Climate Science Glossary

2021 SkS Weekly Climate Change & Global Warming News Roundup #32
Posted on 8 August 2021 by BaerbelW
The following articles sparked above average interest during the week: Climate contrarians predicted the world would cool—it didn’t, The Anti-vaccine Con Job Is Becoming Untenable, and 11 Characteristics of Pseudoscience.
Articles Linked to on Facebook
- 11 Characteristics of Pseudoscience by Melanie Trecek-King, Thinking is Power, July 6, 2021
- Is there empirical evidence for human-caused global warming? by John Cook, Repustar, Jul 8, 2021
- The Anti-vaccine Con Job Is Becoming Untenable by Brooke Harrington, The Atlantic, Aug 1, 2021
- Flip Flop: Why Variations in Earth's Magnetic Field Aren't Causing Today's Climate Change by Alan Buis, NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Aug 3, 2021
- Biden’s Climate Plans Are Stunted After Dejected Experts Fled Trump by Coral Davenport, Lisa Friedman and Christopher Flavelle, New York Times, Aug 1, 2021
- Skeptical Science New Research for Week #31, 2021 by Doug Bostrom, Skeptical Science, Aug 5, 2021
- Why the IPCC reports are so important by Adam Levy, Climate Adam on Youtube, Aug 3, 2021
- "We aren't comfortable running that" by Emily Atkin, Heated, Aug 2, 2021
- Climate contrarians predicted the world would cool—it didn’t by Scott K. Johnson, ArsTechnica, Aug 6, 2021
