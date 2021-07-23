Climate Science Glossary

Cranky Uncle game now being translated

Posted on 23 July 2021 by John Cook

The Cranky Uncle game is now being translated into multiple languages, paving the way to building public resilience against misinformation across the world. So far, we have had volunteers offer to help translate the game into Danish, French, German, Italian, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Russian, and Ukrainian. But we are always looking for more volunteers both for additional languages and for extra helpers on current languages (it's a big game with a lot of content - many hands make light work). Sign up to help with the translation effort here!

The game's content is all entered in a content management system and on April 22 (coincidentally, Earth Day), a new upgrade of the content management system contained a killer new feature - internationalisation (e.g., translations). This was perfect timing for us as we had already been moving towards development of the multi-language version of the game - this upgrade paved the way for a much quicker roll-out.

Our translation crowd-sourced efforts are being coordinated by translation maestro Baerbel Winkler, who has seamlessly coordinated translations of Skeptical Science (evidenced by the parade of flags at the top of our website) and the myriad of handbooks published over the years. So after you've volunteered to help translate the Cranky Uncle game, Baerbel will be in touch.

Thanks for your efforts to help us inoculate the world against misinformation!