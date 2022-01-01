Climate Science Glossary

Skeptical Science New Research for Week #11 2022

Posted on 17 March 2022 by Doug Bostrom, Marc Kodack

Read before burning

Authors Aall, Wanvik & Dale are likely to cause a ripple of kneejerks with their paper Climate Risks of the Transition to a Renewable Energy Society: The Need for Extending the Research Agenda. Or so we might expect, given that the work identifies potential individual failure modes in the key arenas of climate mitigation, adaptation and energy transition. There are a lot of pet concepts involved, and necessarily the authors risk actors in these areas feeling insulted even while the research is simply practicing what sailors call "forehandedness," anticipation of and preparation for what might go wrong.

Mighty forces are in play as we confront our climate challenge. Let alone "interior" problems with mitigation, adaptation and transition, the inevitable collision of these three titanic domains promises to reveal "unintended outcomes." The authors discuss some of these, concluding (as per the work's title) that we need more information in large quantities so as to avoid ugly surprises caused by good intentions.

Other notables:

Overwintering fires rising in eastern Siberia. The fire season is (not) ending.

The value of early methane mitigation in preserving Arctic summer sea ice. As seen in other research, Arctic sea ice has a profound effect on climate and weather in areas below the Arctic circle. Whatever we can do to husband vanishing summer sea ice in the Arctic wil behoove us. Here's one way to do that.

Alpine permafrost could account for a quarter of thawed carbon based on Plio-Pleistocene paleoclimate analogue A brief glance at our GHG sources & sinks, flux section will confirm that previously unrealized problems are not welcome surprises. This paper surprises.

Wildfires enhance phytoplankton production in tropical oceans Not what one could call unalloyed good, but enhanced phytoplankton primary production is vastly important to the biosphere and as well the carbon cycle. This kind of feedback can end up in climate models and is important to discover.

All of the above open access and free to read.

Housekeeping

With 173 articles in this week's list this is the largest edition of New Research yet, but probably not ever. "Natural internal variability" of the climate research community's publication activity is the reason why. It's a bit scary to think that— as a matter of statistical certainty— we're surely missing the mark on a complete list, including important findings we ought to read, learn and know.

173 articles in 58 journals by 784 contributing authors

Physical science of climate change, effects

Vegetation physiological response to increasing atmospheric CO2 slows the decreases in the seasonal amplitude of temperature

He et al. Geophysical Research Letters

10.1029/2022gl097829

Quantifying memory and persistence in the atmosphere–land and ocean carbon system

Jonas et al. Earth System Dynamics

Open Access pdf 10.5194/esd-13-439-2022

Observations of climate change, effects

Responses of horizontally expanding oceanic oxygen minimum zones to climate change based on observations

Zhou et al. Geophysical Research Letters

Open Access pdf 10.1029/2022gl097724

Increasing concurrent drought probability in global main crop production countries

Qi et al. Geophysical Research Letters

10.1029/2021gl097060

Recent enhancement and prolonged occurrence of MJO over the Indian Ocean and their impact on Indian summer monsoon rainfall

Sasikumar et al. Climate Dynamics

10.1007/s00382-022-06230-3

The eastward expansion of the climate humidification trend in northwest China and the synergistic influences on the circulation mechanism

Zhang et al. Climate Dynamics

10.1007/s00382-022-06221-4

Overwintering fires rising in eastern Siberia

Xu et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac59aa

A long-lasting precipitation deficit in South China during autumn-winter 2020/21: combined effect of ENSO and Arctic sea ice

Sun et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres

10.1029/2021jd035584

Determining the role of climate change in India’s past forest loss

Haughan et al. Global Change Biology

10.1111/gcb.16161

Enhanced jet stream waviness induced by suppressed tropical Pacific convection during boreal summer

Sun et al. Nature Communications

Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41467-022-28911-7

A probabilistic climate change assessment for Europe

Moghim et al. International Journal of Climatology

10.1002/joc.7604

(provisional link) A synthetic view of rainfall intensification in the West African Sahel



Trend analysis of hydro-meteorological parameters in the Jhelum River basin, North Western Himalayas

Umar et al. Theoretical and Applied Climatology

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s00704-022-04014-7

Instrumentation & observational methods of climate change, contributors, effects

Quantifying albedo susceptibility biases in shallow clouds

Feingold et al.

Open Access pdf 10.5194/acp-2021-859

Uncertainties in the global and continental surface solar radiation variations: inter-comparison of in-situ observations, reanalyses, and model simulations

Jiao et al. Climate Dynamics

10.1007/s00382-022-06222-3

Examining partial-column density retrieval of lower-tropospheric CO2 from GOSAT target observations over global megacities

Kuze et al. Remote Sensing of Environment

Open Access 10.1016/j.rse.2022.112966

Tracking vegetation phenology of pristine northern boreal peatlands by combining digital photography with CO2 flux and remote sensing data

Linkosalmi et al.

Open Access pdf 10.5194/bg-2022-58

Modeling, simulation & projection of climate change, effects

Seamless Projections of Global Storm Surge and Ocean Waves under a Warming Climate

Shimura et al. Geophysical Research Letters

10.1029/2021gl097427

Changes in precipitation climatology for the Eastern Mediterranean using CORDEX RCMs, NHRCM and MRI-AGCM

Mesta et al. Atmospheric Research

10.1016/j.atmosres.2022.106140

A probabilistic climate change assessment for Europe

Moghim et al. International Journal of Climatology

10.1002/joc.7604

Increasing concurrent drought probability in global main crop production countries

Qi et al. Geophysical Research Letters

10.1029/2021gl097060

Increasing spatiotemporal proximity of heat and precipitation extremes in a warming world quantified by a large model ensemble

Raymond et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac5712

Advancement of climate & climate effects modeling, simulation & projection GCMA

On the Effect of Surface Friction and Upward Radiation of Energy on Equatorial Waves

Emanuel Journal of the Atmospheric Sciences

Open Access pdf 10.1175/jas-d-21-0199.1

Machine learning of cloud types shows higher climate sensitivity is associated with lower cloud biases

Kuma et al.

Open Access pdf 10.5194/acp-2022-184

Segmentation of global climate dataset into contiguous spatial units having quantitatively homogeneous climates

Netzel & Stepinski International Journal of Climatology

10.1002/joc.7606

Antarctic surface climate and surface mass balance in the Community Earth System Model version 2 (1850–2100)

Dunmire et al.

Open Access pdf 10.5194/tc-2022-52

A hybrid regional climate downscaling for the southern Brazil coastal region

de Souza et al. International Journal of Climatology

10.1002/joc.7607

Combining global climate models using graph cuts

Thao et al. Climate Dynamics

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s00382-022-06213-4

Evaluation of Northern Hemisphere snow water equivalent in CMIP6 models during 1982–2014

Kouki et al. The Cryosphere

Open Access pdf 10.5194/tc-16-1007-2022

Advanced testing of low, medium and high ECS CMIP6 GCM simulations versus ERA5-T2m

Scafetta Geophysical Research Letters

10.1029/2022gl097716

A Simple Coupled Model of the Wind–Evaporation–SST Feedback with a Role for Stability

Journal of Climate

Open Access pdf 10.1175/jcli-d-20-0895.1

Cryosphere & climate change

The instantaneous impact of calving and thinning on the Larsen C Ice Shelf

Mitcham et al. The Cryosphere

Open Access pdf 10.5194/tc-16-883-2022

Seasonal land ice-flow variability in the Antarctic Peninsula

Boxall et al.

Open Access pdf 10.5194/tc-2022-55

Has substantial sea ice loss along the Siberian coast contributed to the 2020/21 winter cold wave in China?

Wang et al. International Journal of Climatology

10.1002/joc.7603

Greenland Ice Sheet daily surface melt flux observed from space

Zheng et al. Geophysical Research Letters

10.1029/2021gl096690

The Critical Role of Euro-Atlantic Blocking in Promoting Snowfall in Central Greenland

Pettersen et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres

10.1029/2021jd035776

The value of early methane mitigation in preserving Arctic summer sea ice

Sun et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac4f10

Rapid seafloor changes associated with the degradation of Arctic submarine permafrost

Paull et al. Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences

10.1073/pnas.2119105119

Sea level & climate change

Sea level changes mechanisms in the MPI-ESM under FAFMIP forcing conditions

Zhang et al. Climate Dynamics

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s00382-022-06231-2

Paleoclimate

Alpine permafrost could account for a quarter of thawed carbon based on Plio-Pleistocene paleoclimate analogue

Cheng et al. Nature Communications

Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41467-022-29011-2

Past terrestrial hydroclimate sensitivity controlled by Earth system feedbacks

Feng et al. Nature Communications

Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41467-022-28814-7

Sea ice changes in the southwest Pacific sector of the Southern Ocean during the last 140 000 years

Jones et al. Climate of the Past

Open Access pdf 10.5194/cp-18-465-2022

Marine carbon cycle response to a warmer Southern Ocean: the case of the last interglacial

Choudhury et al.

Open Access pdf 10.5194/cp-2021-98

(provisional link) Threshold in orbital forcing for Saharan greening lowers with rising levels of greenhouse gases



Biology & climate change, related geochemistry

Decoupling between ecosystem photosynthesis and transpiration: a last resort against overheating

Krich et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac583e

The response of ants to climate change

Parr & Bishop Bush Mudd Byeon Uittenbroek Hart Ribeiro-Neto LOPATINA Jonas Global Change Biology

Open Access pdf 10.1111/gcb.16140

Determining the role of climate change in India’s past forest loss

Haughan et al. Global Change Biology

10.1111/gcb.16161

Imminent loss of climate space for permafrost peatlands in Europe and Western Siberia

Fewster et al. Nature Climate Change

10.1038/s41558-022-01296-7

Changes in trophic structure of an exploited fish community at the centennial scale are linked to fisheries and climate forces

Durante et al. Scientific Reports

Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41598-022-08391-x

Physiological acclimatization in Hawaiian corals following a 22-month shift in baseline seawater temperature and pH

McLachlan et al. Scientific Reports

Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41598-022-06896-z

Effects of increased drought in Amazon forests under climate change: Separating the roles of canopy responses and soil moisture

Wey et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Biogeosciences

Open Access pdf 10.1029/2021jg006525

Smaller adult fish size in warmer water is not explained by elevated metabolism

Wootton et al. Ecology Letters

Open Access pdf 10.1111/ele.13989

Projected climate-driven changes in pollen emission season length and magnitude over the continental United States

Zhang & Steiner Nature Communications

Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41467-022-28764-0

Metabolic plasticity improves lobster’s resilience to ocean warming but not to climate-driven novel species interactions

Oellermann et al. Scientific Reports

Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41598-022-08208-x

Wildfires enhance phytoplankton production in tropical oceans

Liu et al. Nature Communications

Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41467-022-29013-0

Induction and potential role of summer dormancy to enhance persistence of perennial grasses under warmer climates

Shihan et al. Journal of Ecology

10.1111/1365-2745.13869

Arctic greening and browning: Challenges and a cascade of complexities

Phoenix & Treharne Global Change Biology

10.1111/gcb.16118

Buffering Climate Change with Nature

Weather, Climate, and Society

Open Access 10.1175/wcas-d-21-0059.1

Key traits of living fossil Ginkgo biloba are highly variable but not influenced by climate – Implications for palaeo-pCO2 reconstructions and climate sensitivity

Steinthorsdottir et al. Global and Planetary Change

Open Access 10.1016/j.gloplacha.2022.103786

(provisional link) Response of Cymodocea nodosa to ocean acidification and warming in the Canary Islands: Direct and indirect effects



Climate-change-driven growth decline of European beech forests

Martinez del Castillo et al. Communications Biology

Open Access pdf 10.1038/s42003-022-03107-3

Higher Maximum Temperature Increases the Frequency of Water Drinking in Mountain Gorillas (Gorilla beringei beringei)

Wright et al. Frontiers in Conservation Science

Open Access pdf 10.3389/fcosc.2022.738820

The role of large wild animals in climate change mitigation and adaptation

Malhi et al. Current Biology

Open Access pdf 10.1016/j.cub.2022.01.041

GHG sources & sinks, flux, related geochemistry

Permafrost peat carbon approaching a climatic tipping point

Nature Climate Change

10.1038/s41558-022-01298-5

(provisional link) Tropical methane emissions explain large fraction of recent changes in global atmospheric methane growth rate



(provisional link) A striking growth of CO 2 emissions from the global cement industry driven by new facilities in emerging countries



Mixotrophic plankton foraging behaviour linked to carbon export

Cohen Nature Communications

Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41467-022-28868-7

(provisional link) Fairness critically conditions the carbon budget allocation across countries



Mucospheres produced by a mixotrophic protist impact ocean carbon cycling

Larsson et al. Nature Communications

Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41467-022-28867-8

Sediment oxygen consumption: Role in the global marine carbon cycle

Jørgensen et al. Earth

Open Access 10.1016/j.earscirev.2022.103987

(provisional link) Attribution of space-time variability in global-ocean dissolved inorganic carbon



The impact of urbanization on carbon emissions: both from heterogeneity and mechanism test

Tan et al. Environment, Development and Sustainability

10.1007/s10668-022-02246-1

Space evidence of enhanced photosynthetic carbon uptake under fragmented temperate forests

Li et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac592c

Increased precipitation and nitrogen addition accelerate the temporal increase of soil respiration during eight-year old-field grassland succession

Zhang et al. Global Change Biology

10.1111/gcb.16159

A region-scale decoupling effort analysis of carbon dioxide emissions from the perspective of electric power industry: a case study of China

Li et al. Environment, Development and Sustainability

10.1007/s10668-022-02232-7

(provisional link) Driving factors on greenhouse gas emissions in permafrost region of Daxing’an Mountains, Northeast China



Temporal patterns and potential drivers of CO2 emission from dry sediments of a large river

Koschorreck et al.

Open Access pdf 10.5194/bg-2022-62

Satellite-observed shifts in C3/C4 abundance in Australian grasslands are associated with rainfall patterns

Xie et al. Remote Sensing of Environment

10.1016/j.rse.2022.112983

The impact of the South-East Madagascar Bloom on the oceanic CO2 sink

Metzl et al.

Open Access pdf 10.5194/bg-2021-283

Ideas and perspectives: Enhancing research and monitoring of carbon pools and land-to-atmosphere greenhouse gases exchange in developing countries

Kim et al. Biogeosciences

Open Access pdf 10.5194/bg-19-1435-2022

Projected reversal of oceanic stable carbon isotope ratio depth gradient with continued anthropogenic carbon emissions

Kwon et al. Communications Earth & Environment

Open Access pdf 10.1038/s43247-022-00388-8

Reduced methane emissions in former permafrost soils driven by vegetation and microbial changes following drainage

Keuschnig et al. Global Change Biology

Open Access pdf 10.1111/gcb.16137

Closing the winter gap – Year-round measurements of soil CO2 emission sources in Arctic tundra

Pedron et al. Geophysical Research Letters

10.1029/2021gl097347

The importance of hydrology in routing terrestrial carbon to the atmosphere via global streams and rivers

Liu et al. Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences

10.1073/pnas.2106322119

Limited increases in savanna carbon stocks over decades of fire suppression

Zhou et al. Nature

10.1038/s41586-022-04438-1

Florida’s urban stormwater ponds are net sources of carbon to the atmosphere despite increased carbon burial over time

Goeckner et al. Communications Earth & Environment

Open Access pdf 10.1038/s43247-022-00384-y

CO2 capture, sequestration science & engineering

Enhanced carbonation curing of cement pastes with dolomite additive

Guo et al. Greenhouse Gases: Science and Technology

10.1002/ghg.2143

Downwind dispersion of CO2 from a major subsea blowout in shallow offshore waters

Oldenburg & Zhang Greenhouse Gases: Science and Technology

10.1002/ghg.2144

Boosting climate change mitigation potential of perennial lignocellulosic crops grown on marginal lands

Martinez-Feria et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac536e

An investigation on simultaneous freshwater production and CO2 capture using flue gas of a power plant

Soomro et al. Greenhouse Gases: Science and Technology

10.1002/ghg.2146

Assessing the socio-economic effects of Carbon Capture, Utility and Storage investment from the perspective of carbon neutrality in China

Chen & Jiang Earth's Future

10.1029/2021ef002523

Predictive energetic tuning of C-Nucleophiles for the electrochemical capture of carbon dioxide

Petersen et al. iScience

Open Access pdf 10.1016/j.isci.2022.103997

The effects of energy-intensive meat production on CO2 emissions: evidence from extended environmental Kuznets framework

Bor et al. Environmental Science and Pollution Research

10.1007/s11356-021-18372-8

Decarbonization

Will fiscal decentralization stimulate renewable energy development? Evidence from China

Zhang et al. Energy Policy

10.1016/j.enpol.2022.112893

Electricity storage and market power

Williams & Green Kemfert Wang Hedman Le Xie Telegrafi Guogang Liu Hinchliffe Tatarnikov Hajiesmaili Hajiesmaili Viassolo Liu Vahid-Pakdel Das Rajagopal Pousinho Dumbrava Kazemzadeh Ghiasi Pei Cuadrado Abeygunawardana Pinnarelli Coto de Sousa Maurya ?ekkeli Qiu Lin Tina Xu Abbes Valkealahti Braun Kong Spelling Zeng Liu Kravchuk Ehsan De Oliveira-De Jesus Energy Policy

Open Access 10.1016/j.enpol.2022.112872

Greenhouse Gas Emission Reduction Potentials in Europe by Sector: A Bootstrap-Based Nonparametric Efficiency Analysis

Krüger & Tarach Tarach Environmental and Resource Economics

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10640-022-00660-7

Structural Decomposition Analysis of Japan’s Energy Transitions and Related CO2 Emissions in 2005–2015 Using a Hybrid Input-Output Table

Ueda Environmental and Resource Economics

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10640-022-00650-9

Assessing energy transition costs: Sub-national challenges in Canada

Stringer & Joanis Joanis Energy Policy

10.1016/j.enpol.2022.112879

Solar park management and design to boost bumble bee populations

Blaydes et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac5840

Climate Risks of the Transition to a Renewable Energy Society: The Need for Extending the Research Agenda

Aall et al. Weather, Climate, and Society

Open Access pdf 10.1175/wcas-d-21-0055.1

Battery technology and recycling alone will not save the electric mobility transition from future cobalt shortages

Zeng et al. Nature Communications

Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41467-022-29022-z

Fossil fraction of CO2 emissions of biofuels

Sebos Carbon Management

Open Access pdf 10.1080/17583004.2022.2046173

Storage requirements in a 100% renewable electricity system: extreme events and inter-annual variability

Ruhnau & Qvist Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac4dc8

Urban climate change experiments in Gandhinagar, India

Somokanta Urban Climate

10.1016/j.uclim.2022.101149

Electrostatic dust removal using adsorbed moisture–assisted charge induction for sustainable operation of solar panels

Panat & Varanasi Science Advances

10.1126/sciadv.abm0078

Geoengineering climate

Future Geoengineering Scenarios: Balancing Policy Relevance and Scientific Significance

Bulletin of the American Meteorological Society

Open Access pdf 10.1175/bams-d-21-0201.1

‘Bog here, marshland there’: tensions in co-producing scientific knowledge on solar geoengineering in the Arctic

Mettiäinen et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac5715

Climate change communications & cognition

The Role of Late-Night Infotainment Comedy in Communicating Climate Change Consensus

Clarke et al.

10.31234/osf.io/ufg9r

Co-developing the IPCC frequently asked questions as an effective science communication tool

Connors et al. Climatic Change

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10584-021-03248-0

Discursive Strategies for Climate Change Reporting: A Case Study of The Mercury News

Parratt-Fernández et al. Environmental Communication

10.1080/17524032.2022.2048043

Green preferences

Busato et al. Environment, Development and Sustainability

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10668-022-02179-9

Local Climate Change Reporting: Assessing the Impacts of Climate Journalism Workshops

Weather, Climate, and Society

10.1175/wcas-d-21-0117.1

Current Practice in Climate Service Visualization: Taking the Pulse of the Providers’ Community

Terrado et al. Bulletin of the American Meteorological Society

10.1175/bams-d-21-0194.1

Agronomy, animal husbundry, food production & climate change

Avocados are toast

Findlay Nature Climate Change

Open Access 10.1038/s41558-022-01316-6

Influence of weather conditions and projected climate change scenarios on the suitability of Vitis vinifera cv. Carignan in Rioja DOCa, Spain

Ramos & Martínez de Toda International Journal of Biometeorology

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s00484-022-02258-6

Comment on ‘Climate mitigation forestry—temporal trade-offs’

Gustavsson et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac57e3

Reply to Comment on ‘Climate mitigation forestry—temporal trade-offs’

Skytt et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac57e7

(provisional link) Interplays between changing biophysical and social dynamics under climate change: Implications for limits to sustainable adaptation in food systems



Sustainability of agricultural practices in Germany: a literature review along multiple environmental domains

Baaken Regional Environmental Change

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10113-022-01892-5

An experiential model of drought risk and future irrigation behaviors among central Minnesota farmers

Davenport et al. Climatic Change

10.1007/s10584-022-03320-3

Boosting climate change mitigation potential of perennial lignocellulosic crops grown on marginal lands

Martinez-Feria et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac536e

Probabilistic impacts of compound dry and hot events on global gross primary production

Wu & Jiang Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac4c5b

(provisional link) Simulating resilience of rainfed wheat–based cropping systems of Iran und



Climate-driven trends in agricultural water requirement: an ERA5-based assessment at daily scale over 50 years

Rolle et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac57e4

Impacts of heat stress on global cattle production during the 21st century: a modelling study

Thornton et al. The Lancet Planetary Health

Open Access pdf 10.1016/s2542-5196(22)00002-x

Hydrology & climate change

Precipitation trends determine future occurrences of compound hot–dry events

Bevacqua et al. Nature Climate Change

Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41558-022-01309-5

Spatial and temporal analysis of observed trends in extreme precipitation events in different climatic zones of Nigeria

Ogolo & Matthew Theoretical and Applied Climatology

10.1007/s00704-022-04006-7

Can Pakistan achieve sustainable water security? Climate change, population growth and development impacts to 2100

Kirby & Ahmad Sustainability Science

10.1007/s11625-022-01115-0

A framework for assessing freshwater vulnerability along China's Belt and Road Initiative: An exposure, sensitivity and adaptive capacity approach

Battamo et al. Environmental Science & Policy

10.1016/j.envsci.2022.03.001

Projections of severe droughts in future climate in Southeast Brazil: a case study in Southern Minas Gerais State, Brazil

Silva et al. Theoretical and Applied Climatology

10.1007/s00704-022-03993-x

Hydrological intensification will increase the complexity of water resource management

Ficklin et al. Earth's Future

Open Access pdf 10.1029/2021ef002487

(provisional link) A synthetic view of rainfall intensification in the West African Sahel



(provisional link) Projected changes in the Tibetan Plateau snowpack resulting from rising global temperatures



Preparing for Long-Term Drought and Aridification

Bulletin of the American Meteorological Society

Open Access pdf 10.1175/bams-d-21-0321.1

Twenty-first century hydroclimate: A continually changing baseline, with more frequent extremes

Stevenson et al. Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences

10.1073/pnas.2108124119

Climate change economics

Signaling climate resilience to municipal bond markets: does membership in adaptation-focused voluntary clubs affect bond rating?

Ko & Prakash Prakash Climatic Change

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10584-022-03329-8

How can we pay for it all? Understanding the global challenge of financing climate change and sustainable development solutions

Park Journal of Environmental Studies and Sciences

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s13412-021-00715-z

Climate change and the circular economy

Toward the closed-loop sustainability development model: a reverse logistics multi-criteria decision-making analysis

Shahidzadeh & Shokouhyar Environment, Development and Sustainability

10.1007/s10668-022-02216-7

Climate change mitigation public policy research

Emissions from fossil fuels produced on US federal lands and waters present opportunities for climate mitigation

Ratledge et al. Climatic Change

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10584-021-03302-x

Toward Indigenous visions of nature-based solutions: an exploration into Canadian federal climate policy

Reed et al. Climate Policy

Open Access pdf 10.1080/14693062.2022.2047585

(provisional link) Fairness critically conditions the carbon budget allocation across countries



Competing narratives of nature-based solutions: Leveraging the power of nature or dangerous distraction?

Novotney PsycEXTRA Dataset

Open Access 10.1037/e515462010-016

Evaluating the small and medium sized enterprises motivating factors and influencing barriers about adoption of green practices

Wang et al. Environment, Development and Sustainability

10.1007/s10668-022-02166-0

A dynamic model for CO2 emissions induced by urban transportation during 2005–2030, a case study of Mashhad, Iran

Heidari et al. Environment, Development and Sustainability

10.1007/s10668-022-02240-7

Achieving Paris climate goals calls for increasing ambition of the Kigali Amendment

Purohit et al. Nature Climate Change

Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41558-022-01310-y

Class, climate change, and closed systems: inverted quarantine on Nantucket Island

Largesse Environmental Sociology

10.1080/23251042.2022.2042887

Comment on ‘From the Paris Agreement to corporate climate commitments: evaluation of seven methods for setting “science-based” emission targets’

Chang et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac548c

Reply to Comment on ‘From the Paris Agreement to corporate climate commitments: evaluation of seven methods for setting “science-based” emission targets’

Bjørn et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac548e

Does a trade-off exist between economic and environmental impacts of forest carbon payment programs?

Liu et al. Sustainability Science

10.1007/s11625-022-01114-1

Key areas and pathways for carbon emissions reduction in Beijing for the “Dual Carbon” targets

Huang et al. Energy Policy

10.1016/j.enpol.2022.112873

The influencing mechanism of financial development on CO2 emissions in China: double moderating effect of technological innovation and fossil energy dependence

Xiong et al. Environment, Development and Sustainability

10.1007/s10668-022-02250-5

Alternative governmental carbon policies on populations of green and non-green supply chains in a competitive market

Nersesian et al. Environment, Development and Sustainability

10.1007/s10668-022-02237-2

Climate change adaptation & adaptation public policy research

Climate risk insurance in Pacific Small Island Developing States: possibilities, challenges and vulnerabilities—a comprehensive review

Jain et al. Mitigation and Adaptation Strategies for Global Change

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s11027-022-10002-z

Disaster risk reduction and climate policy implementation challenges in Canada and Australia

Raikes et al. Climate Policy

10.1080/14693062.2022.2048784

Beyond migration: a critical review of climate change induced displacement

Askland et al. Environmental Sociology

10.1080/23251042.2022.2042888

Climate change and Australia’s primary industries: factors hampering an effective and coordinated response

Darbyshire et al. International Journal of Biometeorology

Open Access 10.1007/s00484-022-02265-7

Sixteen ways to adapt: a comparison of state-level climate change adaptation strategies in the federal states of Germany

King Regional Environmental Change

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10113-021-01870-3

Modelling a community resilience index for urban flood-prone areas of Kerala, India (CRIF)

Ali & George Natural Hazards

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s11069-022-05299-7

(provisional link) Indicators of urban climate resilience (case study: Varamin, Iran)

10.1007/s11069-021-05174-x

Small islands and climate change: analysis of adaptation policy in the Cayman Islands

Johnston & Cooper Regional Environmental Change

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10113-022-01887-2

Climate change impacts on human health

Will population exposure to heat extremes intensify over Southeast Asia in a warmer world?

Sun et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac48b6

Projected climate-driven changes in pollen emission season length and magnitude over the continental United States

Zhang & Steiner Nature Communications

Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41467-022-28764-0

Climate change anxiety and mental health: Environmental activism as buffer

Schwartz et al. Current Psychology

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s12144-022-02735-6

Climate change impacts on human culture

Past changes in natural and managed snow reliability of French Alps ski resorts from 1961 to 2019

Berard-Chenu et al. The Cryosphere

Open Access pdf 10.5194/tc-16-863-2022

The impacts of climate change and urbanization on food retailers in urban sub-Saharan Africa

Blekking et al. Current Opinion in Environmental Sustainability

10.1016/j.cosust.2022.101169

Climate change & geopolitics

(provisional link) Compound effects of climate change on future transboundary water issues in the Middle East



Other

Fragmented tipping in a spatially heterogeneous world

Bastiaansen et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac59a8

(provisional link) Quantifying synergies and trade-offs in the global water-land-food-climate nexus using a multi-model scenario approach



Lightning activity in northern Europe during a stormy winter: disruptions of weather patterns originating in global climate phenomena

Kolmašová et al.

Open Access pdf 10.5194/acp-2021-827

Humidity’s impact on greenhouse gas emissions from air conditioning

Woods et al. Joule

10.1016/j.joule.2022.02.013

Informed opinion, nudges & major initiatives

The human dimensions of the climate risk and armed conflict nexus: a review article

Augsten et al. Regional Environmental Change

10.1007/s10113-022-01888-1

Co-developing the IPCC frequently asked questions as an effective science communication tool

Connors et al. Climatic Change

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10584-021-03248-0

Beyond migration: a critical review of climate change induced displacement

Askland et al. Environmental Sociology

10.1080/23251042.2022.2042888

Living with Fire and the need for diversity

Stoof & Kettridge Earth's Future

Open Access pdf 10.1029/2021ef002528

Climate Risks of the Transition to a Renewable Energy Society: The Need for Extending the Research Agenda

Aall et al. Weather, Climate, and Society

Open Access pdf 10.1175/wcas-d-21-0055.1

Articles/Reports from Agencies and Non-Governmental Organizations Addressing Aspects of Climate Change

Report on Opposition to Renewable Energy Facilities in the United States, Aidun et al., Sabin Center for Climate Change Law

Columbia Law School’s Sabin Center for Climate Change Law has published an update to its Report on Opposition to Renewable Energy Facilities in the United States, which documents local restrictions on and opposition to the siting of renewable energy projects. The updated report highlights 121 local policies restricting new wind and solar across 31 states, along with 204 renewable projects that have been contested across 49 states, which represent 17.5% and 23.6% increases over the report’s September 2021 update. Mississippi was the only state without identified local opposition or restrictions.

Unpriced costs of flooding: An emerging risk for homeowners and lenders, Evans et al., Milliman

The authors found that flooding and increases in flood risk due to climate change represent a major potential exposure to homeowners and lenders supporting a currently robust mortgage market. The authors estimate that unpriced flood costs by determining the difference between the present value of flood costs either from flood insurance premiums or uninsured flood damages and the actual flood costs priced into properties today. Unpriced flood costs represent an actual cost to consumers as they pay out of pocket for flood damages and flood insurance premiums that are likely not fully considered when purchasing a home. These flood costs are estimated both in current conditions and under future climate states with consideration for both sea-level rise and precipitation changes.

Climate Change According to the Perception of Brazilian Citizens, Institute for Technology and Society of Rio and Inteligência em Pesquisa e Consultoria

The authors collected data through a questionnaire survey on the Brazilian population’s perception of issues related to climate and the environment, covering topics such as forest fires in Brazil, global warming, environmental preservation attitudes, and climate change. The survey was conducted from September 28 to November 1, 2021, with 2,600 participants 18 years or older from all regions of the country. The authors found that 8 in 10 Brazilians (81%) said the issue of climate change is “very important” to them, suggesting that climate change may be a factor in the elections this fall. Although the degree of importance varied somewhat by education, age, and political orientation, it was high among all groups. Politically, nearly 9 out of 10 (88%) left and center-leaning Brazilians said climate change is a very important issue. Among Brazilians leaning to the right of the political spectrum, 75% said the issue is very important. The authors also found a strong consensus on climate change in Brazil whereby 96% of Brazilians said climate change is happening and 77% identified human activity as its primary cause. Likewise, most Brazilians (76%) said that most scientists think global warming is happening. By contrast, in a fall 2021 survey in the U.S., fewer Americans said global warming is happening (76%), is human-caused (60%), or that most scientists agree (59%).

Electrify for Peace Policy Plan, Rewiring America

The Electrify for Peace Policy Plan is a three-part market transformation plan that bolsters American manufacturing and labor capacity to: 1) help Europe reduce its reliance on Russian oil and gas in the medium term, and 2) support lasting energy security in the U.S.

Conservation Practices on Cultivated Cropland. A Comparison of CEAP I and CEAP II Survey Data and Modeling Natural Resources Conservation Service

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) evaluates conservation trends and effects on cultivated cropland through the multiagency Conservation Effects Assessment Project (CEAP), a sampling and modeling approach using natural resource data and farmer surveys. The first set of farmer surveys was conducted in 2003– 06 (CEAP I) with reports released from 2010 through 2014. Now, comparison data from farmer surveys conducted in 2013–16 (CEAP II) make it possible to estimate conservation adoption and effects between the CEAP survey periods. During the decade farmers increasingly adopted advanced technology, including enhanced-efficiency fertilizers and variable-rate fertilization to improve efficiency and benefit rural economies and the environment; more efficient conservation tillage systems, particularly no-till, became the dominant form of tillage, reducing erosion and fuel use; use of structural practices increased, largely in combination with conservation tillage as farmers integrated multiple conservation treatments to gain efficiencies; conservation crop rotation and cover crop use increased, as did the use of high-biomass crops in rotation; irrigators shifted toward more efficient pressure-based, and improved water management strategies decreased per-acre water application rates.

IEO2021 Issues in Focus: Energy Implications of Potential Iron and Steel-Sector Decarbonization Pathways, U.S. Energy Information Administration

The authors explore the effects on energy demand of the steel industry becoming an early adopter of renewable hydrogen and increasing the share of steel produced using electric arc furnaces in China, Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development-Europe, Japan, and South Korea. The early adoption case assumes renewable-sourced hydrogen reaches cost parity with fossil fuel-based hydrogen in 2030.

Resiliency and Natural Disaster Debris Workshop Final Summary Report, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

The report provides a summary of themes and potential actions that emerged from virtual workshop conversations held in the spring and summer of 2021. The purpose of the report is to provide highlights and suggested actions that participants or others could implement to advance resiliency in planning for and managing natural disaster debris. The workshops were attended by over 110 experts on disaster debris planning and management, disaster response, environmental justice, circular economy, deconstruction, and green building and included representatives from federal, state, local, tribal, and territorial governments, non-governmental organizations, and academia. Workshop participants generated a range of practical steps the federal government and others can take to bridge gaps and drive innovation around disaster debris management and resilience, including reducing the generation of disaster debris; equitably and safely managing disaster debris; leveraging?funding resources; building a?community of?practice; developing a resource center with technical assistance; and sharing and developing additional case studies, best practices, and pilot projects.

NATO and Climate Change: Better Late Than Never, Jamie Shea, The German Marshall Fund of the United States

It has taken some time for the security implications of climate change to find their way on to the NATO agenda. This can be explained by the many security challenges that the alliance has faced in the 21st century—a more assertive Russia in NATO’s eastern neighborhood, the withdrawal from Afghanistan, the threat of cyberattacks and hybrid warfare campaigns, and now the implacable rise of China as a global military and technological power. At the same time, for a security community used to reacting to—not anticipating—crises and to dealing with concrete and imminent challenges, climate change may well have seemed difficult to assess. There are many useful roles that NATO can play and constructive things that it can do to help address the security implications of climate change. Yet three conditions will govern its effectiveness over the long run. First is maintaining focus. It is all very well getting a positive headline at a NATO summit for a fine-sounding declaration of good intent. But translating intentions into action and concrete achievements is far more difficult. Climate change is all about taking decisions and agreeing on policies today, with results only visible in two or three decades. A second condition of success is to build the right network. When tackling emerging security challenges, NATO has quickly realized that it needs to build relationships with outside actors that often have expertise and capabilities that the alliance does not possess in house. Finally, there is the need for rigorous assessment. In any large bureaucracy there is a tendency for process to take over. Committee meetings, report writing, consultations with partners, and public diplomacy events are all important for the policy process, but they can also create the illusion of progress and what Ernest Hemingway described as activism rather than activity. NATO needs to establish benchmarks and timelines in all the categories listed in its Climate and Security Action Plan.

Act Now or Pay Later: The Costs of Climate Inaction for Ports and Shipping, Houtven et al., RTI International

To shed light on future climate impacts to the shipping industry, the authors explore two key questions: • In what ways does climate change impact the shipping and port industries? • How large will the economic effects of climate change be on the shipping and port industries if actions are not taken to reduce emissions? The authors summarize existing evidence and estimates of the impacts and costs of climate-related hazards, as well as expands on these findings to provide new estimates of the potential global costs of climate change for shipping and ports.

