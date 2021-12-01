Climate Science Glossary

2021 SkS Weekly Climate Change & Global Warming News Roundup #51
Posted on 19 December 2021 by BaerbelW
The following articles sparked above average interest during the week: Scientists discover ‘surprising’ cause of Europe’s little ice age in late medieval era, Super Typhoon Rai slams into the Philippines as tens of thousands evacuate, Crucial Antarctic ice shelf could fail within five years, scientists say, Typhoon Rai rapidly strengthens as it nears the Philippines, New artificial intelligence tool detects most common climate falsehoods, and 2021 was a remarkable year for Earth’s climate.
Articles Linked to on Facebook
- Why climate change must stay on the news agenda beyond global summits by Áine Kelly-Costello, The Conversation, Dec 08, 2021
- Climate change crisis: Golf courses on borrowed time as Earth's weather patterns become wilder by CNN Sports staff, CNN, Dec 09, 2021
- Coach for social change leaders offers support to overcome climate anxiety by Julie Grant, Thje Daily Climate, Dec 9, 2021
- California pushes composting to lower food waste emissions by Kathleen Ronayne, AP News, Dec 08, 2021
- Wind turbines proposed near a Japanese American incarceration camp prompt outrage by Kylie Mohr, High Country News, Dec 01, 2021
- As Xcel electrifies the Eastern Plains, how close is too close to the Sand Creek Massacre site? by Kevin Simpson, The Colorado Sun, Dec 08, 2021
- Three Myths About Renewable Energy and the Grid, Debunked by Opinion by Amory B. Lovins & M. V. Ramana, Yale Environment 360, Dec 9, 2021
- Climate change: How machine learning holds a key to combating misinformation by John Cook, Monash Lens, Dec 8, 2021
- New artificial intelligence tool detects most common climate falsehoods by Kasha Patel, Washington Post, Dec 9, 2021
- How ‘Big Oil’ works the system and keeps winning by Opinion by Naomi Oreskes & Jeff Nesbit, Yale Climate Connections, Dec 10, 2021
- The Man Who Predicted Climate Change by Stephen Witt, The New Yorker Magazine, Dec 10, 2021
- Climate Change Chat for Realists with Dr. John Cook by Steve Dondley, YouTube, Dec 10, 2021
- FEMA chief says powerful storms 'new normal' in era of climate change by Kevin Liptak, CNN, Dec 12, 2021
- Weathering the Weather by Bridget Read, The Cut, New York Magazine, Oct 28, 2021
- When did scientists first warn humanity about climate change? by Patrick Pester, Life's Little Mysteries, Live Science, Dec 12, 2021
- Storm Drains Keep Swallowing People During Floods by Topher Sanders, ProPublica, Dec 09, 2021
- Domino effect by Margaret Evans, CBC News, Dec 12, 2021
- 2021 was a remarkable year for Earth’s climate by Dana Nuccitelli, Yale Climate Connections, Dec 14, 2021
- Crucial Antarctic ice shelf could fail within five years, scientists say by Sarah Kaplan, Climate & Environment, Washington Post, Dec 13, 2021
- Arguments over Solar Geoengineering Research by Ted Parson, Legal Planet, Dec 14, 2021
- The Arctic fails its annual health check as global warming brings more ills to the region by Rachel Rameriz, World, CNN, Dec 14, 2021
- Is There Something Amiss With the Way the EPA Tracks Methane Emissions from Landfills? by James Bruggers, Inside Climate News, Dec 15, 2021
- Typhoon Rai rapidly strengthens as it nears the Philippines by Taylor Ward, Weather, CNN, Dec 15, 2021
- ‘Colossal waste’: Nobel laureates call for 2% cut to military spending worldwide by Dan Sabbagh, The Guardian, Dec 14, 2021
- Scientists discover ‘surprising’ cause of Europe’s little ice age in late medieval era by Harry Cockburn, Climate, The independent (UK), Dec 16, 2021
- Super Typhoon Rai slams into the Philippines as tens of thousands evacuate by Jessie Yeung & Jinky Jorgio, Asia, CNN, Dec 16, 2021
- Google calls itself green. But it’s still making ad money from climate-change denial. by Cat Zakrzewski, Technology, Washington Post, Dec 16, 2021
- The Science of Cranky Uncle - Part 1 by John Cook, YouTube, Dec 14, 2021
- Skeptical Science New Research for Week #50, 2021 by Doug Bostrom & Marc Kodack, Skeptical Science, Dec 16, 2021
- Emerging Services Aim to Link Climate to Disasters in Real Time by Chelsea Harvey, E&E News, Dec 17, 2021
- The Arctic is warming four times faster than the rest of the world by Paul Voosen, Science, Dec 14, 2021
- Climate Change Is Going To Be Gross by Jenna Scatena, The Atlantic Magazine, Dec 18, 2021
