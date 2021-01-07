Climate Science Glossary

All IPCC definitions taken from Climate Change 2007: The Physical Science Basis. Working Group I Contribution to the Fourth Assessment Report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, Annex I, Glossary, pp. 941-954. Cambridge University Press.

Latest Posts

Archives

2021 SkS Weekly Climate Change & Global Warming News Roundup #3

Posted on 16 January 2021 by John Hartz

A chronological listing of news articles linked to on the Skeptical Science Facebook Page during the past week: Sun, Jan 10, 2021 through Sat, Jan 16, 2021

Editor's Choice

NASA says 2020 tied for hottest year on record — here’s what you can do to help

Wildfire CA

Photo by Michael Held on Unsplash

The report is in: 2020 tied with 2016 for the hottest year on record, according to an analysis by NASA published Thursday.

In 2020, the global average temperature was 1.84 degrees Fahrenheit warmer than the mean global temperature for the years between 1951-1980 (which is used as a baseline), NASA scientists at the Goddard Institute for Space Studies (GISS) in New York found.

In addition, “the last seven years have been the warmest seven years on record, typifying the ongoing and dramatic warming trend,” GISS Director Gavin Schmidt, said in a written statement released by NASA.

“The important things are long-term trends. With these trends, and as the human impact on the climate increases, we have to expect that records will continue to be broken.” 

Click here to access the entire article as originally published on the SNBC website. 

NASA says 2020 tied for hottest year on record — here’s what you can do to help by Catherine Clifford, CNBC, Jan 15, 2021

Comments

