Climate Science Glossary

Skeptical Science New Research for Week #29, 2021
94 articles
Physical science of climate change, effects
Three flavors of radiative feedbacks and their implications for estimating Equilibrium Climate Sensitivity
Rugenstein & Armour Geophysical Research Letters
DOI: 10.1029/2021gl092983
Observations of climate change, effects
Multi-decadal change in western US nighttime vapor pressure deficit
Recent changes in the rain regime over the Mediterranean climate region of Israel
Drori et al Climatic Change
DOI: 10.1007/s10584-021-03161-6
Heat and freshwater changes in the Indian Ocean region
Ummenhofer et al Nature Reviews Earth & Environment
DOI: 10.1038/s43017-021-00192-6
Recent changes in global dryland temperature and precipitation
Daramola & Xu International Journal of Climatology
DOI: 10.1002/joc.7301
Climate hazards are threatening vulnerable migrants in Indian megacities
Hari et al Nature Climate Change
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/s41558-021-01105-7
Faster decline and higher variability in the sea ice thickness of the marginal Arctic seas when accounting for dynamic snow cover
Mallett et al The Cryosphere
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/tc-15-2429-2021
Changing status of tropical cyclones over the north Indian Ocean
Deshpande et al Climate Dynamics
DOI: 10.1007/s00382-021-05880-z
Period-Lengthening of the Mindanao Current Variability from the Long-Term Tide Gauge Sea Level Measurements
Increase in CO2 uptake capacity in the Arctic Chukchi Sea during summer revealed by satellite?based estimation
Contrasting temporal variations in responses of leaf unfolding to daytime and nighttime warming
Wang et al Global Change Biology
DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15777
Instrumentation & observational methods of climate change, effects
Climate Change Detection and Attribution using observed and simulated Tree-Ring Width
Franke et al
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/cp-2021-80
Modeling, simulation & projection of climate change, effects
Surface atmospheric forcing as the driver of long-term pathways and timescales of ocean ventilation
Marzocchi et al Ocean Science
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/os-17-935-2021 10.5194/os-2021-4
Global-scale changes to extreme ocean wave events due to anthropogenic warming
Morim et al Environmental Research Letters
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/ac1013
Global exposure of population and land?use to meteorological droughts under different warming levels and SSPs: a CORDEX?based study
Spinoni et al International Journal of Climatology
DOI: 10.1002/joc.7302
Assessing the impact of climate change on soil erosion in East Africa using a convection-permitting climate model
Chapman et al Environmental Research Letters
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/ac10e1
Drivers of Twenty-First-Century U.S. Winter Precipitation Trends in CMIP6 Models: A Storyline-Based Approach
Recent Trends in Summer Atmospheric Circulation in the North Atlantic/European Region: Is There a Role for Anthropogenic Aerosols?
Dong & Sutton Journal of Climate
DOI: 10.1175/jcli-d-20-0665.1
A weighted ensemble of regional climate projections for exploring the spatiotemporal evolution of multidimensional drought risks in a changing climate
Zhang et al Climate Dynamics
DOI: 10.1007/s00382-021-05889-4
Spatiotemporal characteristics and hydrological implications of downscaled hourly precipitation climate scenarios for South Korea
Lee et al International Journal of Climatology
DOI: 10.1002/joc.7300
Distinct Onset mechanisms of Two Subtypes of CP El Niño and Their Changes in Future Warming
Chen et al Geophysical Research Letters
DOI: 10.1029/2021gl093707
Future surface temperatures over Europe according to CMIP6 climate projections: an analysis with original and bias-corrected data
Carvalho et al Climatic Change
DOI: 10.1007/s10584-021-03159-0
Advances in climate & climate effects modeling, simulation & projection
Characteristics of Inherent Coupling Structure of Model Climates
Zhu Journal of Climate
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1175/jcli-d-20-0700.1
Sources of uncertainty in multi?model large ensemble projections of the winter North Atlantic Oscillation
McKenna & Maycock Maycock Geophysical Research Letters
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1029/2021gl093258 10.1002/essoar.10506823.2
Correcting weather and climate models by machine learning nudged historical simulations
Watt-Meyer et al Geophysical Research Letters
DOI: 10.1002/essoar.10505959.1 10.1029/2021gl092555
Global oscillatory modes in high-end climate modeling and reanalyses
Feliks et al Climate Dynamics
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s00382-021-05872-z
Climatological Sensitivities of Shallow-Cumulus Bulk Entrainment in Continental and Oceanic Locations
Kirshbaum & Lamer Journal of the Atmospheric Sciences
DOI: 10.1175/jas-d-20-0377.1
Benchmarking Performance Changes in the Simulation of Extratropical Modes of Variability across CMIP Generations
Lee et al Journal of Climate
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1175/jcli-d-20-0832.1
The Climatology and the Midwinter Suppression of the Cold-Season North Pacific Storm Track in CMIP6 Models
An Evaluation of CMIP6 Historical Simulations of the Cold Season Teleconnection between Tropical Indo-Pacific Sea Surface Temperatures and Precipitation in Southwest Asia, the Coastal Middle East, and Northern Pakistan and India
Barlow et al Journal of Climate
DOI: 10.1175/jcli-d-19-1026.1
Cryosphere & climate change
Warm modified Circumpolar Deep Water intrusions drive ice shelf melt and inhibit Dense Shelf Water formation in Vincennes Bay, East Antarctica
Ribeiro et al Journal of Geophysical Research: Oceans
DOI: 10.1029/2020jc016998
Faster decline and higher variability in the sea ice thickness of the marginal Arctic seas when accounting for dynamic snow cover
Mallett et al The Cryosphere
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/tc-15-2429-2021
Brief communication: Thwaites Glacier cavity evolution
Bevan et al The Cryosphere
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/tc-15-3317-2021 10.5194/tc-2021-66 10.5194/tc-2021-66-supplement
Inferring permafrost active layer thermal properties from numerical model optimization
Bruin et al Geophysical Research Letters
DOI: 10.1029/2021gl093306
Gulf of Alaska ice-marginal lake area change over the Landsat record and potential physical controls
Field et al The Cryosphere
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/tc-15-3255-2021
Paleoclimate
Deep ocean temperatures through time
Valdes et al Climate of the Past
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/cp-17-1483-2021 10.5194/cp-2020-83
Different trends in Antarctic temperature and atmospheric CO2 during the Last Glacial
Zheng et al
DOI: 10.1002/essoar.10505010.1
Biology & climate change
Elevated atmospheric CO2 adversely affects a dung beetle's development: another potential driver of decline in insect numbers?
Poleward shifts in marine fisheries under Arctic warming
Fauchald et al Environmental Research Letters
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/ac1010
Probabilistic assessments of the impacts of compound dry and hot events on global vegetation during growing seasons
Hao et al Environmental Research Letters
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/ac1015
Warm range margin of boreal bryophytes and lichens not directly limited by temperatures
Greiser et al Journal of Ecology
DOI: 10.1111/1365-2745.13750
Simplification, not “tropicalization”, of temperate marine ecosystems under ocean warming and acidification
Agostini et al Global Change Biology
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15749
Snowmelt timing acts independently and in conjunction with temperature accumulation to drive subalpine plant phenology
Jerome et al Global Change Biology
DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15803
Contrasting temporal variations in responses of leaf unfolding to daytime and nighttime warming
Wang et al Global Change Biology
DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15777
GHG sources & sinks, flux
The CO2 integral emission by the megacity of St Petersburg as quantified from ground-based FTIR measurements combined with dispersion modelling
Unrecognized threat to global soil carbon by a widespread invasive species
O’Bryan et al Global Change Biology
DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15769
Responses of soil N2O emissions and their abiotic and biotic drivers to altered rainfall regimes and co?occurring wet N deposition in a semi?arid grassland
Spatiotemporal variability and origin of CO2 and CH4 tree stem fluxes in an upland forest
Effects of clear-fell harvesting on soil CO2, CH4, and N2O fluxes in an upland Sitka spruce stand in England
Fluxes of carbon dioxide from managed ecosystems estimated by national inventories compared to atmospheric inverse modelling
Chevallier Geophysical Research Letters
DOI: 10.1029/2021gl093565
Increase in CO2 uptake capacity in the Arctic Chukchi Sea during summer revealed by satellite?based estimation
Greenhouse gas emissions from Mediterranean agriculture: Evidence of unbalanced research efforts and knowledge gaps
Aguilera et al Global Environmental Change
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1016/j.gloenvcha.2021.102319
Intensified Soil Moisture Extremes Decrease Soil Organic Carbon Decomposition: A Mechanistic Modeling Analysis
Liang et al Journal of Geophysical Research: Biogeosciences
DOI: 10.1029/2021jg006392
Divergent responses of primary production to increasing precipitation variability in global drylands
Hou et al Global Change Biology
DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15801
Hot moments drive extreme nitrous oxide and methane emissions from agricultural peatlands
Anthony & Silver Global Change Biology
DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15802
Factors that impact greenhouse gas emissions in Saudi Arabia: Decomposition analysis using LMDI
Alajmi Energy Policy
DOI: 10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112454
Important constraints on soil organic carbon formation efficiency in subtropical and tropical grasslands
CO2 removal & mitigation science & engineering
Revealing the widespread potential of forests to increase low level cloud cover
Duveiller et al Nature Communications
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/s41467-021-24551-5
Manure application in managed grasslands can contribute to soil organic carbon sequestration: evidence from field experiments across Japan
Agroforestry trade-offs between biomass provision and aboveground carbon sequestration in the alpine Eisenwurzen region, Austria
Aerosols
The role of anthropogenic aerosols in the anomalous cooling from 1960 to 1990 in the CMIP6 Earth System Models
Zhang et al
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/acp-2021-570
Recent Trends in Summer Atmospheric Circulation in the North Atlantic/European Region: Is There a Role for Anthropogenic Aerosols?
Dong & Sutton Journal of Climate
DOI: 10.1175/jcli-d-20-0665.1
Decarbonization
The importance of temporal resolution in modeling deep decarbonization of the electric power sector
Bistline Environmental Research Letters
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/ac10df
Climate change communications & cognition
Knowledge generation via social-knowledge network co-evolution: 30 years (1990–2019) of adaptation, mitigation and transformation related to climate change
Baggio Climatic Change
DOI: 10.1007/s10584-021-03146-5
Cultural determinants of climate change opinion: familism predicts climate beliefs and policy support among US Latinos
Pearson et al Climatic Change
DOI: 10.1007/s10584-021-03165-2
Framing “nature?based” solutions to climate change
Osaka et al WIREs Climate Change
DOI: 10.1002/wcc.729
Perceived responsibility towards future generations and environmental concern: Convergent evidence across multiple outcomes in a large, nationally representative sample
Syropoulos & Markowitz Journal of Environmental Psychology
DOI: 10.1016/j.jenvp.2021.101651
Agronomy, animal husbundry, food production & climate change
Negative relationship between dry matter intake and the temperature-humidity index with increasing heat stress in cattle: a global meta-analysis
Chang-Fung-Martel et al International Journal of Biometeorology
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s00484-021-02167-0
On the evaluation of heterogeneous climate change impacts on US agriculture: does group membership matter?
Cai & Dall’Erba Climatic Change
DOI: 10.1007/s10584-021-03154-5
Quantifying carbon budget, crop yields and their responses to environmental variability using the ecosys model for U.S. Midwestern agroecosystems
Poleward shifts in marine fisheries under Arctic warming
Fauchald et al Environmental Research Letters
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/ac1010
Co-producing climate information services with smallholder farmers in the Lower Bengal Delta: How forecast visualization and communication support farmers’ decision-making
Kumar et al Climate Risk Management
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1016/j.crm.2021.100346
Greenhouse gas emissions from Mediterranean agriculture: Evidence of unbalanced research efforts and knowledge gaps
Aguilera et al Global Environmental Change
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1016/j.gloenvcha.2021.102319
Non-climatic stressors constraining adaptation to drought in rice-farming communities in the Philippines
Manalo IV et al Climate and Development
DOI: 10.1080/17565529.2021.1949571
Hot moments drive extreme nitrous oxide and methane emissions from agricultural peatlands
Anthony & Silver Global Change Biology
DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15802
Manure application in managed grasslands can contribute to soil organic carbon sequestration: evidence from field experiments across Japan
Agroforestry trade-offs between biomass provision and aboveground carbon sequestration in the alpine Eisenwurzen region, Austria
Significant reductions in crop yields from air pollution and heat stress in the United States
Liu & Desai Earth's Future
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1029/2021ef002000
Hydrology & climate change
River flooding in a changing climate: rainfall-discharge trends, controlling factors, and susceptibility mapping for the Mahi catchment, Western India
Das & Scaringi Natural Hazards
DOI: 10.1007/s11069-021-04927-y
Simultaneous flood risk analysis and its future change among all the 109 class-A river basins in Japan using a large ensemble climate simulation database d4PDF
Tanaka et al Environmental Research Letters
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abfb2b
Climate change economics
Do high electricity bills undermine public support for renewables? Evidence from the European Union
Aklin Energy Policy
DOI: 10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112400
Quantifying stranded assets of the coal-fired power in China under the Paris Agreement target
Zhang et al Climate Policy
DOI: 10.1080/14693062.2021.1953433
Assessment of the regional and sectoral economic impacts of heat?related changes in labor productivity under climate change in China
Liu et al Earth's Future
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1029/2021ef002028
Climate change mitigation public policy research
An emerging GHG estimation approach can help cities achieve their climate and sustainability goals
Mueller et al Environmental Research Letters
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/ac0f25
Are we at risk of an uneven low-carbon transition? Assessing evidence from a mixed-method elite study
Eicke & Goldthau Environmental Science & Policy
DOI: 10.1016/j.envsci.2021.07.009
Concept of climate-charged airspaces: a potential policy instrument for internalizing aviation's climate impact of non-CO2 effects
Niklaß et al Climate Policy
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1080/14693062.2021.1950602
A mixed?effect model approach for assessing land?based mitigation in integrated assessment models: A regional perspective
Oliveira et al Global Change Biology
DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15738
Exploring carbon footprint reduction pathways through urban lifestyle changes: a practical approach applied to Japanese cities
Koide et al Environmental Research Letters
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/ac0e64
Rights-based approaches to climate decision-making
Jodoin et al Current Opinion in Environmental Sustainability
DOI: 10.1016/j.cosust.2021.06.004
Climate solutions to meet the suburban surge: leveraging COVID-19 recovery to enhance suburban climate governance
Teicher et al Climate Policy
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1080/14693062.2021.1949259
Climate change impacts on human health
Thermal limits in the face of infectious disease: How important are pathogens?
Hector et al Global Change Biology
DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15761
Combining socio-economic and climate projections to assess heat risk
Landreau et al Climatic Change
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s10584-021-03148-3
Impact of Temperature on Physical and Mental Health: Evidence from China
Yang et al Weather, Climate, and Society
DOI: 10.1175/wcas-d-21-0038.1
Climate change adaptation & adaptation public policy research
Projections of salt intrusion in a mega-delta under climatic and anthropogenic stressors
Eslami et al Communications Earth & Environment
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/s43247-021-00208-5
Economic evaluation of sea-level rise adaptation strongly influenced by hydrodynamic feedbacks
Hummel et al Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2025961118
Exploring the interactions between vulnerability, resilience and adaptation to extreme temperatures
Nunes Natural Hazards
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s11069-021-04919-y 10.21203/rs.3.rs-259270/v1
A GIS-based Screening Method to Identify Climate Change-Related Threats on Road Networks: A Case Study from Sweden
Johnsson & Balstrøm Climate Risk Management
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1016/j.crm.2021.100344
Multilevel governance in climate change adaptation in Bangladesh: structure, processes, and power dynamics
Ishtiaque et al Regional Environmental Change
DOI: 10.1007/s10113-021-01802-1
How does climate change adaptation policy in India consider gender? An analysis of 28 state action plans
Singh et al Climate Policy
DOI: 10.1080/14693062.2021.1953434
Climate change risks to human development in sub-Saharan Africa: a review of the literature
Dickerson et al Climate and Development
DOI: 10.1080/17565529.2021.1951644
Other
A Record-Breaking Trans-Atlantic African Dust Plume Associated with Atmospheric Circulation Extremes in June 2020
Pu & Jin Bulletin of the American Meteorological Society
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1175/bams-d-21-0014.1
Interannual variability and climatic sensitivity of global wildfire activity
TANG et al Advances in Climate Change Research
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1016/j.accre.2021.07.001
Informed opinion, nudges & major initiatives
Extinction: a Very Short Introduction (book review)
