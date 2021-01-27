Climate Science Glossary

2021 SkS Weekly Climate Change & Global Warming News Roundup #6

Posted on 6 February 2021 by John Hartz

A chronological listing of news articles linked to on the Skeptical Science Facebook Page during the past week: Sun, Jan 31, 2021 through Sat, Feb 6, 2021

Editor's Choice

Got Climate Anxiety? These People Are Doing Something About It

Distress over global warming is increasing, but formal and informal support networks are springing up, too.

Eco-Anxiety Article in New York Times

Hoi Chan

After Britt Wray married in 2017, she and her husband began discussing whether or not they were going to have children. The conversation quickly turned to climate change and to the planet those children might inherit.

“It was very, very heavy,” said Dr. Wray, now a postdoctoral fellow at Stanford University and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine. “I wasn’t expecting it.” She said she became sad and stressed, crying when she read new climate reports or heard activists speak.

Jennifer Atkinson, an associate professor of environmental humanities at the University of Washington, Bothell, became depressed after students told her they couldn’t sleep because they feared social collapse or mass extinction.

There are different terms for what the two women experienced, including eco-anxiety and climate grief, and Dr. Wray calls it eco-distress. “It’s not just anxiety that shows up when we’re waking up to the climate crisis,” she said. “It’s dread, it’s grief, it’s fear.”

Click here to access the entire article as originally published on the New York Times website. The remaining portion of the article contains many embedded links to available resources.

Got Climate Anxiety? These People Are Doing Something About It by Susan Shain, Climate & Environment, New York Times, Feb 4, 2021

Comments

Comments 1 to 1:

  1. There is strong evidence climate change is an existential threat to various plant and animal species with up to 50% of species under threat, according to a David Attenborough documentary I was watching last night. Past mass extinction events are strongly associated with climate change. Its not clear to me why climate change would literally lead to extinction of the human race, even in tropical regions. Im not aware of any published science saying this. It is clear it could lead to sharply increased mortality with plenty of studies suggesting this. It is clear it could cause collapse of modern civilisation, but that is not extinction.

    The trouble is by just saying "existential threat" or "extinction level event" this is rather general and vague, and  young people might assume it means the human race. No wonder they get anxious. Children need to be told a more accurate and nuanced picture.

    0 0

You need to be logged in to post a comment. Login via the left margin or if you're new, register here.


