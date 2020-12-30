Climate Science Glossary

2021 SkS Weekly Climate Change & Global Warming News Roundup #2
Posted on 9 January 2021 by John Hartz
Editor's Choice
After the Insurrection: Accountability, Reform, and the Science of Democracy
The poisonous lies and enablers of sedition--including Senator Hawley, pictured here with the president--will remain even after Trump leaves office. The new president and Congress have the chance to begin to right many wrongs. But they need our strength to hold them to task--and to hold them accountable for resetting the norms, actions, and policies of our government. Photo: Charlie Riedel/AP
I have led the Center for Science and Democracy at the Union of Concerned Scientists since 2012 when it was formed. We came into being because UCS believes that science and scientists have a critical role to play in our society and because of the urgent needs to strive for a “healthy planet and a safer world.”
When we are witness to the events of this week—and indeed the last four years—it is impossible to avoid the conclusion that those who support the role of science in American constitutional democracy must also defend and strengthen that democracy in order to achieve our aims. We, as the UCS community, can not stand by as our very democracy is attacked by President Trump, his henchmen in Congress, and his rioters attacking the Capitol.
There are many organizations working on civil rights and democracy reform. What UCS brings to the battle is a connection to the science of democracy, elections, and fair representation—and the critical importance of fair voting and broader representation to achieving virtually all of the policy reforms UCS advocates for across our issue areas. Our supporters, based on science as well as the urgent need for civil rights, advocate for the changes we need as a country to combat disinformation. Together we fight to institute policies that secure fairer representation, safer elections even in times of pandemic, and policies that serve the interests and needs of all of the public.
Make no mistake that we, as the voice for science, have a unique role and responsibility in the movement for a healthy democracy and fair representation. Just as science is needed to ensure that policies are effective, a healthy democracy is needed to ensure that they are fair—and the success of both hinge on people’s right to vote and fair representation. Simply put, we cannot realize the role of science and evidence for achieving a healthier and safer society until we can ensure our government is serving and accountable to the people.
After the Insurrection: Accountability, Reform, and the Science of Democracy by Andrew Rosenberg, Blogs, Union of Concerned Scientists, Jan 8, 2021
Articles Linked to on Facebook
Sun, Jan 3, 2021
- After 2020, we need to talk about how we talk about catastrophe by Ezra Markowitz and Lucia Graves, Outlook, Washington Post, Dec 30, 2020
- Fires, floods, hurricanes, and locusts: 2020 was an epic year for disasters by Umair Irfan, Vox, Dec 30, 2020
- Youth Activists Ring In 2021 With Renewed Demand That World 'Wake Up to the Climate Crisis' by Andrea Germanos, Common Dreams, Jan 1, 2021
- Many Scientists Now Say Global Warming Could Stop Relatively Quickly After Emissions Go to Zero by Bob Berwyn, Science, InsideClimate News, Jan 3, 2021
Mon, Jan 4, 2021
- Why the U.S. needs a national climate investment fund, Commentary by Brewer Stone, Fortune Magazine, Jan 3, 2021
- Why Democrats lose on social media while Republicans lie and win big by Joseph Romm & Jeff Nesbit, Covering Climate Now, Columbia Journalism Review, Dec 8, 2020
- Greta Thunberg at 18: 'I'm not telling anyone what to do' by Haroon Siddique, Environment, Guardian, Jan 3, 2021
- Biden Climate Plan Looks For Buy-in From Farmers Who Are Often Skeptical About Global Warming by Georgina Gustin, Politics & Policy, InsideClimate News, Jan 4, 2021
Tue, Jan 5, 2021
- California Is Closing the Door to Gas in New Homes by Anne C Mulkern, E&E News/Scientific American, Jan 4, 2021
- How to ‘fairly’ share emissions from goods traded around the world, Guest post by Dr Michael Jakob, Dr Hauke Ward & Dr Jan C Steckel, Carbon Brief, Jan 4, 2021
- Why I'm feeling hopeful about the environment in 2021 by Tom Heap, BBC Radio 4, Jan 4, 2021
- Global Warming Already Baked In Will Blow Past Climate Goals, a New Study Says by Seth Borenstein, Science AP News, Jan 4, 2021
- EPA finalizes rule to limit science behind public health safeguards by Juliet Eilperin & Brady Dennis, Climate & Environment, Washington Post, Jan 5, 2021
Wed, Jan 6, 2021
- How the Department of Defense could help win the war on climate change by Eric Wolf, Energy & Environment, Politico, Jan 4, 2021
- Climate crisis: Amazon to reach critical tipping point ‘by 2064’, study suggests by Harry Cockburn, Environment, The Independent (UK), Jan 4, 2021
- The polar vortex is splitting in two, which may lead to weeks of wild winter weather by Andrew Freeman, Capital Weather Gang, Washington Post, Jan 5, 2021
- A farewell favour for fossil fuel allies as Trump guts migratory bird protections by Louise Boyle, Environment, The Independent (UK), Jam 5, 2021
Thu, Jan 7, 2021
- Biden Climate Team Says It Underestimated Trump’s Damage by Adam Aton, E&E News/Scientific American, Jan 6, 2021
- Cities Face Withering Heat under Worst Warming Scenarios by Kylie Mohr, E&E News/Scientific American, Jan 5, 2021
- Coming attraction: IPCC's upcoming major climate assessment by Bob Henson, Article, Yale Climate Connections, Jan 6, 2021
- U.S. Disaster Costs Doubled in 2020, Reflecting Costs of Climate Change by Christopher Flavelle, Climate & Environment, New York Times, Jan 7, 2021
- How Joe Biden plans to use executive powers to fight climate change by Umair Irfan, Vox, Jan 6, 2021
- Control of Senate allows Democrats to act on Biden’s climate change agenda by Emma Newburger, Environment, CNBC, Jan 6, 2021
Fri, Jan 8, 2021
- Our Best Chance to Slow Global Warming Comes in the Next Nine Years by Bill McKibben, Annals of a Warming Planet, The New Yorker Magazine, Jan 7, 2021
- “A Rise of 1.2 Degrees Celsius is Already Hell for Me”: Ugandan Climate Activist Vanessa Nakate Says We Need to Act Now by Vanessa Nakate, Earth to Us, Vogue Magazine, Jan 6, 2021
- 2020 Ties 2016 as Earth’s Hottest Year on Record, Even Without El Niño to Supercharge It by Bob Berwyn, Science, InsideClimate News, Jan 8, 2021
- After the Insurrection: Accountability, Reform, and the Science of Democracy by Andrew Rosenberg, Blogs, Union of Concerned Scientists, Jan 8, 2021
- The Climate Emergency: 2020 in Review, Opinion by William J. Ripple, Christopher Wolf, Thomas M. Newsome, Phoebe Barnard & William R. Moomaw, Climate, Scientific American, Jan 26, 2021
- Assessing the U.S. Climate in 2020, NOAA's National Centers for Environmental Information, Jan 8, 2021
Sat, Jan 9, 2021
- Gasoline Car Sales to End by 2035 in Massachusetts by Maxine Joselow, E&E News/Scientific American, Jan 8, 2021
- China launches world’s largest carbon market for power sector by Chloé Farand, Climate Home News, Jan 7, 2021
- Capitol Rioters Walked Away. Climate Protesters Saw a Double Standard. by John Schwartz, Climate, New York Times, Jan 7, 2021
- For first time in 5 years, US gas mileage down, emissions up by Tom Krisher, Environment, AP News, Jan 6, 2021
As a lay person I am confused:
Sun: Many Scientists Now Say Global Warming Could Stop Relatively Quickly After Emissions Go to Zero
Tue: Global Warming Already Baked In Will Blow Past Climate Goals, a New Study Says
Jonas:
Are you thinking of the two studies discussed in the following blog post over at And Then There's Physics?
https://andthentheresphysics.wordpress.com/2021/01/08/warming-commitments/
The key is that the first title you mention says that if emissions go to zero, atmospheric CO2 will start to decrease and temperatures will quickly stabilize. With no further emissions from fossil fuels, natural uptake of CO2 will be able to absorb some of the current atmospheric CO2.
The second statement is based on a study where emissions continue at a slow rate, so that atmospheric CO2 stops rising but remains at current levels. In that case, temperatures will continue to rise for while. because global climate has not stabilized yet at current CO2 levels.
The two scenarios are not incompatible.
Bob Loblaw,
The second study "Greater committed warming after accounting for the pattern effect" reported in Nature - Climate Change, appears to be primarily considering the implications of the 'pattern effect' of surface warming (some areas have warmed more rapidly than others). A specific aspect that is evaluated to be significant is the pattern effect of Sea Surface Temperature (SST). The study compares the warming that will occur with the pattern consideration vs. without the pattern consideration and determines that the pattern effect means that future temperatures will be higher that evaluations that are performed ignoring the pattern effect.
As you indicate the reports are not inconsistent. The second report suggests that the results of the first report are understating the expected warming because it does not include consideration of the pattern effect.
The need for scientists to be more prominent promoters of knowledge-based action by elected representatives, as opposed to representatives being ideologically driven into positions that compromise the constantly improving understanding (knowledge) is indeed important (and their potential engagement with journalists, to help them be more helpful, is a critical part of that).
As presented by Shawn Otto in "The War on Science" scientists need to be engaged in more than pursuing improved awareness and understanding of what is going on in their knowledge silo. Everyone, including scientists should be more generally aware of a diversity of improved knowledge and its helpful application.
I recommend the Human Development Report 2020 (HDR 2020) as a comprehensive presentation of constantly improving knowledge and its application to help develop a sustainable and improving future for all of humanity.
Pursuing and promoting improved understanding of what is going on to reduce harm done (with the governing objective being "No Harm Done") and help Others (Others includes all future generations) goes beyond the issue of Climate Science.
The HDR 2020 is mainly about climate science and the importance of limiting climate change harm done by humans to Others. But it also relates to the other aspect of the Sustainable Development Goals.
A critical aspect of that understanding is the knowledge that Technology can be Helpful or Harmful. Too many people, including scientists, are under the delusion that the solution to the developed problems of human activity is "New Technology". It is true that new technology can provide sustainable benefits. But, the current situation has been significantly over-developed in harmful unsustainable "New Technology" directions. As a result, a technological development that is less harmful than what has currently been developed may not be a sustainable technology. It may just be another unsustainable harmful development.
Ending accumulating harm done, including ending over-exploiting the renewable resources of this planet, is a key requirement for humanity to have a sustainable improving future. And that requires a focus by scientists and engineers on developing truly sustainable knowledge and related technology, not something that is less harmful but is still harmful. And that means application of new technology requires lots of research into fields that are potentially connected to and impacted by the application of the "New Technology".
Thinking that through leads to the conclusion that the highest consuming and highest impacting portion of the population needs to reduce its perceived status relative to Others by dramatically reducing their level of consumption and being truly harmless humans, humans whose helpfulness is not compromised by being harmful - Now, not in the future if some New Technology is developed. They need to be pushing the development of truly sustainable New Technology. It also means ending the belief that Popularity and Profit can be relied on to guide the development of helpful new ways of living.