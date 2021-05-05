Climate Science Glossary

Skeptical Science New Research for Week #18, 2021
Bringing more certainty to uncertainty communications
For the armchair dilettante observer of scientific progress a solid literature review is something akin to going to Disneyland. It's almost too much stimulation. When a review covers a salient, hot topic, so much the better. More seriously, literature reviews are an opportunity for a scientific community to "take stock," identify where commonality of purpose might benefit and where gaps or discontinuities in knowledge are stubbornly lodged or newly developing. For the layperson, a review is a great way to gain a toehold on current understanding.
This week we're pleased to feature a vast review focusing on a key factor controlling public thinking and hence policy progress toward remedying our unfortunate, accidental launching of rapid climate change. "Communications about uncertainty in scientific climate-related findings: a qualitative systematic review" by Astrid Kause et al provides a sweeping view of our best understanding of how people are dealing with the notion of uncertainty when thinking about climate, and how future research might best be directed.
From the review, it's safe to say there's a lot of work left to be done in this arena; research into public thinking about uncertainty and climate change might be termed as in the "generating more questions" as opposed to "answering questions" phase. As well, this field of inquiry affords what might be termed an embarrassment of riches in terms of suggestive, tentative findings begging for followup. Finally, there's a lack of coordination or normalization around much of the mechanical aspect of this research work as practiced, such that forming "big picture" conclusions is somewhat stymied.
Our understanding of uncertainty underpins our thinking about hazards and risks, in the face of what we know are very poor native cognitive skills in producing useful answers when confronted with this trio of probabilistic challenges. Subpar thinking skills in this department lead to bad decisions. Given the need for informed public engagement to drive political energy and - ultimately - useful policy formulation, we face a strong imperative to cement our understanding of and skill in helping the public to accurately perceive and productively think about uncertainty as it concerns climate change. Kause et al is open access, free to read, a diligently constructed snapshot of our present understanding of these matters. From the abstract:
We find that studies of communications about uncertainty in scientific climate-related findings substantially varied in how they operationalized uncertainty, as well as how they measured responses. Studies mostly focused on uncertainty stemming from conflicting information, such as diverging model estimates or experts, or from expressions of imprecision such as ranges. Among other things, users' understanding was improved when climate communications about uncertainty in scientific climate-related findings were presented with explanations about why climate information was uncertain, and when ranges were presented with lower and upper numerical bounds. Users' understanding also improved if they expressed stronger beliefs about climate change, or had better numerical skills. Based on these findings, we provide emerging recommendations on how to best present communications about uncertainty in scientific climate-related findings; and we identify research gaps.
126 Articles
Physical science of climate change, effects
Early-onset of Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation weakening in response to atmospheric CO2 concentration
Dima et al 2021 npj Climate and Atmospheric Science
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/s41612-021-00182-x
Observations of climate change, effects
Not Cool: On the Loss of Cold Weather in the Canadian Arctic
Blair et al 2021 Atmosphere-Ocean
DOI: 10.1080/07055900.2021.1915238
Global trends in the frequency and duration of temperature extremes
La Sorte et al 2021 Climatic Change
DOI: 10.1007/s10584-021-03094-0
Warming and Freshening of the Pacific Inflow to the Arctic From 1990-2019 Implying Dramatic Shoaling in Pacific Winter Water Ventilation of the Arctic Water Column
Woodgate & Peralta-Ferriz 2021 Geophysical Research Letters
DOI: 10.1029/2021gl092528
70-year disruption of seasons characteristics in the Arabian Peninsula
Basem Ajjur & Al-Ghamdi 2021 International Journal of Climatology
DOI: 10.1002/joc.7160
The 20th century global warming signature on the ocean at global and basin scales as depicted from historical reanalyses
Storto et al 2021 International Journal of Climatology
DOI: 10.1002/joc.7163
Relations between climate change and mass movement: Perspectives from the Canadian Cordillera and the European Alps
Chiarle et al 2021 Global and Planetary Change
DOI: 10.1016/j.gloplacha.2021.103499
Detecting precipitation trend using a multiscale approach based on quantile regression over a Mediterranean area
Treppiedi et al 2021 International Journal of Climatology
DOI: 10.1002/joc.7161
A Global Assessment of Coastal Marine Heatwaves and Their Relation With Coastal Urban Thermal Changes
Hu 2021 Geophysical Research Letters
DOI: 10.1029/2021gl093260
Extreme Rainfall in Taiwan: Seasonal Statistics and Trends
Henny et al 2021 Journal of Climate
DOI: 10.1175/jcli-d-20-0999.1
Anthropogenic speeding up of South China flash droughts as exemplified by the 2019 Summer-Autumn transition season
Wang & Yuan 2021 Geophysical Research Letters
DOI: 10.1029/2020gl091901
Observed Trends in the South Asian Monsoon Low-Pressure Systems and Rainfall Extremes Since the Late 1970s
You & Ting 2021 Geophysical Research Letters
DOI: 10.1029/2021gl092378
Contributions of Arctic sea-ice loss and East Siberian atmospheric blocking to 2020 record-breaking Meiyu-Baiu rainfall
Chen et al 2021 Geophysical Research Letters
DOI: 10.1029/2021gl092748
Changes in snow depth under elevation-dependent warming over the Tibetan Plateau
Shen et al 2021 Science Bulletin
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1002/asl.1041
Role of Equatorial Central Pacific SST in Modulating Rainfall over North India during Indian Summer Monsoon
Sahoo & Yadav 2021 International Journal of Climatology
DOI: 10.1002/joc.7165
Indian Ocean warming as a potential trigger for super phytoplankton blooms in the eastern equatorial Pacific from El Niño to La Niña transitions
Tian et al 2021 Environmental Research Letters
Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abf76f
Instrumentation & observational methods of climate change, effects
Linking global terrestrial CO2 fluxes and environmental drivers: inferences from the Orbiting Carbon Observatory 2 satellite and terrestrial biospheric models
On the optimal design of field significance tests for changes in climate extremes
Wang et al 2021 Geophysical Research Letters
DOI: 10.1029/2021gl092831
An Assessment of Regional ICESat-2 Sea-Level Trends
Buzzanga et al 2021 Geophysical Research Letters
DOI: 10.1029/2020gl092327
Quantifying CO2 uptakes over oceans using LIDAR: A tentative experiment in Bohai bay
Shi et al 2021 Geophysical Research Letters
DOI: 10.1029/2020gl091160
Correcting Observational Biases in Sea Surface Temperature Observations Removes Anomalous Warmth during World War II
Chan & Huybers 2021 Journal of Climate
DOI: 10.1175/jcli-d-20-0907.1
Unravelling a large methane emission discrepancy in Mexico using satellite observations
Shen et al 2021 Remote Sensing of Environment
Open Access DOI: 10.1016/j.rse.2021.112461
Feasibility of ERA5 integrated water vapor trends for climate change analysis in continental Europe: An evaluation with GPS (1994–2019) by considering statistical significance
Yuan et al 2021 Remote Sensing of Environment
DOI: 10.1016/j.rse.2021.112416
Modeling, simulation & projection of climate change, effects
Historical and future projected warming of Antarctic Shelf Bottom Water in CMIP6 models
Purich & England 2021 Geophysical Research Letters
DOI: 10.1029/2021gl092752
Sensitivity of Tropical Extreme Precipitation to Surface Warming in Aquaplanet Experiments Using a Global Nonhydrostatic Model
Uribe et al 2021 Geophysical Research Letters
Open Access DOI: 10.1002/essoar.10505465.1
Heatwave intensity on the Iberian Peninsula: Future climate projections
Lorenzo et al 2021 Atmospheric Research
DOI: 10.1016/j.atmosres.2021.105655
Fewer deep cyclones projected for the midlatitudes in a warming climate, but with more intense rainfall
Pepler & Dowdy 2021 Environmental Research Letters
Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abf528
Projected changes of water currents and circulation in Lake Michigan under RCP scenarios
Sahoo et al 2021 Journal of Geophysical Research
DOI: 10.1029/2020jc016651
The Impact of Climate Change on Ocean Submesoscale Activity
Richards et al 2021 Journal of Geophysical Research
Open Access DOI: 10.1002/essoar.10503524.1
The 2000-2012 global warming hiatus more likely with a low climate sensitivity
Modak & Mauritsen 2021 Geophysical Research Letters
DOI: 10.1029/2020gl091779
Elevation-dependent warming over the Tibetan plateau from an ensemble of CORDEX-EA regional climate simulations
Niu et al 2021 Journal of Geophysical Research
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1029/2020jd033997
Station-based non-linear regression downscaling (SNRD) approach: a new monthly CMIP5 precipitation downscaling technique
Shen et al 2021 International Journal of Climatology
DOI: 10.1002/joc.7158
Advances in climate & climate effects modeling, simulation & projection
Unravelling the influence of subjectivity on ranking of CMIP6 based climate models: A case study
Suram et al 2021 International Journal of Climatology
DOI: 10.1002/joc.7164
Comparisons Between CMIP5 and CMIP6 Models: Simulations of Climate Indices Influencing Food Security, Infrastructure Resilience, and Human Health in Canada
Bourdeau-Goulet & Hassanzadeh 2021 Earth's Future
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1029/2021ef001995
Underestimated MJO variability in CMIP6 models
Le et al 2021 Geophysical Research Letters
DOI: 10.1002/essoar.10505917.1
Estimation of water surface energy partitioning with a conceptual atmospheric boundary layer model
Liu & Yang 2021 Geophysical Research Letters
DOI: 10.1029/2021gl092643
Using large ensembles to identify regions of systematic biases in moderate to heavy daily precipitation
Goldenson et al 2021 Geophysical Research Letters
DOI: 10.1029/2020gl092026
On the role of a coupled vegetation-runoff system in simulating the tropical African climate: a regional climate model sensitivity study
Anwar & Diallo 2021 Theoretical and Applied Climatology
DOI: 10.1007/s00704-021-03627-8
Spatiotemporal differences and uncertainties in projections of precipitation and temperature in South Korea from CMIP6 and CMIP5 GCMs
Song et al 2021 International Journal of Climatology
DOI: 10.1002/joc.7159
Augmenting the spatial resolution of climate-change temperature projections for city planners and local decision makers
Jijón et al 2021 Environmental Research Letters
Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abf7f2
Cryosphere & climate change
Ice-Shelf Meltwater Overturning in the Bellingshausen Sea
Ruan et al 2021 Journal of Geophysical Research
DOI: 10.1029/2020jc016957
The impact of variable ocean temperatures on Totten Glacier stability and discharge
McCormack et al 2021 Geophysical Research Letters
DOI: 10.1029/2020gl091790
The Shelf Circulation of the Bellingshausen Sea Third Revision
Chretien et al 2021 Journal of Geophysical Research
DOI: 10.1029/2020jc016871
Ocean variability at Greenland’s largest glacier tongue linked to continental shelf circulation
von Albedyll et al 2021 Journal of Geophysical Research
DOI: 10.1029/2020jc017080
Changes in snow depth under elevation-dependent warming over the Tibetan Plateau
Shen et al 2021 Science Bulletin
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1002/asl.1041
Sea level & climate change
Future sea level change under CMIP5 and CMIP6 scenarios from the Greenland and Antarctic ice sheets
Payne et al 2021 Geophysical Research Letters
DOI: 10.1002/essoar.10505094.1
Paleoclimate
Deglacial Ice Sheet Instabilities Induced by Proglacial Lakes
Quiquet et al 2021 Geophysical Research Letters
DOI: 10.1002/essoar.10505582.1
Biology & climate change
Commentary on Osland et al.: Tropicalization of temperate ecosystems in North America: The northward range expansion of tropical organisms in response to warming winter temperatures
Walters & McClenachan 2021 Global Change Biology
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15631
Greening drylands despite warming consistent with carbon dioxide fertilization effect
Gonsamo et al 2021 Global Change Biology
DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15658
Mapping the Vulnerability of Arctic Wetlands to Global Warming
Kåresdotter et al 2021 Earth's Future
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1029/2020ef001858
A threshold sea-surface temperature at 14 °C for phytoplankton nonlinear responses to ocean warming
Feng et al 2021 Global Biogeochemical Cycles
DOI: 10.1029/2020gb006808
Improved performance of the eastern spruce budworm on black spruce as warming temperatures disrupt phenological defences
The impacts of heat stress on animal cognition: Implications for adaptation to a changing climate
Soravia et al 2021 WIREs Climate Change
DOI: 10.1002/wcc.713
Declines in rodent abundance and diversity track regional climate variability in North American drylands
Cárdenas et al 2021 Global Change Biology
DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15672
Linkage between microbial shift and ecosystem functionality
Wang & Xue 2021 Global Change Biology
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15615
The ecological impacts of multiple environmental stressors on coastal biofilm bacteria
Ferguson et al 2021 Global Change Biology
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15626
Divergent changes of the elevational synchronicity in vegetation spring phenology in North China from 2001 to 2017 in connection with variations in chilling
Dai et al 2021 International Journal of Climatology
DOI: 10.1002/joc.7170
How changes in spring and autumn phenology translate into growth - experimental evidence of asymmetric effects
Zohner et al 2021 Journal of Ecology
DOI: 10.1111/1365-2745.13682
Contrasting growth response of jack pine and trembling aspen to climate warming in Quebec mixedwoods forests of eastern Canada since the early 20th century
Distinct interaction effects of warming and anthropogenic input on diatoms and dinoflagellates in an urbanized estuarine ecosystem
Cheung et al 2021 Global Change Biology
DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15667
Parental whole life cycle exposure modulates progeny responses to ocean acidification in slipper limpets
Maboloc & Chan 2021 Global Change Biology
DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15647
Indian Ocean warming as a potential trigger for super phytoplankton blooms in the eastern equatorial Pacific from El Niño to La Niña transitions
Tian et al 2021 Environmental Research Letters
Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abf76f
The impact of climate warming on species diversity across scales: Lessons from experimental meta?ecosystems
Bastazini et al 2021 Global Ecology and Biogeography
DOI: 10.1111/geb.13308
Thermal tolerance, safety margins and vulnerability of coastal species: Projected impact of climate change induced cold water variability in a temperate African region
Walt et al 2021 Marine Environmental Research
DOI: 10.1016/j.marenvres.2021.105346
Tropical dry forest resilience and water use efficiency: an analysis of productivity under climate change
Stan et al 2021 Environmental Research Letters
Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abf6f3
Comparison of the responses of radial growth to climate change for two dominant coniferous tree species in the eastern Qilian Mountains, northwestern China
Jiao et al 2021 International Journal of Biometeorology
DOI: 10.1007/s00484-021-02139-4
GHG sources & sinks, flux
Carbon cycle response to temperature overshoot beyond 2 °C – an analysis of CMIP6 models
Melnikova et al 2021
Open Access DOI: 10.1002/essoar.10505711.1
High levels of CO2 exchange during synoptic-scale events introduce large uncertainty into the Arctic carbon budget
Predicted Vulnerability of Carbon in Permafrost Peatlands with Future Climate Change and Permafrost Thaw in Western Canada
Treat et al 2021 Journal of Geophysical Research
DOI: 10.1029/2020jg005872
Unravelling a large methane emission discrepancy in Mexico using satellite observations
Shen et al 2021 Remote Sensing of Environment
Open Access DOI: 10.1016/j.rse.2021.112461
Linkage between microbial shift and ecosystem functionality
Wang & Xue 2021 Global Change Biology
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15615
Selected breakpoints of net forest carbon uptake at four eddy-covariance sites
Five years of variability in the global carbon cycle: comparing an estimate from the Orbiting Carbon Observatory-2 and process-based models
Chen et al 2021 Environmental Research Letters
Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abfac1
Spatially Resolved Measurements in Tropical Reservoirs Reveal Elevated Methane Ebullition at River Inflows and at High Productivity
Linkhorst et al 2021 Global Biogeochemical Cycles
DOI: 10.1029/2020gb006717
Riverine carbon cycling over the past century in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States
Yao et al 2021 Journal of Geophysical Research
DOI: 10.1029/2020jg005968
Reduction in Riverine Freshwater Supply Changes Inorganic and Organic Carbon Dynamics and Air–water CO2 Fluxes in a Tropical Mangrove Dominated Estuary
Linking the dissolved and particulate domain of organic carbon in inland waters
Lau 2021 Journal of Geophysical Research
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1029/2021jg006266
On the complexity of anthropogenic and geological sources of carbon dioxide: Onsite differentiation using isotope surveying
Di Martino & Capasso 2021 Atmospheric Environment
DOI: 10.1016/j.atmosenv.2021.118446
Statistical upscaling of ecosystem CO2 fluxes across the terrestrial tundra and boreal domain: regional patterns and uncertainties
Warm-season net CO 2 uptake outweighs cold-season emissions over Alaskan North Slope tundra under current and RCP8.5 climate
Carbon loss from forest degradation exceeds that from deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon
Qin et al 2021 Nature Climate Change
DOI: 10.1038/s41558-021-01026-5
Disturbance suppresses the aboveground carbon sink in North American boreal forests
Wang et al 2021 Nature Climate Change
DOI: 10.1038/s41558-021-01027-4
Statistical upscaling of ecosystem CO2 fluxes across the terrestrial tundra and boreal domain: regional patterns and uncertainties
CO2 removal & mitigation science & engineering
Ocean carbon uptake under aggressive emission mitigation
Ridge et al 2020
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/bg-18-2711-2021
Global CO2 Consumption by Silicate Rock Chemical Weathering: Its Past and Future
Multiscale analysis of the hydrate based carbon capture from gas mixtures containing carbon dioxide
Zhou et al 2021 Scientific Reports
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/s41598-021-88531-x
Geoengineering climate
High-Latitude Stratospheric Aerosol Geoengineering Can Be More Effective if Injection Is Limited to Spring
Lee et al 2021
Open Access DOI: 10.1029/2021gl092696
Aerosols
Variation of Absorption Ångström Exponent in Aerosols from Different Emission Sources
Helin et al 2021 Journal of Geophysical Research
Open Access DOI: 10.1029/2020jd034094
Arctic aerosols and the ‘Divergence Problem’ in dendroclimatology
Büntgen et al 2021 Dendrochronologia
DOI: 10.1016/j.dendro.2021.125837
Decarbonization
Exploring the focus of future CO2 emission reduction in China's industrial sectors
Lockdown measures which reduced greenhouse gas emissions with little negative impact on quality of life
Niemi et al 2021 Earth's Future
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1029/2020ef001909
Systematic map of determinants of buildings’ energy demand and CO 2 emissions shows need for decoupling
Climate change communications & cognition
Communications about uncertainty in scientific climate-related findings: a qualitative systematic review
Kause et al 2021 Environmental Research Letters
Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abb265
The Influence of Different Efficacy Constructs on Energy Conservation Intentions and Climate Change Policy Support
Choi & Hart 2021 Journal of Environmental Psychology
DOI: 10.1016/j.jenvp.2021.101618
Climate Change Threatens Nomadic Herding in Mongolia: A Model of Climate Change Risk Perception and Behavioral Adaptation
Sattler et al 2021 Journal of Environmental Psychology
DOI: 10.1016/j.jenvp.2021.101620
Agronomy, animal husbundry, food production & climate change
Impact of climate change on the staple food crops yield in Ethiopia: implications for food security
Kassaye et al 2021 Theoretical and Applied Climatology
DOI: 10.1007/s00704-021-03635-8
Farmers and herders reclaim cropland to adapt to climate change in the eastern Tibetan Plateau: a case study in Zamtang County, China
Wu et al 2021 Climatic Change
DOI: 10.1007/s10584-021-03098-w
Carbon and nutrient cycling in tree plantations vs. natural forests: implication for an efficient cocoa agroforestry system in West Africa
Yao et al 2021 Regional Environmental Change
DOI: 10.1007/s10113-021-01776-0
Adoption of combinations of adaptive and mitigatory climate-smart agricultural practices and its impacts on rice yield and income: Empirical evidence from Hubei, China
Liang et al 2021 Climate Risk Management
Open Access DOI: 10.1016/j.crm.2021.100314
Projecting climate change impacts on Mediterranean finfish production: a case study in Greece
Stavrakidis-Zachou et al 2021
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s10584-021-03096-y
Potential future climate-induced shifts in marine fish larvae and harvested fish communities in the subtropical southwestern Atlantic Ocean
Costa et al 2021 Climatic Change
DOI: 10.1007/s10584-021-03097-x
To what extent do weather and climate information services drive the adoption of climate-smart agriculture practices in Ghana?
Djido et al 2021 Climate Risk Management
Open Access DOI: 10.1016/j.crm.2021.100309
Hydrology & climate change
From flood to drip irrigation under climate change:impacts on evapotranspiration and groundwater recharge in the Mediterranean region of Valencia (Spain)
Pool et al 2021 Earth's Future
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1029/2020ef001859
Anthropogenic speeding up of South China flash droughts as exemplified by the 2019 Summer-Autumn transition season
Wang & Yuan 2021 Geophysical Research Letters
DOI: 10.1029/2020gl091901
Recent trends in precipitation over the Myanmar Coast during onset and withdrawal phases of monsoon season
Yan et al 2021
Open Access DOI: 10.1007/s00704-021-03613-0
Observed Trends in the South Asian Monsoon Low-Pressure Systems and Rainfall Extremes Since the Late 1970s
You & Ting 2021 Geophysical Research Letters
DOI: 10.1029/2021gl092378
Economics & finance of climate change & mitigation
Systematic map of the literature on carbon lock-in induced by long-lived capital
Fisch-Romito et al 2020 Environmental Research Letters
Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/aba660
Climate finance governance: Fit for purpose?
Bracking & Leffel 2021 WIREs Climate Change
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1002/wcc.709
Modelling approach for carbon emissions, energy consumption and economic growth: A systematic review
Debone et al 2021 Urban Climate
DOI: 10.1016/j.uclim.2021.100849
Risks on global financial stability induced by climate change: the case of flood risks
Climate change mitigation public policy research
Exploring the possibility space: taking stock of the diverse capabilities and gaps in integrated assessment models
Keppo et al 2021 Environmental Research Letters
Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abe5d8
Managing momentum in climate negotiations
Carattini & Loeschel 2021 Environmental Research Letters
Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abf58d
Acting rapidly to deploy readily available methane mitigation measures by sector can immediately slow global warming
Ocko et al 2021 Environmental Research Letters
Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abf9c8
Toward a relational approach in global climate governance: Exploring the role of trust
Marion Suiseeya et al 2021 WIREs Climate Change
DOI: 10.1002/wcc.712
Linking ocean and climate change governance
Chan 2021 WIREs Climate Change
DOI: 10.1002/wcc.711
Health impacts of fine particles under climate change mitigation, air quality control, and demographic change in India
Dimitrova et al 2021 Environmental Research Letters
Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abe5d5
Climate change impacts on human health
Projected doubling of US heat stress by the late 21st century
The effect of climate variables on the incidence of cutaneous leishmaniasis in Isfahan, Central Iran
Nili et al 2021 International Journal of Biometeorology
DOI: 10.1007/s00484-021-02135-8
Climate change adaptation & adaptation public policy research
Progress in climate change adaptation research
Sietsma et al 2018 International Journal of Disaster Risk Reduction
Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abf7f3
Territorial governance of managed retreat in Sweden: addressing challenges
Göransson et al 2021 Journal of Environmental Studies and Sciences
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s13412-021-00696-z
Climate justice and home-buyout programs: renters as a forgotten population in managed retreat actions
Dundon & Camp 2021 Journal of Environmental Studies and Sciences
DOI: 10.1007/s13412-021-00691-4
Just retreat—how different countries deal with it: examples from Austria and England
Thaler 2021 Journal of Environmental Studies and Sciences
Open Access DOI: 10.1007/s13412-021-00694-1
Traffic accidents and delays present contrasting pictures of traffic resilience to coastal flooding in the San Francisco Bay Area, USA
Kasmalkar & Suckale 2021 Urban Climate
Open Access DOI: 10.1016/j.uclim.2021.100851
Using best available information to conduct impact assessment of future climatic hazards on a landfill
Yahaya et al 2021 Climatic Change
DOI: 10.1007/s10584-021-03104-1
Pathways for climate resilient development: Human well-being within a safe and just space in the 21st century
Climate change impacts on human culture
Climate change impacts on cultural heritage: A literature review
Sesana et al 2021 WIREs Climate Change
Open Access DOI: 10.1002/wcc.710
Other
Meridional Migration of Eastern North Pacific Tropical Cyclogenesis: Joint Contribution of Interhemispheric Temperature Differential and ENSO
Zhao et al 2021 Journal of Geophysical Research
DOI: 10.1029/2020jd034504
Demons in the North Atlantic: Variability of Deep Ocean Ventilation
MacGilchrist et al 2021 Geophysical Research Letters
Open Access DOI: 10.1002/essoar.10505747.1
Evaluating process-based integrated assessment models of climate change mitigation
Wilson et al 2021 Climatic Change
Open Access DOI: 10.1007/s10584-021-03099-9
Rapid reduction of pH and CaCO3 saturation state in the Tsugaru Strait by the intensified Tsugaru Warm Current during 2012-2019
Tracking the quality of scientific knowledge inputs in reports generated by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC)
Sharek & Shah 2021 Journal of Environmental Studies and Sciences
DOI: 10.1007/s13412-021-00681-6
Engagement, involvement and empowerment: Three realms of a coproduction framework for climate services
Bojovic et al 2021 Global Environmental Change
Open Access DOI: 10.1016/j.gloenvcha.2021.102271
