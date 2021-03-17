Climate Science Glossary

Skeptical Science New Research for Week #11, 2021

Fully conscious, conscientious solar geoengineering

The steady flow of research on carbon sources, sinks and flux is reflective of the tight tolerable "budget" for CO2 in the atmosphere, in our belated recognition and response to emissions accumulating for a very long time. Every ton counts. This is not exactly an expression of desperation but is certainly a hint of the jam we've gotten ourselves into with our accidental climate modification, a collective action we can't call "engineering" but which is definitely the result of scientific research and resultant technological capacity deployed without full circumspection or forethought.

Another indicator is the growing seriousness of purpose with regard to solar geoengineering, a "simple" idea in abstract first proposed more along the lines of a thought experiment but now gaining traction as realization in hardware, as a last-ditch means of avoiding losing habitability of large swathes of equatorial areas of the planet, loss of dry land area in higher latitudes and a general list of negatives too numerous to mention here.

We're fortunate that our state of information and experience with such matters is far better than in past times. We've committed and learned from a lot of mistakes over the centuries. We've recorded the results of those errors and can form some general conclusions. The takeaway lessons are really more about us as a social species subject to cognitive fallibility than they are matters of science, engineering or subjects for technical failure analysis.

Leaps from bright idea to blackboard, then to blueprint and on to deployment on a massive scale accrue increasing scope of involved and affected actors, actors poorly or not understood or accounted for in the research phase of the long process from neurons firing to functioning hardware.

Even as it doesn't fully account for all factors including those still only in the future, research can inadvertently and hence witlessly shape those same factors and hence our possible future. This is more diplomatically and usefully expressed in a couple of paragraphs from McLaren & Cory's "The politics and governance of research into solar geoengineering" just published in WIREs Climate Change:

In response to a threat such as climate change, most research is seen as inherently “policy-relevant,” generating knowledge that can better inform those making decisions and designing tools to mitigate the threat or its impacts. Practicing researchers often understand policy relevance in terms of a linear or “technocratic” model (Hulme, 2009, p. 102) of science-policy interaction. In this idealized model, policy-makers are rational actors, responding (however imperfectly) to the public interest, informed by objective evaluations of problems and possible responses. Scientific research is independent and objective, enabling better policy-making. However, for climate science in general, and solar geoengineering research in particular, the situation is rather more complicated. We need not rehearse the extent to which climate science is contested, politicized, and “post-normal” (Funtowicz & Ravetz, 1993; Hulme, 2009). Nor the deep complications and injustices introduced by histories of colonial and post-colonial (resource) exploitation (Ghosh, 2016; Mitchell, 2011; Moore, 2015), and by the ongoing social contestation of climate policy through continued disinformation by vested interests (Oreskes & Conway, 2011). Yet solar geoengineering is further complicated by being primarily a “technological imaginary” (Jasanoff, 2015), which is produced through research, regulation, and opinion (Stilgoe, 2015) and which in turn co-produces (future) societies and international orders.

The article goes on to identify ways to produce superior results to what we might expect from "no plan at all," with regard to the research phase in particular for solar geoengineering. research. Supposing that we've forced ourselves down the path of purposeful interference with the behavior of climate, we have many of the tools we need not to fully repeat prior mistakes, to do a bit better. But those tools require integrated, coordinated, comprehensive use. Especially we need to be conscious of our hard-won better capabilities, and remember to use them.

It almost goes without saying: witless research, engineering and deployment are what brought us our accidental rapid climate change. Let's not do it again. McClaren & Cory's work is open access, free to read, highly recommended.

87 Articles

Physical science of climate change, effects

The Role of Horizontal Temperature Advection in Arctic Amplification

Clark et al 2021 Journal of Climate

DOI: 10.1175/jcli-d-19-0937.1

Observations of climate change, effects

Time Trends And Persistence In European Temperature Anomalies

Lenti & Gil-Alana 2021 International Journal of Climatology

DOI: 10.1002/joc.7090

Record-breaking daily rainfall in the United Kingdom and the role of anthropogenic forcings

Christidis et al 2021 Atmospheric Science Letters

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1002/asl.1033

Trends in torrential flooding in the Austrian Alps: A combination of climate change, exposure dynamics, and mitigation measures

Schlögl et al 2021 Climate Risk Management

Open Access DOI: 10.1016/j.crm.2021.100294

Increases in Great Lake winds and extreme events facilitate interbasin coupling and reduce water quality in Lake Erie

Jabbari et al 2021 Scientific Reports

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/s41598-021-84961-9

Global Changes in 20-year, 50-year and 100-year River Floods

Slater et al 2021 Geophysical Research Letters

DOI: 10.1029/2020gl091824

Assessment of climate change impact on wintertime meteorology over California using dynamical downscaling method with a bias correction technique

Zhao et al 2021 Climate Dynamics

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s00382-021-05718-8

Seasonal overturn and stratification changes drive deep-water warming in one of Earth’s largest lakes

Anderson et al 2021 Nature Communications

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/s41467-021-21971-1

Cause of an extreme warm and rainy winter in Shanghai in 2019

Pan et al 2021 International Journal of Climatology

DOI: 10.1002/joc.7094

Changes in spring vegetation greenness over Siberia associated with weather disturbances during 1982?2015

Yao et al 2021 International Journal of Climatology

DOI: 10.1002/joc.7095

Precipitation response to climate change and urban development over the continental United States

Georgescu et al 2021 Environmental Research Letters

Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abd8ac

Instrumentation & observational methods of climate change, effects

Defining El Niño indices in a warming climate

van Oldenborgh et al 2021 Environmental Research Letters

Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abe9ed

Identifying the effects of chronic saltwater intrusion in coastal floodplain swamps using remote sensing

White & Kaplan 2021 Remote Sensing of Environment

DOI: 10.1016/j.rse.2021.112385

Modeling, simulation & projection of climate change, effects

No projected global drylands expansion under greenhouse warming

Berg & McColl 2021 Nature Climate Change

DOI: 10.1038/s41558-021-01007-8

Compatible Fossil Fuel CO2 Emissions in the CMIP6 Earth System Models’ Historical and Shared Socioeconomic Pathway Experiments of the Twenty-First Century

US wildfire potential: a historical view and future projection using high-resolution climate data

Multi-decadal convection-permitting climate projections for China’s Greater Bay Area and surroundings

Qing & Wang 2021 Climate Dynamics

DOI: 10.1007/s00382-021-05716-w

Physical processes driving intensification of future precipitation in the mid- to high latitudes

Poujol et al 2021 Environmental Research Letters

Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abdd5b

Advances in climate & climate effects modeling, simulation & projection

Origins of the Excessive Westward Extension of ENSO SST Simulated in CMIP5 and CMIP6 Models

Assessing the Quality of Regional Climate Information

Pacchetti et al 2020 JOURNAL OF MECHANICS OF CONTINUA AND MATHEMATICAL SCIENCES

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1175/bams-d-20-0008.1

Evaluation of precipitation simulations in CMIP6 models over Uganda

Ngoma et al 2021 International Journal of Climatology

DOI: 10.1002/joc.7098

An observation-based evaluation and ranking of historical Earth system model simulations in the northwest North Atlantic Ocean

Laurent et al 2020

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/bg-18-1803-2021

Cryosphere & climate change

Accelerated decline of Svalbard coasts fast ice as a result of climate change

Urba?ski & Litwicka 2021

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/tc-2021-21 (preprint)

Partitioning uncertainty in projections of Arctic sea ice

Bonan et al 2021 Environmental Research Letters

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1002/essoar.10504570.1

Investigation of the Arctic Sea ice volume from 2002 to 2018 using multi-source data

Li et al 2020 International Journal of Climatology

DOI: 10.1002/joc.6972

Two decades of dynamic change and progressive destabilization on the Thwaites Eastern Ice Shelf

Alley et al 2021

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/tc-2021-76 (preprint)

Acceleration of western Arctic sea ice loss linked to the Pacific North American pattern

Liu et al 2021 Nature Communications

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/s41467-021-21830-z

Decadal Phase Shift of Summertime Arctic Dipole Pattern and its Nonlinear Effect on Sea Ice Extent

Heo et al 2021 International Journal of Climatology

DOI: 10.1002/joc.7097

Paleoclimate

Magnitude of the 8.2 ka event freshwater forcing based on stable isotope modelling and comparison to future Greenland melting

Aguiar et al 2021 Scientific Reports

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/s41598-021-84709-5

Biology & climate change

The future of invasive terrestrial vertebrates in Europe under climate and land-use change

Polaina et al 2021 Environmental Research Letters

Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abe95e

Habitat amount and distribution modify community dynamics under climate change

Fourcade et al 2021 Ecology Letters

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1111/ele.13691

Increasing aridity will not offset CO2 fertilization in fast-growing eucalypts with access to deep soil water

Threats of global warming to the world’s freshwater fishes

Barbarossa et al 2021 Nature Communications

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/s41467-021-21655-w

Climate-driven impacts of exotic species on marine ecosystems

Bennett et al 2021 Global Ecology and Biogeography

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1111/geb.13283

Elevated CO2 shifts soil microbial communities from K? to r?strategists

Vulnerabilities of protected lands in the face of climate and human footprint changes

Shrestha et al 2021 Nature Communications

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/s41467-021-21914-w

Reduction in the potential distribution of bumble bees (Apidae: Bombus) in Mesoamerica under different climate change scenarios: Conservation implications

Martínez-López et al 2021 Global Change Biology

DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15559

GHG sources & sinks, flux

Large potentials for energy saving and greenhouse gas emission reductions from large-scale deployment of zero emission building technologies in a national building stock

Sandberg et al 2021 Energy Policy

Open Access DOI: 10.1016/j.enpol.2020.112114

Microbial activity and root carbon inputs are more important than soil carbon diffusion in simulating soil carbon profiles

Wang et al 2021 Journal of Geophysical Research

DOI: 10.1029/2020jg006205

Chemical characterization of the Punta de Fuencaliente CO2-enriched system (La Palma, NE Atlantic Ocean): a new natural laboratory for ocean acidification studies

Non-linear relationship between urbanization paths and CO 2 emissions: A case of South, South-East and East Asian economies

Assessing the representation of the Australian carbon cycle in global vegetation models

Teckentrup et al 2021

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/bg-2021-66 (preprint)

Amounts, dynamics and sequestering of carbon in tropical and subtropical soils: A memory

Nachtergaele 2021 Ambio

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s13280-021-01508-y

Mapping urban building fossil fuel CO 2 emissions with a high spatial and temporal resolution

CO 2 emissions from karst cascade hydropower reservoirs: mechanisms and reservoir effect

Soil carbon persistence governed by plant input and mineral protection at regional and global scales

Chen et al 2021

DOI: 10.1111/ele.13723

Assessing relationship of forest biophysical factors with NDVI for carbon management in key coniferous strata of temperate Himalayas

Wani et al 2021 Mitigation and Adaptation Strategies for Global Change

DOI: 10.1007/s11027-021-09937-6

Diverging pond dissolved organic matter characteristics yield similar CO 2 flux potentials in a disturbed High Arctic landscape

CO2 removal & mitigation science & engineering

Assessment of future potential carbon sequestration and water consumption in the construction area of the Three-North Shelterbelt Programme in China

Zhang et al 2021 Agricultural and Forest Meteorology

DOI: 10.1016/j.agrformet.2021.108377

Sequestration of CO2 by red mud with flue gas using response surface methodology

Rushendra Revathy et al 2021 Carbon Management

DOI: 10.1080/17583004.2021.1893127

Monitoring geological storage of CO 2 : a new approach

Contrasting pathways of carbon sequestration in paddy and upland soils

Chen et al 2021 Global Change Biology

DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15595

Contribution of Cedrus deodara forests for climate mitigation along altitudinal gradient in Garhwal Himalaya, India

Sheikh et al 2021 Mitigation and Adaptation Strategies for Global Change

DOI: 10.1007/s11027-021-09941-w

On the trade-offs and synergies between forest carbon sequestration and substitution

Soimakallio et al 2021 Mitigation and Adaptation Strategies for Global Change

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s11027-021-09942-9

Prospective contributions of biomass pyrolysis to China’s 2050 carbon reduction and renewable energy goals

Yang et al 2021 Nature Communications

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/s41467-021-21868-z

Geoengineering climate

Identifying the sources of uncertainty in climate model simulations of solar radiation modification with the G6sulfur and G6solar Geoengineering Model Intercomparison Project (GeoMIP) simulations

Visioni et al 2021

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/acp-2021-133 (preprint)

The politics and governance of research into solar geoengineering

McLaren & Corry 2021 WIREs Climate Change

Open Access DOI: 10.1002/wcc.707

Decarbonization

A plant-by-plant strategy for high-ambition coal power phaseout in China

Cui et al 2021 Nature Communications

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/s41467-021-21786-0

Climate change communications & cognition

The salience of future impacts and the willingness to pay for climate change mitigation: an experiment in intergenerational framing

Shrum 2021 Climatic Change

DOI: 10.1007/s10584-021-03002-6

Agronomy, animal husbundry, food production & climate change

Learning from failure at the science–policy interface for climate action in agriculture

Dinesh et al 2021 Mitigation and Adaptation Strategies for Global Change

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s11027-021-09940-x

Dynamic vulnerability of smallholder agricultural systems in the face of climate change for Ethiopia

Shukla et al 2021 Environmental Research Letters

Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abdb5c

Trade-offs between physical risk and economic reward affect fishers’ vulnerability to changing storminess

Sainsbury et al 2021 Global Environmental Change

Open Access DOI: 10.1016/j.gloenvcha.2021.102228

Characterization of variability and trends in daily precipitation and temperature extremes in the Horn of Africa.

Afuecheta & Omar 2021 Climate Risk Management

Open Access DOI: 10.1016/j.crm.2021.100295

Observed changes in rainfall amount and extreme events in southeastern Ethiopia, 1955–2015

Degefu et al 2021 Theoretical and Applied Climatology

DOI: 10.1007/s00704-021-03573-5

Traditional agricultural knowledge in land management: the potential contributions of ethnographic research to climate change adaptation in India, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Pakistan

Rivera-ferre et al 2021 Climate and Development

DOI: 10.1080/17565529.2020.1848780

Cultural consensus knowledge of smallholder rice farmers for climate risk management in the Philippines

Ruzol et al 2021 Climate Risk Management

Open Access DOI: 10.1016/j.crm.2021.100298

Climate change vulnerability assessment for selected agricultural responses at Yarmouk River Basin Area, Jordan

Al Qudah et al 2021 Mitigation and Adaptation Strategies for Global Change

DOI: 10.1007/s11027-021-09944-7

Economics & finance of climate change & mitigation

Social Cost of Carbon Under Stochastic Tipping Points

Taconet et al 2021 Environmental and Resource Economics

DOI: 10.1007/s10640-021-00549-x

Analysing the effect of climate policies on poverty through employment channels

Malerba & Wiebe 2021 Environmental Research Letters

Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abd3d3

Trade in Carbon and Carbon Tariffs

ZHAO et al 2002 Land Economics

Open Access DOI: 10.12783/dtssehs/icems2018/20119

Impacts of long-term temperature change and variability on electricity investments

Khan et al 2021 Nature Communications

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/s41467-021-21785-1

Decoupling economic and energy growth: aspiration or reality?

Hancock et al 2012 Stories of Life in the Workplace

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/978-3-030-29926-2_4

Climate change mitigation public policy research

COVID-19 and pathways to low-carbon air transport until 2050

Gössling et al 2021 Environmental Research Letters

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abe90b

Pattern Discovery for climate and environmental policy indicators

Herman & Shenk 2021 Environmental Science & Policy

DOI: 10.1016/j.envsci.2021.02.003

Climate change impacts on human health

A scoping review on climate change and tuberculosis

Malaria trends in Ethiopian highlands track the 2000 ‘slowdown’ in global warming

Rodó et al 2021 Nature Communications

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/s41467-021-21815-y

Climate change adaptation & adaptation public policy research

Hydropower under climate uncertainty: Characterizing the usable capacity of Brazilian, Colombian and Peruvian power plants under climate scenarios

Caceres et al 2021 Energy for Sustainable Development

Open Access DOI: 10.1016/j.esd.2021.02.006

Adapting to Rising Sea Levels: How Short-Term Responses Complement Long-Term Investment

Guthrie & Guthrie 2020 SSRN Electronic Journal

DOI: 10.1007/s10640-021-00547-z

Connecting the dots between climate change, household water insecurity, and migration

Stoler et al 2021 Current Opinion in Environmental Sustainability

DOI: 10.1016/j.cosust.2021.02.008

Climate change impacts on human culture

An overview of climate change impacts on the society in China

Yong-Jian et al 2021 Advances in Climate Change Research

Open Access DOI: 10.1016/j.accre.2021.03.002

Other

Observed Statistical Connections Overestimate the Causal Effects of Arctic Sea Ice Changes on Midlatitude Winter Climate

Blackport & Screen 2021 Journal of Climate

DOI: 10.1175/jcli-d-20-0293.1

Phenological stage of tundra vegetation controls bidirectional exchange of BVOCs in a climate change experiment on a subarctic heath

Baggesen et al 2021 Global Change Biology

DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15596

Response of Drylands' Water-cycle to the Global Warming

Luo et al 2021 International Journal of Climatology

DOI: 10.1002/joc.7088

Effects of 0.5 °C less global warming on climate extremes in the contiguous United States

Chen et al 2021

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s00382-021-05717-9

Informed opinion, nudges & major initiatives

Closed-loop and congestion control of the global carbon-climate system

Sierra et al 2021 Climatic Change

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s10584-021-03040-0

Ideas and perspectives: When ocean acidification experiments are not the same, repeatability is not tested

Williamson et al 2021 Biogeosciences

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/bg-18-1787-2021

The role of science in finding solutions to wicked, systemic problems

Andersson 2021 Ambio

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s13280-021-01525-x

