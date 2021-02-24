Climate Science Glossary

Skeptical Science New Research for Week #8, 2021

Ground truths on warming

When we think about rapid climate change of the kind we've accidentally unleashed and the warming of Earth systems inherent in the process, we tend to focus on phenomena in order of their immediate tangibility, their drama. Sea ice loss in the Arctic, atmospheric and ocean warming, more ephemeral but dramatic events such as droughts and and fires dominate our perceptions. Cuesta-Valero et al offer a refined estimate and reminder of how the very ground beneath our feet is also of course inexorably warming, in Long-term global ground heat flux and continental heat storage from geothermal data, an open access article via EGU's Climate of the Past. The abstract:

Energy exchanges among climate subsystems are of critical importance to determine the climate sensitivity of the Earth's system to greenhouse gases, to quantify the magnitude and evolution of the Earth's energy imbalance, and to project the evolution of future climate. Thus, ascertaining the magnitude of and change in the Earth's energy partition within climate subsystems has become urgent in recent years. Here, we provide new global estimates of changes in ground surface temperature, ground surface heat flux, and continental heat storage derived from geothermal data using an expanded database and new techniques. Results reveal markedly higher changes in ground heat flux and heat storage within the continental subsurface than previously reported, with land temperature changes of 1 K and continental heat gains of around 12 ZJ during the last part of the 20th century relative to preindustrial times. Half of the heat gain by the continental subsurface since 1960 has occurred in the last 20 years.

Let alone the slightly disturbing final sentence, there are some knock-on effects implicit here which will surely be explored if this assessment becomes the new center of estimation for ground heating. "The ground" includes a tremendous scope of content, not least biological mechanisms directly sensitive to temperature in terms of their status as carbon sinks or carbon sources, in fully active ecosystems, acutely responsive to changing conditions. As well there is a tremendous freight of carbon on the planet currently in stasis beneath the ground and due to fortunate circumstances of temperature, with the fringes of such storage determined by various balancing factors and in a kind of quasi-equilibrium acutely sensitive to temperature changes. If you follow New Research or are a fan of certain specialist domains, these connections will jump to mind. A mere 1 degree Kelvin of warming is a fairly big deal in these contexts, and per Cuestra-Valero et al it's possible that's a mere taste of things to come, quickly. A lot of previous flux and sink budgeting accountancy may end up being revised, as and when this new quantification of ground heat is absorbed and digested by dependent scientific domains.

It's worth remembering that the seemingly obsessive research focus on carbon sinks, sources and flux is a reflection of concern over our ultimate ability to control and rein in carbon emissions, in a world where we may lose control of secondary carbon efflux as a result of primary changes we launched but truncated too late. We need to reach zero net CO2 addition into the atmosphere, yet we could end up in a position where we've eliminated all anthropogenic sources but are left with a prolonged period of increasing CO2 in the atmosphere due to ripple effects. Ground temperature is an important controlling factor in this scenario.

It's all a reminder that time is of the essence, in quitting our caveman combustion habit and anachronism.

122 Articles

Physical science of climate change, effects

The Fractional Energy Balance Equation

Impact of middle atmospheric humidity on boundary layer turbulence and clouds

Malap et al 2021 Journal of Atmospheric and Solar-Terrestrial Physics

DOI: 10.1016/j.jastp.2021.105553

Characterizing the Relationship between Temperature and Soil Moisture Extremes and Their Role in the Exacerbation of Heat Waves over the Contiguous United States

Observations of climate change, effects

Hydroclimatic trends during 1950–2018 over global land

Dai 2021 Climate Dynamics

DOI: 10.1007/s00382-021-05684-1

Trends in the occurrence of pan-Arctic warm extremes in the past four decades

Yu et al 2021 International Journal of Climatology

DOI: 10.1002/joc.7069

Recent degradation of Interior Alaska permafrost mapped with ground surveys, geophysics, deep drilling, and repeat airborne LiDAR

Douglas et al 2021

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/tc-2021-47 (preprint)

Global Near-Surface Wind Speed Changes over the Last Decades Revealed by Reanalyses and CMIP6 Model Simulations

Deng et al 2020 Journal of Climate

DOI: 10.1175/jcli-d-20-0310.1

Accelerated decline of summer Arctic sea ice during 1850–2017 and the amplified Arctic warming during the recent decades

Varying snow and vegetation signatures of surface-albedo feedback on the Northern Hemisphere land warming

Long-term global ground heat flux and continental heat storage from geothermal data

Cuesta-Valero et al 2020

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/cp-17-451-2021

Differing Trends in United States and European Severe Thunderstorm Environments in a Warming Climate

Taszarek et al 2020 Bulletin of the American Meteorological Society

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1175/bams-d-20-0004.1

Labrador Sea freshening linked to Beaufort Gyre freshwater release

Zhang et al 2021 Nature Communications

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/s41467-021-21470-3

Widespread increase in dynamic imbalance in the Getz region of Antarctica from 1994 to 2018

Selley et al 2021 Nature Communications

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/s41467-021-21321-1

Recent changes in Pan-Arctic sea ice, lake ice, and snow on/off timing (preprint)

Sea ice decline drives biogeographical shifts of key Calanus species in the central Arctic Ocean

Ershova et al 2021 Global Change Biology

DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15562

Long-term trend and variability of surface humidity from 1973 to 2018 in South Korea

Shin et al 2021 International Journal of Climatology

DOI: 10.1002/joc.7068

Changes in summer precipitation variability in Central Brazil over the past eight decades

Prado et al 2021 International Journal of Climatology

DOI: 10.1002/joc.7065

Evolution of paleo-climate and seawater pH from the late Permian to postindustrial periods recorded by boron isotopes and B/Ca in biogenic carbonates

Wei et al 2021 Earth-Science Reviews

DOI: 10.1016/j.earscirev.2021.103546

Detecting spatiotemporal variations of maximum rainfall intensities at various time intervals across Virginia in the past half century

Yang et al 2021 Atmospheric Research

DOI: 10.1016/j.atmosres.2021.105534

Spatial variations of extreme precipitation events and attribution analysis in the main water resource area of the Belt and Road Initiative

Zuo et al 2021 Theoretical and Applied Climatology

DOI: 10.1007/s00704-021-03556-6

Increasing compound warm spells and droughts in the Mediterranean Basin

Vogel et al 2020

Open Access DOI: 10.1016/j.wace.2021.100312

The role of climate and lake size in regulating the ice phenology of boreal lakes

Higgins et al 2021 Journal of Geophysical Research

DOI: 10.1029/2020jg005898

Regional-Scale Variability and Change in Daily Precipitation across the Contiguous United States, 1949 – 2018

Marston & Ellis 2021 International Journal of Climatology

DOI: 10.1002/joc.7061

Stronger variability in the Arctic Ocean induced by sea ice decline in a warming climate: Freshwater storage, dynamic sea level and surface circulation

Wang 2021 Journal of Geophysical Research

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1029/2020jc016886

A changing Arctic Ocean: How measured and modeled 129I distributions indicatefundamental shifts in circulation between 1994 and 2015

Instrumentation & observational methods of climate change, effects

Vertical structures of temperature inversions and clouds derived from high-resolution radiosonde measurements at Ny-Ålesund, Svalbard

Wang et al 2021 Atmospheric Research

DOI: 10.1016/j.atmosres.2021.105530

Greening trends and their relationship with agricultural land abandonment across Poland

Kolecka 2021 Remote Sensing of Environment

DOI: 10.1016/j.rse.2021.112340

A quasi-physical sea surface temperature method for the split-window data from the Second-generation Global Imager (SGLI) onboard the Global Change Observation Mission-Climate (GCOM-C) satellite

Kurihara et al 2021 Remote Sensing of Environment

Open Access DOI: 10.1016/j.rse.2021.112347

Evolution of paleo-climate and seawater pH from the late Permian to postindustrial periods recorded by boron isotopes and B/Ca in biogenic carbonates

Wei et al 2021 Earth-Science Reviews

DOI: 10.1016/j.earscirev.2021.103546

Varying snow and vegetation signatures of surface-albedo feedback on the Northern Hemisphere land warming

Modeling, simulation & projection of climate change, effects MSWE

Projected Trends of Wintertime North American Surface Mean and Extreme Temperatures over the Next Half-century in Two Generations of Canadian Earth System Models

Yu et al 2021 Atmosphere-Ocean

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1080/07055900.2021.1879726

Slowdown and reversal of terrestrial near-surface wind speed and its future changes over eastern China

Zha et al 2021 Environmental Research Letters

Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abe2cd

Projection of future extreme precipitation in Iran based on CMIP6 multi-model ensemble

Zarrin & Dadashi-Roudbari 2021 Theoretical and Applied Climatology

DOI: 10.1007/s00704-021-03568-2

Projection of upwelling-favorable winds in the Peruvian upwelling system under the RCP8.5 scenario using a high-resolution regional model

Future Changes in Tropical Cyclone Intensity and Frequency over the Western North Pacific Based on 20-km HiRAM and MRI Models

Hong et al 2020 Journal of Climate

DOI: 10.1175/jcli-d-20-0417.1

Changes in North Atlantic Atmospheric Circulation in a Warmer Climate Favor Winter Flooding and Summer Drought over Europe

Rousi et al 2020 Journal of Climate

DOI: 10.1175/jcli-d-20-0311.1

Terrestrial Evaporation and Global Climate: Lessons from Northland, a Planet with a Hemispheric Continent

Laguë et al 2020 Journal of Climate

DOI: 10.1175/jcli-d-20-0452.1

Assessing current and future spatiotemporal precipitation variability and trends over Uganda, East Africa, based on CHIRPS and regional climate model datasets

Ngoma et al 2021

Open Access DOI: 10.1007/s00703-021-00784-3

The Effect of Forced and Unforced Variability on Heat Waves, Temperature Extremes, and Associated Population Risk in a CO2-Warmed World

Lee et al 2020

Open Access DOI: 10.1002/essoar.10504874.1 (preprint)

Robust regional differences in marine heatwaves between transient and stabilization responses at 1.5 °C global warming

Liu et al 2021 Weather and Climate Extremes

Open Access DOI: 10.1016/j.wace.2021.100316

Numerical modeling of the responses of soil temperature and soil moisture to climate change over the Tibetan Plateau, 1961–2010

Fang et al 2021 International Journal of Climatology

DOI: 10.1002/joc.7062

Impacts of Low-Frequency Internal Climate Variability and Greenhouse Warming on El Niño–Southern Oscillation

Ng et al 2021 Journal of Climate

DOI: 10.1175/jcli-d-20-0232.1

Exploring future global change-induced water imbalances in the Central Rift Valley Basin, Ethiopia

Musie et al 2021 Climatic Change

DOI: 10.1007/s10584-021-03035-x

Dynamical and Trace Gas Responses of the Quasi-Biennial Oscillation to Increased CO2

Advances in climate & climate effects modeling, simulation & projection

Leaf area index in Earth system models: how the key variable of vegetation seasonality works in climate projections

Park & Jeong 2021 Environmental Research Letters

Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abe2cf

Evaluation of extreme temperature in multi-RCM simulations over CORDEX-East Asia phase II domain

Yu et al 2021 Atmospheric Research

DOI: 10.1016/j.atmosres.2021.105535

CO 2 -plant effects do not account for the gap between dryness indices and projected dryness impacts in CMIP6 or CMIP5

Seneviratne et al 2018 Atmospheric Chemistry and Physics

Open Access DOI: 10.1002/grl.50956

CMIP5/6 models project little change in the statistical characteristics of sudden stratospheric warmings in the 21st century

Rao & Garfinkel 2020 Environmental Research Letters

Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abd4fe

The signature of internal variability in the terrestrial carbon cycle

Bonan et al 2021 Environmental Research Letters

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abd6a9

GCM Model Selection Technique for Downscaling: Exemplary Application to East Africa

Pickler & Mölg 2021 Journal of Geophysical Research

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1029/2020jd033033

Temperature dataset of CMIP6 models over China: evaluation, trend and uncertainty

You et al 2021 Climate Dynamics

DOI: 10.1007/s00382-021-05691-2

Evaluation of CIMP6 GCM rainfall in mainland Southeast Asia

Iqbal et al 2021 Atmospheric Research

DOI: 10.1016/j.atmosres.2021.105525

Evaluation of historical CMIP6 model simulations and future projections of temperature and precipitation in Paraguay

Lovino et al 2021 Climatic Change

DOI: 10.1007/s10584-021-03012-4

Cryosphere & climate change

Upstream flow effects revealed in the EastGRIP ice core using a Monte Carlo inversion of a two-dimensional ice-flow model

Gerber et al 2021

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/tc-2021-63 (preprint)

Recent changes in Pan-Arctic sea ice, lake ice, and snow on/off timing (preprint)

Recent degradation of Interior Alaska permafrost mapped with ground surveys, geophysics, deep drilling, and repeat airborne LiDAR

Douglas et al 2021

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/tc-2021-47 (preprint)

Accelerated decline of summer Arctic sea ice during 1850–2017 and the amplified Arctic warming during the recent decades

The role of climate and lake size in regulating the ice phenology of boreal lakes

Higgins et al 2021 Journal of Geophysical Research

DOI: 10.1029/2020jg005898

Paleoclimate

A pseudoproxy assessment of why climate field reconstruction methods perform the way they do in time and space

Yun et al 2021

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/cp-2020-153 (preprint)

A new global ice sheet reconstruction for the past 80 000 years

Gowan et al 2021 Nature Communications

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/s41467-021-21469-w

Sediment and carbon accumulation in a glacial lake in Chukotka (Arctic Siberia) during the late Pleistocene and Holocene: Combining hydroacoustic profiling and down-core analyses

Vyse et al 2021

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/bg-2021-39 (preprint)

Using the mid-Holocene ’greening’ of the Sahara to narrow acceptable ranges on climate model parameters

Hopcroft et al 2020

Open Access DOI: 10.1029/2020gl092043

Biology & climate change

Reduction in the potential distribution of bumble bees (Apidae: Bombus) in Mesoamerica under different climate change scenarios: conservation implications

Martínez-López et al 2021 Global Change Biology

DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15559

Emergent vulnerability to climate-driven disturbances in European forests

Forzieri et al 2021 Nature Communications

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/s41467-021-21399-7

Slow-down of the greening trend in natural vegetation with further rise in atmospheric CO2

Winkler et al 2020

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1002/essoar.10503202.1 (preprint)

Continent-wide tree fecundity driven by indirect climate effects

Clark et al 2020 Research Data Repository, Duke University,

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/s41467-020-20836-3

Climate warming enhances microbial network complexity and stability

Yuan et al 2021 Nature Climate Change

DOI: 10.1038/s41558-021-00989-9

Response of tropical marine benthic diatoms exposed to elevated irradiance and temperature

Salleh & McMinn 2021

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/bg-2021-18 (preprint)

Anthropogenic CO2-mediated freshwater acidification limits survival, calcification, metabolism, and behaviour in stress-tolerant freshwater crustaceans (preprint)

Macroecological context predicts species' responses to climate warming

Lynn et al 2021 Global Change Biology

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15532

Reduced photosynthetic thermal acclimation capacity under elevated ozone in poplar (Populus tremula) saplings

Dai et al 2021 Global Change Biology

DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15564

Optimal temperature of vegetation productivity and its linkage with climate and elevation on the Tibetan Plateau

Chen et al 2021 Global Change Biology

DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15542

Sea ice decline drives biogeographical shifts of key Calanus species in the central Arctic Ocean

Ershova et al 2021 Global Change Biology

DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15562

Global projections of the soil microbiome in the Anthropocene

Guerra et al 2021 Global Ecology and Biogeography

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1111/geb.13273

Climatic hazards for native tree species in Poland with special regards to silver fir ( Abies alba Mill.) and European beech ( Fagus sylvatica L.)

Jarzyna 2021 Theoretical and Applied Climatology

DOI: 10.1007/s00704-021-03550-y

Climate warming causes mast seeding to break down by reducing sensitivity to weather cues

Bogdziewicz et al 2021 Global Change Biology

DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15560

GHG sources & sinks, flux

Impact of Amazonian Fires on Atmospheric CO2

Intraseasonal variability of greenhouse gas emission factors from biomass burning in the Brazilian Cerrado

Vernooij et al 2021 Biogeosciences

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/bg-18-1375-2021

Temporal patterns and biophysical controls on methane emissions from a small eutrophic reservoir: insights from two years of eddy covariance monitoring

Waldo et al 2021

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/bg-2021-36 (preprint)

Seasonality buffers carbon budget variability across heterogeneous landscapes in Alaskan Arctic tundra

Hashemi et al 2021 Environmental Research Letters

Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abe2d1

Changing sources and processes sustaining surface CO2 and CH4 fluxes along a tropical river to reservoir system

Sediment and carbon accumulation in a glacial lake in Chukotka (Arctic Siberia) during the late Pleistocene and Holocene: Combining hydroacoustic profiling and down-core analyses

Vyse et al 2021

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/bg-2021-39 (preprint)

Uncovering GHG emission characteristics of industrial parks in Central China via emission inventory and cluster analysis

Xue et al 2021 Energy Policy

DOI: 10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112191

Driving forces of CO 2 emissions and energy intensity in Colombia

Oxic methanogenesis is only a minor source of lake-wide diffusive CH4 emissions from lakes

Peeters et al 2021 Nature Communications

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/s41467-021-21215-2

Reply to ‘Oxic methanogenesis is only a minor source of lake-wide diffusive CH4 emissions from lakes’

Günthel et al 2021 Nature Communications

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/s41467-021-21216-1

Uncertainties in eddy covariance air-sea CO2 flux measurements and implications for gas transfer velocity parameterisations (preprint)

Correlation between paddy rice growth and satellite-observed methane column abundance does not imply causation

Zeng et al 2021 Nature Communications

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/s41467-021-21434-7

Reply to: “Correlation between paddy rice growth and satellite-observed methane column abundance does not imply causation”

Zhang et al 2021 Nature Communications

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/s41467-021-21437-4

Annual aboveground carbon uptake enhancements from assisted gene flow in boreal black spruce forests are not long-lasting

Girardin et al 2021 Nature Communications

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/s41467-021-21222-3

Full inversion tillage during pasture renewal to increase soil carbon storage: New Zealand as a case study

Lawrence-Smith et al 2021 Global Change Biology

DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15561

The role of methane transport from the active layer in sustaining methane emissions and food chains in subarctic ponds

Olid et al 2021 Journal of Geophysical Research

DOI: 10.1029/2020jg005810

Carbon Fluxes and Microbial Activities from Boreal Peatlands Experiencing Permafrost Thaw

Waldrop et al 2021 Journal of Geophysical Research

DOI: 10.1029/2020jg005869

Cross-Shore Flow and Implications for Carbon Export in the California Current Ecosystem: A Lagrangian Analysis

Chabert et al 2021 Journal of Geophysical Research

DOI: 10.1029/2020jc016611

Evaluating the Arabian Sea as a regional source of atmospheric CO2: seasonal variability and drivers (preprint)

Blue Carbon Stocks and Exchanges Along the Pacific West Coast

Ward et al 2021

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/bg-2021-27 (preprint)

CO2 removal & mitigation science & engineering

Negative-emissions technology portfolios to meet the 1.5-°C target

Black carbon

Changes in black carbon emissions over Europe due to COVID-19 lockdowns

Evangeliou et al 2020

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/acp-2020-1005

Aerosols

A global model perturbed parameter ensemble study of secondary organic aerosol formation

Sengupta et al 2021 Atmospheric Chemistry and Physics

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/acp-2020-756

Climate change communications & cognition

Climate change coverage in the United States media during the 2017 hurricane season: implications for climate change communication

Weiner et al 2021 Climatic Change

DOI: 10.1007/s10584-021-03032-0

Climate Variability, Drought, and the Belief that High Gods Are Associated with Weather in Nonindustrial Societies

Ember et al 2021 Weather, Climate, and Society,

DOI: 10.1175/wcas-d-20-0080.1

Who’s responsible for climate change? Untangling threads of media discussions in India, Nigeria, Australia, and the USA

Murali et al 2021 Climatic Change

DOI: 10.1007/s10584-021-03031-1

Farmer views on climate change—a longitudinal study of threats, opportunities and action

Sorvali et al 2021 Climatic Change

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s10584-021-03020-4 (preprint)

Agronomy, animal husbundry, food production & climate change

Lengthening of maize maturity time is not a widespread climate change adaptation strategy in the U.S. Midwest

Abendroth et al 2021 Global Change Biology

DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15565

Climate-Smart agriculture and potato production in Kenya: review of the determinants of practice

Waaswa et al 2021 Climate and Development

DOI: 10.1080/17565529.2021.1885336

Vulnerability of smallholder agriculture to environmental change in North-Western Ghana and implications for development planning

Derbile et al 2021 Climate and Development

DOI: 10.1080/17565529.2021.1881423

Reducing the carbon and water footprints of Brazilian green coconut

Sampaio et al 2021 The International Journal of Life Cycle Assessment

DOI: 10.1007/s11367-021-01871-8

Climate-sensitivity of sugarcane yield in the southeastern Africa lowlands

Mbhamali & Jury 2021 International Journal of Climatology

DOI: 10.1002/joc.7066

Farmers’ perceptions and role of institutional arrangements in climate change adaptation: Insights from rainfed Pakistan

Mahmood et al 2021 Climate Risk Management

Open Access DOI: 10.1016/j.crm.2021.100288

Soil carbon insures arable crop production against increasing adverse weather due to climate change

Droste et al 2020 Environmental Research Letters

Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abc5e3

Farmer views on climate change—a longitudinal study of threats, opportunities and action

Sorvali et al 2021 Climatic Change

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s10584-021-03020-4 (preprint)

Economics & finance of climate change & mitigation

A focus on market imperfections can help governments to mobilize private investments in adaptation

Pauw et al 2021 Climate and Development

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1080/17565529.2021.1885337

Regional economic analysis of flood defence heights at the German Baltic Sea coast: A multi-method cost-benefit approach for flood prevention

van der Pol et al 2021 Climate Risk Management

Open Access DOI: 10.1016/j.crm.2021.100289

Future drought in CMIP6 projections and the socioeconomic impacts in China

Chen et al 2021 International Journal of Climatology

DOI: 10.1002/joc.7064

Quantifying erosion hazards and economic damage to critical infrastructure in river catchments: Impact of a warming climate

Li et al 2021 Climate Risk Management

Open Access DOI: 10.1016/j.crm.2021.100287

Rebooting a failed promise of climate finance

Roberts et al 2021 Nature Climate Change

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/s41558-021-00990-2

How politics shapes the outcomes of forest carbon finance

Fleischman et al 2021 Current Opinion in Environmental Sustainability

DOI: 10.1016/j.cosust.2021.01.007

Climate change mitigation public policy research

Leveraging the transport sector to mitigate long-term climate policy costs in China: a behavioural perspective

Hamdi-Cherif et al 2021 Climate Policy

DOI: 10.1080/14693062.2020.1867491

EMF 35 JMIP study for Japan’s long-term climate and energy policy: scenario designs and key findings

Sugiyama et al 2021 Sustainability Science

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s11625-021-00913-2

Climate change impacts on human health

Threshold temperatures for subjective heat stress in urban apartments—Analysing nocturnal bedroom temperatures during a heat wave in Germany

Beckmann et al 2021 Climate Risk Management

Open Access DOI: 10.1016/j.crm.2021.100286

Heat Stress Indicators in CMIP6: Estimating Future Trends and Exceedances of Impact-Relevant Thresholds

Schwingshackl et al 2021 Earth's Future

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1029/2020ef001885

Extreme weather events and dengue outbreaks in Guangzhou, China: a time-series quasi-binomial distributed lag non-linear model

Cheng et al 2021 International Journal of Biometeorology

DOI: 10.1007/s00484-021-02085-1

Climate change adaptation & adaptation public policy research

A focus on market imperfections can help governments to mobilize private investments in adaptation

Pauw et al 2021 Climate and Development

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1080/17565529.2021.1885337

Flood-hazard risk classification and mapping for urban catchment under different climate change scenarios: A case study of Hyderabad city

Rangari et al 2021 Urban Climate

DOI: 10.1016/j.uclim.2021.100793

Climate change impacts on human culture

The Effect of Forced and Unforced Variability on Heat Waves, Temperature Extremes, and Associated Population Risk in a CO2-Warmed World

Lee et al 2020

Open Access DOI: 10.1002/essoar.10504874.1 (preprint)

Livelihood diversification strategies and resilience to climate change in semi-arid northern Ghana

Other

Could the exception become the rule? 'Uncontrollable' air pollution events in the US due to wildland fires

An ongoing cooling in the eastern Pacific linked to eastward migrations of the Southeast Pacific Subtropical Anticyclone

Zou & Xi 2021 Environmental Research Letters

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abd819

Exploring Scientists’ Values by Analyzing How They Frame Nature and Uncertainty

Vazquez et al 2021 Risk Analysis

DOI: 10.1111/risa.13701

How climate change and fire exclusion drive wildfire regimes at actionable scales

Hanan et al 2021 Environmental Research Letters

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abd78e

The position of the Current Warm Period in the context of the past 22,000 years of summer climate in China

Shi et al 2021 Geophysical Research Letters

DOI: 10.1029/2020gl091940

Informed opinion, nudges & major initiatives

Re-framing the threat of global warming: an empirical causal loop diagram of climate change, food insecurity and societal collapse

Richards et al 2021 Climatic Change

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s10584-021-02957-w

Effects of experiencing the role of imaginary future generations in decision-making: a case study of participatory deliberation in a Japanese town

Hara et al 2021 Sustainability Science

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s11625-021-00918-x

