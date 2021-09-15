Climate Science Glossary

2021 SkS Weekly Climate Change & Global Warming News Roundup #39
Posted on 26 September 2021 by BaerbelW
The following articles sparked above average interest during the week: The false promise of massive tree-planting campaigns, Can the economy afford NOT to fight climate change?, Will we ever believe in climate change?, and Michael E. Mann: How ‘inactivists’ have quietly perpetuated climate change denial.
Articles Linked to on Facebook
- The Rate of Global Warming During Next 25 Years Could Be Double What it Was in the Previous 50, a Renowned Climate Scientist Warns by Bob Berwyn, Inside CLimate News, Sep 15, 2021
- Can the economy afford NOT to fight climate change? by Dana Nuccitelli, Yale Climate Connections, Sep 19, 2021
- The U.S. Can Achieve Climate Commitments — With All of Society Strategy by Elizabeth Bridgwater, Haley Kazanecki, Tom Cyrs and Kevin Kennedy , World Resoures Institute, Sep 20, 2021
- Facebook and IFCN Announce Grant Program to Combat Climate Related Misinformation by Caroline Alexander, Sarah Sasaki Tsien, Chirag Amin, Facebook Journalism Project, Sep 16, 2021
- Climate Crisis Exacerbates Military Legacy Contamination by Wim Zwijnenburg, NewSecurityBeat, Sep 21, 2021
- A Hotter Climate Means Falling Trees — And More Power Outages by Julia Simon, National Public Radio, Sep 20, 2021
- Book Review: Saving Us by Katharine Hayhoe by John Mason, Skeptical Science, Sep 21, 2021
- Twin threats: Climate migrants said to face greater risk of modern slavery by Megan Rowling, Thomson Reuters Foundation, Sep 20, 2021
- Michael E. Mann: How ‘inactivists’ have quietly perpetuated climate change denial by Stella Levantesi, Il Manifesto Global edition, Sep 17, 2021
- Will we ever believe in climate change? by Stephan Lewandowsky, Expeditions,
- Arctic sea ice hits its minimum extent for the year – 2 NASA scientists explain what’s driving the overall decline by Alek Petty, Linette Boisvert , The Conversation, Sep 22, 2021
- The false promise of massive tree-planting campaigns by Benji Jones, Vox, Sep 22, 2021
- Rupert Murdoch Has Known We’ve Been in a Climate Emergency Since 2006, Documents Show by Doug Bostrom, VIce News, Sept. 23, 2021
- Skeptical Science New Research for Week #38, 2021 by Doug Bostrom, Skeptical Science, Sept. 23, 2021
- Extreme weather events and climate change by Fredericke Otto, Expeditions,
- Thinking is Power: Don’t be fooled… fact check! by Melanie Trecek-King, Thinking is Power,
Comments