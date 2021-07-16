Climate Science Glossary

2021 SkS Weekly Climate Change & Global Warming News Roundup #30
Posted on 25 July 2021 by BaerbelW
The following articles sparked above average interest during the week: Extreme rainfall in China: over 25 inches falls in 24 hours, leaving 33 dead, As scientists have long predicted, warming is making heatwaves more deadly, Scientists predict more extreme weather events in future, Scientists are worried by how fast the climate crisis has amplified extreme weather and Why trying to prove yourself wrong is the key to being right.
Articles Linked to on Facebook
- Influential US climate report moves ahead — under new leadership by Jeff Tollefson, News, Nature, July 16, 2021
- To Flee, or to Stay Until the End and Be Swallowed by the Sea by Dalia Faheid & Katie Livingstone, Justice, Inside Climate News, July 18, 2021
- Scientists predict more extreme weather events in future by Carla Bleiker, Environment, Deutsche Welle (DW), July 16, 2021
- Germany floods: Can we tell if extreme weather is linked to climate change? by Sonia Elks, Thomson Reuters Foundation, July 16. 2021
- How data could save Earth from climate change by Robin McKie, Environment, Observer/The Guardian, July 18, 2021
- The number of lives that clean energy could save, by U.S. state by Karen Kirk, Energy, Yale Climate Connections , July 14, 2021
- Wind and lightning complicate Bootleg fire as 80 blazes burn across 13 states by Gabrielle Canon & agencies, U.S. News, The Guardian, July 19, 2021
- Climate change and tornadoes: Any connection? by Bob Henson, Climate Explained, Yale Climate Connections, July 19, 2021
- As scientists have long predicted, warming is making heatwaves more deadly by Dana Nuccitelli, Climate Science, Yale Climate Connections, July 20, 2021
- Wildfire smoke from the West's massive blazes stretches all the way to the East Coast by Hannah Gard and Monica Garrett, CNN, July 20, 2021
- Climate-Driven Changes in Clouds are Likely to Amplify Global Warming by Bob Berwyn, Science, Inside Climate News, July 19, 2021
- Scientists are worried by how fast the climate crisis has amplified extreme weather by Angela Dewan, CNN, July 20, 2021
- Do Leaked Climate Reports Help or Hurt Public Understanding of Global Warming? by Bob Berwyn, Science, Inside Climate News, July 21, 2021
- As climate impacts surge, UN science report to examine 'black swan' events by Laurie Goering, Thomson Reuters Foundation, July 20, 2021
- Report Documents International Reach Of Organized Denial’s Fake 'Free-Market Environmentalism by ClimateDenierRoundup, Daily Kos, Jul 22, 2021
- Extreme rainfall in China: over 25 inches falls in 24 hours, leaving 33 dead. by Jeff Masters, Eye of the Storm, Yale Climate Connections, July 22, 2021
- Preliminary analysis concludes Pacific Northwest heat wave was a 1,000-year event…hopefully by Rebecca Lindsey, NOAA's Climate.ogov, July 20, 2021
- Cranky Uncle game now being translated by John Cook, Skeptical Science, Jul 23, 2021
- A flash flood watch and exceptional drought: Arizona's in both at the same time by Hannah Gard & Monica Garrett, CNN, July 22, 2021
- What to Expect from the Next Major Global Climate Report by Sara Schonhardt, E&E News/Scientific American, July 22, 2021
- Massive heat dome brings yet another heat wave, this time covering most of the US by Hannah Gard & Haley Brink, CNN, July 23, 2021
- Warming Trends: Increasing Heat is Dangerous for Pilgrims, Climate Warnings Painted on Seaweed and Many Plots a Global Forest Make by Katelyn Weisbrod, Inside Climate News, July 24, 2021
- Why trying to prove yourself wrong is the key to being right by Melanie Trecek-King, Thinking is Power, Jul 23, 2021
Comments