super powers," methane is a potentially dramatic additional contributor to disastrous levels of warming of Earth's surface and it's for that reason that numerous articles in the New Research "GHG sources & sinks, flux" section treat various matters of methane and its direction as a constituent of the atmosphere, on a perennial basis. Modern concentrations of methane in the atmosphere are about twice what they were several hundred years ago, pretty much exclusively thanks to direct and indirect effects of human activity on the surface of our planet. After growth coming nearly to a halt in the early part of this century, methane has again been rising at concerning rates and researchers are scurrying to identify possible sources for this bulge.

In their article Large and increasing methane emissions from eastern Amazonia derived from satellite data, 2010–2018 (open access) just published in Atmospheric Chemistry and Physics, Wilson et al use direct sampling backed up by confirmatory calculations to identify South America's Amazon River basin as a likely significant contributor to recent acceleration of atmospheric methane content. They attribute this to increases of temperature in conjunction with flooding events, something a layperson following the trend of other articles in this section of New Research will find intuitively plausible.

This is an article with impressively deep foundations, meaning that its introductory section and underpinnings of citations of previous research are particularly rewarding for getting a grip on the general topic.

From the concluding words of the abstract, these authors appear to have found a major component of recent increases in methane content of our air:

Our results show that the Amazon alone was responsible for 24 ± 18 % of the total global increase in CH4 flux during the study period, and it may contribute further in future due to its sensitivity to temperature changes.

Sea level rise combines with lunar wobbles to create soggy 2030s for US seaboards

"Freeboard" is a nautical term to describe "extra" height of a ship's weather deck above the water level. It's a bad idea to load a ship so heavily as to diminish freeboard to dangerous levels, because this leaves no margin for handling rough weather or other contingencies. It's not a perfect analogy but in the case of the freeboard of the US seaboard we're increasing the water level below our "deck" such that an upcoming peculiarity in the Moon's orbit about Earth will likely cause massive and prolonged flooding in susceptible areas of the US coast (and of course coastlines elsewhere) beginning in the 2030s and extending for quite a few years. If we'd paid attention to science 20-30 years ago and in particular if the US public had not been subject to a prolonged, concerted campaign of lying and disinformation about climate change, we might have been facing only one factor in the upcoming unpleasantness, the natural variability of the Moon's orbit. Instead, we've set the scene for a sinking, as described in Rapid increases and extreme months in projections of United States high-tide flooding (open access) by Thompson et al and just published in Nature Climate Change. The abstract:

Coastal locations around the United States, particularly along the Atlantic coast, are experiencing recurrent flooding at high tide. Continued sea-level rise (SLR) will exacerbate the issue where present, and many more locations will begin to experience recurrent high-tide flooding (HTF) in the coming decades. Here we use established SLR scenarios and flooding thresholds to demonstrate how the combined effects of SLR and nodal cycle modulations of tidal amplitude lead to acute inflections in projections of future HTF. The mid-2030s, in particular, may see the onset of rapid increases in the frequency of HTF in multiple US coastal regions. We also show how annual cycles and sea-level anomalies lead to extreme seasons or months during which many days of HTF cluster together. Clustering can lead to critical frequencies of HTF occurring during monthly or seasonal periods one to two decades prior to being expected on an annual basis.

129 articles

Physical science of climate change, effects

On the invalidity of the ordinary least squares estimate of the equilibrium climate sensitivity

Super Residual Circulation: A New Perspective on Ocean Vertical Heat Transport

Savita et al Journal of Physical Oceanography

DOI: 10.1175/jpo-d-21-0008.1

Observations of climate change, effects

Changes in Atlantic major hurricane frequency since the late-19th century

Vecchi et al Nature Communications

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/s41467-021-24268-5 10.21203/rs.3.rs-153527/v1

Weakening and warming of the European Slope Current since the late 1990s attributed to basin-scale density changes

Clark et al

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/os-2021-60

Trends in Arctic seasonal and extreme precipitation in recent decades

Yu & Zhong Zhong Theoretical and Applied Climatology

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s00704-021-03717-7 10.21203/rs.3.rs-385100/v1

Detectable anthropogenic changes in daily-scale circulations driving summer rainfall shifts over eastern China

Zhou et al Environmental Research Letters

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/ac0f28

Mass evolution of the Antarctic Peninsula over the last two decades from a joint Bayesian inversion

Chuter et al

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/tc-2021-178 10.5194/tc-2021-178-supplement

Glacier and Rock Glacier changes since the 1950s in the La Laguna catchment, Chile

Robson et al

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/tc-2021-200

Changes in temperature and heat waves over Africa using observational and reanalysis data sets

Engdaw et al International Journal of Climatology

DOI: 10.1002/joc.7295

Long?term mean changes in actual evapotranspiration over China under climate warming and the attribution analysis within the Budyko framework

Su et al International Journal of Climatology

DOI: 10.1002/joc.7293

Earlier winter/spring runoff and snowmelt during warmer winters lead to lower summer chlorophyll?a in north temperate lakes

Hrycik et al Global Change Biology

DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15797

Decreases in relative humidity across Australia

Denson et al Environmental Research Letters

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/ac0aca

Measuring temperature trends in the Mediterranean basin

Castellanos et al Journal of Atmospheric and Solar-Terrestrial Physics

DOI: 10.1016/j.jastp.2021.105713

Spatial and temporal variation of precipitation during 1960–2015 in Northwestern China

Li et al Natural Hazards

DOI: 10.1007/s11069-021-04915-2

The 2020 glacial lake outburst flood at Jinwuco, Tibet: causes, impacts, and implications for hazard and risk assessment

Zheng et al The Cryosphere

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/tc-15-3159-2021 10.5194/tc-2020-379 10.5194/tc-2020-379-supplement

Greenhouse-gas induced warming amplification over the Arabian Peninsula with implications for Ethiopian rainfall

Cook et al Climate Dynamics

DOI: 10.1007/s00382-021-05858-x

Boreal Forest Wildfire and Climate Linked Drivers of Carbon and Nitrogen Loss

Eckdahl et al

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/bg-2021-178

Global mean frequency increases of daily and sub-daily heavy precipitation in ERA5

Chinita et al Environmental Research Letters

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/ac0caa

Instrumentation & observational methods of climate change, effects

Tracing glacial meltwater from the Greenland Ice Sheet to the ocean using gliders

Hendry et al Journal of Geophysical Research: Oceans

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1002/essoar.10506220.1 10.1029/2021jc017274

An Extreme-Preserving Long-Term Gridded Daily Precipitation Dataset for the Conterminous United States DOI: 10.1002/essoar.10506220.1 10.1029/2021jc017274

Impact of scene-specific enhancement spectra on matched filter greenhouse gas retrievals from imaging spectroscopy

Foote et al Remote Sensing of Environment

DOI: 10.1016/j.rse.2021.112574

Modeling, simulation & projection of climate change, effects

Substantial changes in the probability of future annual temperature extremes

Slater et al Atmospheric Science Letters

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1002/asl.1061

Physical storylines of future European drought events like 2018 based on ensemble climate modelling

van der Wiel et al Weather and Climate Extremes

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1016/j.wace.2021.100350 10.5194/egusphere-egu21-1823

Future projections of precipitation, surface temperatures and drought events over the monsoon transitional zone in China from bias?corrected CMIP6 models

Piao et al International Journal of Climatology

DOI: 10.1002/joc.7297

Interannual and seasonal drivers of carbon cycle variability represented by the Community Earth System Model (CESM2)

Wieder et al Global Biogeochemical Cycles

DOI: 10.1029/2021gb007034

Global cooling hiatus driven by an AMOC overshoot in a carbon dioxide removal scenario

An et al Earth's Future

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1029/2021ef002165

Simulation of summer climate over Central Asia shows high sensitivity to different land surface schemes in WRF

Lu et al Climate Dynamics

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s00382-021-05876-9

Changes of potential evapotranspiration and its sensitivity across China under future climate scenarios

Zeng et al Atmospheric Research

DOI: 10.1016/j.atmosres.2021.105763

Very Rare Heat Extremes: Quantifying and Understanding Using Ensemble Reinitialization DOI: 10.1016/j.atmosres.2021.105763

Future changes in winter explosive cyclones over the Southern Hemisphere domains from the CORDEX-CORE ensemble

Reboita et al Climate Dynamics

DOI: 10.1007/s00382-021-05867-w

Advances in climate & climate effects modeling, simulation & projection

Evaluation of Northern Hemisphere snow water equivalent in CMIP6 models with satellite-based SnowCCI data during 1982–2014 DOI: 10.1007/s00382-021-05867-w

An Evaluation of CMIP5 and CMIP6 Climate Models in Simulating Summer Rainfall in the Southeast Asian Monsoon Domain

Khadka et al International Journal of Climatology

DOI: 10.1002/joc.7296

Added Value of CMIP6 Models over CMIP5 Models in Simulating the Climatological Precipitation Extremes in China

Luo et al International Journal of Climatology

DOI: 10.1002/joc.7294

Leveraging observed soil heterotrophic respiration fluxes as a novel constraint on global?scale models

Jian et al Global Change Biology

DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15795

Cryosphere & climate change

Possibility of stabilizing the Greenland ice sheet

Wang et al Earth's Future Journal of Geophysical Research: Earth Surface

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1029/2021ef002152 10.1029/2018jf004714

Marine ice sheet experiments with the Community Ice Sheet Model

Leguy et al

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/tc-2020-304 10.5194/tc-2020-304-rc2 10.5194/egusphere-egu21-6608

Automated mapping of the seasonal evolution of surface meltwater and its links to climate on the Amery Ice Shelf, Antarctica

Tuckett et al

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/tc-2021-177 10.5194/tc-2021-177-supplement

Reconstructing atmospheric circulation and sea-ice extent in the West Antarctic over the past 200 years using data assimilation

Dalaiden et al Climate Dynamics

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s00382-021-05879-6 10.21203/rs.3.rs-224001/v1 10.5194/egusphere-egu21-9225

Mass evolution of the Antarctic Peninsula over the last two decades from a joint Bayesian inversion

Chuter et al

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/tc-2021-178 10.5194/tc-2021-178-supplement

Glacier and Rock Glacier changes since the 1950s in the La Laguna catchment, Chile

Robson et al

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/tc-2021-200

The potential of InSAR for assessing meltwater lake dynamics on Antarctic ice shelves

Li et al

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/tc-2021-169

Summertime linkage between Antarctic sea-ice extent and ice-shelf basal melting through Antarctic coastal water masses’ variability: a circumpolar Southern Ocean model study

Kusahara Environmental Research Letters

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/ac0de0

Cruise ships could sail now-icy Arctic seas by century’s end

Nature

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/d41586-021-01889-w

Thermohaline structure and circulation beneath the Langhovde Glacier ice shelf in East Antarctica

Minowa et al Nature Communications

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/s41467-021-23534-w

Twentieth century global glacier mass change: an ensemble-based model reconstruction

Malles & Marzeion The Cryosphere

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/tc-15-3135-2021

Sea level & climate change

Seasonal and long-term sea-level variations and their forcing factors in the northern Bay of Bengal: A statistical analysis of temperature, salinity, wind stress curl, and regional climate index data DOI: 10.5194/tc-15-3135-2021

Rising Seas, Rising Inequity? Communities at Risk in the San Francisco Bay Area and Implications for Adaptation Policy

Bick et al Earth's Future

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1029/2020ef001963

Biology & climate change

Temperature stress and disease drives the extirpation of the threatened pillar coral, Dendrogyra cylindrus, in southeast Florida

Jones et al Scientific Reports

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/s41598-021-93111-0

Spring phenology drives range shifts in a migratory Arctic ungulate with key implications for the future

Severson et al Global Change Biology

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15682

Non-growing season plant nutrient uptake controls Arctic tundra vegetation composition under future climate

Riley et al Environmental Research Letters

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/ac0e63

Not all biodiversity richspots are climate refugia

Kocsis et al

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/bg-2021-179 10.5194/bg-2021-179-supplement

Asymmetric root distributions reveal press?pulse responses in retreating coastal forests

Messerschmidt et al Ecology

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1002/ecy.3468

Recent dynamics on turbid-water corals reefs following the 2010 mass bleaching event in Tobago

Alemu I & Mallela Marine Environmental Research

DOI: 10.1016/j.marenvres.2021.105411

Evaluating the factors influencing distributional shifts and abundance at the range core of a climate?sensitive mammal

Billman et al Global Change Biology

DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15793

Climate warming threatens the persistence of a community of disturbance?adapted native annual plants

Reed et al Ecology

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1002/ecy.3464

Plant?animal interactions mediate climatic effects on selection on flowering time

Valdés & Ehrlén Ecology

DOI: 10.1002/ecy.3466

Climatic displacement exacerbates the negative impact of drought on plant performance and associated arthropod abundance

Croy et al Ecology

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1002/ecy.3462

Plastic responses to hot temperatures homogenize riparian leaf litter, speed decomposition, and reduce detritivores

Jeplawy et al Ecology

DOI: 10.1002/ecy.3461

Limited thermal acclimation of photosynthesis in tropical montane tree species

Dusenge et al Global Change Biology

DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15790

GHG sources & sinks, flux

Large and increasing methane emissions from eastern Amazonia derived from satellite data, 2010–2018

Wilson et al

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/acp-2020-1136

Deep carbon cycle constrained by carbonate solubility DOI: 10.5194/acp-2020-1136

An improved process-oriented hydro-biogeochemical model for simulating dynamic fluxes of methane and nitrous oxide in alpine ecosystems with seasonally frozen soils

Zhang et al

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/bg-2020-433 10.5194/bg-2020-433-supplement

Sensitivity to the sources of uncertainties in the modeling of atmospheric CO2 concentration within and in the vicinity of Paris DOI: 10.5194/bg-2020-433 10.5194/bg-2020-433-supplement

An Integrative Model for Soil Biogeochemistry and Methane Processes: I. Model Structure and Sensitivity Analysis

Ricciuto et al Journal of Geophysical Research: Biogeosciences

DOI: 10.1029/2019jg005468

An Integrative Model for Soil Biogeochemistry and Methane Processes: II. Warming and Elevated CO2 Effects on Peatland CH4 Emissions DOI: 10.1029/2019jg005468

Tracer-based source apportioning of atmospheric organic carbon and the influence of anthropogenic emissions on secondary organic aerosol formation in Hong Kong

Cheng et al

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/acp-2021-32

Isotopic signatures of major methane sources in the coal seam gas fields and adjacent agricultural districts, Queensland, Australia

Lu et al

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/acp-2021-76

Effect of population migration on spatial carbon emission transfers in China

Gao et al Energy Policy

DOI: 10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112450

The role of lake morphometry in modulating surface water carbon concentrations in boreal lakes

Casas-Ruiz et al Environmental Research Letters

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/ac0be3

Global uptake of atmospheric methane by soil from 1900 to 2100

Murguia?Flores et al Global Biogeochemical Cycles

DOI: 10.1029/2020gb006774

Sizing the carbon sink associated with Posidonia oceanica seagrass meadows using very high-resolution seismic reflection imaging DOI: 10.1029/2020gb006774

Constraints on potential enzyme activities in thermokarst bogs: Implications for the carbon balance of peatlands following thaw

Heffernan et al Global Change Biology

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15758

Dynamics of soil organic carbon in the steppes of Russia and Kazakhstan under past and future climate and land use

Rolinski et al Regional Environmental Change

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s10113-021-01799-7

Surface pH record (1990?2013) of the Arabian Sea from boron isotopes of Lakshadweep corals – trend, variability and control

Tarique et al Journal of Geophysical Research: Biogeosciences

DOI: 10.1029/2020jg006122

Atmospheric CO2 exchange of a small mountain lake: limitations of eddy covariance and boundary layer modeling methods in complex terrain.

Scholz et al

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1002/essoar.10506202.1

Precipitation manipulation and terrestrial carbon cycling: The roles of treatment magnitude, experimental duration and local climate

Wang et al Global Ecology and Biogeography

DOI: 10.1111/geb.13356

Circulation-driven variability of Atlantic anthropogenic carbon transports and uptake

Brown et al Nature Geoscience

DOI: 10.1038/s41561-021-00774-5

Quantification of Blue Carbon in Salt Marshes of the Pacific Coast of Canada

Chastain et al

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/bg-2021-157

CO2 removal & mitigation science & engineering

Achieving national scale targets for carbon sequestration through afforestation: Geospatial assessment of feasibility and policy implications

Burke et al Environmental Science & Policy

DOI: 10.1016/j.envsci.2021.06.023

The blue carbon wealth of nations

Bertram et al Nature Climate Change

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/s41558-021-01089-4

Carbon sequestration in hedgerow biomass and soil in the temperate climate zone

Drexler et al Regional Environmental Change

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s10113-021-01798-8

Geoengineering climate

Dependency of the impacts of geoengineering on the stratospheric sulfur injection strategy part 1: Intercomparison of modal and sectional aerosol module

Laakso et al

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/acp-2021-526 10.5194/acp-2021-526-supplement

Aerosols

Investigation of the uncertainties of simulated optical properties of brown carbon at two Asian sites using a modified bulk aerosol optical scheme of the Community Atmospheric Model version 5.3 (CAM5.3)

Xu et al Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1029/2020jd033942

Decarbonization

What future for primary aluminium production in a decarbonizing economy?

Pedneault et al Global Environmental Change

DOI: 10.1016/j.gloenvcha.2021.102316

Climate change communications & cognition

Development and validation of a climate change perceptions scale

van Valkengoed et al Journal of Environmental Psychology

DOI: 10.1016/j.jenvp.2021.101652

How do I feel when I think about taking action? Hope and boredom, not anxiety and helplessness, predict intentions to take climate action

Geiger et al Journal of Environmental Psychology

pdf DOI: 10.1016/j.jenvp.2021.101649

The perception of climate change and the demand for weather-index microinsurance: evidence from a contingent valuation survey in Nepal

Rayamajhee et al Climate and Development

DOI: 10.1080/17565529.2021.1949574

How do farmer’s disaster experiences influence their climate change perception and adaptation?

Li et al Climate and Development

DOI: 10.1080/17565529.2021.1949572

Why do youth participate in climate activism? A mixed-methods investigation of the #FridaysForFuture climate protests. DOI: 10.1080/17565529.2021.1949572

Do political systems have a lasting effect on climate change concern? Evidence from Germany after reunification

Kountouris Environmental Research Letters

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/ac046d

Morals and climate decision-making: insights from social and behavioural sciences

Lau et al Current Opinion in Environmental Sustainability

DOI: 10.1016/j.cosust.2021.06.005

Do autistic traits predict pro-environmental attitudes and behaviors, and climate change belief?

Taylor et al Journal of Environmental Psychology

DOI: 10.1016/j.jenvp.2021.101648

Agronomy, animal husbundry, food production & climate change

Croplands intensify regional and global warming according to satellite observations

Zhou et al Remote Sensing of Environment

DOI: 10.1016/j.rse.2021.112585

Can cropland management practices lower net greenhouse emissions without compromising yield?

Shang et al Global Change Biology

DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15796

Local Adaptive Capacity to Climate Change in Mountainous Agricultural Areas in the Eastern Mediterranean (Lebanon)

Mahfoud & Adjizian Gerard Climate Risk Management

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1016/j.crm.2021.100345

A Climate Change Impact Assessment (CCIA) of Key Indicators and Critical Thresholds for Viticulture and Oenology in the Fraser Valley, British Columbia, Canada

Beech & Hewer Weather, Climate, and Society

DOI: 10.1175/wcas-d-20-0145.1

Assessing the determinants of women farmers' targeted adaptation measures in response to climate extremes in rural Ghana

Owusu & Yiridomoh Weather and Climate Extremes

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1016/j.wace.2021.100353

Land carbon-concentration and carbon-climate feedbacks are significantly reduced by nitrogen and phosphorus limitation

Ziehn et al Environmental Research Letters

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/ac0e62

How do farmer’s disaster experiences influence their climate change perception and adaptation?

Li et al Climate and Development

DOI: 10.1080/17565529.2021.1949572

Inventory reporting of livestock emissions: the impact of the IPCC 1996 and 2006 Guidelines

Amon et al Environmental Research Letters

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/ac0848

Climate change impact assessment on grape growth and wine production in the Okanagan Valley (Canada)

Hewer & Gough Climate Risk Management

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1016/j.crm.2021.100343

Changes in spatio-temporal distribution of AgMERRA-derived agro-climatic indices and agro-climatic zones for wheat crops in the northeast Iran DOI: 10.1016/j.crm.2021.100343

Impact of climate change on the agriculture sector and household welfare in Mozambique: an analysis based on a dynamic computable general equilibrium model

Manuel et al Climatic Change

DOI: 10.1007/s10584-021-03139-4

Hydrology & climate change

A warming climate adds complexity to post?fire hydrologic hazard planning

Oakley Earth's Future

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1029/2021ef002149

Global mean frequency increases of daily and sub-daily heavy precipitation in ERA5

Chinita et al Environmental Research Letters

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/ac0caa

Evolution of Future Precipitation Extremes: Viewpoint of Climate Change Classification

Sun et al International Journal of Climatology

DOI: 10.1002/joc.7298

Physical storylines of future European drought events like 2018 based on ensemble climate modelling

van der Wiel et al Weather and Climate Extremes

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1016/j.wace.2021.100350 10.5194/egusphere-egu21-1823

Climate change economics

Time of emergence of economic impacts of climate change

Ignjacevic et al Environmental Research Letters

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/ac0d7a

Health Impacts of Climate Change as Contained in Economic Models Estimating the Social Cost of Carbon Dioxide

Cromar et al GeoHealth

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1029/2021gh000405

Climate policy and international trade – A critical appraisal of the literature

Jakob Energy Policy

DOI: 10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112399

Revisiting the sustainable versus conventional investment dilemma in COVID-19 times

Sharma et al Energy Policy

DOI: 10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112467

Economic efficiency of alternative border carbon adjustment schemes: A case study of California Carbon Pricing and the Western North American power market

Xu & Hobbs Energy Policy

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112463

A classification framework for carbon tax revenue use

Steenkamp Climate Policy

DOI: 10.1080/14693062.2021.1946381

Climate change mitigation public policy research

Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change: Transparency and integrated assessment modeling

Skea et al WIREs Climate Change WIREs Climate Change

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1002/wcc.727 10.1002/wcc.679

Are the European manufacturing and energy sectors on track for achieving net-zero emissions in 2050? An empirical analysis

Vieira et al Energy Policy

DOI: 10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112464

Feed-in tariffs, knowledge stocks and renewable energy technology innovation: The role of local government intervention

Zhao et al Energy Policy

DOI: 10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112453

Environmental policies and energy efficiency investments. An industry-level analysis

García-Quevedo & Jové-Llopis Energy Policy

DOI: 10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112461

Taxes, tolls and ZEV zones for climate: Synthesizing insights on effectiveness, efficiency, equity, acceptability and implementation

Axsen & Wolinetz Energy Policy

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112457

A comparative study on the environmental and economic effects of a resource tax and carbon tax in China: Analysis based on the computable general equilibrium model

Hu et al Energy Policy

DOI: 10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112460

Implementing a just renewable energy transition: Policy advice for transposing the new European rules for renewable energy communities

Hoicka et al Energy Policy SSRN Electronic Journal

DOI: 10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112435 10.2139/ssrn.3729512

Analyzing the ambitions of renewable energy policy in the EU and its Member States

Strunz et al Energy Policy

DOI: 10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112447

Contribution of nearly-zero energy buildings standards enforcement to achieve carbon neutral in urban area by 2060

Zhang et al Advances in Climate Change Research

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1016/j.accre.2021.07.004

The uneven weight of carbon on policy: towards a framework for understanding how greenhouse gas inventories can inform equitable climate policy design

Pattison et al Journal of Environmental Studies and Sciences

DOI: 10.1007/s13412-021-00713-1

Morals and climate decision-making: insights from social and behavioural sciences

Lau et al Current Opinion in Environmental Sustainability

DOI: 10.1016/j.cosust.2021.06.005

Inventory reporting of livestock emissions: the impact of the IPCC 1996 and 2006 Guidelines

Amon et al Environmental Research Letters

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/ac0848

Achieving national scale targets for carbon sequestration through afforestation: Geospatial assessment of feasibility and policy implications

Burke et al Environmental Science & Policy

DOI: 10.1016/j.envsci.2021.06.023

Renewable energy in EU-China relations: Policy interdependence and its geopolitical implications DOI: 10.1016/j.envsci.2021.06.023

Would people pay a price premium for electricity from domestic wind power facilities? The case of South Korea DOI: 10.1016/j.envsci.2021.06.023

Supportive governance for city-scale low carbon building retrofits: a case study from Shanghai

Yu et al Climate Policy

DOI: 10.1080/14693062.2021.1948383

Energy policy trade-offs in Poland: A best-worst scaling discrete choice experiment

Aruga et al Energy Policy

DOI: 10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112465

Climate change impacts on human health

Health Impacts of Climate Change as Contained in Economic Models Estimating the Social Cost of Carbon Dioxide

Cromar et al GeoHealth

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1029/2021gh000405

Impact of diurnal temperature range on hospital admissions for cardiovascular disease in Jiuquan, China

Zhai et al Urban Climate

DOI: 10.1016/j.uclim.2021.100915

The effects on public health of climate change adaptation responses: a systematic review of evidence from low- and middle-income countries

Scheelbeek et al Environmental Research Letters

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/ac092c

Enhanced intestinal permeability and intestinal co-morbidities in heat strain: A review and case for autodigestion

Fung et al Temperature

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1080/23328940.2021.1922261

Climate change adaptation & adaptation public policy research

Rising Seas, Rising Inequity? Communities at Risk in the San Francisco Bay Area and Implications for Adaptation Policy

Bick et al Earth's Future

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1029/2020ef001963

Index for climate change adaptation in China and its application

FU et al Advances in Climate Change Research

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1016/j.accre.2021.06.006

Climate change impacts on human culture

Impact of 1, 2 and 4 °C of global warming on ship navigation in the Canadian Arctic

Mudryk et al Nature Climate Change

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/s41558-021-01087-6

Climate change, migration and voice

Beine et al Climatic Change Climate and Development

DOI: 10.1007/s10584-021-03157-2 10.1080/17565529.2021.1877103

Traditional communities, territories and climate change in the literature – case studies and the role of law

Iocca & Fidélis Climate and Development

DOI: 10.1080/17565529.2021.1949573

Informed opinion, nudges & major initiatives

Possibility of stabilizing the Greenland ice sheet

Wang et al Earth's Future Journal of Geophysical Research: Earth Surface

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1029/2021ef002152 10.1029/2018jf004714

Obtaining articles wihout journal subscriptions

We know it's frustrating that many articles we cite here are not free to read. One-off paid access fees are generally astronomically priced, suitable for such as "On a Heuristic Point of View Concerning the Production and Transformation of Light" but not as a gamble on unknowns. With a median world income of US$ 9,373, for most of us US$ 42 is significant money to wager on an article's relevance and importance.

Here's an excellent collection of tips and techniques for obtaining articles, legally.

Unpaywall offers a browser extension for Chrome and Firefox that automatically indicates when an article is freely accessible and provides immediate access without further trouble. Unpaywall is also unscammy, works well, is itself offered free to use. The organizers (a legitimate nonprofit) report about a 50% success rate

The weekly New Research catch is checked against the Unpaywall database with accessible items being flagged. Especially for just-published articles this mechansim may fail. If you're interested in an article title and it is not listed here as "open access," be sure to check the link anyway.

How is New Research assembled?

Most articles appearing here are found via RSS feeds from journal publishers, filtered by search terms to produce raw output for assessment of relevance.

Relevant articles are then queried against the Unpaywall database, to identify open access articles and expose useful metadata for articles appearing in the database.

The objective of New Research isn't to cast a tinge on scientific results, to color readers' impressions. Hence candidate articles are assessed via two metrics only:

Was an article deemed of sufficient merit by a team of journal editors and peer reviewers? The fact of journal RSS output assigns a "yes" to this automatically.

Is an article relevant to the topic of anthropogenic climate change? Due to filter overlap with other publication topics of inquiry, of a typical week's 550 or so input articles about 1/4 of RSS output makes the cut.

A few journals offer public access to "preprint" versions of articles for which the review process is not yet complete. As it is the journal's decision to do so, we respect that and include such items in New Research. These are flagged as "preprint."

The section "Informed opinion, nudges & major initiatives" includes some items that are not scientific research per se but fall instead into the category of "perspectives," observations of implications of research findings, areas needing attention, etc.

Articles are presented with a title link via the original publisher URL so as to preserve provenance information, and when (usually) available, a more permanent DOI link. When a publicly accessible PDF version of an article is found, a direct link is provided.

Suggestions

Please let us know if you're aware of an article you think may be of interest for Skeptical Science research news, or if we've missed something that may be important. Send your input to Skeptical Science via our contact form.

Journals covered

A list of journals we cover may be found here. We welcome pointers to omissions, new journals etc.

Previous edition

The previous edition of Skeptical Science New Research may be found here.