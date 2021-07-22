Climate Science Glossary

Skeptical Science New Research for Week #29, 2021

Posted on 22 July 2021 by doug_bostrom

94 articles

Physical science of climate change, effects

Three flavors of radiative feedbacks and their implications for estimating Equilibrium Climate Sensitivity

Rugenstein & Armour Geophysical Research Letters

DOI: 10.1029/2021gl092983

Observations of climate change, effects

Multi-decadal change in western US nighttime vapor pressure deficit DOI: 10.1029/2021gl092983

Recent changes in the rain regime over the Mediterranean climate region of Israel

Drori et al Climatic Change

DOI: 10.1007/s10584-021-03161-6

Heat and freshwater changes in the Indian Ocean region

Ummenhofer et al Nature Reviews Earth & Environment

DOI: 10.1038/s43017-021-00192-6

Recent changes in global dryland temperature and precipitation

Daramola & Xu International Journal of Climatology

DOI: 10.1002/joc.7301

Climate hazards are threatening vulnerable migrants in Indian megacities

Hari et al Nature Climate Change

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/s41558-021-01105-7

Faster decline and higher variability in the sea ice thickness of the marginal Arctic seas when accounting for dynamic snow cover

Mallett et al The Cryosphere

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/tc-15-2429-2021

Changing status of tropical cyclones over the north Indian Ocean

Deshpande et al Climate Dynamics

DOI: 10.1007/s00382-021-05880-z

Contrasting temporal variations in responses of leaf unfolding to daytime and nighttime warming

Wang et al Global Change Biology

DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15777

Instrumentation & observational methods of climate change, effects

Climate Change Detection and Attribution using observed and simulated Tree-Ring Width

Franke et al

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/cp-2021-80

Modeling, simulation & projection of climate change, effects

Surface atmospheric forcing as the driver of long-term pathways and timescales of ocean ventilation

Marzocchi et al Ocean Science

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/os-17-935-2021 10.5194/os-2021-4

Global-scale changes to extreme ocean wave events due to anthropogenic warming

Morim et al Environmental Research Letters

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/ac1013

Global exposure of population and land?use to meteorological droughts under different warming levels and SSPs: a CORDEX?based study

Spinoni et al International Journal of Climatology

DOI: 10.1002/joc.7302

Assessing the impact of climate change on soil erosion in East Africa using a convection-permitting climate model

Chapman et al Environmental Research Letters

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/ac10e1

Recent Trends in Summer Atmospheric Circulation in the North Atlantic/European Region: Is There a Role for Anthropogenic Aerosols?

Dong & Sutton Journal of Climate

DOI: 10.1175/jcli-d-20-0665.1

A weighted ensemble of regional climate projections for exploring the spatiotemporal evolution of multidimensional drought risks in a changing climate

Zhang et al Climate Dynamics

DOI: 10.1007/s00382-021-05889-4

Spatiotemporal characteristics and hydrological implications of downscaled hourly precipitation climate scenarios for South Korea

Lee et al International Journal of Climatology

DOI: 10.1002/joc.7300

Distinct Onset mechanisms of Two Subtypes of CP El Niño and Their Changes in Future Warming

Chen et al Geophysical Research Letters

DOI: 10.1029/2021gl093707

Future surface temperatures over Europe according to CMIP6 climate projections: an analysis with original and bias-corrected data

Carvalho et al Climatic Change

DOI: 10.1007/s10584-021-03159-0

Advances in climate & climate effects modeling, simulation & projection

Characteristics of Inherent Coupling Structure of Model Climates

Zhu Journal of Climate

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1175/jcli-d-20-0700.1

Sources of uncertainty in multi?model large ensemble projections of the winter North Atlantic Oscillation

McKenna & Maycock Maycock Geophysical Research Letters

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1029/2021gl093258 10.1002/essoar.10506823.2

Correcting weather and climate models by machine learning nudged historical simulations

Watt-Meyer et al Geophysical Research Letters

DOI: 10.1002/essoar.10505959.1 10.1029/2021gl092555

Global oscillatory modes in high-end climate modeling and reanalyses

Feliks et al Climate Dynamics

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s00382-021-05872-z

Climatological Sensitivities of Shallow-Cumulus Bulk Entrainment in Continental and Oceanic Locations

Kirshbaum & Lamer Journal of the Atmospheric Sciences

DOI: 10.1175/jas-d-20-0377.1

Benchmarking Performance Changes in the Simulation of Extratropical Modes of Variability across CMIP Generations

Lee et al Journal of Climate

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1175/jcli-d-20-0832.1

An Evaluation of CMIP6 Historical Simulations of the Cold Season Teleconnection between Tropical Indo-Pacific Sea Surface Temperatures and Precipitation in Southwest Asia, the Coastal Middle East, and Northern Pakistan and India

Barlow et al Journal of Climate

DOI: 10.1175/jcli-d-19-1026.1

Cryosphere & climate change

Warm modified Circumpolar Deep Water intrusions drive ice shelf melt and inhibit Dense Shelf Water formation in Vincennes Bay, East Antarctica

Ribeiro et al Journal of Geophysical Research: Oceans

DOI: 10.1029/2020jc016998

Brief communication: Thwaites Glacier cavity evolution

Bevan et al The Cryosphere

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/tc-15-3317-2021 10.5194/tc-2021-66 10.5194/tc-2021-66-supplement

Inferring permafrost active layer thermal properties from numerical model optimization

Bruin et al Geophysical Research Letters

DOI: 10.1029/2021gl093306

Gulf of Alaska ice-marginal lake area change over the Landsat record and potential physical controls

Field et al The Cryosphere

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/tc-15-3255-2021

Paleoclimate

Deep ocean temperatures through time

Valdes et al Climate of the Past

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/cp-17-1483-2021 10.5194/cp-2020-83

Different trends in Antarctic temperature and atmospheric CO2 during the Last Glacial

Zheng et al

DOI: 10.1002/essoar.10505010.1

Biology & climate change

Poleward shifts in marine fisheries under Arctic warming

Fauchald et al Environmental Research Letters

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/ac1010

Probabilistic assessments of the impacts of compound dry and hot events on global vegetation during growing seasons

Hao et al Environmental Research Letters

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/ac1015

Warm range margin of boreal bryophytes and lichens not directly limited by temperatures

Greiser et al Journal of Ecology

DOI: 10.1111/1365-2745.13750

Simplification, not “tropicalization”, of temperate marine ecosystems under ocean warming and acidification

Agostini et al Global Change Biology

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15749

Snowmelt timing acts independently and in conjunction with temperature accumulation to drive subalpine plant phenology

Jerome et al Global Change Biology

DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15803

GHG sources & sinks, flux

Unrecognized threat to global soil carbon by a widespread invasive species

O’Bryan et al Global Change Biology

DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15769

Fluxes of carbon dioxide from managed ecosystems estimated by national inventories compared to atmospheric inverse modelling

Chevallier Geophysical Research Letters

DOI: 10.1029/2021gl093565

Greenhouse gas emissions from Mediterranean agriculture: Evidence of unbalanced research efforts and knowledge gaps

Aguilera et al Global Environmental Change

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1016/j.gloenvcha.2021.102319

Intensified Soil Moisture Extremes Decrease Soil Organic Carbon Decomposition: A Mechanistic Modeling Analysis

Liang et al Journal of Geophysical Research: Biogeosciences

DOI: 10.1029/2021jg006392

Divergent responses of primary production to increasing precipitation variability in global drylands

Hou et al Global Change Biology

DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15801

Hot moments drive extreme nitrous oxide and methane emissions from agricultural peatlands

Anthony & Silver Global Change Biology

DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15802

Factors that impact greenhouse gas emissions in Saudi Arabia: Decomposition analysis using LMDI

Alajmi Energy Policy

DOI: 10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112454

CO2 removal & mitigation science & engineering

Revealing the widespread potential of forests to increase low level cloud cover

Duveiller et al Nature Communications

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/s41467-021-24551-5

Aerosols

The role of anthropogenic aerosols in the anomalous cooling from 1960 to 1990 in the CMIP6 Earth System Models

Zhang et al

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/acp-2021-570

Recent Trends in Summer Atmospheric Circulation in the North Atlantic/European Region: Is There a Role for Anthropogenic Aerosols?

Dong & Sutton Journal of Climate

DOI: 10.1175/jcli-d-20-0665.1

Decarbonization

The importance of temporal resolution in modeling deep decarbonization of the electric power sector

Bistline Environmental Research Letters

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/ac10df

Climate change communications & cognition

Knowledge generation via social-knowledge network co-evolution: 30 years (1990–2019) of adaptation, mitigation and transformation related to climate change

Baggio Climatic Change

DOI: 10.1007/s10584-021-03146-5

Cultural determinants of climate change opinion: familism predicts climate beliefs and policy support among US Latinos

Pearson et al Climatic Change

DOI: 10.1007/s10584-021-03165-2

Framing “nature?based” solutions to climate change

Osaka et al WIREs Climate Change

DOI: 10.1002/wcc.729

Perceived responsibility towards future generations and environmental concern: Convergent evidence across multiple outcomes in a large, nationally representative sample

Syropoulos & Markowitz Journal of Environmental Psychology

DOI: 10.1016/j.jenvp.2021.101651

Agronomy, animal husbundry, food production & climate change

Negative relationship between dry matter intake and the temperature-humidity index with increasing heat stress in cattle: a global meta-analysis

Chang-Fung-Martel et al International Journal of Biometeorology

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s00484-021-02167-0

On the evaluation of heterogeneous climate change impacts on US agriculture: does group membership matter?

Cai & Dall’Erba Climatic Change

DOI: 10.1007/s10584-021-03154-5

Poleward shifts in marine fisheries under Arctic warming

Fauchald et al Environmental Research Letters

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/ac1010

Co-producing climate information services with smallholder farmers in the Lower Bengal Delta: How forecast visualization and communication support farmers’ decision-making

Kumar et al Climate Risk Management

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1016/j.crm.2021.100346

Greenhouse gas emissions from Mediterranean agriculture: Evidence of unbalanced research efforts and knowledge gaps

Aguilera et al Global Environmental Change

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1016/j.gloenvcha.2021.102319

Non-climatic stressors constraining adaptation to drought in rice-farming communities in the Philippines

Manalo IV et al Climate and Development

DOI: 10.1080/17565529.2021.1949571

Hot moments drive extreme nitrous oxide and methane emissions from agricultural peatlands

Anthony & Silver Global Change Biology

DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15802

Significant reductions in crop yields from air pollution and heat stress in the United States

Liu & Desai Earth's Future

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1029/2021ef002000

Hydrology & climate change

River flooding in a changing climate: rainfall-discharge trends, controlling factors, and susceptibility mapping for the Mahi catchment, Western India

Das & Scaringi Natural Hazards

DOI: 10.1007/s11069-021-04927-y

Simultaneous flood risk analysis and its future change among all the 109 class-A river basins in Japan using a large ensemble climate simulation database d4PDF

Tanaka et al Environmental Research Letters

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abfb2b

Climate change economics

Do high electricity bills undermine public support for renewables? Evidence from the European Union

Aklin Energy Policy

DOI: 10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112400

Quantifying stranded assets of the coal-fired power in China under the Paris Agreement target

Zhang et al Climate Policy

DOI: 10.1080/14693062.2021.1953433

Assessment of the regional and sectoral economic impacts of heat?related changes in labor productivity under climate change in China

Liu et al Earth's Future

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1029/2021ef002028

Climate change mitigation public policy research

An emerging GHG estimation approach can help cities achieve their climate and sustainability goals

Mueller et al Environmental Research Letters

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/ac0f25

Are we at risk of an uneven low-carbon transition? Assessing evidence from a mixed-method elite study

Eicke & Goldthau Environmental Science & Policy

DOI: 10.1016/j.envsci.2021.07.009

Concept of climate-charged airspaces: a potential policy instrument for internalizing aviation's climate impact of non-CO2 effects

Niklaß et al Climate Policy

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1080/14693062.2021.1950602

A mixed?effect model approach for assessing land?based mitigation in integrated assessment models: A regional perspective

Oliveira et al Global Change Biology

DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15738

Exploring carbon footprint reduction pathways through urban lifestyle changes: a practical approach applied to Japanese cities

Koide et al Environmental Research Letters

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/ac0e64

Rights-based approaches to climate decision-making

Jodoin et al Current Opinion in Environmental Sustainability

DOI: 10.1016/j.cosust.2021.06.004

Climate solutions to meet the suburban surge: leveraging COVID-19 recovery to enhance suburban climate governance

Teicher et al Climate Policy

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1080/14693062.2021.1949259

Climate change impacts on human health

Thermal limits in the face of infectious disease: How important are pathogens?

Hector et al Global Change Biology

DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15761

Combining socio-economic and climate projections to assess heat risk

Landreau et al Climatic Change

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s10584-021-03148-3

Impact of Temperature on Physical and Mental Health: Evidence from China

Yang et al Weather, Climate, and Society

DOI: 10.1175/wcas-d-21-0038.1

Climate change adaptation & adaptation public policy research

Projections of salt intrusion in a mega-delta under climatic and anthropogenic stressors

Eslami et al Communications Earth & Environment

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/s43247-021-00208-5

Economic evaluation of sea-level rise adaptation strongly influenced by hydrodynamic feedbacks

Hummel et al Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2025961118

Exploring the interactions between vulnerability, resilience and adaptation to extreme temperatures

Nunes Natural Hazards

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s11069-021-04919-y 10.21203/rs.3.rs-259270/v1

A GIS-based Screening Method to Identify Climate Change-Related Threats on Road Networks: A Case Study from Sweden

Johnsson & Balstrøm Climate Risk Management

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1016/j.crm.2021.100344

Multilevel governance in climate change adaptation in Bangladesh: structure, processes, and power dynamics

Ishtiaque et al Regional Environmental Change

DOI: 10.1007/s10113-021-01802-1

How does climate change adaptation policy in India consider gender? An analysis of 28 state action plans

Singh et al Climate Policy

DOI: 10.1080/14693062.2021.1953434

Climate change risks to human development in sub-Saharan Africa: a review of the literature

Dickerson et al Climate and Development

DOI: 10.1080/17565529.2021.1951644

Other

A Record-Breaking Trans-Atlantic African Dust Plume Associated with Atmospheric Circulation Extremes in June 2020

Pu & Jin Bulletin of the American Meteorological Society

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1175/bams-d-21-0014.1

Interannual variability and climatic sensitivity of global wildfire activity

TANG et al Advances in Climate Change Research

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1016/j.accre.2021.07.001

Informed opinion, nudges & major initiatives

