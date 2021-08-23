Climate Science Glossary

2021 SkS Weekly Climate Change & Global Warming News Roundup #35
Posted on 29 August 2021 by BaerbelW
The following articles sparked above average interest during the week: Eunice Newton Foote’s nearly forgotten discovery, As denying climate change becomes impossible, fossil-fuel interests pivot to 'carbon shaming', Cartoonists’ ‘Code Red’ caricatures of new IPCC report, and Europe’s July floods: So rare and extreme, they’re hard to study .
Articles Linked to on Facebook
- How the Media helped create Climate Change by George Monbiot, Double Down News on YouTube, 23 Aug 2021
- Cartoonists’ ‘Code Red’ caricatures of new IPCC report by Michael Svoboda, Yale Climate Connection, Aug 24, 2021
- Eunice Newton Foote’s nearly forgotten discovery by Maura Shapiro, Physics Today, Aug 23, 2021
- Skeptical Science New Research for Week #34, 2021 by Doug Bostrom, Skeptical Science, Aug 26, 2021
- Europe’s July floods: So rare and extreme, they’re hard to study by John Timmer, ArsTechnica, Aug 25, 2021
- Disinformation Games by Games for Change, YouTube, Aug 26, 2021
- Podcast interview with Dr. Gale Sinatra by Paul Samuel Dolman, What Matters Most podcast, Aug 20, 2021
- Why Big Oil loves to talk about your carbon footprint by DeutscheWelle, DW Planet A on Youtube, Aug 27, 2021
- How Climate Models Work by Nate Silver & Galen Druke, FiveThirtyEight, AUG. 19, 2021
- Visual Mis- and Disinformation, Social Media, and Democracy by Christian von Sikorski, Journalism & Mass Communication Quarterly, Aug 25, 2021
- As denying climate change becomes impossible, fossil-fuel interests pivot to 'carbon shaming' by Aylin Woodward, Insider, Aug 28, 2021
