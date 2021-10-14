Climate Science Glossary

2021 SkS Weekly Climate Change & Global Warming News Roundup #43
Posted on 24 October 2021 by BaerbelW
The following articles sparked above average interest during the week: Forget your carbon footprint. Let's talk about your climate shadow, People Who Jump to Conclusions Show Other Kinds of Thinking Errors, September 2021: Earth’s 5th-warmest September on record, Could search engines be fostering some Dunning-Kruger?, How extreme weather and the pandemic have exposed fatal flaws in science communication, The scientific consensus on climate change gets even stronger, and THE TRUTH WILL SET YOU FREE.
Articles Linked to on Facebook
- Forget your carbon footprint. Let's talk about your climate shadow. by Emma Pattee, MIC, Oct 12, 2021
- Where’s walrus? Scientists seek public ‘detectives’ to spot giant animals from space. by Adela Suliman, Washington Post, Oct 14, 2021
- Warming Trends: Where Have All the Walruses Gone? Plus, a Maple Mystery, ‘Cool’ Islands and the Climate of Manhattan by Katelyn Weisbrod, inside Climate News, Oct 16, 2021
- Guest post: What 100,000 studies tell us about climate impacts around the world by Max Callaghan and Dr. Carl-Friedrich Schleussner, Carbon Brief, Oct 10, 2021
- The Biomass Industry Expands Across the South, Thanks in Part to UK Subsidies. Critics Say it’s Not ‘Carbon Neutral’ by James Bruggers, Politics & Policy, Inside Climate News, Oct 17, 2021
- Climate change research and the search for solutions: rethinking interdisciplinarity by E. Lisa F. Schipper, Navroz K. Dubash & Yacob Mulugetta, Climate Change, Oct 18, 2021
- THE TRUTH WILL SET YOU FREE by UEA, UEA blog, Oct 18, 2021
- Gen Z on how to save the world: young climate activists speak out by Olivia Laing, The Guardian, Oct 17, 2021
- How extreme weather and the pandemic have exposed fatal flaws in science communication by Dan Stillman, Washington Post, Oct 18, 2021
- People Who Jump to Conclusions Show Other Kinds of Thinking Errors Belief in conspiracy theories and overconfidence are two t by Carmen Sanchez and David Dunning , Scientific American, Oct 15, 2021
- More than 99.9% of studies agree: Humans caused climate change by Cornell University, EurekAlert!, Oct 19, 2021
- September 2021: Earth’s 5th-warmest September on record by Jeff Masters, Yale Climate Connections, Oct 14, 2021I
- Women do more to tackle climate change than men: Survey by Louis Westendarp, Politico, Oct 18, 2021
- Climate report: Africa’s rare glaciers soon to disappear by Cara Anna, AP News, Oct 19, 2021
- Young adults worldwide have blunt message for governments: ‘We don’t trust you.’ by Karin Kirk, Article, Yale Climate Connections, Oct 4, 2021
- Could search engines be fostering some Dunning-Kruger? by John Timmer, Ars Technica, Oct. 20, 2021
- The Key Insight That Defined 50 Years of Climate Science by Robinson Meyer, The Atlantic, Oct. 20, 2021
- State of the climate: Summer 2021 sets new high for average land temperature by Zeke Hausfather, https://www.carbonbrief.org/state-of-the-climate-summer-2021-sets-new-high-for-average-land-temperature, Oct 19, 2021
- How Much Did Ancient Land-Clearing Fires in New Zealand Affect the Climate? by Bob Berwyn, Science, Inside Climate News, Oct 20, 2021
- Kids’ quality of life will depend on today’s climate choices by Dana Nuccitelli, Yale Climate Connections, Oct 20, 2021
- Inaction on climate change imperils millions of lives, doctors say by Sarah Kaplan, Science & Environmnet, Washington Post, Oct 20, 2021
- ‘Climate Lockdown’ and the Culture Wars: How COVID-19 Sparked a New Narrative Against Climate Action by Eisha Maharasingam-Shah and Pierre Vaux, Institute for Strategic Dialogue, Oct 18, 2021
- The scientific consensus on climate change gets even stronger by John Cook, Monash Lens, Oct 21, 2021
- There are no real climate leaders yet – who will step up at Cop26? by Greta Thunberg, The Guardian, Oct 21, 2021
- Microbes that form clouds threatened by climate change by James Ashworth, News, Natural History Museum (UK), Oct 21, 2021
- New terms in Oxford English Dictionary as language of climate crisis takes hold by Emily Beament, PA/Belfast Telegraph, Oct 21, 2021
- Think big on climate: the transformation of society in months has been done before by Opinion by George Monbiot, Comment is Free, The Guardian, Oct 20, 2021
Comments