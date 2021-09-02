Climate Science Glossary

2021 SkS Weekly Climate Change & Global Warming News Roundup #37
Posted on 12 September 2021 by BaerbelW
The following articles sparked above average interest during the week: Climate change deniers are as slippery as those who justified the slave trade, People don’t know what climate experts are talking about, What Smart People Get Wrong About Climate Change Extremes Fact-checking works across the globe to correct misinformation, and Why I am angry.
Articles Linked to on Facebook
- Can we afford (not) to stop Climate Change? by Adam Levy, ClimateAdam on YouTube, Sep 2, 2021
- Climate change deniers are as slippery as those who justified the slave trade by Nick Cohen, The Guardian, Sep 04, 2021
- Keep the climate crisis on the front burner by Jennifer Francis, The Hill, Sep 5, 2021
- Why I am angry by gws, Skeptical Science, Sep 6, 2021
- Fact-checking works across the globe to correct misinformation by Jeff Grabmeier, Ohio State University, Sep 06, 2021
- Climate disasters will strain our mental health system. It’s time to adapt. by Camille Baker, Washington Post, Sep 04, 2021
- Rupert Murdoch’s Australia News Outlets to Ease Their Climate Denial by Damien Cave, New York Times, Sep 06, 2021
- Earth’s tipping points could be closer than we think. Our current plans won’t work by George Monbiot, , 9th September 2021
- Climate tops list of global threats in EU ‘strategic foresight’ report by , Euroactiv, Frédéric Simon
- How to effectively show climate change in 25 images by Jennifer Marlon, Yale Climate Connections, Sep 9, 2021
- People don’t know what climate experts are talking about by Sarah DeWeerdt, Anthropocene, Sep 7, 2021
- What Smart People Get Wrong About Climate Change Extremes by Kate Mackenzie, Bloomberg, Sep 10, 2021
- Reposted articles from Thinking is Power by Bärbel Winkler, Skeptical Science, Sep 11, 2021
- Skeptical Science New Research for Week #36, 2021 by Doug Bostrom, Skeptical Science, Sept 9, 2021
