Climate Science Glossary

Skeptical Science New Research for Week #18, 2021

Posted on 5 May 2021 by doug_bostrom

Bringing more certainty to uncertainty communications

For the armchair dilettante observer of scientific progress a solid literature review is something akin to going to Disneyland. It's almost too much stimulation. When a review covers a salient, hot topic, so much the better. More seriously, literature reviews are an opportunity for a scientific community to "take stock," identify where commonality of purpose might benefit and where gaps or discontinuities in knowledge are stubbornly lodged or newly developing. For the layperson, a review is a great way to gain a toehold on current understanding.

This week we're pleased to feature a vast review focusing on a key factor controlling public thinking and hence policy progress toward remedying our unfortunate, accidental launching of rapid climate change. "Communications about uncertainty in scientific climate-related findings: a qualitative systematic review" by Astrid Kause et al provides a sweeping view of our best understanding of how people are dealing with the notion of uncertainty when thinking about climate, and how future research might best be directed.



From the review, it's safe to say there's a lot of work left to be done in this arena; research into public thinking about uncertainty and climate change might be termed as in the "generating more questions" as opposed to "answering questions" phase. As well, this field of inquiry affords what might be termed an embarrassment of riches in terms of suggestive, tentative findings begging for followup. Finally, there's a lack of coordination or normalization around much of the mechanical aspect of this research work as practiced, such that forming "big picture" conclusions is somewhat stymied.

Our understanding of uncertainty underpins our thinking about hazards and risks, in the face of what we know are very poor native cognitive skills in producing useful answers when confronted with this trio of probabilistic challenges. Subpar thinking skills in this department lead to bad decisions. Given the need for informed public engagement to drive political energy and - ultimately - useful policy formulation, we face a strong imperative to cement our understanding of and skill in helping the public to accurately perceive and productively think about uncertainty as it concerns climate change. Kause et al is open access, free to read, a diligently constructed snapshot of our present understanding of these matters. From the abstract:

We find that studies of communications about uncertainty in scientific climate-related findings substantially varied in how they operationalized uncertainty, as well as how they measured responses. Studies mostly focused on uncertainty stemming from conflicting information, such as diverging model estimates or experts, or from expressions of imprecision such as ranges. Among other things, users' understanding was improved when climate communications about uncertainty in scientific climate-related findings were presented with explanations about why climate information was uncertain, and when ranges were presented with lower and upper numerical bounds. Users' understanding also improved if they expressed stronger beliefs about climate change, or had better numerical skills. Based on these findings, we provide emerging recommendations on how to best present communications about uncertainty in scientific climate-related findings; and we identify research gaps.

126 Articles

Physical science of climate change, effects

Early-onset of Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation weakening in response to atmospheric CO2 concentration

Dima et al 2021 npj Climate and Atmospheric Science

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/s41612-021-00182-x

Observations of climate change, effects

Not Cool: On the Loss of Cold Weather in the Canadian Arctic

Blair et al 2021 Atmosphere-Ocean

DOI: 10.1080/07055900.2021.1915238

Global trends in the frequency and duration of temperature extremes

La Sorte et al 2021 Climatic Change

DOI: 10.1007/s10584-021-03094-0

Warming and Freshening of the Pacific Inflow to the Arctic From 1990-2019 Implying Dramatic Shoaling in Pacific Winter Water Ventilation of the Arctic Water Column

Woodgate & Peralta-Ferriz 2021 Geophysical Research Letters

DOI: 10.1029/2021gl092528

70-year disruption of seasons characteristics in the Arabian Peninsula

Basem Ajjur & Al-Ghamdi 2021 International Journal of Climatology

DOI: 10.1002/joc.7160

The 20th century global warming signature on the ocean at global and basin scales as depicted from historical reanalyses

Storto et al 2021 International Journal of Climatology

DOI: 10.1002/joc.7163

Relations between climate change and mass movement: Perspectives from the Canadian Cordillera and the European Alps

Chiarle et al 2021 Global and Planetary Change

DOI: 10.1016/j.gloplacha.2021.103499

Detecting precipitation trend using a multiscale approach based on quantile regression over a Mediterranean area

Treppiedi et al 2021 International Journal of Climatology

DOI: 10.1002/joc.7161

A Global Assessment of Coastal Marine Heatwaves and Their Relation With Coastal Urban Thermal Changes

Hu 2021 Geophysical Research Letters

DOI: 10.1029/2021gl093260

Extreme Rainfall in Taiwan: Seasonal Statistics and Trends

Henny et al 2021 Journal of Climate

DOI: 10.1175/jcli-d-20-0999.1

Anthropogenic speeding up of South China flash droughts as exemplified by the 2019 Summer-Autumn transition season

Wang & Yuan 2021 Geophysical Research Letters

DOI: 10.1029/2020gl091901

Observed Trends in the South Asian Monsoon Low-Pressure Systems and Rainfall Extremes Since the Late 1970s

You & Ting 2021 Geophysical Research Letters

DOI: 10.1029/2021gl092378

Contributions of Arctic sea-ice loss and East Siberian atmospheric blocking to 2020 record-breaking Meiyu-Baiu rainfall

Chen et al 2021 Geophysical Research Letters

DOI: 10.1029/2021gl092748

Changes in snow depth under elevation-dependent warming over the Tibetan Plateau

Shen et al 2021 Science Bulletin

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1002/asl.1041

Role of Equatorial Central Pacific SST in Modulating Rainfall over North India during Indian Summer Monsoon

Sahoo & Yadav 2021 International Journal of Climatology

DOI: 10.1002/joc.7165

Indian Ocean warming as a potential trigger for super phytoplankton blooms in the eastern equatorial Pacific from El Niño to La Niña transitions

Tian et al 2021 Environmental Research Letters

Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abf76f

Instrumentation & observational methods of climate change, effects

Linking global terrestrial CO2 fluxes and environmental drivers: inferences from the Orbiting Carbon Observatory 2 satellite and terrestrial biospheric models

On the optimal design of field significance tests for changes in climate extremes

Wang et al 2021 Geophysical Research Letters

DOI: 10.1029/2021gl092831

An Assessment of Regional ICESat-2 Sea-Level Trends

Buzzanga et al 2021 Geophysical Research Letters

DOI: 10.1029/2020gl092327

Quantifying CO2 uptakes over oceans using LIDAR: A tentative experiment in Bohai bay

Shi et al 2021 Geophysical Research Letters

DOI: 10.1029/2020gl091160

Correcting Observational Biases in Sea Surface Temperature Observations Removes Anomalous Warmth during World War II

Chan & Huybers 2021 Journal of Climate

DOI: 10.1175/jcli-d-20-0907.1

Unravelling a large methane emission discrepancy in Mexico using satellite observations

Shen et al 2021 Remote Sensing of Environment

Open Access DOI: 10.1016/j.rse.2021.112461

Feasibility of ERA5 integrated water vapor trends for climate change analysis in continental Europe: An evaluation with GPS (1994–2019) by considering statistical significance

Yuan et al 2021 Remote Sensing of Environment

DOI: 10.1016/j.rse.2021.112416

Modeling, simulation & projection of climate change, effects

Historical and future projected warming of Antarctic Shelf Bottom Water in CMIP6 models

Purich & England 2021 Geophysical Research Letters

DOI: 10.1029/2021gl092752

Sensitivity of Tropical Extreme Precipitation to Surface Warming in Aquaplanet Experiments Using a Global Nonhydrostatic Model

Uribe et al 2021 Geophysical Research Letters

Open Access DOI: 10.1002/essoar.10505465.1

Heatwave intensity on the Iberian Peninsula: Future climate projections

Lorenzo et al 2021 Atmospheric Research

DOI: 10.1016/j.atmosres.2021.105655

Fewer deep cyclones projected for the midlatitudes in a warming climate, but with more intense rainfall

Pepler & Dowdy 2021 Environmental Research Letters

Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abf528

Projected changes of water currents and circulation in Lake Michigan under RCP scenarios

Sahoo et al 2021 Journal of Geophysical Research

DOI: 10.1029/2020jc016651

The Impact of Climate Change on Ocean Submesoscale Activity

Richards et al 2021 Journal of Geophysical Research

Open Access DOI: 10.1002/essoar.10503524.1

The 2000-2012 global warming hiatus more likely with a low climate sensitivity

Modak & Mauritsen 2021 Geophysical Research Letters

DOI: 10.1029/2020gl091779

Elevation-dependent warming over the Tibetan plateau from an ensemble of CORDEX-EA regional climate simulations

Niu et al 2021 Journal of Geophysical Research

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1029/2020jd033997

Station-based non-linear regression downscaling (SNRD) approach: a new monthly CMIP5 precipitation downscaling technique

Shen et al 2021 International Journal of Climatology

DOI: 10.1002/joc.7158

Advances in climate & climate effects modeling, simulation & projection

Unravelling the influence of subjectivity on ranking of CMIP6 based climate models: A case study

Suram et al 2021 International Journal of Climatology

DOI: 10.1002/joc.7164

Comparisons Between CMIP5 and CMIP6 Models: Simulations of Climate Indices Influencing Food Security, Infrastructure Resilience, and Human Health in Canada

Bourdeau-Goulet & Hassanzadeh 2021 Earth's Future

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1029/2021ef001995

Underestimated MJO variability in CMIP6 models

Le et al 2021 Geophysical Research Letters

DOI: 10.1002/essoar.10505917.1

Estimation of water surface energy partitioning with a conceptual atmospheric boundary layer model

Liu & Yang 2021 Geophysical Research Letters

DOI: 10.1029/2021gl092643

Using large ensembles to identify regions of systematic biases in moderate to heavy daily precipitation

Goldenson et al 2021 Geophysical Research Letters

DOI: 10.1029/2020gl092026

On the role of a coupled vegetation-runoff system in simulating the tropical African climate: a regional climate model sensitivity study

Anwar & Diallo 2021 Theoretical and Applied Climatology

DOI: 10.1007/s00704-021-03627-8

Spatiotemporal differences and uncertainties in projections of precipitation and temperature in South Korea from CMIP6 and CMIP5 GCMs

Song et al 2021 International Journal of Climatology

DOI: 10.1002/joc.7159

Augmenting the spatial resolution of climate-change temperature projections for city planners and local decision makers

Jijón et al 2021 Environmental Research Letters

Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abf7f2

Cryosphere & climate change

Ice-Shelf Meltwater Overturning in the Bellingshausen Sea

Ruan et al 2021 Journal of Geophysical Research

DOI: 10.1029/2020jc016957

The impact of variable ocean temperatures on Totten Glacier stability and discharge

McCormack et al 2021 Geophysical Research Letters

DOI: 10.1029/2020gl091790

The Shelf Circulation of the Bellingshausen Sea Third Revision

Chretien et al 2021 Journal of Geophysical Research

DOI: 10.1029/2020jc016871

Ocean variability at Greenland’s largest glacier tongue linked to continental shelf circulation

von Albedyll et al 2021 Journal of Geophysical Research

DOI: 10.1029/2020jc017080

Changes in snow depth under elevation-dependent warming over the Tibetan Plateau

Shen et al 2021 Science Bulletin

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1002/asl.1041

Sea level & climate change

Future sea level change under CMIP5 and CMIP6 scenarios from the Greenland and Antarctic ice sheets

Payne et al 2021 Geophysical Research Letters

DOI: 10.1002/essoar.10505094.1

Paleoclimate

Deglacial Ice Sheet Instabilities Induced by Proglacial Lakes

Quiquet et al 2021 Geophysical Research Letters

DOI: 10.1002/essoar.10505582.1

Biology & climate change

Commentary on Osland et al.: Tropicalization of temperate ecosystems in North America: The northward range expansion of tropical organisms in response to warming winter temperatures

Walters & McClenachan 2021 Global Change Biology

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15631

Greening drylands despite warming consistent with carbon dioxide fertilization effect

Gonsamo et al 2021 Global Change Biology

DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15658

Mapping the Vulnerability of Arctic Wetlands to Global Warming

Kåresdotter et al 2021 Earth's Future

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1029/2020ef001858

A threshold sea-surface temperature at 14 °C for phytoplankton nonlinear responses to ocean warming

Feng et al 2021 Global Biogeochemical Cycles

DOI: 10.1029/2020gb006808

Improved performance of the eastern spruce budworm on black spruce as warming temperatures disrupt phenological defences

The impacts of heat stress on animal cognition: Implications for adaptation to a changing climate

Soravia et al 2021 WIREs Climate Change

DOI: 10.1002/wcc.713

Declines in rodent abundance and diversity track regional climate variability in North American drylands

Cárdenas et al 2021 Global Change Biology

DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15672

Linkage between microbial shift and ecosystem functionality

Wang & Xue 2021 Global Change Biology

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15615

The ecological impacts of multiple environmental stressors on coastal biofilm bacteria

Ferguson et al 2021 Global Change Biology

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15626

Divergent changes of the elevational synchronicity in vegetation spring phenology in North China from 2001 to 2017 in connection with variations in chilling

Dai et al 2021 International Journal of Climatology

DOI: 10.1002/joc.7170

How changes in spring and autumn phenology translate into growth - experimental evidence of asymmetric effects

Zohner et al 2021 Journal of Ecology

DOI: 10.1111/1365-2745.13682

Contrasting growth response of jack pine and trembling aspen to climate warming in Quebec mixedwoods forests of eastern Canada since the early 20th century

Distinct interaction effects of warming and anthropogenic input on diatoms and dinoflagellates in an urbanized estuarine ecosystem

Cheung et al 2021 Global Change Biology

DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15667

Parental whole life cycle exposure modulates progeny responses to ocean acidification in slipper limpets

Maboloc & Chan 2021 Global Change Biology

DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15647

Indian Ocean warming as a potential trigger for super phytoplankton blooms in the eastern equatorial Pacific from El Niño to La Niña transitions

Tian et al 2021 Environmental Research Letters

Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abf76f

The impact of climate warming on species diversity across scales: Lessons from experimental meta?ecosystems

Bastazini et al 2021 Global Ecology and Biogeography

DOI: 10.1111/geb.13308

Thermal tolerance, safety margins and vulnerability of coastal species: Projected impact of climate change induced cold water variability in a temperate African region

Walt et al 2021 Marine Environmental Research

DOI: 10.1016/j.marenvres.2021.105346

Tropical dry forest resilience and water use efficiency: an analysis of productivity under climate change

Stan et al 2021 Environmental Research Letters

Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abf6f3

Comparison of the responses of radial growth to climate change for two dominant coniferous tree species in the eastern Qilian Mountains, northwestern China

Jiao et al 2021 International Journal of Biometeorology

DOI: 10.1007/s00484-021-02139-4

GHG sources & sinks, flux

Carbon cycle response to temperature overshoot beyond 2 °C – an analysis of CMIP6 models

Melnikova et al 2021

Open Access DOI: 10.1002/essoar.10505711.1

High levels of CO2 exchange during synoptic-scale events introduce large uncertainty into the Arctic carbon budget

Predicted Vulnerability of Carbon in Permafrost Peatlands with Future Climate Change and Permafrost Thaw in Western Canada

Treat et al 2021 Journal of Geophysical Research

DOI: 10.1029/2020jg005872

Unravelling a large methane emission discrepancy in Mexico using satellite observations

Shen et al 2021 Remote Sensing of Environment

Open Access DOI: 10.1016/j.rse.2021.112461

Linkage between microbial shift and ecosystem functionality

Wang & Xue 2021 Global Change Biology

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15615

Selected breakpoints of net forest carbon uptake at four eddy-covariance sites

Five years of variability in the global carbon cycle: comparing an estimate from the Orbiting Carbon Observatory-2 and process-based models

Chen et al 2021 Environmental Research Letters

Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abfac1

Spatially Resolved Measurements in Tropical Reservoirs Reveal Elevated Methane Ebullition at River Inflows and at High Productivity

Linkhorst et al 2021 Global Biogeochemical Cycles

DOI: 10.1029/2020gb006717

Riverine carbon cycling over the past century in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States

Yao et al 2021 Journal of Geophysical Research

DOI: 10.1029/2020jg005968

Reduction in Riverine Freshwater Supply Changes Inorganic and Organic Carbon Dynamics and Air–water CO2 Fluxes in a Tropical Mangrove Dominated Estuary

Linking the dissolved and particulate domain of organic carbon in inland waters

Lau 2021 Journal of Geophysical Research

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1029/2021jg006266

On the complexity of anthropogenic and geological sources of carbon dioxide: Onsite differentiation using isotope surveying

Di Martino & Capasso 2021 Atmospheric Environment

DOI: 10.1016/j.atmosenv.2021.118446

Statistical upscaling of ecosystem CO2 fluxes across the terrestrial tundra and boreal domain: regional patterns and uncertainties

Warm-season net CO 2 uptake outweighs cold-season emissions over Alaskan North Slope tundra under current and RCP8.5 climate

Carbon loss from forest degradation exceeds that from deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon

Qin et al 2021 Nature Climate Change

DOI: 10.1038/s41558-021-01026-5

Disturbance suppresses the aboveground carbon sink in North American boreal forests

Wang et al 2021 Nature Climate Change

DOI: 10.1038/s41558-021-01027-4

Statistical upscaling of ecosystem CO2 fluxes across the terrestrial tundra and boreal domain: regional patterns and uncertainties

CO2 removal & mitigation science & engineering

Ocean carbon uptake under aggressive emission mitigation

Ridge et al 2020

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/bg-18-2711-2021

Global CO2 Consumption by Silicate Rock Chemical Weathering: Its Past and Future

Multiscale analysis of the hydrate based carbon capture from gas mixtures containing carbon dioxide

Zhou et al 2021 Scientific Reports

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/s41598-021-88531-x

Geoengineering climate

High-Latitude Stratospheric Aerosol Geoengineering Can Be More Effective if Injection Is Limited to Spring

Lee et al 2021

Open Access DOI: 10.1029/2021gl092696

Aerosols

Variation of Absorption Ångström Exponent in Aerosols from Different Emission Sources

Helin et al 2021 Journal of Geophysical Research

Open Access DOI: 10.1029/2020jd034094

Arctic aerosols and the ‘Divergence Problem’ in dendroclimatology

Büntgen et al 2021 Dendrochronologia

DOI: 10.1016/j.dendro.2021.125837

Decarbonization

Exploring the focus of future CO2 emission reduction in China's industrial sectors

Lockdown measures which reduced greenhouse gas emissions with little negative impact on quality of life

Niemi et al 2021 Earth's Future

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1029/2020ef001909

Systematic map of determinants of buildings’ energy demand and CO 2 emissions shows need for decoupling

Climate change communications & cognition

Communications about uncertainty in scientific climate-related findings: a qualitative systematic review

Kause et al 2021 Environmental Research Letters

Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abb265

The Influence of Different Efficacy Constructs on Energy Conservation Intentions and Climate Change Policy Support

Choi & Hart 2021 Journal of Environmental Psychology

DOI: 10.1016/j.jenvp.2021.101618

Climate Change Threatens Nomadic Herding in Mongolia: A Model of Climate Change Risk Perception and Behavioral Adaptation

Sattler et al 2021 Journal of Environmental Psychology

DOI: 10.1016/j.jenvp.2021.101620

Agronomy, animal husbundry, food production & climate change

Impact of climate change on the staple food crops yield in Ethiopia: implications for food security

Kassaye et al 2021 Theoretical and Applied Climatology

DOI: 10.1007/s00704-021-03635-8

Farmers and herders reclaim cropland to adapt to climate change in the eastern Tibetan Plateau: a case study in Zamtang County, China

Wu et al 2021 Climatic Change

DOI: 10.1007/s10584-021-03098-w

Carbon and nutrient cycling in tree plantations vs. natural forests: implication for an efficient cocoa agroforestry system in West Africa

Yao et al 2021 Regional Environmental Change

DOI: 10.1007/s10113-021-01776-0

Adoption of combinations of adaptive and mitigatory climate-smart agricultural practices and its impacts on rice yield and income: Empirical evidence from Hubei, China

Liang et al 2021 Climate Risk Management

Open Access DOI: 10.1016/j.crm.2021.100314

Projecting climate change impacts on Mediterranean finfish production: a case study in Greece

Stavrakidis-Zachou et al 2021

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s10584-021-03096-y

Potential future climate-induced shifts in marine fish larvae and harvested fish communities in the subtropical southwestern Atlantic Ocean

Costa et al 2021 Climatic Change

DOI: 10.1007/s10584-021-03097-x

To what extent do weather and climate information services drive the adoption of climate-smart agriculture practices in Ghana?

Djido et al 2021 Climate Risk Management

Open Access DOI: 10.1016/j.crm.2021.100309

Hydrology & climate change

From flood to drip irrigation under climate change:impacts on evapotranspiration and groundwater recharge in the Mediterranean region of Valencia (Spain)

Pool et al 2021 Earth's Future

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1029/2020ef001859

Anthropogenic speeding up of South China flash droughts as exemplified by the 2019 Summer-Autumn transition season

Wang & Yuan 2021 Geophysical Research Letters

DOI: 10.1029/2020gl091901

Recent trends in precipitation over the Myanmar Coast during onset and withdrawal phases of monsoon season

Yan et al 2021

Open Access DOI: 10.1007/s00704-021-03613-0

Observed Trends in the South Asian Monsoon Low-Pressure Systems and Rainfall Extremes Since the Late 1970s

You & Ting 2021 Geophysical Research Letters

DOI: 10.1029/2021gl092378

Economics & finance of climate change & mitigation

Systematic map of the literature on carbon lock-in induced by long-lived capital

Fisch-Romito et al 2020 Environmental Research Letters

Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/aba660

Climate finance governance: Fit for purpose?

Bracking & Leffel 2021 WIREs Climate Change

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1002/wcc.709

Modelling approach for carbon emissions, energy consumption and economic growth: A systematic review

Debone et al 2021 Urban Climate

DOI: 10.1016/j.uclim.2021.100849

Risks on global financial stability induced by climate change: the case of flood risks

Climate change mitigation public policy research

Exploring the possibility space: taking stock of the diverse capabilities and gaps in integrated assessment models

Keppo et al 2021 Environmental Research Letters

Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abe5d8

Managing momentum in climate negotiations

Carattini & Loeschel 2021 Environmental Research Letters

Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abf58d

Acting rapidly to deploy readily available methane mitigation measures by sector can immediately slow global warming

Ocko et al 2021 Environmental Research Letters

Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abf9c8

Toward a relational approach in global climate governance: Exploring the role of trust

Marion Suiseeya et al 2021 WIREs Climate Change

DOI: 10.1002/wcc.712

Linking ocean and climate change governance

Chan 2021 WIREs Climate Change

DOI: 10.1002/wcc.711

Health impacts of fine particles under climate change mitigation, air quality control, and demographic change in India

Dimitrova et al 2021 Environmental Research Letters

Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abe5d5

Climate change impacts on human health

Projected doubling of US heat stress by the late 21st century

The effect of climate variables on the incidence of cutaneous leishmaniasis in Isfahan, Central Iran

Nili et al 2021 International Journal of Biometeorology

DOI: 10.1007/s00484-021-02135-8

Climate change adaptation & adaptation public policy research

Progress in climate change adaptation research

Sietsma et al 2018 International Journal of Disaster Risk Reduction

Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abf7f3

Territorial governance of managed retreat in Sweden: addressing challenges

Göransson et al 2021 Journal of Environmental Studies and Sciences

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s13412-021-00696-z

Climate justice and home-buyout programs: renters as a forgotten population in managed retreat actions

Dundon & Camp 2021 Journal of Environmental Studies and Sciences

DOI: 10.1007/s13412-021-00691-4

Just retreat—how different countries deal with it: examples from Austria and England

Thaler 2021 Journal of Environmental Studies and Sciences

Open Access DOI: 10.1007/s13412-021-00694-1

Traffic accidents and delays present contrasting pictures of traffic resilience to coastal flooding in the San Francisco Bay Area, USA

Kasmalkar & Suckale 2021 Urban Climate

Open Access DOI: 10.1016/j.uclim.2021.100851

Using best available information to conduct impact assessment of future climatic hazards on a landfill

Yahaya et al 2021 Climatic Change

DOI: 10.1007/s10584-021-03104-1

Pathways for climate resilient development: Human well-being within a safe and just space in the 21st century

Climate change impacts on human culture

Climate change impacts on cultural heritage: A literature review

Sesana et al 2021 WIREs Climate Change

Open Access DOI: 10.1002/wcc.710

Other

Meridional Migration of Eastern North Pacific Tropical Cyclogenesis: Joint Contribution of Interhemispheric Temperature Differential and ENSO

Zhao et al 2021 Journal of Geophysical Research

DOI: 10.1029/2020jd034504

Demons in the North Atlantic: Variability of Deep Ocean Ventilation

MacGilchrist et al 2021 Geophysical Research Letters

Open Access DOI: 10.1002/essoar.10505747.1

Evaluating process-based integrated assessment models of climate change mitigation

Wilson et al 2021 Climatic Change

Open Access DOI: 10.1007/s10584-021-03099-9

Rapid reduction of pH and CaCO3 saturation state in the Tsugaru Strait by the intensified Tsugaru Warm Current during 2012-2019

Tracking the quality of scientific knowledge inputs in reports generated by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC)

Sharek & Shah 2021 Journal of Environmental Studies and Sciences

DOI: 10.1007/s13412-021-00681-6

Engagement, involvement and empowerment: Three realms of a coproduction framework for climate services

Bojovic et al 2021 Global Environmental Change

Open Access DOI: 10.1016/j.gloenvcha.2021.102271

Obtaining articles wihout journal subscriptions

We know it's frustrating that many articles we cite here are not free to read. One-off paid access fees are generally astronomically priced, suitable for such as "On a Heuristic Point of View Concerning the Production and Transformation of Light" but not as a gamble on unknowns. With a median world income of US$ 9,373, for most of us US$ 42 is significant money to wager on an article's relevance and importance.

Here's an excellent collection of tips and techniques for obtaining articles, legally.

Unpaywall offers a browser extension for Chrome and Firefox that automatically indicates when an article is freely accessible and provides immediate access without further trouble. Unpaywall is also unscammy, works well, is itself offered free to use. The organizers (a legitimate nonprofit) report about a 50% success rate

The weekly New Research catch is checked against the Unpaywall database with accessible items being flagged. Especially for just-published articles this mechansim may fail. If you're interested in an article title and it is not listed here as "open access," be sure to check the link anyway.

How is New Research assembled?

Most articles appearing here are found via RSS feeds from journal publishers, filtered by search terms to produce raw output for assessment of relevance.

Relevant articles are then queried against the Unpaywall database, to identify open access articles and expose useful metadata for articles appearing in the database.

The objective of New Research isn't to cast a tinge on scientific results, to color readers' impressions. Hence candidate articles are assessed via two metrics only:

Was an article deemed of sufficient merit by a team of journal editors and peer reviewers? The fact of journal RSS output assigns a "yes" to this automatically.

Is an article relevant to the topic of anthropogenic climate change? Due to filter overlap with other publication topics of inquiry, of a typical week's 550 or so input articles about 1/4 of RSS output makes the cut.

A few journals offer public access to "preprint" versions of articles for which the review process is not yet complete. As it is the journal's decision to do so, we respect that and include such items in New Research. These are flagged as "preprint."

The section "Informed opinion, nudges & major initiatives" includes some items that are not scientific research per se but fall instead into the category of "perspectives," observations of implications of research findings, areas needing attention, etc.

Articles are presented with a title link via the original publisher URL so as to preserve provenance information, and when (usually) available, a more permanent DOI link. When a publicly accessible PDF version of an article is found, a direct link is provided.

Suggestions

Please let us know if you're aware of an article you think may be of interest for Skeptical Science research news, or if we've missed something that may be important. Send your input to Skeptical Science via our contact form.

Journals covered

A list of journals we cover may be found here. We welcome pointers to omissions, new journals etc.

