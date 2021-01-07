Climate Science Glossary

2021 SkS Weekly Climate Change & Global Warming News Roundup #3
Posted on 16 January 2021 by John Hartz
Editor's Choice
NASA says 2020 tied for hottest year on record — here’s what you can do to help
The report is in: 2020 tied with 2016 for the hottest year on record, according to an analysis by NASA published Thursday.
In 2020, the global average temperature was 1.84 degrees Fahrenheit warmer than the mean global temperature for the years between 1951-1980 (which is used as a baseline), NASA scientists at the Goddard Institute for Space Studies (GISS) in New York found.
In addition, “the last seven years have been the warmest seven years on record, typifying the ongoing and dramatic warming trend,” GISS Director Gavin Schmidt, said in a written statement released by NASA.
“The important things are long-term trends. With these trends, and as the human impact on the climate increases, we have to expect that records will continue to be broken.”
NASA says 2020 tied for hottest year on record — here’s what you can do to help by Catherine Clifford, CNBC, Jan 15, 2021
Articles Linked to on Facebook
Sun, Jan 10, 2021
- Bill Gates: Climate change could be more devastating than Covid-19 pandemic—this is what the US must do to prepare by Catherine Clifford, make it, CNBC News, Jan 8, 2021
- Climate change: Weakened 'ice arches' speed loss of Arctic floes by Jonathan Amos, Science, BBC News, Jan 8, 2020
- Inside the C.I.A., She Became a Spy for Planet Earth by William J Board, Science, New York Times, Jan 5, 2021
- Unplugged: Abandoned oil and gas wells leave the ocean floor spewing methane by Hannah Seo, Environmentl Health News, Dec 8, 2021
Mon, Jan 11, 2021
- "Cautious optimism" about fighting climate change: Salon talks with author of "The New Climate War" by Matthew Rozsa, Salon, Jan 10, 2021
- Neoen plans massive 500MW big battery west of Sydney by Michael Mazengarb, Renew Economy, Jan 11, 2021
- The Polar Vortex now collapsing, is set to release the Arctic Hounds for the United States and Europe, as we head for the second half of Winter 2020/2021 by Andrej Flis, Global Weather, Severe Weather Europe, Jan 10, 2021
- Without Carbon Capture And Storage, The World Can’t Meet Its Climate Target by Ken Silverstein, Energy, Forbes Magazine, Jan 10, 2021
- Reviewing the horrid global 2020 wildfire season by Jeff Masters, Ph.D., Eye on the Storm. Articles, Yale Climate Connection, Jan 4, 2021
- In pictures: Storm Filomena hits Spain as Greeks bask in heatwave, BBC News, Jan 10, 2021
Tue, Jan 12, 2021
- The Radical Case for Growing Huge Swaths Bamboo in North America by Audrey Gray, InsideClimate News, Jan 11, 2021
- The fight against climate change should focus on reaching positive climate tipping points by Kristin Toussaint, Fast Company, Jan 10, 2021
- Trump official publishes papers questioning seriousness of climate change without White House approvall by Andrew Freedman & Jason Samenow, Capital Weather Gang, Washington Post, Jan 11, 2021
- Flyer tipping by Gavin Schmidt, Real Climate, Jan 12, 2021
- Drought-stricken Colorado River Basin could see additional 20% drop in water flow by 2050 by Jan Ellen Spiegel, Article, Yale Climate Connections, Jan 12, 2021
- Critical readings on Colorado River Basin by SueEllen Campbell, Article, Yale Climate Connections, Jan 12, 2921
Wed, Jan 13, 2021
- Climate Deniers Shift Tactics to ‘Inactivism’ by Richard Schiffman, Sustainability, Scientific American, Jan 12, 2021
- Let’s Work With Latin America to Fight Climate Change, Opinion by Lisa Viscidi, New York Times, Jan 11, 2021
- The carbon skyscraper: A new way of picturing rapid, human-caused climate change by Benjamin Strauss, Capital Weather Gang, Jan 12, 2021
- Hurricanes, wildfires, and heat dominated U.S. weather in 2020 by Bob Henson, Eye on the Storm, Yale Climate Connections, Jan 12, 2021
- Female scientists focus on a secret weapon to fight climate change: Moms by Sarah Kaplan, Climate Solutions, Washington Post, Jan 12, 2021
- Trump’s EPA launches surprise attack on Biden’s climate rules by Alex Gullén, Energy & Environment, Politico, Jan 12, 2021
Thu, Jan 14, 2021
- A Late Burst of Climate Denial Extends the Era of Trump Disinformation by Lisa Friedman & Christopher Flavelle, Climate, New York Times, Jan 12, 2021
- How a new 'blood test' for coral could protect it from climate change by Todd Bates, Global Agenda, Futurity/World Economic Forum, Jan 12, 2021
- ‘Star Wars without Darth Vader’ – why the UN climate science story names no villains by Joe Lo, Climate Home News, Jan 12, 2021
- 2020 rivals hottest year on record, pushing Earth closer to a critical climate threshold by Chris Mooney, Andrew Freedman & John Muyskens, Climate & Environment, Washington Post, Jan 14, 2020
- The Senate’s New Point Man on Climate Has Been the Democrats’ Most Fossil Fuel-Friendly Senator by James Bruggers, Fossil Fuels, InsideClimate News, Jan 13, 2021
- American Petroleum Institute Chief Promises to Fight Biden and the Democrats on Drilling, Tax Policy by Nicholas Kusnetz, Fossil Fuels, InsideClimate News, Jan 14, 2021
Fri, Jan 15, 2021
- A Global Tour of a Record-Hot Year by Henry Fountain, Blacki Migliozzi & Nadja Popovich, Climate & Environment, New York Times, Jan. 14, 2021
- Warming May Push Ecosystems to Release Carbon, Instead of Absorbing It by Chelsea Harvey, E&E News/Scientific American, Jan 14, 2021
- One Year After Declaring Climate Emergency, Scientists Say 'Massive-Scale Mobilization' Necessary by Jessica Corbett, Common Dreams, Jan 7, 2021
- Will 2021 Be the Year for Environmental Justice Legislation? States Are Already Leading the Way by Kristoffer Tigue, Justice, InsideClimate News, Jan 15, 2021
- The Energy 202: Biden's new hires show West Wing will be center of gravity on climate push by Dino Grandoni & Alexandra Ellerbeck, Power Post, Politics, Washington Post, Jan 15, 2021
- Survey Finds Majority of Voters Support Initiatives to Fight Climate Change by John Schwartz, Climate & Environment, New York Times, Jan 15, 2021
Sat, Jan 16, 2021
- Oil Industry’s Public Climate Denial Campaign Dates Back to at Least 1980, Nearly a Decade Earlier Than Previously Thought by Nick Cunningham, DeSmog, Jan 15, 2021
- Early next step: Add risk management to National Climate Assessment, Commentary by Gary Yohe, Henry Jacoby, Richard Richels & Benjamin Santer, Articles, Yale Climate Connections, Jan 5, 2021
- Electric Cars Are Better for the Planet – and Often Your Budget, Too by Veronica Penney, Climate & Environment, New York Times, Jan 15, 2021
- NASA says 2020 tied for hottest year on record — here’s what you can do to help by Catherine Clifford, CNBC, Jan 15, 2021
- Stop sidelining science. Bring back federal scientific advisory committees, Opinion by Melissa J Perry, STAT, Jan 11, 2021
- Biden to Elevate Science Adviser to His Cabinet by Carl Zimmer, Science, New York Times, Jan 15, 2021
