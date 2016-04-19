Climate Science Glossary

2021 SkS Weekly Climate Change & Global Warming News Roundup #33
Posted on 15 August 2021 by BaerbelW
The following articles sparked above average interest during the week: New IPCC climate report is the clearest guidebook for selecting a future, Monday’s IPCC report is a really big deal for climate change. So what is it? And why should we trust it?, Losing Alaska: Why Our Brains Weren't Made To Deal With Climate Change, and Skeptical Science New Research for Week #32, 2021.
Articles Linked to on Facebook
- Monday’s IPCC report is a really big deal for climate change. So what is it? And why should we trust it? by David Karoly, The Conversation, Aug 7, 2021
- Many conservatives have a difficult relationship with science – we wanted to find out why by Stephan Lewandowsky and Klaus Oberauer, The Conservation, Aug 9, 2021
- Key takeaways from the new IPCC report by Bob Henson, Yale Climate Connection, Jul 9, 2021
- It should not come as a surprise that climate change is worse than we thought and also getting worser by First Dog on the Moon, The Guardian, Aug 9, 2021
- New IPCC climate report is the clearest guidebook for selecting a future by Scott K. Johnson, ArsTechnica, Jul 9, 2021
- Losing Alaska: Why Our Brains Weren't Made To Deal With Climate Change by Shankar Vedantam, The Hidden Brain, Apr 19, 2016
- Skeptical Science New Research for Week #32, 2021 by Doug Bostrom, Skeptical Science, Aug 12, 2021
- The new IPCC Report includes – get this, good news by Dana Nuccitelli, Yale Climate Connections, Aug 12, 2021
- What to do about misinformation (in four dimensions) by John Cook (presenter), Bay Area Skeptics on YouTube, Aug 13, 2021
