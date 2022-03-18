Climate Science Glossary

2022 SkS Weekly Climate Change & Global Warming News Roundup #12
Posted on 27 March 2022 by BaerbelW
The following articles sparked above average interest during the week: These charts show how much it costs to charge an EV vs. refueling a gas vehicle, The Climate Shell Game, Tornadoes, climate change and why Dixie is the new Tornado Alley, Skeptical Science New Research for Week #11 2022, A close look at Roy Spencer's claims on global warming, and New resource: myth deconstructions as animated GIFs.
Articles Linked to on Facebook
- A close look at Roy Spencer's claims on global warming by Peter Hadfield, Potholer54 on YouTube, Mar 19, 2022
- These charts show how much it costs to charge an EV vs. refueling a gas vehicle by John Rosevear, CNBC, Mar 19, 2022
- Skeptical Science New Research for Week #11 2022 by Doug Bostrom & Marc Kodack , Skeptical Science, Mar 17, 2022
- Heatwaves at both of Earth’s poles alarm climate scientists by Fiona Harvey, , Mar 20, 2022
- How will climate change impact American companies? The SEC unveils landmark proposal by Elizabeth Weise, USA Today, Mar 21, 2022
- Toxic belief: What goes on in the mind of climate crisis deniers? by Samuel Webb, The Independent, Mar 19, 2022
- The Climate Shell Game by Evan, jg, Skeptical Science, March 21, 2022
- U.N. secretary general says global climate target ‘is on life support’ by Brady Dennis, Climate & Envioronment, Washington Post, Mar 21, 2022
- Climate change: IPCC scientists to examine carbon removal in key report by Matt McGrath, Science, BBC News, Mar 21, 2022
- Universities must reject fossil fuel cash for climate research, say academics by Fiona Harvey, The Guardian, Mar 21, 2022
- There Is a Greener Way to Mine Crypto by Nitish Pahwa, Slate, Mar 18, 2022
- Bitcoin Miners Want to Recast Themselves as Eco-Friendly by David Yaffe-Bellany, New York Times, Mar 22, 2022
- New resource: myth deconstructions as animated GIFs by Bärbel Winkler, Skeptical Science, Mar 22, 2022
- Shifts in El Niño May Be Driving Climates Extremes in Both Hemispheres by Bob Berwyn, Science, Inside Climate News, Mar 23, 2022
- American Companies Can’t Sugarcoat Their Carbon Pollution Anymore by Robinson Meyer, The Atlantic, Mar 23, 2022
- Arctic sea ice reached its maximum extent at a near-record early date by Yereth Rosen, Arctic Today, Mar 23, 2022
- In a World on Fire, Stop Burning Things by Essay by Bill McKibben, The New Yorker Magazine, Mar 18, 2022
- The ‘whys’ beyond the ‘what’ of the severe western U.S. drought by Peter Sinclair, Yale Climate Connections, Mar 23, 2022
- Tornadoes, climate change and why Dixie is the new Tornado Alley by Ernest Agee, Environment & Energy, The Conversation US,
- Hurricanes are declining worldwide, but the damage from them is increasing, new study finds by Doy Rice, , Mar 24, 2022
- The world’s forests do more than just store carbon, new research finds by Nina Lakhani, Environment, The Guardian, Mar 24, 2022
- Climate action has been ‘a calamity’, says Senate Democrat Sheldon Whitehouse by Chris McGreal, The Guardian, Mar 25, 2022
- Satellite data shows entire Conger ice shelf has collapsed in Antarctica by Donna Lu, World, The Guardian, Mar 24, 2022
