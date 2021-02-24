Climate Science Glossary

Skeptical Science New Research for Week #8, 2021
Posted on 24 February 2021 by doug_bostrom
Ground truths on warming
When we think about rapid climate change of the kind we've accidentally unleashed and the warming of Earth systems inherent in the process, we tend to focus on phenomena in order of their immediate tangibility, their drama. Sea ice loss in the Arctic, atmospheric and ocean warming, more ephemeral but dramatic events such as droughts and and fires dominate our perceptions.
Let alone the slightly disturbing final sentence, there are some knock-on effects implicit here which will surely be explored if this assessment becomes the new center of estimation for ground heating. "The ground" includes a tremendous scope of content, not least biological mechanisms directly sensitive to temperature in terms of their status as carbon sinks or carbon sources, in fully active ecosystems, acutely responsive to changing conditions. As well there is a tremendous freight of carbon on the planet currently in stasis beneath the ground and due to fortunate circumstances of temperature, with the fringes of such storage determined by various balancing factors and in a kind of quasi-equilibrium acutely sensitive to temperature changes. If you follow New Research or are a fan of certain specialist domains, these connections will jump to mind. A mere 1 degree Kelvin of warming is a fairly big deal in these contexts, and per Cuestra-Valero et al it's possible that's a mere taste of things to come, quickly. A lot of previous flux and sink budgeting accountancy may end up being revised, as and when this new quantification of ground heat is absorbed and digested by dependent scientific domains.
It's worth remembering that the seemingly obsessive research focus on carbon sinks, sources and flux is a reflection of concern over our ultimate ability to control and rein in carbon emissions, in a world where we may lose control of secondary carbon efflux as a result of primary changes we launched but truncated too late. We need to reach zero net CO2 addition into the atmosphere, yet we could end up in a position where we've eliminated all anthropogenic sources but are left with a prolonged period of increasing CO2 in the atmosphere due to ripple effects. Ground temperature is an important controlling factor in this scenario.
It's all a reminder that time is of the essence, in quitting our caveman combustion habit and anachronism.
Physical science of climate change, effects
The Fractional Energy Balance Equation
Impact of middle atmospheric humidity on boundary layer turbulence and clouds
Malap et al 2021 Journal of Atmospheric and Solar-Terrestrial Physics
DOI: 10.1016/j.jastp.2021.105553
Characterizing the Relationship between Temperature and Soil Moisture Extremes and Their Role in the Exacerbation of Heat Waves over the Contiguous United States
Observations of climate change, effects
Hydroclimatic trends during 1950–2018 over global land
Dai 2021 Climate Dynamics
DOI: 10.1007/s00382-021-05684-1
Trends in the occurrence of pan-Arctic warm extremes in the past four decades
Yu et al 2021 International Journal of Climatology
DOI: 10.1002/joc.7069
Recent degradation of Interior Alaska permafrost mapped with ground surveys, geophysics, deep drilling, and repeat airborne LiDAR
Douglas et al 2021
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/tc-2021-47 (preprint)
Global Near-Surface Wind Speed Changes over the Last Decades Revealed by Reanalyses and CMIP6 Model Simulations
Deng et al 2020 Journal of Climate
DOI: 10.1175/jcli-d-20-0310.1
Accelerated decline of summer Arctic sea ice during 1850–2017 and the amplified Arctic warming during the recent decades
Varying snow and vegetation signatures of surface-albedo feedback on the Northern Hemisphere land warming
Long-term global ground heat flux and continental heat storage from geothermal data
Cuesta-Valero et al 2020
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/cp-17-451-2021
Differing Trends in United States and European Severe Thunderstorm Environments in a Warming Climate
Taszarek et al 2020 Bulletin of the American Meteorological Society
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1175/bams-d-20-0004.1
Labrador Sea freshening linked to Beaufort Gyre freshwater release
Zhang et al 2021 Nature Communications
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/s41467-021-21470-3
Widespread increase in dynamic imbalance in the Getz region of Antarctica from 1994 to 2018
Selley et al 2021 Nature Communications
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/s41467-021-21321-1
Recent changes in Pan-Arctic sea ice, lake ice, and snow on/off timing (preprint)
Sea ice decline drives biogeographical shifts of key Calanus species in the central Arctic Ocean
Ershova et al 2021 Global Change Biology
DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15562
Long-term trend and variability of surface humidity from 1973 to 2018 in South Korea
Shin et al 2021 International Journal of Climatology
DOI: 10.1002/joc.7068
Changes in summer precipitation variability in Central Brazil over the past eight decades
Prado et al 2021 International Journal of Climatology
DOI: 10.1002/joc.7065
Evolution of paleo-climate and seawater pH from the late Permian to postindustrial periods recorded by boron isotopes and B/Ca in biogenic carbonates
Wei et al 2021 Earth-Science Reviews
DOI: 10.1016/j.earscirev.2021.103546
Detecting spatiotemporal variations of maximum rainfall intensities at various time intervals across Virginia in the past half century
Yang et al 2021 Atmospheric Research
DOI: 10.1016/j.atmosres.2021.105534
Spatial variations of extreme precipitation events and attribution analysis in the main water resource area of the Belt and Road Initiative
Zuo et al 2021 Theoretical and Applied Climatology
DOI: 10.1007/s00704-021-03556-6
Increasing compound warm spells and droughts in the Mediterranean Basin
Vogel et al 2020
Open Access DOI: 10.1016/j.wace.2021.100312
The role of climate and lake size in regulating the ice phenology of boreal lakes
Higgins et al 2021 Journal of Geophysical Research
DOI: 10.1029/2020jg005898
Regional-Scale Variability and Change in Daily Precipitation across the Contiguous United States, 1949 – 2018
Marston & Ellis 2021 International Journal of Climatology
DOI: 10.1002/joc.7061
Stronger variability in the Arctic Ocean induced by sea ice decline in a warming climate: Freshwater storage, dynamic sea level and surface circulation
Wang 2021 Journal of Geophysical Research
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1029/2020jc016886
A changing Arctic Ocean: How measured and modeled 129I distributions indicatefundamental shifts in circulation between 1994 and 2015
Instrumentation & observational methods of climate change, effects
Vertical structures of temperature inversions and clouds derived from high-resolution radiosonde measurements at Ny-Ålesund, Svalbard
Wang et al 2021 Atmospheric Research
DOI: 10.1016/j.atmosres.2021.105530
Greening trends and their relationship with agricultural land abandonment across Poland
Kolecka 2021 Remote Sensing of Environment
DOI: 10.1016/j.rse.2021.112340
A quasi-physical sea surface temperature method for the split-window data from the Second-generation Global Imager (SGLI) onboard the Global Change Observation Mission-Climate (GCOM-C) satellite
Kurihara et al 2021 Remote Sensing of Environment
Open Access DOI: 10.1016/j.rse.2021.112347
Modeling, simulation & projection of climate change, effects MSWE
Projected Trends of Wintertime North American Surface Mean and Extreme Temperatures over the Next Half-century in Two Generations of Canadian Earth System Models
Yu et al 2021 Atmosphere-Ocean
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1080/07055900.2021.1879726
Slowdown and reversal of terrestrial near-surface wind speed and its future changes over eastern China
Zha et al 2021 Environmental Research Letters
Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abe2cd
Projection of future extreme precipitation in Iran based on CMIP6 multi-model ensemble
Zarrin & Dadashi-Roudbari 2021 Theoretical and Applied Climatology
DOI: 10.1007/s00704-021-03568-2
Projection of upwelling-favorable winds in the Peruvian upwelling system under the RCP8.5 scenario using a high-resolution regional model
Future Changes in Tropical Cyclone Intensity and Frequency over the Western North Pacific Based on 20-km HiRAM and MRI Models
Hong et al 2020 Journal of Climate
DOI: 10.1175/jcli-d-20-0417.1
Changes in North Atlantic Atmospheric Circulation in a Warmer Climate Favor Winter Flooding and Summer Drought over Europe
Rousi et al 2020 Journal of Climate
DOI: 10.1175/jcli-d-20-0311.1
Terrestrial Evaporation and Global Climate: Lessons from Northland, a Planet with a Hemispheric Continent
Laguë et al 2020 Journal of Climate
DOI: 10.1175/jcli-d-20-0452.1
Assessing current and future spatiotemporal precipitation variability and trends over Uganda, East Africa, based on CHIRPS and regional climate model datasets
Ngoma et al 2021
Open Access DOI: 10.1007/s00703-021-00784-3
The Effect of Forced and Unforced Variability on Heat Waves, Temperature Extremes, and Associated Population Risk in a CO2-Warmed World
Lee et al 2020
Open Access DOI: 10.1002/essoar.10504874.1 (preprint)
Robust regional differences in marine heatwaves between transient and stabilization responses at 1.5 °C global warming
Liu et al 2021 Weather and Climate Extremes
Open Access DOI: 10.1016/j.wace.2021.100316
Numerical modeling of the responses of soil temperature and soil moisture to climate change over the Tibetan Plateau, 1961–2010
Fang et al 2021 International Journal of Climatology
DOI: 10.1002/joc.7062
Impacts of Low-Frequency Internal Climate Variability and Greenhouse Warming on El Niño–Southern Oscillation
Ng et al 2021 Journal of Climate
DOI: 10.1175/jcli-d-20-0232.1
Exploring future global change-induced water imbalances in the Central Rift Valley Basin, Ethiopia
Musie et al 2021 Climatic Change
DOI: 10.1007/s10584-021-03035-x
Dynamical and Trace Gas Responses of the Quasi-Biennial Oscillation to Increased CO2
Advances in climate & climate effects modeling, simulation & projection
Leaf area index in Earth system models: how the key variable of vegetation seasonality works in climate projections
Park & Jeong 2021 Environmental Research Letters
Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abe2cf
Evaluation of extreme temperature in multi-RCM simulations over CORDEX-East Asia phase II domain
Yu et al 2021 Atmospheric Research
DOI: 10.1016/j.atmosres.2021.105535
CO 2 -plant effects do not account for the gap between dryness indices and projected dryness impacts in CMIP6 or CMIP5
Seneviratne et al 2018 Atmospheric Chemistry and Physics
Open Access DOI: 10.1002/grl.50956
CMIP5/6 models project little change in the statistical characteristics of sudden stratospheric warmings in the 21st century
Rao & Garfinkel 2020 Environmental Research Letters
Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abd4fe
The signature of internal variability in the terrestrial carbon cycle
Bonan et al 2021 Environmental Research Letters
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abd6a9
GCM Model Selection Technique for Downscaling: Exemplary Application to East Africa
Pickler & Mölg 2021 Journal of Geophysical Research
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1029/2020jd033033
Temperature dataset of CMIP6 models over China: evaluation, trend and uncertainty
You et al 2021 Climate Dynamics
DOI: 10.1007/s00382-021-05691-2
Evaluation of CIMP6 GCM rainfall in mainland Southeast Asia
Iqbal et al 2021 Atmospheric Research
DOI: 10.1016/j.atmosres.2021.105525
Evaluation of historical CMIP6 model simulations and future projections of temperature and precipitation in Paraguay
Lovino et al 2021 Climatic Change
DOI: 10.1007/s10584-021-03012-4
Cryosphere & climate change
Upstream flow effects revealed in the EastGRIP ice core using a Monte Carlo inversion of a two-dimensional ice-flow model
Gerber et al 2021
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/tc-2021-63 (preprint)
Paleoclimate
A pseudoproxy assessment of why climate field reconstruction methods perform the way they do in time and space
Yun et al 2021
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/cp-2020-153 (preprint)
A new global ice sheet reconstruction for the past 80 000 years
Gowan et al 2021 Nature Communications
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/s41467-021-21469-w
Sediment and carbon accumulation in a glacial lake in Chukotka (Arctic Siberia) during the late Pleistocene and Holocene: Combining hydroacoustic profiling and down-core analyses
Vyse et al 2021
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/bg-2021-39 (preprint)
Using the mid-Holocene ’greening’ of the Sahara to narrow acceptable ranges on climate model parameters
Hopcroft et al 2020
Open Access DOI: 10.1029/2020gl092043
Biology & climate change
Reduction in the potential distribution of bumble bees (Apidae: Bombus) in Mesoamerica under different climate change scenarios: conservation implications
Martínez-López et al 2021 Global Change Biology
DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15559
Emergent vulnerability to climate-driven disturbances in European forests
Forzieri et al 2021 Nature Communications
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/s41467-021-21399-7
Slow-down of the greening trend in natural vegetation with further rise in atmospheric CO2
Winkler et al 2020
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1002/essoar.10503202.1 (preprint)
Continent-wide tree fecundity driven by indirect climate effects
Clark et al 2020 Research Data Repository, Duke University,
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/s41467-020-20836-3
Climate warming enhances microbial network complexity and stability
Yuan et al 2021 Nature Climate Change
DOI: 10.1038/s41558-021-00989-9
Response of tropical marine benthic diatoms exposed to elevated irradiance and temperature
Salleh & McMinn 2021
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/bg-2021-18 (preprint)
Anthropogenic CO2-mediated freshwater acidification limits survival, calcification, metabolism, and behaviour in stress-tolerant freshwater crustaceans (preprint)
Macroecological context predicts species' responses to climate warming
Lynn et al 2021 Global Change Biology
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15532
Reduced photosynthetic thermal acclimation capacity under elevated ozone in poplar (Populus tremula) saplings
Dai et al 2021 Global Change Biology
DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15564
Optimal temperature of vegetation productivity and its linkage with climate and elevation on the Tibetan Plateau
Chen et al 2021 Global Change Biology
DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15542
Sea ice decline drives biogeographical shifts of key Calanus species in the central Arctic Ocean
Ershova et al 2021 Global Change Biology
DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15562
Global projections of the soil microbiome in the Anthropocene
Guerra et al 2021 Global Ecology and Biogeography
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1111/geb.13273
Climatic hazards for native tree species in Poland with special regards to silver fir ( Abies alba Mill.) and European beech ( Fagus sylvatica L.)
Jarzyna 2021 Theoretical and Applied Climatology
DOI: 10.1007/s00704-021-03550-y
Climate warming causes mast seeding to break down by reducing sensitivity to weather cues
Bogdziewicz et al 2021 Global Change Biology
DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15560
GHG sources & sinks, flux
Impact of Amazonian Fires on Atmospheric CO2
Intraseasonal variability of greenhouse gas emission factors from biomass burning in the Brazilian Cerrado
Vernooij et al 2021 Biogeosciences
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/bg-18-1375-2021
Temporal patterns and biophysical controls on methane emissions from a small eutrophic reservoir: insights from two years of eddy covariance monitoring
Waldo et al 2021
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/bg-2021-36 (preprint)
Seasonality buffers carbon budget variability across heterogeneous landscapes in Alaskan Arctic tundra
Hashemi et al 2021 Environmental Research Letters
Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abe2d1
Changing sources and processes sustaining surface CO2 and CH4 fluxes along a tropical river to reservoir system
Uncovering GHG emission characteristics of industrial parks in Central China via emission inventory and cluster analysis
Xue et al 2021 Energy Policy
DOI: 10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112191
Driving forces of CO2 emissions and energy intensity in Colombia
Oxic methanogenesis is only a minor source of lake-wide diffusive CH4 emissions from lakes
Peeters et al 2021 Nature Communications
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/s41467-021-21215-2
Reply to ‘Oxic methanogenesis is only a minor source of lake-wide diffusive CH4 emissions from lakes’
Günthel et al 2021 Nature Communications
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/s41467-021-21216-1
Uncertainties in eddy covariance air-sea CO2 flux measurements and implications for gas transfer velocity parameterisations (preprint)
Correlation between paddy rice growth and satellite-observed methane column abundance does not imply causation
Zeng et al 2021 Nature Communications
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/s41467-021-21434-7
Reply to: “Correlation between paddy rice growth and satellite-observed methane column abundance does not imply causation”
Zhang et al 2021 Nature Communications
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/s41467-021-21437-4
Annual aboveground carbon uptake enhancements from assisted gene flow in boreal black spruce forests are not long-lasting
Girardin et al 2021 Nature Communications
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/s41467-021-21222-3
Full inversion tillage during pasture renewal to increase soil carbon storage: New Zealand as a case study
Lawrence-Smith et al 2021 Global Change Biology
DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15561
The role of methane transport from the active layer in sustaining methane emissions and food chains in subarctic ponds
Olid et al 2021 Journal of Geophysical Research
DOI: 10.1029/2020jg005810
Carbon Fluxes and Microbial Activities from Boreal Peatlands Experiencing Permafrost Thaw
Waldrop et al 2021 Journal of Geophysical Research
DOI: 10.1029/2020jg005869
Cross-Shore Flow and Implications for Carbon Export in the California Current Ecosystem: A Lagrangian Analysis
Chabert et al 2021 Journal of Geophysical Research
DOI: 10.1029/2020jc016611
Evaluating the Arabian Sea as a regional source of atmospheric CO2: seasonal variability and drivers (preprint)
Blue Carbon Stocks and Exchanges Along the Pacific West Coast
Ward et al 2021
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/bg-2021-27 (preprint)
CO2 removal & mitigation science & engineering
Negative-emissions technology portfolios to meet the 1.5-°C target
Black carbon
Changes in black carbon emissions over Europe due to COVID-19 lockdowns
Evangeliou et al 2020
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/acp-2020-1005
Aerosols
A global model perturbed parameter ensemble study of secondary organic aerosol formation
Sengupta et al 2021 Atmospheric Chemistry and Physics
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/acp-2020-756
Climate change communications & cognition
Climate change coverage in the United States media during the 2017 hurricane season: implications for climate change communication
Weiner et al 2021 Climatic Change
DOI: 10.1007/s10584-021-03032-0
Climate Variability, Drought, and the Belief that High Gods Are Associated with Weather in Nonindustrial Societies
Ember et al 2021 Weather, Climate, and Society,
DOI: 10.1175/wcas-d-20-0080.1
Who’s responsible for climate change? Untangling threads of media discussions in India, Nigeria, Australia, and the USA
Murali et al 2021 Climatic Change
DOI: 10.1007/s10584-021-03031-1
Farmer views on climate change—a longitudinal study of threats, opportunities and action
Sorvali et al 2021 Climatic Change
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s10584-021-03020-4 (preprint)
Agronomy, animal husbundry, food production & climate change
Lengthening of maize maturity time is not a widespread climate change adaptation strategy in the U.S. Midwest
Abendroth et al 2021 Global Change Biology
DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15565
Climate-Smart agriculture and potato production in Kenya: review of the determinants of practice
Waaswa et al 2021 Climate and Development
DOI: 10.1080/17565529.2021.1885336
Vulnerability of smallholder agriculture to environmental change in North-Western Ghana and implications for development planning
Derbile et al 2021 Climate and Development
DOI: 10.1080/17565529.2021.1881423
Reducing the carbon and water footprints of Brazilian green coconut
Sampaio et al 2021 The International Journal of Life Cycle Assessment
DOI: 10.1007/s11367-021-01871-8
Climate-sensitivity of sugarcane yield in the southeastern Africa lowlands
Mbhamali & Jury 2021 International Journal of Climatology
DOI: 10.1002/joc.7066
Farmers’ perceptions and role of institutional arrangements in climate change adaptation: Insights from rainfed Pakistan
Mahmood et al 2021 Climate Risk Management
Open Access DOI: 10.1016/j.crm.2021.100288
Soil carbon insures arable crop production against increasing adverse weather due to climate change
Droste et al 2020 Environmental Research Letters
Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abc5e3
Economics & finance of climate change & mitigation
A focus on market imperfections can help governments to mobilize private investments in adaptation
Pauw et al 2021 Climate and Development
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1080/17565529.2021.1885337
Regional economic analysis of flood defence heights at the German Baltic Sea coast: A multi-method cost-benefit approach for flood prevention
van der Pol et al 2021 Climate Risk Management
Open Access DOI: 10.1016/j.crm.2021.100289
Future drought in CMIP6 projections and the socioeconomic impacts in China
Chen et al 2021 International Journal of Climatology
DOI: 10.1002/joc.7064
Quantifying erosion hazards and economic damage to critical infrastructure in river catchments: Impact of a warming climate
Li et al 2021 Climate Risk Management
Open Access DOI: 10.1016/j.crm.2021.100287
Rebooting a failed promise of climate finance
Roberts et al 2021 Nature Climate Change
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/s41558-021-00990-2
How politics shapes the outcomes of forest carbon finance
Fleischman et al 2021 Current Opinion in Environmental Sustainability
DOI: 10.1016/j.cosust.2021.01.007
Climate change mitigation public policy research
Leveraging the transport sector to mitigate long-term climate policy costs in China: a behavioural perspective
Hamdi-Cherif et al 2021 Climate Policy
DOI: 10.1080/14693062.2020.1867491
EMF 35 JMIP study for Japan’s long-term climate and energy policy: scenario designs and key findings
Sugiyama et al 2021 Sustainability Science
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s11625-021-00913-2
Climate change impacts on human health
Threshold temperatures for subjective heat stress in urban apartments—Analysing nocturnal bedroom temperatures during a heat wave in Germany
Beckmann et al 2021 Climate Risk Management
Open Access DOI: 10.1016/j.crm.2021.100286
Heat Stress Indicators in CMIP6: Estimating Future Trends and Exceedances of Impact-Relevant Thresholds
Schwingshackl et al 2021 Earth's Future
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1029/2020ef001885
Extreme weather events and dengue outbreaks in Guangzhou, China: a time-series quasi-binomial distributed lag non-linear model
Cheng et al 2021 International Journal of Biometeorology
DOI: 10.1007/s00484-021-02085-1
Climate change adaptation & adaptation public policy research
A focus on market imperfections can help governments to mobilize private investments in adaptation
Pauw et al 2021 Climate and Development
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1080/17565529.2021.1885337
Flood-hazard risk classification and mapping for urban catchment under different climate change scenarios: A case study of Hyderabad city
Rangari et al 2021 Urban Climate
DOI: 10.1016/j.uclim.2021.100793
Climate change impacts on human culture
Livelihood diversification strategies and resilience to climate change in semi-arid northern Ghana
Other
Could the exception become the rule? 'Uncontrollable' air pollution events in the US due to wildland fires
An ongoing cooling in the eastern Pacific linked to eastward migrations of the Southeast Pacific Subtropical Anticyclone
Zou & Xi 2021 Environmental Research Letters
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abd819
Exploring Scientists’ Values by Analyzing How They Frame Nature and Uncertainty
Vazquez et al 2021 Risk Analysis
DOI: 10.1111/risa.13701
How climate change and fire exclusion drive wildfire regimes at actionable scales
Hanan et al 2021 Environmental Research Letters
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abd78e
The position of the Current Warm Period in the context of the past 22,000 years of summer climate in China
Shi et al 2021 Geophysical Research Letters
DOI: 10.1029/2020gl091940
Informed opinion, nudges & major initiatives
Re-framing the threat of global warming: an empirical causal loop diagram of climate change, food insecurity and societal collapse
Richards et al 2021 Climatic Change
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s10584-021-02957-w
Effects of experiencing the role of imaginary future generations in decision-making: a case study of participatory deliberation in a Japanese town
Hara et al 2021 Sustainability Science
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s11625-021-00918-x
Comments