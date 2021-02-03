Climate Science Glossary

2021 SkS Weekly Climate Change & Global Warming News Roundup #7
Posted on 13 February 2021 by John Hartz
Editor's Choice
EPA to jettison major Obama climate rule, as Biden eyes a bigger push
The Clean Power Plan had been tied up in litigation, then replaced by President Donald Trump
The Biden administration indicated Friday it will not try to resurrect the Clean Power Plan, a controversial Obama-era policy that set climate pollution targets for every state’s electricity sector and gave officials flexibility on how they would make those reductions by the end of the decade.
Instead, the Environmental Protection Agency said in a federal judicial filing, the Biden administration is seeking a court’s blessing to propose a new rule aimed at limiting greenhouse gas pollution from the nation’s power plants, which represent the second-largest source of emissions.
“As a practical matter, the reinstatement of the [Clean Power Plan] would not make sense,” Joseph Goffman, the acting assistant administrator for the EPA’s Office of Air and Radiation, wrote in an accompanying memo to the agency’s regional offices. He noted that the deadline for states to submit their plans had passed and that “ongoing changes in electricity generation” mean the goals of the Obama-era regulation already had been met.
Click here to access the entire article as originally published on the Washington Post website.
EPA to jettison major Obama climate rule, as Biden eyes a bigger push by Brady Dennis and Juliet Eilperin, Climate & Environment, Washington Post, Feb 11, 2021
Articles Linked to on Facebook
Sun, Feb7, 2021
- Warming Trends: GM’S EVs Hit the Super Bowl, How Not to Waste Food and a Prize for Climate Solutions by Katelyn Weisbrod, Science, inside Climate News, Feb 6, 2021
- How to Predict the Unpredictable in a Changing Climate by Evin Lim, State of The Planet, Earth Institute, Columbia University, Feb 5, 2021
- Biden administration puts Vineyard Wind energy project back on track by John Chesto, Business, Boston Globe, Feb 3, 2021
- Why call recent disasters ‘natural’ when they really aren’t? by Elizabeth Kolbert, The Bid Idea, National Geographic, Feb 2, 2021 (March 2021 Print Edition)
- The climate crisis still needs Congress, Opinion by Editorial Board, Boston Globe, Feb 6, 2021
- GM is all-in for electric vehicles in this new Super Bowl ad. What changed? by Lili Pike, Vox, Feb 5, 2021
Mon, Feb 8, 2021
- Scientists sceptical of new bat study linking climate change to Covid-19 emergence by Ayesha Tendon, Carbon Brief, Feb 5, 2021
- Uttarakhand glacier burst | Experts point to climate change impact by Jacob Koshy, The Hindu, Feb 7, 2021
- India glacier burst: Rescue workers looking for 177 people feared dead in Uttarakhand by Helen Regan, Swati Gupta & Vedika Sud, CNN, Feb 8, 2021
- Big Oil Gets to Teach Climate Science in American Classrooms by Mary Pilon, Bloomberg Green, Feb 6, 2021
- A Disillusioned ExxonMobil Engineer Quits to Take Action on Climate Change and Stop ‘Making the World Worse’ by Nicholas Kusnetz, Fossil Fuels Inside Climate News, Feb 8, 2021
- Nothing to sneeze at: Climate change has worsened, lengthened pollen season across the US by Doyle Rice, Nation, USA Today, Feb 8, 2021
Tue, Feb 9, 2021
- Biden Pushes U.S.—and the World—to Help Climate Migrants by Adam Aton, E&E News/Scientific American, Feb 28, 2021
- António Guterres calls for preparatory UN climate negotiations to be held online by Chloé Farand, Politics, Climate Home News, Feb 8, 2021
- How long might the Arctic's 'Last Ice' area endure?, Video by Peter Sinclair, Articles, Yale Climate Connections, Jan 28, 2021
- Fossil fuel air pollution causes almost 1 in 5 deaths globally each year by Ivana Kottasová, CNN, Feb 8. 2021
- From Asthma To Premature Births: Pediatricians Seeing Impacts Of Climate Change In Children, Channel 4, CBS Miami, Feb 28, 2021
- The mess that Biden’s EPA nominee Michael Regan will inherit, explained by Umair Irfan, Vox, Feb 8, 2021
Wed, Feb 10, 2021
- COVID Took a Toll on Coal, Clearing Way for a Green Recovery by Eric Levitz, Intelligencer, New York Magazine, Feb 8, 2021
- Canada jay numbers in southern Ontario decreasing because of climate change, study suggests by Stephanie Dubois, Technology & Science, Feb 5, 2021
- Capitalism Is Struggling With the Language of Climate Change by Akshat Rathi, Finance, Bloomberg Green, Feb 9, 2021
- Tribal Coal Fields Will Test Biden’s Environmental Justice Goals by Benjamin Storrow, E&E News/Scientific American, Feb 9, 2021
- Countries must ramp up climate pledges by 80 percent to hit key Paris target, study finds by Brady Dennis, Climate & Environment, Washington Post, Feb 9, 2021
- Since 1850, these historical events have accelerated climate change by Iman Gosh, Agenda, World Economic Forum (WEF), Feb 9, 2021
- Auto industry peers into an electric future and sees bumps ahead by Steve Mufson, Climate & Environment, Washington Post, Feb 6, 2021
- Tracking Biden’s environmental actions by targeted by Juliet Eilperin, Brady Dennis & John Muyskens, Climate & Environment, Washington Post, Updated Feb 10, 2021
Thu, Feb 11, 2021
- Making Soil A Part Of The Climate Solution by Ashira Morris, Land, Our Daily Planet, Feb 9, 2021
- A New Study Closes the Case on the Mysterious Rise of a Climate Super-Pollutant by Phil McKenna, Inside Climate News, Feb 10, 2021
- Comment: Should we dim the sun? Will we even have a choice?, Elizabeth Kolbert & Ezra Klein, Opinion, New York Times, Feb 9, 2021
- More Climate Executive Orders Could Be Coming, McCarthy Says by Scott Waldman, E&E News/Scientific American, Feb 11, 2021
- How the Fossil Fuel Industry Convinced Americans to Love Gas Stoves by Rebecca Leber, Environment, Mother Jones Magazine, Feb 12, 2021
Fri, Feb 12, 2021
- Youths say they won't give up on climate change initiative after court turns back lawsuit by Bob Egelko, US & World, San Francisco Chronicle, Feb 11, 2021
- Deadly Himalayan Flood Shows Perils of Mountain Warming by Chelsea Harvey, E&E News/Scientific American, Feb 10, 2021
- Large Food Companies Are Looking To Lock Carbon In Soil As A Way To Meet Ambitious Emissions Goals by Meg Wilson, Ensia, Feb 9, 2021
- Biden’s Climate Task Force Opens for Business, Aiming to Restore ‘Credibility’ by Lisa Friedman, Environment & Climate, New York Times, Feb 11, 2021
- Analysis: Shell says new ‘Brazil-sized’ forest would be needed to meet 1.5C climate goal by Josh Gabbatis, Emissions, Carbon Brief, Feb 12, 2021
- How global warming can cause Europe's harsh winter weather by Jeannette Cwienk, Environment, Deutsche Welle (DW), Feb 11, 2021
- Inside Clean Energy: How Norway Shot to No. 1 in EVs by Dan Gearino, Inside Climate News, Feb 11, 2021
- Angelica Patterson: The ‘Shotgun Scientist’ Studying How Forests Respond to Climate Change by Sarah Fecht, Earth Institute News, Columbia University, Feb 11, 2021
Sat, Feb 13, 2021
- America's dirty divide: how environmental racism leaves the vulnerable behind by Frida Garza, Environment, The Guardian, Feb 11, 2021
- Colder and deeper’: Scientists close in on spot to drill Antarctic ice core 1.5m years old by Graham Readfearn, Environment, The Guardian, Feb 11, 2021
- EPA to jettison major Obama climate rule, as Biden eyes a bigger push by Brady Dennis and Juliet Eilperin, Climate & Environment, Washington Post, Feb 11, 2021
- Biden’s climate change strategy looks to pay farmers to curb carbon footprint by Emma Newburger, Environment, CNBC, Feb 12, 2021
- California's rainfall is at historic lows. That spells trouble for wildfires and farms by Katharine Cammon, Environment, The Guardian, Feb 11, 2021
- Big money, nuclear subsidies, and systemic corruption by Cassandra Jeffery & M.V. Ramana, Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, Feb 12, 2021
Comments