Climate Science Glossary

Skeptical Science New Research for Week #10, 2021
Posted on 10 March 2021 by doug_bostrom
Systems Thinking
An article by by Stenzel et al highlights the Jenga-like nature of digging (inhaling?) our way out from beneath the cloud of CO2 we've emitted. Biomass capture of CO2 is an intuitively attractive method of controlling the proportion of CO2 in the atmosphere especially as it's also a potential means of storing energy, but as with so many other technologies this approach needs full circumspection before we let it off the leash. Irrigation of biomass plantations may globally increase water stress more than climate change is open access, free to read. The abstract:
Bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS) is considered an important negative emissions (NEs) technology, but might involve substantial irrigation on biomass plantations. Potential water stress resulting from the additional withdrawals warrants evaluation against the avoided climate change impact. Here we quantitatively assess potential side effects of BECCS with respect to water stress by disentangling the associated drivers (irrigated biomass plantations, climate, land use patterns) using comprehensive global model simulations. By considering a widespread use of irrigated biomass plantations, global warming by the end of the 21st century could be limited to 1.5 °C compared to a climate change scenario with 3 °C. However, our results suggest that both the global area and population living under severe water stress in the BECCS scenario would double compared to today and even exceed the impact of climate change. Such side effects of achieving substantial NEs would come as an extra pressure in an already water-stressed world and could only be avoided if sustainable water management were implemented globally.
104 Articles
Physical science of climate change, effects
How Much Arctic Fresh Water Participates in the Subpolar Overturning Circulation?
Le Bras et al 2021
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1175/jpo-d-20-0240.1
On the Structure of Instantaneous Radiative Forcing Kernels for Greenhouse Gases
Maycock et al 2020 Journal of the Atmospheric Sciences
DOI: 10.1175/jas-d-19-0267.1
Observations of climate change, effects
Explaining the Spatial Pattern of U.S. Extreme Daily Precipitation Change
Hoerling et al 2020 Journal of Climate
DOI: 10.1175/jcli-d-20-0666.1
Responses of the glacier mass balance to climate change in the Tibetan Plateau during 1975-2013
Liu et al 2021 Journal of Geophysical Research
DOI: 10.1029/2019jd032132
Characteristics of air temperature in Poland from 1994 to 2019 based on hourly data
Sachindra & Nowosad 2021 International Journal of Climatology
DOI: 10.1002/joc.7077
A shorter, sharper rainy season amplifies California wildfire risk
Swain 2021 Geophysical Research Letters
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1029/2021gl092843
Changing Lengths of the Four Seasons by Global Warming
Wang et al 2021 Geophysical Research Letters
DOI: 10.1029/2020gl091753
Extreme Temperatures in the Antarctic
Turner et al 2004 Functional Ecology
Open Access DOI: 10.1175/jcli-d-20-0538.1
Long-term ocean acidification trends in coastal waters around Japan
Ishida et al 2021 Scientific Reports
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/s41598-021-84657-0
The case of a southern European glacier which survived Roman and medieval warm periods but is disappearing under recent warming
Moreno et al 2021 The Cryosphere
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/tc-2020-107
Long-term evolution of global sea surface temperature trend
Xu et al 2020 JOURNAL OF MECHANICS OF CONTINUA AND MATHEMATICAL SCIENCES
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1002/joc.7082
Temporal and spatial variation of the transitional climate zone in summer during 1961–2018
Wang et al 2020 International Journal of Climatology
DOI: 10.1002/joc.6902
Instrumentation & observational methods of climate change, effects
Winter seal-based observations reveal glacial meltwater surfacing in the southeastern Amundsen Sea
Zheng et al 2021 Communications Earth & Environment
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/s43247-021-00111-z
Building a local climate reference dataset: application to the Abruzzo region (Central Italy), 1930-2019
Curci et al 2021 International Journal of Climatology
DOI: 10.1002/joc.7081
Observations of greenhouse gases as climate indicators
Bruhwiler et al 2021 Climatic Change
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s10584-021-03001-7
Modeling, simulation & projection of climate change, effects
Changes in Future Precipitation Mean and Variability across Scales
Schwarzwald et al 2020 Journal of Climate
DOI: 10.1175/jcli-d-20-0001.1
SSP-based land-use change scenarios: a critical uncertainty in future regional climate change projections
Bukovsky et al 2021
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1029/2020ef001782
Future changes in the frequency and destructiveness of landfalling tropical cyclones over East Asia projected by high-resolution AGCMs
Hsu et al 2021 Earth's Future
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1029/2020ef001888
Seasonality, intensity and duration of rainfall extremes change in a warmer climate
Moustakis et al 2021 Earth's Future
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1029/2020ef001824
Climate and hydrologic ensembling lead to differing streamflow and sediment yield predictions
Dahl et al 2021
DOI: 10.1007/s10584-021-03011-5
Winter Precipitation Changes in California Under Global Warming: Contributions of CO2, Uniform SST Warming, and SST Change Patterns
Is There a Tropical Response to Recent Observed Southern Ocean Cooling?
Zhang et al 2021 Geophysical Research Letters
Open Access DOI: 10.1002/essoar.10503180.1
Amplified Increases of Compound Hot Extremes over Urban Land in China
Liao et al 2021 Geophysical Research Letters
DOI: 10.1029/2020gl091252
Projected changes in wind power potential over China and India in high resolution climate models
Sherman et al 2021 Environmental Research Letters
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abe57c
Changes in fire weather climatology under 1.5 °C and 2.0 °C warming
Son et al 2021 Environmental Research Letters
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abe675
Arctic Amplification Weakens the Variability of Daily Temperatures over Northern Middle-High Latitudes
Responses of the East Asian summer monsoon to aerosol forcing in CMIP5 models: The role of upper-tropospheric temperature change
Mu & Wang 2020 International Journal of Climatology
DOI: 10.1002/joc.6887
Advances in climate & climate effects modeling, simulation & projection
A probabilistic Bayesian framework to deal with the uncertainty in hydro-climate projection of Zayandeh-Rud River Basin
Alinezhad et al 2021 Theoretical and Applied Climatology
DOI: 10.1007/s00704-021-03575-3
Regionally aggregated, stitched and de-drifted CMIP-climate data, processed with netCDF-SCM v2.0.0
Nicholls et al 2021 Geoscience Data Journal
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1002/gdj3.113
A next generation ocean carbon isotope model for climate studies I: Steady state controls on ocean 13C
Evaluation of trends in extreme temperatures simulated by HighResMIP models across Europe
Squintu et al 2020
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s00382-020-05596-6
Evaluation of the Tail of the Probability Distribution of Daily and Subdaily Precipitation in CMIP6 Models
Selecting and correcting RCM models ensemble: a case study for the evaluation of thermal discomfort for the city of Prato
Villani et al 2021 Natural Hazards
DOI: 10.1007/s11069-021-04645-5
The effect of modeling strategies on assessments of differential warming impacts of 0.5°C
Zhang & Zhou 2021 Earth's Future
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1029/2020ef001640
Assessing the representation of synoptic variability associated with California extreme precipitation in CMIP6 models
Norris et al 2021 Journal of Geophysical Research
DOI: 10.1029/2020jd033938
Cryosphere & climate change
Arctic sea ice sensitivity to lateral melting representation in a coupled climate model
Smith et al 2021
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/tc-2021-67 (preprint)
Brief Communication: Thwaites Glacier cavity evolution
Bevan et al 2021
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/tc-2021-66 (preprint)
Analysis of the surface mass balance for deglacial climate simulations
Kapsch et al 2020
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/tc-15-1131-2021
Paleoclimate
Younger Dryas ice margin retreat in Greenland: new evidence from southwestern Greenland
Funder et al 2021 Climate of the Past
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/cp-17-587-2021
Biology & climate change
Climate-induced decrease in biomass flow in marine food webs may severely affect predators and ecosystem production
du Pontavice et al 2021 Global Change Biology
DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15576
Tussocks enduring or shrubs greening: Alternate responses to changing fire regimes in the Noatak River Valley, Alaska
Gaglioti et al 2021 Journal of Geophysical Research
DOI: 10.1029/2020jg006009
Classifying human influences on terrestrial ecosystems
Rillig et al 2021 Global Change Biology
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15577
Photoperiod decelerates the advance of spring phenology of six deciduous tree species under climate warming
Meng et al 2021 Global Change Biology
DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15575
Mangrove growth response to experimental warming is greatest near the range limit in northeast Florida
Chapman et al 2021 Ecology
DOI: 10.1002/ecy.3320
Ground and satellite phenology in alpine forests are becoming more heterogeneous across higher elevations with warming
Misra et al 2021 Agricultural and Forest Meteorology
DOI: 10.1016/j.agrformet.2021.108383
Algorithmic conservation in a changing climate
Scoville et al 2014 Global Change Biology
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1016/j.cosust.2021.01.009
Divergent responses of phenology and growth to summer and autumnal warming
Yan et al 2021 Global Change Biology
DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15586
Spring temperature and snow cover climatology drive the advanced springtime phenology (1991–2014) in the European Alps
Xie et al 2021 Journal of Geophysical Research
DOI: 10.1029/2020jg006150
Diagnosing the temperature sensitivity of ecosystem respiration in northern high-latitude regions
Wu et al 2021 Journal of Geophysical Research
DOI: 10.1029/2020jg005998
GHG sources & sinks, flux
Greenhouse gas emissions from an arid-zone reservoir and their environmental policy significance: Results from existing global models and an exploratory dataset
Waldo et al 2021 Environmental Science & Policy
DOI: 10.1016/j.envsci.2021.02.006
Potential Impacts of Supersonic Aircraft Emissions on Ozone and Resulting Forcing on Climate: An Update on Historical Analysis
Zhang et al 2021 Journal of Geophysical Research
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1029/2020jd034130
Controlling factors of methane dynamics in tropical lakes of different depths
Mendoza-Pascual et al 2021 Journal of Geophysical Research
DOI: 10.1029/2020jg005828
Long-term carbon sinks in marsh soils of coastal Louisiana are at risk to wetland loss
Baustian et al 2021 Journal of Geophysical Research
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1029/2020jg005832
Ecosystem-Atmosphere Exchange of CO2, Water, and Energy in a Basin Mangrove of the Northeastern Coast of the Yucatan Peninsula
Fugitive methane gas migration around Alberta's petroleum wells
Abboud et al 2020 Greenhouse Gases
DOI: 10.1002/ghg.2029
Large-scale reductions in terrestrial carbon uptake following central Pacific El Niño
Dannenberg et al 2021 Geophysical Research Letters
DOI: 10.1029/2020gl092367
The intensifying role of high wind speeds on air-sea carbon dioxide exchange
Gu et al 2021 Geophysical Research Letters
DOI: 10.1029/2020gl090713
Shipborne measurements of methane and carbon dioxide in the Middle East and Mediterranean areas and contribution from oil and gas emissions
Paris et al 2021
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/acp-2021-114 (preprint)
Comparison of greenhouse gas fluxes from tropical forests and oil palm plantations on mineral soil
Drewer et al 2020
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/bg-18-1559-2021
Fossil CO2 emissions in the post-COVID-19 era
High greenhouse gas fluxes from peatlands under various disturbances in the Peruvian Amazon
Pärn et al 2021
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/bg-2021-46 (preprint)
Global patterns of forest autotrophic carbon fluxes
Banbury Morgan et al 2021 Global Change Biology
DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15574
Assessment of soil organic and inorganic carbon stock at different soil depths after conversion of desert into arable land in the hot arid regions of India
Moharana et al 2021 Carbon Management
DOI: 10.1080/17583004.2021.1893128
Reply to Comment by R. Parkinson on “Increasing Rates of Carbon Burial in Southwest Florida Coastal Wetlands” by J. Breithaupt et al.
Breithaupt et al 2021 Journal of Geophysical Research
DOI: 10.1029/2021jg006245
CO2 removal & mitigation science & engineering
Global urban reforestation can be an important natural climate solution
Teo et al 2021 Environmental Research Letters
Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abe783
But They Told Us It Was Safe! Carbon Dioxide Removal, Fracking, and Ripple Effects in Risk Perceptions
Cox et al 2021 Risk Analysis
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1111/risa.13717
Extensive Urban Green Roof Shows Consistent Annual Net Uptake of Carbon as Documented by 5 Years of Eddy-Covariance Flux Measurements
Visual investigation of CO2 dissolution and convection in heterogeneous porous media at reservoir temperature and pressure conditions
Carbon dioxide sequestration by mines: implications for climate change
Punia 2021 Climatic Change
DOI: 10.1007/s10584-021-03038-8
Biological mechanisms may contribute to soil carbon saturation patterns
Craig et al 2021 Global Change Biology
DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15584
Irrigation of biomass plantations may globally increase water stress more than climate change
Stenzel et al 2020
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/s41467-021-21640-3
Geoengineering climate
Does solar geoengineering crowd out climate change mitigation efforts? Evidence from a stated preference referendum on a carbon tax
Cherry et al 2021 Climatic Change
DOI: 10.1007/s10584-021-03009-z
Black carbon
Observations of black carbon and albedo over a central himalayan glacier (Satopanth): Preliminary results
Sandeep et al 2021 Journal of Atmospheric and Solar-Terrestrial Physics
DOI: 10.1016/j.jastp.2021.105580
Aerosols
Cloud-Nucleating Particles over the Southern Ocean in a Changing Climate
Twohy et al 2021 Earth's Future
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1029/2020ef001673
Decarbonization
Evidence map: topics, trends, and policy in the energy transitions literature
Lu & Nemet 2020 Environmental Research Letters
Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abc195
Deep decarbonization in Northeastern North America: The value of electricity market integration and hydropower
Rodríguez-Sarasty et al 2021 Energy Policy
DOI: 10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112210
Climate change communications & cognition
Muslims and climate change: How Islam, Muslim organizations, and religious leaders influence climate change perceptions and mitigation activities
Koehrsen 2021 WIREs Climate Change
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1002/wcc.702
Will I have to move because of climate change? Perceived likelihood of weather- or climate-related relocation among the US public
Kim et al 2021 Climatic Change
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s10584-021-03026-y
Spatial and temporal ways of knowing sea level rise: Bringing together multiple perspectives
McMichael et al 2021 WIREs Climate Change
DOI: 10.1002/wcc.703
Agronomy, animal husbundry, food production & climate change
Heat-Mitigation Effects of Irrigated Rice-Paddy Fields Under Changing Atmospheric Carbon Dioxide Based on a Coupled Atmosphere and Crop Energy-Balance Model
Ikawa et al 2021 Boundary-Layer Meteorology
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s10546-021-00604-6
Contrasting long-term temperature trends reveal minor changes in projected potential evapotranspiration in the US Midwest
Basso et al 2021 Nature Communications
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/s41467-021-21763-7
Reducing climate impacts of beef production: A synthesis of life cycle assessments across management systems and global regions
Cusack et al 2021 Global Change Biology
Open Access DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15509
Responses of maize with different growth periods to heat stress around flowering and early grain filling
Dong et al 2021 Agricultural and Forest Meteorology
DOI: 10.1016/j.agrformet.2021.108378
Perceptions and adaptation behavior of farmers to climate change in the upper Brahmaputra Valley, India
Baruah et al 2021 Environment, Development and Sustainability,
DOI: 10.1007/s10668-021-01309-z
Economics & finance of climate change & mitigation
Economic and environmental impacts of a proposed ‘Carbon adder' on New York’s energy market
Ak?n-Olçum et al 2021 Climate Policy
DOI: 10.1080/14693062.2021.1891018
Tradable instruments to fight climate change: A disappointing outcome
Quirion 2021 WIREs Climate Change
DOI: 10.1002/wcc.705
Early European experience with tradable green certificates neglected by EU ETS architects
Verbruggen & Laes 2021 Environmental Science & Policy
Open Access DOI: 10.1016/j.envsci.2021.02.013
Climate change mitigation public policy research
Wind power projects in Brazil: challenges and opportunities increasing co-benefits and implications for climate and energy policies
Góes et al 2021 Environment, Development and Sustainability,
DOI: 10.1007/s10668-021-01300-8
The heterogeneous impact of environmental regulations on low-carbon economic transformation in China: Empirical research based on the mediation effect model
Wang & Huang 2020 Greenhouse Gases
DOI: 10.1002/ghg.2033
Incorporating blue carbon sequestration benefits into sub-national climate policies
Climate change impacts on human health
An advanced empirical model for quantifying the impact of heat and climate change on human physical work capacity
Foster et al 2021 International Journal of Biometeorology
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s00484-021-02105-0
A review of mental health and wellbeing under climate change in small island developing states (SIDS)
Kelman et al 2021 Environmental Research Letters
Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abe57d
Climate change adaptation & adaptation public policy research
Why uncertainty in community livelihood adaptation is important for adaptive delta management: A case study in polders of Southwest Bangladesh
Kulsum et al 2021 Environmental Science & Policy
Open Access DOI: 10.1016/j.envsci.2021.01.004
Gender equality in climate policy and practice hindered by assumptions
Lau et al 2021 Nature Climate Change
DOI: 10.1038/s41558-021-00999-7
A methodological framework for determining an optimal coastal protection strategy against storm surges and sea level rise
Miura et al 2021 Natural Hazards
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s11069-021-04661-5
Climate change impacts on human culture
Adapting to changing labor productivity as a result of intensified heat stress in a changing climate
Scenarios of human responses to unprecedented social-environmental extreme events
Rusca et al 2021 Earth's Future
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1029/2020ef001911
Other
Constraining 20th-century sealevel rise in the South Atlantic Ocean
Frederikse et al 2021 Journal of Geophysical Research
DOI: 10.1029/2020jc016970
The atmospheric travel distance of persistent organic pollutants-revisit and application in climate change impact on long-rang transport potential
Li et al 2021 Atmospheric Research
DOI: 10.1016/j.atmosres.2021.105558
Implications of future atmospheric composition in decision-making for sustainable aviation
Dedoussi 2021 Environmental Research Letters
Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abe74d
Recent advances in polar low research: current knowledge, challenges and future perspectives
Moreno-Ibáñez et al 2020 JOURNAL OF MECHANICS OF CONTINUA AND MATHEMATICAL SCIENCES
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1080/16000870.2021.1890412
Optimal building retrofit pathways considering stock dynamics and climate change impacts
Streicher et al 2021 Energy Policy
Open Access DOI: 10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112220
A global analysis of subsidence, relative sea-level change and coastal flood exposure
Nicholls et al 2021
DOI: 10.1038/s41558-021-00993-z
Informed opinion, nudges & major initiatives
The Australian bushfire disaster: How to avoid repeating this catastrophe for biodiversity
Celermajer et al 2021 WIREs Climate Change
DOI: 10.1002/wcc.704
