Climate Science Glossary

Skeptical Science New Research for Week #14, 2021
Posted on 7 April 2021 by doug_bostrom
Nature Climate Change celebrates 10 years of obfuscation
The Nature Publishing Group (a prestige division of Springer Nature; think "Cadillac" in the General Motors panoply) is distinguished not only by what we're told (most of us must take somebody's word for it) are exceptionally high quality research publications but also by what some might term an outlier, extremist policy on locked-down content. In many Nature publications, members of the public concerned about climate change or other matters of science important to society often cannot even read so as much the abstract of an article. So, it's refreshing to see that a decade of publishing Nature Climate Change has excited Nature Publishing Group so much that we're actually allowed to see summaries of what editors identify as outstanding papers published in Nature Climate Change during its first 10 years of an uncomfortable and difficult relationship with transparency. Whinging about throwing a blanket of darkness over information of an urgent nature aside, 10 years of Nature Climate Change is a fascinating read. Avail while the window of visibility is open just a crack. Reflections and projections on a decade of climate science is also well worth reading.
To put what may seem like a negative attitude about Nature Publishing Group's jealous grip on information vital to public welfare into context, here is an open access article discussing the highly profitable scientific publishing enterprise: Is the staggeringly profitable business of scientific publishing bad for science? In a nutshell, for-profit publishing concerns have inserted themselves into the economy of human knowledge in a role similar but not identical to the elaborate financial friction of credit card payment processing. The difference in this case is that no credit is advanced to anybody. In fact, it's hard to discern any unique or vital value provided for the enormous "take" enjoyed by publishers, given that the entire distinguishing characteristic and objective worth of the otherwise purely mechanical and commodity-type product on offer isn't produced by these concerns. Here instead of an unalloyed improvement we have business plans bolted to a utilitarian requirement for making information visible with the weird outcome that information thus becomes less visible.
What's truly amazing and almost beyond belief is that nearly all of the mental sweat required to allow Springer Nature and other similar enterprises to vacuum up money largely provided by the same public that pays for so much research - at prodigious rate and in astronomical quantity in both respects - is contributed for nothing tangible in return. The principal (and - parochially - principled) reward in this arguably lopsided compromise offered by researchers, reviewers and most editors is simply that of ratcheting our understanding forward, one article at a time. One can hardly imagine a more impressive monument commemorating the spirit of human inquiry.
104 articles
Physical science of climate change, effects
Dependence of Climate Sensitivity on the Given Distribution of Relative Humidity
Bourdin et al 2021 Geophysical Research Letters
DOI: 10.1002/essoar.10506044.1
Observations of climate change, effects
Midlatitude Winter Extreme Temperature Events and Connections with Anomalies in the Arctic and Tropics
Rudeva & Simmonds 2021 Journal of Climate
DOI: 10.1175/jcli-d-20-0371.1
Recent changing characteristics of dry and wet spells in Canada
Yang et al 2021 Climatic Change
DOI: 10.1007/s10584-021-03046-8
A warning of earlier snowmelt
Xiao 2021 Nature Climate Change
DOI: 10.1038/s41558-021-01024-7
Assessing precipitation extremes (1981–2018) and deep convective activity (2002–2018) in the Amazon region with CHIRPS and AMSU data
Funatsu et al 2021 Climate Dynamics
DOI: 10.1007/s00382-021-05742-8
Towards a comprehensive look at global drivers of novel extreme wildfire events
Duane et al 2021 Climatic Change
DOI: 10.1007/s10584-021-03066-4
Daily leaf area index from photosynthetically active radiation for long term records of canopy structure and leaf phenology
Rogers et al 2021 Agricultural and Forest Meteorology
DOI: 10.1016/j.agrformet.2021.108407
Little Ice Age glacier extent and temporal changes in annual mass balance (2016–2019) of Pensilungpa Glacier, Zanskar Himalaya
Mehta et al 2021 Regional Environmental Change
DOI: 10.1007/s10113-021-01766-2
Interdecadal changes in synoptic transient eddy activity over the Northeast Pacific and their role in tropospheric Arctic amplification
Xiao & Ren 2021 Climate Dynamics
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s00382-021-05752-6
Declining North American Snow Cover Ablation Frequency
Suriano et al 2021 International Journal of Climatology
DOI: 10.1002/joc.7125
Evolving heat waves characteristics challenge heat warning systems and prevention plans
Pascal et al 2021 International Journal of Biometeorology
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s00484-021-02123-y
Observed response of precipitation intensity to dew point temperature over the contiguous US
Wu & Wang 2021 Theoretical and Applied Climatology
DOI: 10.1007/s00704-021-03602-3
Changes in internal wave-driven mixing across the Arctic Ocean: Finescale estimates from an 18-year pan?Arctic record
Dosser et al 2021 Geophysical Research Letters
DOI: 10.1029/2020gl091747
Intensifying Australian heatwave trends and their sensitivity to observational data
Papari et al 2021 Earth's Future
Open Access DOI: 10.1002/essoar.10505178.1
Instrumentation & observational methods of climate change, effects
How to correctly apply Gaussian statistics in a non-stationary climate?
Steinacker 2021 Theoretical and Applied Climatology
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s00704-021-03601-4
A warning of earlier snowmelt
Xiao 2021 Nature Climate Change
DOI: 10.1038/s41558-021-01024-7
Daily leaf area index from photosynthetically active radiation for long term records of canopy structure and leaf phenology
Rogers et al 2021 Agricultural and Forest Meteorology
DOI: 10.1016/j.agrformet.2021.108407
A Comparative Assessment of Gap-filling Techniques for Ocean Carbon Time Series
Vance et al 2021
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/bg-2021-78
Relationship of extreme precipitation, surface air temperature, and dew point temperature across the Tibetan Plateau
Yong et al 2021 Climatic Change
DOI: 10.1007/s10584-021-03076-2
Modeling, simulation & projection of climate change, effects
The contribution of changing surface thermodynamics on twentieth and twenty-first century air temperatures over Eurasian permafrost
Vecellio & Frauenfeld 2021 Climate Dynamics
DOI: 10.1007/s00382-021-05747-3
Lightning threatens permafrost
Finney 2021 Nature Climate Change
DOI: 10.1038/s41558-021-01016-7
Seasonally changing contribution of sea ice and snow cover to uncertainty in multi-decadal Eurasian surface air temperature trends based on CESM simulations
Ding & Wu 2021 Climate Dynamics
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s00382-021-05746-4
Relative Roles of Energy and Momentum Fluxes in the Tropical Response to Extratropical Thermal Forcing
Hwang et al 2021 Journal of Climate
DOI: 10.1175/jcli-d-20-0151.1
Importance of Human-Induced Nitrogen Flux Increases for Simulated Arctic Warming
Lim et al 2021 Journal of Climate
DOI: 10.1175/jcli-d-20-0180.1
Influence of projected climate change, urban development and heat adaptation strategies on end of twenty-first century urban boundary layers across the Conterminous US
Brandi et al 2021 Climate Dynamics
DOI: 10.1007/s00382-021-05740-w
Evaluating stratospheric ozone and water vapour changes in CMIP6 models from 1850 to 2100
Keeble et al 2021 Atmospheric Chemistry and Physics
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/acp-21-5015-2021
Future projections in tropical cyclone activity over multiple CORDEX domains from RegCM4 CORDEX-CORE simulations
Torres-Alavez et al 2020
DOI: 10.1007/s00382-021-05728-6
CMIP6 projects less frequent seasonal soil moisture droughts over China in response to different warming levels
Chen & Yuan 2021 Environmental Research Letters
Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abe782
Global peatlands under future climate – seamless model projections from the Last Glacial Maximum
Müller et al 2021
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/bg-2021-80
Advances in climate & climate effects modeling, simulation & projection
Are 100 Ensemble Members Enough to Capture the Remote Atmospheric Response to +2°C Arctic Sea Ice Loss?
Cryosphere & climate change
Lightning threatens permafrost
Finney 2021 Nature Climate Change
DOI: 10.1038/s41558-021-01016-7
Little Ice Age glacier extent and temporal changes in annual mass balance (2016–2019) of Pensilungpa Glacier, Zanskar Himalaya
Mehta et al 2021 Regional Environmental Change
DOI: 10.1007/s10113-021-01766-2
Seasonally changing contribution of sea ice and snow cover to uncertainty in multi-decadal Eurasian surface air temperature trends based on CESM simulations
Ding & Wu 2021 Climate Dynamics
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s00382-021-05746-4
Declining North American Snow Cover Ablation Frequency
Suriano et al 2021 International Journal of Climatology
DOI: 10.1002/joc.7125
Understanding drivers of glacier-length variability over the last millennium
Huston et al 2021 The Cryosphere
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/tc-15-1645-2021
The Holocene dynamics of Ryder Glacier and ice tongue in north Greenland
ORegan et al 2021
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/tc-2021-95
Two-timescale response of a large Antarctic ice shelf to climate change
Naughten et al 2021 Nature Communications
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/s41467-021-22259-0
Role of Intense Arctic Storm in Accelerating Summer Sea Ice Melt: An In-situ Observational Study
Peng et al 2021 Geophysical Research Letters
DOI: 10.1029/2021gl092714
Sea level & climate change
Evolving patterns of sterodynamic sea-level rise under mitigation scenarios and insights from linear system theory
Wu et al 2021 Climate Dynamics
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s00382-021-05727-7
The role of Indigenous practices in expanding waterbird habitat in the face of rising seas
Harmon et al 2021 Anthropocene
DOI: 10.1016/j.ancene.2021.100293
An ensemble approach to quantify global mean sea-level rise over the 20th century from tide gauge reconstructions
Palmer et al 2021 Environmental Research Letters
Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abdaec
Past, Present, and Future Pacific Sea-Level Change
Hamlington et al 2020 Earth's Future
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1029/2020ef001839
Paleoclimate
Little Ice Age glacier extent and temporal changes in annual mass balance (2016–2019) of Pensilungpa Glacier, Zanskar Himalaya
Mehta et al 2021 Regional Environmental Change
DOI: 10.1007/s10113-021-01766-2
Biology & climate change
Dietary ecology of Alaskan polar bears (Ursus maritimus) through time and in response to Arctic climate change
Petherick et al 2021 Global Change Biology
DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15573
Daily leaf area index from photosynthetically active radiation for long term records of canopy structure and leaf phenology
Rogers et al 2021 Agricultural and Forest Meteorology
DOI: 10.1016/j.agrformet.2021.108407
Cold-water corals in the Subpolar North Atlantic Ocean exposed to aragonite undersaturation if the 2-°C global warming target is not met
García-Ibáñez et al 2021 Global and Planetary Change
DOI: 10.1016/j.gloplacha.2021.103480
The Ecological Impacts of Multiple Environmental Stressors on Coastal Biofilm Bacteria
Ferguson et al 2021 Global Change Biology
DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15626
Growing at the limit: Reef growth sensitivity to climate and oceanographic changes in the South Western Atlantic
Pereira-Filho et al 2021 Global and Planetary Change
DOI: 10.1016/j.gloplacha.2021.103479
Global warming assessment suggests the endemic Brazilian kelp beds as an endangered ecosystem
Anderson et al 2021 Marine Environmental Research
DOI: 10.1016/j.marenvres.2021.105307
The role of Indigenous practices in expanding waterbird habitat in the face of rising seas
Harmon et al 2021 Anthropocene
DOI: 10.1016/j.ancene.2021.100293
Building a bridge between adaptive capacity and adaptive potential to understand responses to environmental change
Seaborn et al 2021 Global Change Biology
DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15579
Assisted species migration and hybridization to conserve cold-adapted plants under climate change
Charles & Stehlik 2020 Conservation Biology
DOI: 10.1111/cobi.13583
Tropicalization and kelp loss shift trophic composition and lead to more winners than losers in fish communities
Marine heatwaves depress metabolic activity and impair cellular acid-base homeostasis in reef-building corals regardless of bleaching susceptibility
Innis et al 2021
Open Access DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15622
Warming induces divergent stomatal dynamics in co-occurring boreal trees
Dusenge et al 2021 Global Change Biology
DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15620
Evidencing the impact of climate change on the phytoplankton community of the Mediterranean Sea through a bioregionalization approach
El Hourany et al 2021 Journal of Geophysical Research
DOI: 10.1029/2020jc016808
GHG sources & sinks, flux
Tundra underlain by thawing permafrost persistently emits carbon to the atmosphere over fifteen years of measurements
Schuur et al 2021 Journal of Geophysical Research
DOI: 10.1029/2020jg006044
Warming and elevated CO2 intensify drought and recovery responses of grassland carbon allocation to soil respiration
Varying soil respiration under long-term warming and clipping due to shifting carbon allocation toward below-ground
Yan et al 2021 Agricultural and Forest Meteorology
DOI: 10.1016/j.agrformet.2021.108408
Diffusive CH4 fluxes from aquaculture ponds using floating chambers and thin boundary layer equations
Malaysia's economic growth, consumption of oil, industry and CO 2 emissions: evidence from the ARDL model
Multi-year carbon and water exchanges over contrasting ecosystems on a sub-tropical sand island
Lowry et al 2021 Agricultural and Forest Meteorology
DOI: 10.1016/j.agrformet.2021.108404
Heterogeneous CO2 and CH4 content of glacial meltwater from the Greenland Ice Sheet and implications for subglacial carbon processes
Stibal 2020
Open Access DOI: 10.5194/tc-2020-155-rc2
The future of Southeast Asia's tropical peatlands: local and global perspectives
Cole et al 2021 Anthropocene
Open Access DOI: 10.1016/j.ancene.2021.100292
A Comparative Assessment of Gap-filling Techniques for Ocean Carbon Time Series
Vance et al 2021
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/bg-2021-78
Stochastic and deterministic interpretation of pool models
Azizi-Rad et al 2021 Global Change Biology
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15581
Controls on organic carbon burial in the Eastern China Marginal Seas: A regional synthesis
Zhao et al 2020 Goldschmidt Abstracts
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1029/2020gb006608
Soil carbon stock estimations: methods and a case study of the Maranhão State, Brazil
Mendes et al 2021 Environment, Development and Sustainability,
DOI: 10.1007/s10668-021-01351-x
Methodological approaches for estimating regional emission values using national greenhouse gas inventory: A case study of the Republic of Korea
Yoo et al 2021 Greenhouse Gases
DOI: 10.1002/ghg.2065
Policy assessments for the carbon emission flows and sustainability of Bitcoin blockchain operation in China
Jiang et al 2020
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.21203/rs.3.rs-65905/v1
Porewater δ13CDOC indicates variable extent of degradation in different talik layers of coastal Alaskan thermokarst lakes
Field-scale CH4 emission at a sub-arctic mire with heterogeneous permafrost thaw status
Global peatlands under future climate – seamless model projections from the Last Glacial Maximum
Müller et al 2021
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/bg-2021-80
CO2 removal & mitigation science & engineering
A policy roadmap for negative emissions using direct air capture
Meckling & Biber 2021 Nature Communications
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/s41467-021-22347-1
Tree-planting: a double-edged sword to fight climate change in an era of megafires
Hermoso et al 2021 Global Change Biology
Open Access DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15625
Sealing of fractures in a representative CO2 reservoir caprock by migration of fines
High-resolution forest carbon modelling for climate mitigation planning over the RGGI region, USA
Ma et al 2020
Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abe4f4
Black carbon
Black carbon emissions from flaring in Russia in the period 2012-2017
Böttcher et al 2021 Atmospheric Environment
DOI: 10.1016/j.atmosenv.2021.118390
Black carbon and secondary brown carbon, the dominant light absorption and direct radiative forcing contributors of the atmospheric aerosols over the Tibetan Plateau
Zhu et al 2021 Geophysical Research Letters
DOI: 10.1029/2021gl092524
Aerosols Decarbonization
Life cycle assessment of decarbonization options—towards scientifically robust carbon neutrality
Finkbeiner & Bach 2021 The International Journal of Life Cycle Assessment
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s11367-021-01902-4
Climate change communications & cognition
Global climate marches sharply raise attention to climate change: Analysis of climate search behavior in 46 countries
The relationship between country and individual household wealth and climate change concern: the mediating role of control
Nauges et al 2021 Environment, Development and Sustainability,
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s10668-021-01327-x
Convergence of stakeholders’ environmental threat perceptions following mass coral bleaching of the Great Barrier Reef
Thiault et al 2020 Conservation Biology
DOI: 10.1111/cobi.13591
The marginalisation of voice in the fight against climate change: The case of Lusophone Africa
Hunter et al 2021 Environmental Science & Policy
DOI: 10.1016/j.envsci.2021.03.012
Framing Messages on the Economic Impact of Climate Change Policies: Effects on Climate Believers and Climate Skeptics
Bertolotti et al 2021 Environmental Communication
DOI: 10.1080/17524032.2021.1890175
Agronomy, animal husbundry, food production & climate change
Anthropogenic climate change has slowed global agricultural productivity growth
Ortiz-Bobea et al 2021 Nature Climate Change
DOI: 10.1038/s41558-021-01000-1
A synthesis of local adaptation to climate through reciprocal common gardens
Lortie et al 2021
DOI: 10.1111/1365-2745.13664
Changes in climate-crop yield relationships affect risks of crop yield reduction
Feng et al 2021 Agricultural and Forest Meteorology
DOI: 10.1016/j.agrformet.2021.108401
The effect of climate change on agro-climatic indicators in the UK
Arnell & Freeman 2021 Climatic Change
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s10584-021-03054-8
Harnessing scientific and local knowledge to face climate change in small-scale fisheries
Gianelli et al 2021 Global Environmental Change
DOI: 10.1016/j.gloenvcha.2021.102253
Hydrology & climate change
A coupled human-natural system analysis of freshwater security under climate and population change
A warning of earlier snowmelt
Xiao 2021 Nature Climate Change
DOI: 10.1038/s41558-021-01024-7
Water shortage risks for China’s coal power plants under climate change
Liao et al 2021 Environmental Research Letters
Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abba52
Economics & finance of climate change & mitigation
The economics of bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS) deployment in a 1.5 °C or 2 °C world
Tollefson et al 1935 The Journal of the Royal Aeronautical Society
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/527436a
Integrated assessment of human vulnerability to extreme climate hazards: emerging outcomes for adaptation finance allocation in Southwest Nigeria
Awolala et al 2021 Climate and Development
DOI: 10.1080/17565529.2021.1898925
On influence of emissions trading on efficiency of the EU national steel sectors
Zapletal 2021 Carbon Management
DOI: 10.1080/17583004.2021.1904328
Envisaging the asymmetrical association among FDI, ICT, and climate change: a case from developing country
Shehzad et al 2021 Carbon Management
DOI: 10.1080/17583004.2021.1890449
Climate change mitigation public policy research
Ethical choices behind quantifications of fair contributions under the Paris Agreement
Dooley et al 2021 Nature Climate Change
DOI: 10.1038/s41558-021-01015-8
Assessing state compliance with multilateral climate transparency requirements: ‘Transparency Adherence Indices’ and their research and policy implications
Weikmans & Gupta 2021 Climate Policy
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1080/14693062.2021.1895705
Recycling of construction and demolition waste and its impact on climate change and sustainable development
Alsheyab 2021 International Journal of Environmental Science and Technology
DOI: 10.1007/s13762-021-03217-1
Climate policy decision making in contexts of deep uncertainty - from optimisation to robustness
Workman et al 2021 Environmental Science & Policy
Open Access DOI: 10.1016/j.envsci.2021.03.002
Mitigation of CO 2 emissions from international shipping through national allocation
Automaticity and delegation in climate targets
Frame & von Stein 2020 Environmental Research Letters
Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abc194
Efficiency stagnation in global steel production urges joint supply- and demand-side mitigation efforts
Wang et al 2021 Nature Communications
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/s41467-021-22245-6
Climate change impacts on human health
Evolving heat waves characteristics challenge heat warning systems and prevention plans
Pascal et al 2021 International Journal of Biometeorology
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s00484-021-02123-y
New methods for local vulnerability scenarios to heat stress to inform urban planning—case study City of Ludwigsburg/Germany
Birkmann et al 2021 Climatic Change
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s10584-021-03005-3
A comparative analysis of the temperature-mortality risks using different weather datasets across heterogeneous regions
de Schrijver et al 2021 GeoHealth
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1029/2020gh000363
Climate change adaptation & adaptation public policy research
Indigenous knowledge about climate change and sustainability of nomadic livelihoods: understanding adaptability coping strategies
Ghazali et al 2021 Environment, Development and Sustainability,
DOI: 10.1007/s10668-021-01332-0
Integrated assessment of human vulnerability to extreme climate hazards: emerging outcomes for adaptation finance allocation in Southwest Nigeria
Awolala et al 2021 Climate and Development
DOI: 10.1080/17565529.2021.1898925
A synthesis of local adaptation to climate through reciprocal common gardens
Lortie et al 2021
DOI: 10.1111/1365-2745.13664
Other
Response relationship between the abrupt temperature change-climate warming hiatus and changes in influencing factors in China
Huang et al 2021 International Journal of Climatology
DOI: 10.1002/joc.7123
A Machine Learning Analysis of the Recent Environmental and Resource Economics Literature
Kvamsdal et al 2021 Environmental and Resource Economics
DOI: 10.1007/s10640-021-00554-0
Designing an effective climate-policy mix: accounting for instrument synergy
van den Bergh et al 2021 Climate Policy
DOI: 10.1080/14693062.2021.1907276
Observed global increases in tropical cyclone-induced ocean cooling and primary production
Da et al 2021 Geophysical Research Letters
DOI: 10.1029/2021gl092574
Aviation contrail cirrus and radiative forcing over Europe during six months of COVID-19
Schumann et al 2021 Geophysical Research Letters
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1029/2021gl092771
Source-Receptor Relationships for Atmospheric Mercury Deposition in the Context of Global Change
Zhang et al 2021 Atmospheric Environment
DOI: 10.1016/j.atmosenv.2021.118349
Informed opinion, nudges & major initiatives
Assessing the Impact of an Online Climate Science Community: The Early Career Climate Forum
Guckian et al 2021 Weather, Climate, and Society,
DOI: 10.1175/wcas-d-20-0150.1
10 years of Nature Climate Change
Findlay et al 2020 Nature Climate Change
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/s41558-021-01019-4
Reflections and projections on a decade of climate science
2021 Nature Climate Change
Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/s41558-021-01020-x
Obtaining articles wihout journal subscriptions
We know it's frustrating that many articles we cite here are not free to read. One-off paid access fees are generally astronomically priced, suitable for such as "On a Heuristic Point of View Concerning the Production and Transformation of Light" but not as a gamble on unknowns. With a median world income of US$ 9,373, for most of us US$ 42 is significant money to wager on an article's relevance and importance.
- Here's an excellent collection of tips and techniques for obtaining articles, legally.
- Unpaywall offers a browser extension for Chrome and Firefox that automatically indicates when an article is freely accessible and provides immediate access without further trouble. Unpaywall is also unscammy, works well, is itself offered free to use. The organizers (a legitimate nonprofit) report about a 50% success rate
- The weekly New Research catch is checked against the Unpaywall database with accessible items being flagged. Especially for just-published articles this mechansim may fail. If you're interested in an article title and it is not listed here as "open access," be sure to check the link anyway.
How is New Research assembled?
Most articles appearing here are found via RSS feeds from journal publishers, filtered by search terms to produce raw output for assessment of relevance.
Relevant articles are then queried against the Unpaywall database, to identify open access articles and expose useful metadata for articles appearing in the database.
The objective of New Research isn't to cast a tinge on scientific results, to color readers' impressions. Hence candidate articles are assessed via two metrics only:
- Was an article deemed of sufficient merit by a team of journal editors and peer reviewers? The fact of journal RSS output assigns a "yes" to this automatically.
- Is an article relevant to the topic of anthropogenic climate change? Due to filter overlap with other publication topics of inquiry, of a typical week's 550 or so input articles about 1/4 of RSS output makes the cut.
A few journals offer public access to "preprint" versions of articles for which the review process is not yet complete. As it is the journal's decision to do so, we respect that and include such items in New Research. These are flagged as "preprint."
The section "Informed opinion, nudges & major initiatives" includes some items that are not scientific research per se but fall instead into the category of "perspectives," observations of implications of research findings, areas needing attention, etc.
Articles are presented with a title link via the original publisher URL so as to preserve provenance information, and when (usually) available, a more permanent DOI link. When a publicly accessible PDF version of an article is found, a direct link is provided.
Suggestions
Please let us know if you're aware of an article you think may be of interest for Skeptical Science research news, or if we've missed something that may be important. Send your input to Skeptical Science via our contact form.
Journals covered
A list of journals we cover may be found here. We welcome pointers to omissions, new journals etc.
Previous edition
The previous edition of Skeptical Science New Research may be found here.
Comments