Climate Science Glossary

2021 SkS Weekly Climate Change & Global Warming News Roundup #34
Posted on 22 August 2021 by BaerbelW
The following articles sparked above average interest during the week: When the Far Right Picks Fights With a Teen, Volunteer opportunity turned into a big win for SkS and students!, Guide to the Most Common Logical Fallacies, IPCC Sixth Climate Assessment. Will this one make the blindest bit of difference? and BLOWING UP THE DEATH STAR WILL COST ALDERAAN JOBS.
Articles Linked to on Facebook
- When the Far Right Picks Fights With a Teen by Yasmeen Serhan, The Atlantic, Aug 14, 2021
- How IPCC went from 'not proven' that we cause climate change in 1990 to 'we are guilty' in 2021 by Ben Santer, The Hill, Aug 12, 2021
- IPCC Sixth Climate Assessment. Will this one make the blindest bit of difference? by Dave Borlace, Just have a Think on Youtube, Aug 15, 2021
- IPCC Report - A Final Climate Reality Check^ by ScientistsWarning, YouTube, Aug 16, 2021
- Volunteer opportunity turned into a big win for SkS and students! by Bärbel Winkler, Skeptical Science, Aug 17, 2021
- Guide to the Most Common Logical Fallacies by Melanie Trecek-King, Thinking is Power,
- With climate change, seemingly small shifts have big consequences by Kevin Trenberth, The Conservation, Aug 17, 2021
- Prof. Ken Rice on climate science and its critics by Mallen Baker, Youtube, Aug 18, 2021
- BLOWING UP THE DEATH STAR WILL COST ALDERAAN JOBS by Haricot Blue, Daily Kos, Aug 18, 2021
- Skeptical Science New Research for Week #33, 2021 by Doug Bostrom, Skeptical Science, Aug 19, 2021
- Willie Soon’s Home-Made Report Can't Even Defend Its Own Claim That The Sun Causes Climate Change by Climate Denier Roundup, Daily Kos, Aug 19, 2021
