Climate Science Glossary

2022 SkS Weekly Climate Change & Global Warming News Roundup #28
Posted on 17 July 2022 by BaerbelW
The following articles sparked above average interest during the week (bolded articles are from SkS authors): Cranky Uncle Cartoon 5/20 - Dark Night, Cranky Uncle Cartoon 7/20 - Dinosaurs, Cranky Uncle Cartoon 4/20 - Cold Weather, Cranky Uncle Cartoon 6/20 - Debate, Cranky Uncle Cartoon 9/20 - Falling, Cranky Uncle Cartoon 10/20 - Flying Bird, and Cranky Uncle Cartoon 8/20 - Drunk Driving. Apparently, the Cranky Uncle Cartoon series is „somewhat“ popular!
Articles Linked to on Facebook
- Cranky Uncle Cartoon 4/20 - Cold Weather by John Cook, Skeptical Science, July 1, 2022
- Energy charter treaty makes climate action nearly illegal in 52 countries by Chamu Kuppuswam, The Conversation, July 7, 2022
- Cranky Uncle Cartoon 5/20 - Dark Night by John Cook, Skeptical Science, July 1, 2022
- The CO2 problem in six easy steps (2022 Update) by Gavin Schmidt, Real Climate, July 10, 2022
- Cranky Uncle Cartoon 6/20 - Debate by John Cook, Skeptical Science, July 1, 2022
- Science Needs to Shrink Its Carbon Footprint by Naomi Oreskes, Scientific American, July 01, 2022
- Cranky Uncle Cartoon 7/20 - Dinosaurs by John Cook, Skeptical Science, July 1, 2022
- Why is it so hot in the UK and elsewhere in Europe and what are the dangers? by Damian Carrington, The Guardian, Jul 11, 2022
- Cranky Uncle Cartoon 8/20 - Drunk Driving by John Cook, Skeptical Science, July 1, 2022
- Thermodynamics of the climate system by Martin Singh & Morgan O'Neill, Phyics Today, July 2, 2022
- Cranky Uncle Cartoon 9/20 - Falling by John Cook, Skeptical Science, July 1, 2022
- Can Planting a Trillion New Trees Save the World? by Zach St. George, New York Times, July 13, 2022
- Cranky Uncle Cartoon 10/20 - Flying Bird by John Cook, Skeptical Science, July 1, 2022
- Skeptical Science New Research for Week #28 2022 by Doug Bostrom, Skeptical Science, July 14, 2022
