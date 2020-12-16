Climate Science Glossary

2021 SkS Weekly Climate Change & Global Warming News Roundup #1

Posted on 2 January 2021 by John Hartz

A chronological listing of news articles linked to on the Skeptical Science Facebook Page during the past week: Sun, Dec 27, 2020 through Sat, Jan 2, 2021

Editor's Choice

7 Graphics That Show Why the Arctic Is in Trouble

Arctic Sea Ice: NSIDC

It’s no secret that the Arctic is in trouble. And while the worrying state of the ice in the region has made numerous headlines this year, they’re just the latest twists and turns in a long-term trend.

One of the best gauges for putting what’s happening in the region into perspective is the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Arctic Report Card, a compilation of environmental observations and analyses that the agency has been producing annually for 15 years. It was released earlier this month, providing an in-depth look at the Arctic’s struggles as the climate crisis reshapes the region. But if you’re more of a visual person, NOAA made these neat—although worrying—graphics to help get a handle on what’s happened this past year and how it fits into the bigger picture.

Join us as we take a dive into a series of graphics that highlight key findings of the Arctic Report Card, and explain why you should care about what happens up there.

Click here to access the entire article and slideshow as originally published on the Gizmodo website.

7 Graphics That Show Why the Arctic Is in Trouble by Jody Serrano, Slideshow, Gizmodo, Dec 31, 2020

Articles Linked to on Facebook

Sun, Dec 27, 2020

Mon, Dec 28, 2020

Tue, Dec 29, 2020

Wed, Dec 30, 2020

Thu, Dec 31, 2020

Fri, Jan 1, 2021

Sat, Jan 2, 2021