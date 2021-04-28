Climate Science Glossary

2021 SkS Weekly Climate Change & Global Warming News Roundup #21
Posted on 23 May 2021 by BaerbelW
We started the week with two "left-overs" from the previous week's concurrently running series and Revisiting some Analogies - A sinking ship reaches new heights became the post garnering the most attention. A running thread this week were articles related to misinformation and how to tackle it: Escaping the Rabbit Hole: How to Help Your Conspiracy Theorist Friend, From Denial to Ambiguity: A New Study Charts the Trajectory of ExxonMobil’s Climate Messaging, A New Book Manages to Get Climate Science Badly Wrong, Fake News Spreads Like A Virus. These New Online Games Could ‘Vaccinate’ People Against Misinformation, How natural gas propaganda made it into elementary classrooms in deep blue America, Science Had a Misinformation Problem Before COVID. Scientists Want to Fix It, and Climate Guilt, Brought To You By Big Oil.
Articles Linked to on Facebook
- Repustar Fact Brief: Are polar bears endangered? by Anne-Marie Blackburn, Repustar, Apr 28, 2021
- Escaping the Rabbit Hole: How to Help Your Conspiracy Theorist Friend by Mick West, Skeptical Inquirer, Apr 30, 2021
- Revisiting some Analogies - A sinking ship reaches new heights by Evan, jg, SkepticalScience.com, May 15, 2018
- ‘Uncertainty is not our friend’: Scientists are still struggling to understand the sea level risks posed by Antarctica by Chris Mooney and Brady Dennis, The Washington Post, May 5, 2021
- From Denial to Ambiguity: A New Study Charts the Trajectory of ExxonMobil’s Climate Messaging by Nicholas Kusnetz, Inside Climate News, May 13, 2021
- A New Book Manages to Get Climate Science Badly Wrong by Gary Yohe, Scientific American, May 13, 2021
- Fake News Spreads Like A Virus. These New Online Games Could ‘Vaccinate’ People Against Misinformation by Alex Orlando, Discover Magazine, May 17, 2021
- What I Learned in Space about the Climate Emergency by Scott Kelly, Scientific American, May 16, 2021
- IEA: Renewables should overtake coal ‘within five years’ to secure 1.5C goal by Simon Evans & Josh Gabbatiss, Carbon Brief, May 18, 2021
- Climate change disinformation is evolving. So are efforts to fight back by Carolyn Gramling, Science News, May 18, 2021
- Climate Facts: How to Say It With Science by United Nations Foundation, Say it with facts, May 19, 2021
- Climate crisis may trigger recessions like one caused by Covid, scientist predicts by Kevin O'Sullivan, The Irish Times, May 19, 2021
- How natural gas propaganda made it into elementary classrooms in deep blue America by Ysabelle Kempe, Grist, May 19, 2021
- The world can become net zero by 2050, IEA report outlines how by Stephen Leahy, The Weather Network, May 18, 2021
- Skeptical Science New Research for Week #20, 2021 by Doug Bostrom, Skeptical Science, May 19, 2021
- Ten Thousand Years of Climate Change by Adam Levy, ClimateAdam on YouTube, May 20, 2021
- Op-Ed: Are we finally willing to limit the supply of fossil fuels? by Geoffrey Supran and Naomi Oreskes, The Los Angeles Times, May 20, 2021
- Science Had a Misinformation Problem Before COVID. Scientists Want to Fix It by Sarah Wells, Vice, May 20, 2021
- AGU 2020 - Stephen Schneider Memorial Lecture by Michael Mann, AGU‘s YouTube Channel, May 14, 2021
- Climate Guilt, Brought To You By Big Oil by Amy Westervelt, Drilled Podcast, May 17, 2021
Comments