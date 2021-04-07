Climate Science Glossary

Skeptical Science New Research for Week #14, 2021

Nature Climate Change celebrates 10 years of obfuscation

The Nature Publishing Group (a prestige division of Springer Nature; think "Cadillac" in the General Motors panoply) is distinguished not only by what we're told (most of us must take somebody's word for it) are exceptionally high quality research publications but also by what some might term an outlier, extremist policy on locked-down content. In many Nature publications, members of the public concerned about climate change or other matters of science important to society often cannot even read so as much the abstract of an article. So, it's refreshing to see that a decade of publishing Nature Climate Change has excited Nature Publishing Group so much that we're actually allowed to see summaries of what editors identify as outstanding papers published in Nature Climate Change during its first 10 years of an uncomfortable and difficult relationship with transparency. Whinging about throwing a blanket of darkness over information of an urgent nature aside, 10 years of Nature Climate Change is a fascinating read. Avail while the window of visibility is open just a crack. Reflections and projections on a decade of climate science is also well worth reading.

To put what may seem like a negative attitude about Nature Publishing Group's jealous grip on information vital to public welfare into context, here is an open access article discussing the highly profitable scientific publishing enterprise: Is the staggeringly profitable business of scientific publishing bad for science? In a nutshell, for-profit publishing concerns have inserted themselves into the economy of human knowledge in a role similar but not identical to the elaborate financial friction of credit card payment processing. The difference in this case is that no credit is advanced to anybody. In fact, it's hard to discern any unique or vital value provided for the enormous "take" enjoyed by publishers, given that the entire distinguishing characteristic and objective worth of the otherwise purely mechanical and commodity-type product on offer isn't produced by these concerns. Here instead of an unalloyed improvement we have business plans bolted to a utilitarian requirement for making information visible with the weird outcome that information thus becomes less visible.

What's truly amazing and almost beyond belief is that nearly all of the mental sweat required to allow Springer Nature and other similar enterprises to vacuum up money largely provided by the same public that pays for so much research - at prodigious rate and in astronomical quantity in both respects - is contributed for nothing tangible in return. The principal (and - parochially - principled) reward in this arguably lopsided compromise offered by researchers, reviewers and most editors is simply that of ratcheting our understanding forward, one article at a time. One can hardly imagine a more impressive monument commemorating the spirit of human inquiry.

104 articles



Physical science of climate change, effects

Dependence of Climate Sensitivity on the Given Distribution of Relative Humidity

Bourdin et al 2021 Geophysical Research Letters

DOI: 10.1002/essoar.10506044.1

Observations of climate change, effects

Midlatitude Winter Extreme Temperature Events and Connections with Anomalies in the Arctic and Tropics

Rudeva & Simmonds 2021 Journal of Climate

DOI: 10.1175/jcli-d-20-0371.1

Recent changing characteristics of dry and wet spells in Canada

Yang et al 2021 Climatic Change

DOI: 10.1007/s10584-021-03046-8

A warning of earlier snowmelt

Xiao 2021 Nature Climate Change

DOI: 10.1038/s41558-021-01024-7

Assessing precipitation extremes (1981–2018) and deep convective activity (2002–2018) in the Amazon region with CHIRPS and AMSU data

Funatsu et al 2021 Climate Dynamics

DOI: 10.1007/s00382-021-05742-8

Towards a comprehensive look at global drivers of novel extreme wildfire events

Duane et al 2021 Climatic Change

DOI: 10.1007/s10584-021-03066-4

Daily leaf area index from photosynthetically active radiation for long term records of canopy structure and leaf phenology

Rogers et al 2021 Agricultural and Forest Meteorology

DOI: 10.1016/j.agrformet.2021.108407

Little Ice Age glacier extent and temporal changes in annual mass balance (2016–2019) of Pensilungpa Glacier, Zanskar Himalaya

Mehta et al 2021 Regional Environmental Change

DOI: 10.1007/s10113-021-01766-2

Interdecadal changes in synoptic transient eddy activity over the Northeast Pacific and their role in tropospheric Arctic amplification

Xiao & Ren 2021 Climate Dynamics

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s00382-021-05752-6

Declining North American Snow Cover Ablation Frequency

Suriano et al 2021 International Journal of Climatology

DOI: 10.1002/joc.7125

Evolving heat waves characteristics challenge heat warning systems and prevention plans

Pascal et al 2021 International Journal of Biometeorology

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s00484-021-02123-y

Observed response of precipitation intensity to dew point temperature over the contiguous US

Wu & Wang 2021 Theoretical and Applied Climatology

DOI: 10.1007/s00704-021-03602-3

Changes in internal wave-driven mixing across the Arctic Ocean: Finescale estimates from an 18-year pan?Arctic record

Dosser et al 2021 Geophysical Research Letters

DOI: 10.1029/2020gl091747

Intensifying Australian heatwave trends and their sensitivity to observational data

Papari et al 2021 Earth's Future

Open Access DOI: 10.1002/essoar.10505178.1

Instrumentation & observational methods of climate change, effects

How to correctly apply Gaussian statistics in a non-stationary climate?

Steinacker 2021 Theoretical and Applied Climatology

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s00704-021-03601-4

A Comparative Assessment of Gap-filling Techniques for Ocean Carbon Time Series

Vance et al 2021

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/bg-2021-78

Relationship of extreme precipitation, surface air temperature, and dew point temperature across the Tibetan Plateau

Yong et al 2021 Climatic Change

DOI: 10.1007/s10584-021-03076-2

Modeling, simulation & projection of climate change, effects

The contribution of changing surface thermodynamics on twentieth and twenty-first century air temperatures over Eurasian permafrost

Vecellio & Frauenfeld 2021 Climate Dynamics

DOI: 10.1007/s00382-021-05747-3

Lightning threatens permafrost

Finney 2021 Nature Climate Change

DOI: 10.1038/s41558-021-01016-7

Seasonally changing contribution of sea ice and snow cover to uncertainty in multi-decadal Eurasian surface air temperature trends based on CESM simulations

Ding & Wu 2021 Climate Dynamics

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s00382-021-05746-4

Relative Roles of Energy and Momentum Fluxes in the Tropical Response to Extratropical Thermal Forcing

Hwang et al 2021 Journal of Climate

DOI: 10.1175/jcli-d-20-0151.1

Importance of Human-Induced Nitrogen Flux Increases for Simulated Arctic Warming

Lim et al 2021 Journal of Climate

DOI: 10.1175/jcli-d-20-0180.1

Influence of projected climate change, urban development and heat adaptation strategies on end of twenty-first century urban boundary layers across the Conterminous US

Brandi et al 2021 Climate Dynamics

DOI: 10.1007/s00382-021-05740-w

Evaluating stratospheric ozone and water vapour changes in CMIP6 models from 1850 to 2100

Keeble et al 2021 Atmospheric Chemistry and Physics

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/acp-21-5015-2021

Future projections in tropical cyclone activity over multiple CORDEX domains from RegCM4 CORDEX-CORE simulations

Torres-Alavez et al 2020

DOI: 10.1007/s00382-021-05728-6

CMIP6 projects less frequent seasonal soil moisture droughts over China in response to different warming levels

Chen & Yuan 2021 Environmental Research Letters

Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abe782

Global peatlands under future climate – seamless model projections from the Last Glacial Maximum

Müller et al 2021

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/bg-2021-80

Advances in climate & climate effects modeling, simulation & projection

Are 100 Ensemble Members Enough to Capture the Remote Atmospheric Response to +2°C Arctic Sea Ice Loss?

Cryosphere & climate change

Seasonally changing contribution of sea ice and snow cover to uncertainty in multi-decadal Eurasian surface air temperature trends based on CESM simulations

Ding & Wu 2021 Climate Dynamics

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s00382-021-05746-4

Understanding drivers of glacier-length variability over the last millennium

Huston et al 2021 The Cryosphere

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/tc-15-1645-2021

The Holocene dynamics of Ryder Glacier and ice tongue in north Greenland

ORegan et al 2021

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/tc-2021-95

Two-timescale response of a large Antarctic ice shelf to climate change

Naughten et al 2021 Nature Communications

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/s41467-021-22259-0

Role of Intense Arctic Storm in Accelerating Summer Sea Ice Melt: An In-situ Observational Study

Peng et al 2021 Geophysical Research Letters

DOI: 10.1029/2021gl092714

Sea level & climate change

Evolving patterns of sterodynamic sea-level rise under mitigation scenarios and insights from linear system theory

Wu et al 2021 Climate Dynamics

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s00382-021-05727-7

The role of Indigenous practices in expanding waterbird habitat in the face of rising seas

Harmon et al 2021 Anthropocene

DOI: 10.1016/j.ancene.2021.100293

An ensemble approach to quantify global mean sea-level rise over the 20th century from tide gauge reconstructions

Palmer et al 2021 Environmental Research Letters

Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abdaec

Past, Present, and Future Pacific Sea-Level Change

Hamlington et al 2020 Earth's Future

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1029/2020ef001839

Paleoclimate

Biology & climate change

Dietary ecology of Alaskan polar bears (Ursus maritimus) through time and in response to Arctic climate change

Petherick et al 2021 Global Change Biology

DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15573

Cold-water corals in the Subpolar North Atlantic Ocean exposed to aragonite undersaturation if the 2-°C global warming target is not met

García-Ibáñez et al 2021 Global and Planetary Change

DOI: 10.1016/j.gloplacha.2021.103480

The Ecological Impacts of Multiple Environmental Stressors on Coastal Biofilm Bacteria

Ferguson et al 2021 Global Change Biology

DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15626

Growing at the limit: Reef growth sensitivity to climate and oceanographic changes in the South Western Atlantic

Pereira-Filho et al 2021 Global and Planetary Change

DOI: 10.1016/j.gloplacha.2021.103479

Global warming assessment suggests the endemic Brazilian kelp beds as an endangered ecosystem

Anderson et al 2021 Marine Environmental Research

DOI: 10.1016/j.marenvres.2021.105307

Building a bridge between adaptive capacity and adaptive potential to understand responses to environmental change

Seaborn et al 2021 Global Change Biology

DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15579

Assisted species migration and hybridization to conserve cold-adapted plants under climate change

Charles & Stehlik 2020 Conservation Biology

DOI: 10.1111/cobi.13583

Tropicalization and kelp loss shift trophic composition and lead to more winners than losers in fish communities

Marine heatwaves depress metabolic activity and impair cellular acid-base homeostasis in reef-building corals regardless of bleaching susceptibility

Innis et al 2021

Open Access DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15622

Warming induces divergent stomatal dynamics in co-occurring boreal trees

Dusenge et al 2021 Global Change Biology

DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15620

Evidencing the impact of climate change on the phytoplankton community of the Mediterranean Sea through a bioregionalization approach

El Hourany et al 2021 Journal of Geophysical Research

DOI: 10.1029/2020jc016808

GHG sources & sinks, flux

Tundra underlain by thawing permafrost persistently emits carbon to the atmosphere over fifteen years of measurements

Schuur et al 2021 Journal of Geophysical Research

DOI: 10.1029/2020jg006044

Warming and elevated CO2 intensify drought and recovery responses of grassland carbon allocation to soil respiration

Varying soil respiration under long-term warming and clipping due to shifting carbon allocation toward below-ground

Yan et al 2021 Agricultural and Forest Meteorology

DOI: 10.1016/j.agrformet.2021.108408

Diffusive CH 4 fluxes from aquaculture ponds using floating chambers and thin boundary layer equations

Malaysia's economic growth, consumption of oil, industry and CO 2 emissions: evidence from the ARDL model

Multi-year carbon and water exchanges over contrasting ecosystems on a sub-tropical sand island

Lowry et al 2021 Agricultural and Forest Meteorology

DOI: 10.1016/j.agrformet.2021.108404

Heterogeneous CO2 and CH4 content of glacial meltwater from the Greenland Ice Sheet and implications for subglacial carbon processes

Stibal 2020

Open Access DOI: 10.5194/tc-2020-155-rc2

The future of Southeast Asia's tropical peatlands: local and global perspectives

Cole et al 2021 Anthropocene

Open Access DOI: 10.1016/j.ancene.2021.100292

A Comparative Assessment of Gap-filling Techniques for Ocean Carbon Time Series

Vance et al 2021

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/bg-2021-78

Stochastic and deterministic interpretation of pool models

Azizi-Rad et al 2021 Global Change Biology

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15581

Controls on organic carbon burial in the Eastern China Marginal Seas: A regional synthesis

Zhao et al 2020 Goldschmidt Abstracts

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1029/2020gb006608

Soil carbon stock estimations: methods and a case study of the Maranhão State, Brazil

Mendes et al 2021 Environment, Development and Sustainability,

DOI: 10.1007/s10668-021-01351-x

Methodological approaches for estimating regional emission values using national greenhouse gas inventory: A case study of the Republic of Korea

Yoo et al 2021 Greenhouse Gases

DOI: 10.1002/ghg.2065

Policy assessments for the carbon emission flows and sustainability of Bitcoin blockchain operation in China

Jiang et al 2020

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.21203/rs.3.rs-65905/v1

Porewater δ13CDOC indicates variable extent of degradation in different talik layers of coastal Alaskan thermokarst lakes

Field-scale CH4 emission at a sub-arctic mire with heterogeneous permafrost thaw status

Global peatlands under future climate – seamless model projections from the Last Glacial Maximum

Müller et al 2021

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/bg-2021-80

CO2 removal & mitigation science & engineering

A policy roadmap for negative emissions using direct air capture

Meckling & Biber 2021 Nature Communications

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/s41467-021-22347-1

Tree-planting: a double-edged sword to fight climate change in an era of megafires

Hermoso et al 2021 Global Change Biology

Open Access DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15625

Sealing of fractures in a representative CO2 reservoir caprock by migration of fines

High-resolution forest carbon modelling for climate mitigation planning over the RGGI region, USA

Ma et al 2020

Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abe4f4

Black carbon

Black carbon emissions from flaring in Russia in the period 2012-2017

Böttcher et al 2021 Atmospheric Environment

DOI: 10.1016/j.atmosenv.2021.118390

Black carbon and secondary brown carbon, the dominant light absorption and direct radiative forcing contributors of the atmospheric aerosols over the Tibetan Plateau

Zhu et al 2021 Geophysical Research Letters

DOI: 10.1029/2021gl092524

Aerosols Decarbonization

Life cycle assessment of decarbonization options—towards scientifically robust carbon neutrality

Finkbeiner & Bach 2021 The International Journal of Life Cycle Assessment

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s11367-021-01902-4

Climate change communications & cognition

Global climate marches sharply raise attention to climate change: Analysis of climate search behavior in 46 countries

The relationship between country and individual household wealth and climate change concern: the mediating role of control

Nauges et al 2021 Environment, Development and Sustainability,

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s10668-021-01327-x

Convergence of stakeholders’ environmental threat perceptions following mass coral bleaching of the Great Barrier Reef

Thiault et al 2020 Conservation Biology

DOI: 10.1111/cobi.13591

The marginalisation of voice in the fight against climate change: The case of Lusophone Africa

Hunter et al 2021 Environmental Science & Policy

DOI: 10.1016/j.envsci.2021.03.012

Framing Messages on the Economic Impact of Climate Change Policies: Effects on Climate Believers and Climate Skeptics

Bertolotti et al 2021 Environmental Communication

DOI: 10.1080/17524032.2021.1890175

Agronomy, animal husbundry, food production & climate change

Anthropogenic climate change has slowed global agricultural productivity growth

Ortiz-Bobea et al 2021 Nature Climate Change

DOI: 10.1038/s41558-021-01000-1

A synthesis of local adaptation to climate through reciprocal common gardens

Lortie et al 2021

DOI: 10.1111/1365-2745.13664

Changes in climate-crop yield relationships affect risks of crop yield reduction

Feng et al 2021 Agricultural and Forest Meteorology

DOI: 10.1016/j.agrformet.2021.108401

The effect of climate change on agro-climatic indicators in the UK

Arnell & Freeman 2021 Climatic Change

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s10584-021-03054-8

Harnessing scientific and local knowledge to face climate change in small-scale fisheries

Gianelli et al 2021 Global Environmental Change

DOI: 10.1016/j.gloenvcha.2021.102253

Hydrology & climate change

A coupled human-natural system analysis of freshwater security under climate and population change

Water shortage risks for China’s coal power plants under climate change

Liao et al 2021 Environmental Research Letters

Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abba52

Economics & finance of climate change & mitigation

The economics of bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS) deployment in a 1.5 °C or 2 °C world

Tollefson et al 1935 The Journal of the Royal Aeronautical Society

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/527436a

Integrated assessment of human vulnerability to extreme climate hazards: emerging outcomes for adaptation finance allocation in Southwest Nigeria

Awolala et al 2021 Climate and Development

DOI: 10.1080/17565529.2021.1898925

On influence of emissions trading on efficiency of the EU national steel sectors

Zapletal 2021 Carbon Management

DOI: 10.1080/17583004.2021.1904328

Envisaging the asymmetrical association among FDI, ICT, and climate change: a case from developing country

Shehzad et al 2021 Carbon Management

DOI: 10.1080/17583004.2021.1890449

Climate change mitigation public policy research

Ethical choices behind quantifications of fair contributions under the Paris Agreement

Dooley et al 2021 Nature Climate Change

DOI: 10.1038/s41558-021-01015-8

Assessing state compliance with multilateral climate transparency requirements: ‘Transparency Adherence Indices’ and their research and policy implications

Weikmans & Gupta 2021 Climate Policy

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1080/14693062.2021.1895705

Recycling of construction and demolition waste and its impact on climate change and sustainable development

Alsheyab 2021 International Journal of Environmental Science and Technology

DOI: 10.1007/s13762-021-03217-1

Climate policy decision making in contexts of deep uncertainty - from optimisation to robustness

Workman et al 2021 Environmental Science & Policy

Open Access DOI: 10.1016/j.envsci.2021.03.002

Mitigation of CO 2 emissions from international shipping through national allocation

Automaticity and delegation in climate targets

Frame & von Stein 2020 Environmental Research Letters

Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abc194

Efficiency stagnation in global steel production urges joint supply- and demand-side mitigation efforts

Wang et al 2021 Nature Communications

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/s41467-021-22245-6

Climate change impacts on human health

Evolving heat waves characteristics challenge heat warning systems and prevention plans

Pascal et al 2021 International Journal of Biometeorology

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s00484-021-02123-y

New methods for local vulnerability scenarios to heat stress to inform urban planning—case study City of Ludwigsburg/Germany

Birkmann et al 2021 Climatic Change

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s10584-021-03005-3

A comparative analysis of the temperature-mortality risks using different weather datasets across heterogeneous regions

de Schrijver et al 2021 GeoHealth

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1029/2020gh000363

Climate change adaptation & adaptation public policy research

Indigenous knowledge about climate change and sustainability of nomadic livelihoods: understanding adaptability coping strategies

Ghazali et al 2021 Environment, Development and Sustainability,

DOI: 10.1007/s10668-021-01332-0

Integrated assessment of human vulnerability to extreme climate hazards: emerging outcomes for adaptation finance allocation in Southwest Nigeria

Awolala et al 2021 Climate and Development

DOI: 10.1080/17565529.2021.1898925

A synthesis of local adaptation to climate through reciprocal common gardens

Lortie et al 2021

DOI: 10.1111/1365-2745.13664

Other

Response relationship between the abrupt temperature change-climate warming hiatus and changes in influencing factors in China

Huang et al 2021 International Journal of Climatology

DOI: 10.1002/joc.7123

A Machine Learning Analysis of the Recent Environmental and Resource Economics Literature

Kvamsdal et al 2021 Environmental and Resource Economics

DOI: 10.1007/s10640-021-00554-0

Designing an effective climate-policy mix: accounting for instrument synergy

van den Bergh et al 2021 Climate Policy

DOI: 10.1080/14693062.2021.1907276

Observed global increases in tropical cyclone-induced ocean cooling and primary production

Da et al 2021 Geophysical Research Letters

DOI: 10.1029/2021gl092574

Aviation contrail cirrus and radiative forcing over Europe during six months of COVID-19

Schumann et al 2021 Geophysical Research Letters

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1029/2021gl092771

Source-Receptor Relationships for Atmospheric Mercury Deposition in the Context of Global Change

Zhang et al 2021 Atmospheric Environment

DOI: 10.1016/j.atmosenv.2021.118349

Informed opinion, nudges & major initiatives

Assessing the Impact of an Online Climate Science Community: The Early Career Climate Forum

Guckian et al 2021 Weather, Climate, and Society,

DOI: 10.1175/wcas-d-20-0150.1

10 years of Nature Climate Change

Findlay et al 2020 Nature Climate Change

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/s41558-021-01019-4

Reflections and projections on a decade of climate science

2021 Nature Climate Change

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/s41558-021-01020-x

