Climate Science Glossary

2021 SkS Weekly Climate Change & Global Warming News Roundup #45
Posted on 7 November 2021 by BaerbelW
The following articles sparked above average interest during the week: The Keeling Curve: Reality Check, IPCC, You’ve Made Your Point: Humans Are a Primary Cause of Climate Change, Vapor Storms Are Threatening People and Property, Top climate scientists are sceptical that nations will rein in global warming, Op-Ed: On the climate crisis, delay has become the new form of denial, COP26: Stage set for crucial climate negotiations and Discourses of Climate Delay.
Articles Linked to on Facebook
- Vapor Storms Are Threatening People and Property by Jennifer Francis, Climate Change, Scientific American, Nov 2021 Print Edition
- IPCC, You’ve Made Your Point: Humans Are a Primary Cause of Climate Change by Naomi Oreskes, Scientific American, Nov 01, 2021
- Is it worth trying to sway the most staunch climate deniers? by Boston University, Phys.org, Oct 29, 2021
- A quick guide to climate change jargon – what experts mean by mitigation, carbon neutral and 6 other key terms by Wändi Bruine de Bruin, Politics & Society, The Conversation US, Oct 26, 2021
- Catholic Bishops in the US Largely Ignore the Pope’s Concern About Climate Change, a New Study Finds by James Bruggers, Inside Climate News, Oct 26, 2021
- In BBC radio address, Francis urges radical decisions, rapid action on climate at COP26 by Brian Roewe, EarthBeat, National Catholic Reporter, Oct 29, 2021
- COP26: Stage set for crucial climate negotiations by Denise Chow, NBC News, Oct 29, 2021
- G20 leaders offer little new on climate ahead of COP26 by Gavin Jones, Jan Strupczewski & Angelo Amante, Reuters, Oct 31, 2021
- Climate experts warn world leaders 1.5C is ‘real science’, not just talking point by Fiona Harvey, Environment, The Guardian, , Oct 30, 2021
- The Keeling Curve: Reality Check by Evan, SkepticalScience.com, Nov 1, 2021
- Biden Heads for Glasgow Climate Talks with High Ambitions, but Minus the Full Slate of Climate Policies He’d Hoped by Marianne Lavelle, Politics & Policy, Inside Climate News, Oct 31, 2021
- Op-Ed: On the climate crisis, delay has become the new form of denial by Michael E Mann, Los Angeles Times, Oct 31, 2021
- COP26 climate summit: A scientists’ guide to a momentous meeting by Jeff Tollefson, Nature, Oct 25, 2021
- Top climate scientists are sceptical that nations will rein in global warming by Jeff Tollefson, Nature, Nov, 01, 2021
- Nearly 90 countries join pact to slash planet-warming methane emissions by Kate Abnett, Valerie Volcovici & Ilze Filks, Reuters, Nov 2, 2021
- The Toxic Ten, How ten fringe publishers fuel 69% of digital climate change denial by The Center for Countering Digital Hate, The Center for Countering Digital Hate, Nov 02, 2021
- Emergency, crisis, existential threat: The evolving lingo of climate change by Bob Henson, Yale Climate Connections, Nov 2, 2021
- 2021 Pacific Northwest heat wave ‘virtually impossible’ without global warming, scientists find by YCC Team, Yale Climate Connections, Nov 2, 2021
- Cop26 has to be about keeping fossil fuels in the ground. All else is distraction. by Opinion by George Monbiot, Comment is Free, The Guardian, Nov 3, 2021
- Four important points about EPA's proposed methane emissions controls for oil and natural gas facilities by Romany M. Webb, Climate Law Blog, Nov. 2, 2021
- The Supreme Court just took a case on the EPA’s authority. Its decision could undo most major federal laws. by Pamela Clouser McCann and Charles R. Shipan, Washington Post, Oct. 29, 2021
- Three Things We Must Do to Tackle Climate Change by Susan Joy Hassol & Jerry Melillo, Scientific American, Nov 2, 2021
- Climate misinformation on Facebook ‘increasing substantially’, study says by Kari Paul, Technology, The Guardian, Nov 4, 2021
- A major coastal flood event, similar to a surge from a hurricane, is underway in Charleston, South Carolina by Pedram Javaheri & Taylor Ward, CNN, Nov 4, 2021
- Discourses of Climate Delay by Baerbel Winkler, Skeptical Science, Nov 3, 2021
- Is it climate change? Coverage by online news sites of the 2019 European summer heatwaves in France, Germany, the Netherlands, and the UK by James Painter, Joshua Ettinger, Marie-Noëlle Doutreix, Nadine Strauß, Anke Wonneberger & Peter Walton , Climate Change, Nov 02, 2021
- The dark secrets behind big oil’s climate pledges by Miranda Green and Siri Chilukuri, The Guardian, Nov 04, 2021
- Breitbart has outsize influence over climate change denial on Facebook, report says by Cat Zakrzewski, Washington Post, Nov. 2, 2021
- Skeptical Science New Research for Week #44, 2021 by Doug Bostrom & Marc Kodack, Skeptical Science, Nov. 4, 2021
Comments