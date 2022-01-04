Lots of people embrace New Year’s as a time to commit to exercising, getting organized, or saving money.

“It’s a very strong symbolic moment where people resolve to make changes in their lives,” says Daniela Tejada of the “Count Us In” campaign.

She says New Year’s is the perfect occasion to commit to helping reduce climate change.

“Count Us In” is an online platform where people pledge to take specific actions to reduce carbon pollution. For example, participants make lifestyle changes such as turning down the thermostat or driving less, or they encourage their policymakers to take climate action.

“We want to make sure that individuals are empowered to take action that’s practical and impactful,” Tejada says.

She says that since the project launched in 2020, about 200,000 people have made a pledge.

And now, the campaign is partnering with “Don’t Look Up,” Adam McKay’s new movie on Netflix, to encourage viewers to get involved.

Tejada says that together, people’s individual actions can add up to significant cuts in carbon pollution.

And she says that the pledges send an important signal to policymakers and business leaders: that voters and consumers are serious about reducing climate change, and they should get serious, too.