Climate Science Glossary

2021 SkS Weekly Climate Change & Global Warming News Roundup #21

Posted on 23 May 2021 by BaerbelW

Listing of articles linked to on the Skeptical Science Facebook Page during the past week: Sun, May 16, 2021 through Sat, May 22, 2021

We started the week with two "left-overs" from the previous week's concurrently running series and Revisiting some Analogies - A sinking ship reaches new heights became the post garnering the most attention. A running thread this week were articles related to misinformation and how to tackle it: Escaping the Rabbit Hole: How to Help Your Conspiracy Theorist Friend, From Denial to Ambiguity: A New Study Charts the Trajectory of ExxonMobil’s Climate Messaging, A New Book Manages to Get Climate Science Badly Wrong, Fake News Spreads Like A Virus. These New Online Games Could ‘Vaccinate’ People Against Misinformation, How natural gas propaganda made it into elementary classrooms in deep blue America, Science Had a Misinformation Problem Before COVID. Scientists Want to Fix It, and Climate Guilt, Brought To You By Big Oil.

