Climate Science Glossary

Informing the New Administration: Action on Climate Change for a More Sustainable, Resilient Future
As the COVID-19 pandemic quickly engulfed the nation and the world, a slower-moving crisis — but potentially even more damaging — has been unfolding for decades. The effects of climate change are already being felt by millions. In the last year alone, the western U.S. experienced the worst wildfire season on record, there was historic flooding in the Midwest, and the Atlantic had a record-breaking hurricane and tropical storm season. Given current and projected global greenhouse gas emissions, more extreme events of this kind are inevitable. And just as with the COVID-19 pandemic, the impacts of climate change are being disproportionately borne by society’s most vulnerable — racial and ethnic minorities and the poor.
President Biden has called climate change “the existential threat of our time” and has signaled his commitment to a unified, coordinated national and international response from the United States. On his first day in office, Biden signed executive orders to reenter the nation into the Paris Climate Agreement and to reestablish federal efforts to estimate the social cost of carbon — the cost of damages, in dollars, caused by each ton of greenhouse gases emitted into the atmosphere — to be informed by recommendations in a 2017 report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine.
Indeed, the National Academies have an extensive body of work to inform the new administration’s efforts to fight climate change, transform the economy, and build a more resilient, sustainable society.
“The effects of climate change are cascading far beyond the environment and include serious implications for the economy, human health, and national security,” said National Academy of Sciences President Marcia McNutt. “Building on lessons learned from the pandemic, our institution is developing a coordinated, cross-cutting effort to mobilize expertise across the sciences, engineering, and medicine to address the climate crisis on multiple fronts. Our goal is to provide decision-makers at all levels with the types of actionable advice and information they need to respond.”
Click here to access the entire article as originally published on the NAS website.
Informing the New Administration: Action on Climate Change for a More Sustainable, Resilient Future, Feature Story, The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, Jan 22, 2021
Note: For more information on the projects, reports, and activities discussed in the article, go to the NAS Climate Resources collection.
Articles Linked to on Facebook
Sun, Jan 24, 2021
- Group of GOP senators seeks to block Biden moves on Paris, Keystone by Rebecca Beitsch & Rachael Frazin, The Hill, Jan 21, 2021
- ‘Gas is over’: EU bank chief signals phaseout of fossil fuel finance by Kira Taylor for Euractiv, Climate Home News, Jan 21, 2021
- We Need To Stop The Fossil Fuel Industry's PR Machine by Jamie Henn, Common Dream, Jan 22, 2021
- Davos Agenda: What you need to know about saving the planet by Samantha Sault, Agenda, World Economic Forum, Jan 24, 2021
- Activists See Biden’s Day One Focus on Environmental Justice as a Critical Campaign Promise Kept by Kristoffer Tigue, Agya K. Aning, Judy Fahys & Katie Surma, Justice, Inside Climate News, Jan 24, 2021
- La Niña Roars, Unleashing Fire, Drought and Floods Worldwide by Brian K Sullivan and Mira Rojanasakul, Bloomberg News, Jan 23, 2021
Mon, Jan 25, 2021
- Amsterdam Is Embracing a Radical New Economic Theory to Help Save the Environment. Could It Also Replace Capitalism? by Ciara Nugent, Time Magazine, Jan 22, 2021
- Climate data presents a $2 billion opportunity in Africa alone. Here’s why by Nicolò Andreula and Anne-Marie Engtoft Larsen, Agenda, Wold Economic Forum, Jan 22, 2021
- UN warns most will live downstream of ageing large dams by 2050 by Fiona Harvey, Environment, The Guardian, Jan 22, 2021
- Scientist Mike Mann's must-read book, 'The New Climate War' by Jeff Masters, Ph.D. , Articles, Yale Climate Connections, Jan 25, 2021
- Climate adaptation summit hears dire warnings but misses action to match by Megan Rowlings, Thomson Reuters Foundation, Jan 25, 2021
Tue, Jan 26, 2021
- Enough 'Blah Blah Blah' From Global Elites, Greta Thunberg Declares at Digital Davos by Jessica Corbett, Common Dreams, Jan 25, 2021
- Earth Has Lost 28 Trillion Tons of Ice since the Mid-1990s by Chelsea Harvey, E&E News/Scientific American, Jan 25, 2021
- Biden Sets in Motion Plan to Ban New Oil and Gas Leases on Federal Land by Lisa Friedman, Climate, New York Times, Jan 25, 2021
- World leaders shine spotlight on ‘neglected’ topic of climate adaptation at summit by Daisy Dunne, The Independent (UK), Jan 25, 2021
- U.S. to 'make good' on climate finance pledges, Kerry tells leaders by Bart H. Meijer, Reuters, Jan 25. 2021
Wed, Jan 27, 2021
- Biden to place environmental justice at center of sweeping climate plan by Juliet Eilperin, Brady Dennis & Darryl Fears, Climate & Environment, Washington Post, Jan 26, 2021
- Victoria gets trillion-dollar bad news: sea level rises will swamp parts of the state by Royce Millar, Climate Policy, The Age (AU), Jan 23, 2021
- Why Biden is Buying 645,000 New Cars by Robinson Meyers, The Weekly Planet, The Atlantic Magazine, Jan 26, 2021
- The Battle Lines Are Forming in Biden’s Climate Push by Coral Davenport & Lisa Friedman, Climate, New York Times, Jan 26, 2021
- The Energy 202: Today is Biden's 'Climate Day.' Here's what to expect. by Dino Grandoni & Alexandra Ellerbeck, PowerPost, Politics, Washington Post, Jan 27, 2021
- The Climate Crisis Is Worse Than You Can Imagine. Here’s What Happens If You Try. by Elizabeth Weil, ProPublica, Jan 25, 2021
- Global Ice Loss on Pace to Drive Worst-Case Sea Level Rise by Bob Berwyn, Science, Inside Climate News, Jan 25, 2021
- BlackRock Chief Pushes a Big New Climate Goal for the Corporate World by Andrew Ross Sorkin, Business, New York Times, Jan 26, 2021
Thu, Jan 28, 2021
- Biden’s “all of government” plan for climate, explained by Ella Nilsen, Vox, Jan 27, 2021
- Carney’s carbon offset taskforce ducks environmental integrity questions by Chloé Farand, Climate Home News, Jan 27, 2021
- Heavy industry, transport sectors to align on net-zero climate plans by Valerie Volcovici, Reuters, Jan 27, 2021
- UN global climate poll: ‘The people’s voice is clear – they want action’ by Damian Carrington, Environment, The Guardian, Jan 27, 2021
- Climate crisis: world is at its hottest for at least 12,000 years – study by Damian Carrington, Environment, The Guardian, Jan 27, 2021
- Earth Day Summit Will Mark U.S. Return to Global Climate Talks by Jean Chemnick, E&E News/Scientific American, Jan 26, 2021
- Study: Accounting for value of nature reinforces Paris climate targets by Dana Nuccitelli, Articles, Yale Climate Connection, Jan 26, 2021
- Faith groups applaud Biden's 'bold' executive actions on climate, environmental justice by Brian Roewe, Earth Beat, National Catholic Reporter (NCR), Jan 27, 2021
Fri, Jan 29, 2021
- A surge in green financing boosts climate businesses by Steven Mufson, Climate & Environment, Washington Post, Jan 27, 2021
- Surge in court cases over climate change shows increasing role of litigation in addressing the climate crisis, Press Release, UN Environment Programme, Jan 26, 2021
- Biden wants an all-electric federal fleet. The question is: How will he achieve it? by Sarah Kaplan, Climate Solutions, Washington Post, Jan 28, 2021
- Can Biden Deliver on His Climate Promises?, Opinion by Spencer Bokat-Lindell, New York Times, Jan 28, 2021
- This single number could reshape our climate future by Maddie Stone, Environment, National Geographic, Jan 28, 2021
- The Energy 202: Biden stokes hope among climate scientists by Dino Grandoni & Alexandra Ellerbeck, PowerPost, Politics, Washington Post, Jan 29, 2021
Sat, Jan 30, 2021
- Can Massachusetts Democrats Overcome the Power of Business Lobbyists and Pass Climate Legislation? by Phil McKenna, Inside Climate News, Jan 27, 2021
- Explainer: How China could offer ‘debt swaps’ to help developing nations tackle climate change by Hongqiao Liu, Policy, Carbon Brief, Jan 28, 2021
- Hurricanes Are Hitting Maximum Strength Closer to Land by Chelsea Harvey, E&E News/Scientific American, Jan 29, 2021
- #TheWorldIsWatching: Youth Activists Direct Ire Over Climate Inaction at WEF Elite by Andrea Germanos, Common Dreams, Jan 29, 2021
- In a Major Move Away From Fossil Fuels, General Motors Aims to Stop Selling Gasoline Cars and SUVs by 2035 by Dan Gearino, Clean Energy, Inside Climate News, Jam 29, 2021
- Biden is canceling fossil fuel subsidies. But he can’t end them all. by Shannon Osaka, Politics, Grist, Jan 28, 2021
- How Biden’s new Civilian Climate Corps would work by Adele Peters, Fast Company, Jan 28, 2021
- Inside Clean Energy: What Lauren Boebert Gets Wrong About Pueblo and Paris by Dan Gearino, Clean Energy, Inside Climate News, Jan 28, 2021
so, was Planet of Humans wrong about the fallacy of biomass and solar and wind? They could be less carbon neutral than what they are replacing.
[TD] Yes, that pseudo-documentary is wrong. See this post.