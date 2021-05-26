Climate Science Glossary

Skeptical Science New Research for Week #21, 2021

Posted on 26 May 2021 by doug_bostrom

Moving targets

In Permafrost carbon feedbacks threaten global climate goals, Susan Natali & crew point out a potential serious omission in Paris Accords climate targets: the changing "nature" of permafrost and the carbon and hence readily available CO2 therein. The abstract:

Rapid Arctic warming has intensified northern wildfires and is thawing carbon-rich permafrost. Carbon emissions from permafrost thaw and Arctic wildfires, which are not fully accounted for in global emissions budgets, will greatly reduce the amount of greenhouse gases that humans can emit to remain below 1.5 °C or 2 °C. The Paris Agreement provides ongoing opportunities to increase ambition to reduce society’s greenhouse gas emissions, which will also reduce emissions from thawing permafrost. In December 2020, more than 70 countries announced more ambitious nationally determined contributions as part of their Paris Agreement commitments; however, the carbon budgets that informed these commitments were incomplete, as they do not fully account for Arctic feedbacks. There is an urgent need to incorporate the latest science on carbon emissions from permafrost thaw and northern wildfires into international consideration of how much more aggressively societal emissions must be reduced to address the global climate crisis.

We've a lot to keep track of, much of it shifting beneath our feet. Natali et al is open access and free to read.

Moving targets #2

What can change the mind of a person stubbornly resistant to facts? Certain kinds of facts, maybe. Grant McDermott sets up an experiment to assess how self-professed climate "skeptics" adjust their beliefs when confronted with evidence of climate change from instrumental records. For McDermott the interest of the experiment lies in unifying seemingly disparate theories of accessibility of "skeptic" cognition but his paper is also suggestive of yet another set of mental buttons to push in the pursuit of progress. The abstract:

How much evidence would it take to convince climate skeptics that they are wrong? I explore this question within an empirical Bayesian framework. I consider a group of stylized skeptics and examine how these individuals rationally update their beliefs in the face of ongoing climate change. I find that available evidence in the form of instrumental climate data tends to overwhelm all but the most extreme priors. Most skeptics form updated beliefs about climate sensitivity that correspond closely to estimates from the scientific literature. However, belief convergence is a nonlinear function of prior strength and it becomes increasingly difficult to convince the remaining pool of dissenters. I discuss the necessary conditions for consensus formation under Bayesian learning and show that apparent deviations from the Bayesian ideal can still be accommodated within the same conceptual framework. I argue that a generalized Bayesian model provides a bridge between competing theories of climate skepticism as a social phenomenon. Skeptic priors and climate consensus is open access and free to read.

95 articles

Observations of climate change, effects

Stratospheric contraction caused by increasing greenhouse gases

Rieder et al Environmental Research Letters

Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abfe2b

Trends and patterns in annually burned forest areas and fire weather across the European boreal zone in the 20th and early 21st centuries

Pinto et al Agricultural and Forest Meteorology

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1016/j.agrformet.2021.108467 10.5194/egusphere-egu2020-8364

The Brazilian Cerrado is becoming hotter and drier

de Oliveira et al Global Change Biology

DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15712

Spatiotemporal analysis of air temperature indices, aridity conditions, and precipitation in Iran

Kahya et al Theoretical and Applied Climatology

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s00704-021-03658-1 10.21203/rs.3.rs-352998/v1

The poleward enhanced Arctic Ocean cooling machine in a warming climate

Qiao et al Nature Communications

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/s41467-021-23321-7

Environmental drivers of circum-Antarctic glacier and ice shelf front retreat over the last two decades

Kuenzer et al The Cryosphere

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/tc-15-2357-2021

Geographic variation and temporal trends in ice phenology in Norwegian lakes during the period 1890–2020

Solvang et al The Cryosphere

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/tc-15-2333-2021

Extreme precipitation trends in northeast algeria using a high-resolution gridded daily dataset

Megnounif et al International Journal of Climatology

DOI: 10.1002/joc.7213

A 168-year temperature recording based on tree rings and latitude differences in temperature changes in northeast China

He et al International Journal of Biometeorology

DOI: 10.1007/s00484-021-02142-9

Trend and ENSO-based analysis of last spring frost and chilling in Iran

Hosseini et al Meteorology and Atmospheric Physics

DOI: 10.1007/s00703-021-00804-2

Instrumentation & observational methods of climate change, effects

Subpolar North Atlantic western boundary density anomalies and the Meridional Overturning Circulation

Zhou et al Nature Communications

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/s41467-021-23350-2

Koppen-Trewartha Climate classification (KTC) as a diagnostic tool to identify pronounced changes in the projected climate by the GCMs over India

Srinivasan et al International Journal of Climatology

DOI: 10.1002/joc.7216

Testing for Trends on a Regional Scale: Beyond Local Significance

Dubrovský & Dubrovský Journal of Climate

DOI: 10.1175/jcli-d-19-0960.1

A small climate-amplifying effect of climate-carbon cycle feedback

Zhang et al Nature Communications

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/s41467-021-22392-w

Impacts of snow data and processing methods on the interpretation of long-term changes in Baffin Bay sea ice thickness

Stroeve et al

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/tc-2021-135 10.5194/tc-2021-135-supplement

Modeling, simulation & projection of climate change, effects

Near future changes to rain-on-snow events in Norway

Li & Li Environmental Research Letters

Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abfdeb

Global mortality risk assessment from river flooding under climate change

Liu et al Environmental Research Letters

Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abff87

Transient Response of the Southern Ocean to Idealized Wind and Thermal Forcing across Different Model Resolutions

Hogg et al Journal of Climate

DOI: 10.1175/jcli-d-20-0981.1

AMOC Stability and Diverging Response to Arctic Sea Ice Decline in Two Climate Models

Liu et al Journal of Climate

DOI: 10.1175/jcli-d-20-0572.1

Evaluation of extreme precipitation over Asia in CMIP6 models

Liang et al Climate Dynamics Weather and Climate Extremes

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s00382-021-05773-1 10.1016/j.wace.2021.100303

Impact of air–sea coupling on the climate change signal over the Iberian Peninsula

Jacob et al Climate Dynamics

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s00382-021-05812-x 10.21203/rs.3.rs-288907/v1

The effects of historical ozone changes on Southern Ocean heat uptake and storage

Zhang et al Climate Dynamics

DOI: 10.1007/s00382-021-05803-y

Uncertainty of Central China Summer Precipitation and Related Natural Internal Variability Under Global Warming of 1°C to 3°C

Qian et al International Journal of Climatology

DOI: 10.1002/joc.7217

Persistent Anomaly Changes in High-Resolution Climate Simulations

Michaelis et al Journal of Climate

DOI: 10.1175/jcli-d-20-0465.1

A reduction in the sea surface warming rate in the South China Sea during 1999–2010

Li et al Climate Dynamics

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s00382-021-05796-8

Assessment of Decadal Variability in Sea Ice in the Community Earth System Model against a Long-Term Regional Observational Record: Implications for the Predictability of an Ice-Free Arctic

Tremblay & Tremblay Journal of Climate

DOI: 10.1175/jcli-d-20-0561.1

Uncertainties in projected surface mass balance over the polar ice sheets from downscaled EC-Earth models

Langen et al

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/tc-2021-140

The poleward enhanced Arctic Ocean cooling machine in a warming climate

Qiao et al Nature Communications

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/s41467-021-23321-7

Forecast and uncertainty analysis of extreme precipitation in China from ensemble of multiple climate models

Zhu et al Theoretical and Applied Climatology

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s00704-021-03660-7 10.21203/rs.3.rs-209537/v1

Present-day and future climate over Central and South America according to CMIP5/CMIP6 models DOI: 10.1007/s00704-021-03660-7 10.21203/rs.3.rs-209537/v1

Advances in climate & climate effects modeling, simulation & projection

A New Method for Assessing the Performance of General Circulation Models Based on Their Ability to Simulate the Response to Observed Forcing

Gay-García et al Journal of Climate

DOI: 10.1175/jcli-d-20-0510.1

Cryosphere & climate change

A realistic Greenland ice sheet and surrounding glaciers and ice caps melting in a coupled climate model

Ayache et al Climate Dynamics

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s00382-021-05816-7 10.21203/rs.3.rs-401895/v1

Snowfall and snowpack in the Western U.S. as captured by convection permitting climate simulations: current climate and pseudo global warming future climate

Musselman et al Climate Dynamics

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s00382-021-05805-w

Record summer rains in 2019 led to massive loss of surface and cave ice in SE Europe

Butorac et al The Cryosphere

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/tc-15-2383-2021

Assessment of Decadal Variability in Sea Ice in the Community Earth System Model against a Long-Term Regional Observational Record: Implications for the Predictability of an Ice-Free Arctic

Tremblay & Tremblay Journal of Climate

DOI: 10.1175/jcli-d-20-0561.1

Uncertainties in projected surface mass balance over the polar ice sheets from downscaled EC-Earth models

Langen et al

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/tc-2021-140

Observed interannual changes beneath Filchner-Ronne Ice Shelf linked to large-scale atmospheric circulation

Kanzow et al Nature Communications

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/s41467-021-23131-x

Environmental drivers of circum-Antarctic glacier and ice shelf front retreat over the last two decades

Kuenzer et al The Cryosphere

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/tc-15-2357-2021

Geographic variation and temporal trends in ice phenology in Norwegian lakes during the period 1890–2020

Solvang et al The Cryosphere

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/tc-15-2333-2021

Impacts of snow data and processing methods on the interpretation of long-term changes in Baffin Bay sea ice thickness

Stroeve et al

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/tc-2021-135 10.5194/tc-2021-135-supplement

Sea level & climate change

Towards reliable global allowances for sea level rise

Hughes et al Global and Planetary Change

DOI: 10.1016/j.gloplacha.2021.103522

Projected sea level rise on the continental shelves of the China Seas and the dominance of mass contribution

Luo et al Environmental Research Letters

Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abfdea

Soil greenhouse gas emissions from a sisal chronosequence in Kenya

Pellikka et al Agricultural and Forest Meteorology

Open Access DOI: 10.1016/j.agrformet.2021.108465

Biology & climate change

Projection of vegetation distribution to 1.5°C and 2°C of global warming on the Tibetan Plateau

Zheng et al Global and Planetary Change

DOI: 10.1016/j.gloplacha.2021.103525

Elevated carbon dioxide reduces a common soybean leaf endophyte

Heath et al Global Change Biology

DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15716

A portfolio of climate-tailored approaches to advance the design of marine protected areas in the Red Sea

Berumen et al Global Change Biology

DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15719

Carryover effects of long-term high temperatures on fitness-related traits of the offspring of the sea urchin Strongylocentrotus intermedius DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15719

Reciprocal transplant gardens as gold standard to detect local adaptation in grassland species: New opportunities moving into the 21st century DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15719

Impacts of climate change on aquatic insects in temperate alpine regions: Complementary modeling approaches applied to Swiss rivers

Lehmann et al Global Change Biology

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15637

Living on the edge: A continental-scale assessment of forest vulnerability to drought

Choat et al Global Change Biology

DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15641

Climate warming drives divergence of montane butterfly communities in Southern Italy

Scalercio et al Regional Environmental Change

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s10113-021-01782-2

Don’t forget subterranean ecosystems in climate change agendas

Mammola et al Nature Climate Change

DOI: 10.1038/s41558-021-01057-y

The variable climate response of Rocky Mountain bristlecone Pine (Pinus aristata Engelm.) DOI: 10.1038/s41558-021-01057-y

Thermal acclimation increases the stability of a predator-prey interaction in warmer environments

O’Gorman et al Global Change Biology

DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15715

Decreased soil moisture due to warming drives phylogenetic diversity and community transitions in the tundra

Björk et al Environmental Research Letters

Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abfe8a

GHG sources & sinks, flux

Permafrost carbon feedbacks threaten global climate goals

MacDonald et al Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2100163118

The impact of shifting Köppen-Geiger climate zones on soil organic carbon concentrations in Australian grasslands

Wells et al Global and Planetary Change

DOI: 10.1016/j.gloplacha.2021.103523

Measurement report: Regional characteristics of seasonal and long-term variations in greenhouse gases at Nainital, India and Comilla, Bangladesh

Patra et al

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/acp-2021-317

Forest floor fluxes drive differences in the carbon balance of contrasting boreal forest stands

Peichl et al Agricultural and Forest Meteorology

Open Access DOI: 10.1016/j.agrformet.2021.108454

Spatial biases of information influence global estimates of soil respiration: How can we improve global predictions?

Vargas et al Global Change Biology

DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15666

Temporal variability of air–sea CO2 flux in the western tropical North Atlantic influenced by the Amazon River plume DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15666

Carbon export and fate beneath a dynamic upwelled filament off the California coast

Wood et al Biogeosciences

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/bg-18-3053-2021 10.5194/bg-2020-342

Low-intensity frequent fires in coniferous forests transform soil organic matter in ways that may offset ecosystem carbon losses

Jackson et al Global Change Biology

DOI: 10.1111/gcb.15648

Temporal evolution of mid-tropospheric CO2 over the Indian Ocean

Sunanda et al Atmospheric Environment

DOI: 10.1016/j.atmosenv.2021.118475

Impact of vegetation greening on carbon and water cycle in the African Sahel-Sudano-Guinean region

Dash et al Global and Planetary Change

DOI: 10.1016/j.gloplacha.2021.103524

Greenhouse gas emission scenarios in nine key non-G20 countries: An assessment of progress toward 2030 climate targets

Höhne et al Environmental Science & Policy

Open Access DOI: 10.1016/j.envsci.2021.04.015

CO2 removal & mitigation science & engineering

Carbon capture, utilization, and storage hub development on the Gulf Coast

Trevino et al Greenhouse Gases: Science and Technology

Open Access DOI: 10.1002/ghg.2082

Geoengineering climate

Assessing the potential efficacy of marine cloud brightening for cooling Earth using a simple heuristic model

Wood & Wood

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1002/essoar.10505097.1 10.5194/acp-2021-327

Black carbon

Wintertime direct radiative effects due to black carbon (BC) over the Indo-Gangetic Plain as modelled with new BC emission inventories in CHIMERE

Menut et al Atmospheric Chemistry and Physics

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/acp-21-7671-2021

Aerosols

Future evolution of aerosols and implications for climate change in the Euro-Mediterranean region using the CNRM-ALADIN63 regional climate model

Somot et al Atmospheric Chemistry and Physics

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.5194/acp-21-7639-2021

Decarbonization

Quantifying the carbon footprint reduction potential of lifestyle choices in Japan

Kondo et al Environmental Research Letters

Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abfc07

The role of hydropower reservoirs in deep decarbonization policy

Parsons et al Energy Policy

DOI: 10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112369

Climate change communications & cognition

Skeptic priors and climate consensus

McDermott Climatic Change

DOI: 10.1007/s10584-021-03089-x

Is it possible to build adolescents’ cognitive adaptive capacity through climate change education-Insights into a two-year long educational programme in North Tyrol (Austria) and South Tyrol (Italy)

Keller et al Climate Risk Management

Open Access DOI: 10.1016/j.crm.2021.100327

Agronomy, animal husbundry, food production & climate change

International politics must be considered together with climate and fisheries regulation as a driver of marine ecosystems

Llope et al Global Environmental Change

Open Access DOI: 10.1016/j.gloenvcha.2021.102288

The effect of conservation tillage in managing climate change in arid and semiarid areas—a case study in Northwest China

Zou et al Mitigation and Adaptation Strategies for Global Change

DOI: 10.1007/s11027-021-09956-3

Combined heat and drought suppress rainfed maize and soybean yields and modify irrigation benefits in the USA

Vico et al Environmental Research Letters

Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abfc76

Livelihood vulnerability and climate change: a comparative analysis of smallholders in the Indo-Gangetic plains

Khatri-Chettri et al Environment, Development and Sustainability

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s10668-021-01516-8

Climate change impacts on potential maize yields in Gambella Region, Ethiopia

Mauser et al Regional Environmental Change

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s10113-021-01773-3

Hydrology & climate change

Attributable human-induced changes in the magnitude of flooding in the Houston, Texas region during Hurricane Harvey

Sampson & Sampson Climatic Change

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s10584-021-03114-z

Uncertainty in the extreme flood magnitude estimates of large-scale flood hazard models

Coxon et al Environmental Research Letters

Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abfac4

Integrated assessment of extreme events and hydrological responses of Indo-Nepal Gandak River Basin

Mall et al Environment, Development and Sustainability

DOI: 10.1007/s10668-020-00986-6

Global mortality risk assessment from river flooding under climate change

Liu et al Environmental Research Letters

Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abff87

Climate change enhances deepwater warming of subtropical reservoirs: evidence from hydrodynamic modelling

de Moraes Novo et al Climatic Change

DOI: 10.1007/s10584-021-03124-x

Economics & finance of climate change & mitigation

Heterogeneous emission trading schemes and green innovation

Wen et al Energy Policy

DOI: 10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112367

Climate change mitigation public policy research

Stabilisation wedges: measuring progress towards transforming the global energy and land use systems

Staffell et al Environmental Research Letters

Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abec06

Contraction and convergence of in-use metal stocks to meet climate goals

Nakajima et al Global Environmental Change

Open Access DOI: 10.1016/j.gloenvcha.2021.102284

Context and future directions for integrating forest carbon into sub-national climate mitigation planning in the RGGI region of the U.S.

Tang et al Environmental Research Letters

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1002/essoar.10505328.1 10.1088/1748-9326/abe6c2

Climate change impacts on human health

Climate change and water-related diseases in developing countries of Western Asia: a systematic literature review

Dehghanzadeh & Dehghanzadeh Climate and Development

DOI: 10.1080/17565529.2021.1911773

Climate change and risk of arboviral diseases in the state of Rio de Janeiro (Brazil)

Mendonça et al Theoretical and Applied Climatology

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s00704-021-03663-4 10.21203/rs.3.rs-203409/v1

Years of life lost and life expectancy attributable to ambient temperature: a time series study in 93 Chinese cities

Zhou et al Environmental Research Letters

Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abfb2d

Climate change adaptation & adaptation public policy research

Global adaptation governance: how intergovernmental organizations mainstream climate change adaptation

Gustafsson & Gustafsson Climate Policy

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1080/14693062.2021.1927661

A Policy Tool for Monitoring and Evaluation of Participation in Adaptation Projects

Pilegaard Hansen et al Climate Risk Management

Open Access DOI: 10.1016/j.crm.2021.100326

Identifying and mitigating risks to completion of small grant climate change adaptation projects: evidence from the Pacific DOI: 10.1016/j.crm.2021.100326

“It depends…”: Inuit-led identification and interpretation of land-based observations for climate change adaptation in Nunatsiavut, Labrador

Harper et al Regional Environmental Change

DOI: 10.1007/s10113-021-01772-4

Integrating climate change adaptation in coastal governance of the Barcelona metropolitan area

Villares et al Mitigation and Adaptation Strategies for Global Change

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s11027-021-09953-6

Planned relocation in Peru: advancing from well-meant legislation to good practice

Bergmann Journal of Environmental Studies and Sciences

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1007/s13412-021-00699-w

Other

Large subglacial source of mercury from the southwestern margin of the Greenland Ice Sheet

Spencer et al Nature Geoscience

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1038/s41561-021-00753-w

Long-term trends of the F2-region at mid-latitudes in the Southern Hemisphere

Kumar & Kumar Journal of Atmospheric and Solar-Terrestrial Physics

DOI: 10.1016/j.jastp.2021.105683

The role of data variability and uncertainty in the probability of mitigating environmental impacts from cement and concrete

Miller Environmental Research Letters

Open Access DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/abe677

Decreasing trends in consecutive-day tornado events in the United States

Moore International Journal of Climatology

DOI: 10.1002/joc.7210

Informed opinion, nudges & major initiatives

Society needs experts with climate change competencies – what is the role of higher education in atmospheric and Earth system sciences?

Lauri et al Tellus B: Chemical and Physical Meteorology

Open Access pdf DOI: 10.1080/16000889.2021.1917862

Obtaining articles wihout journal subscriptions

We know it's frustrating that many articles we cite here are not free to read. One-off paid access fees are generally astronomically priced, suitable for such as "On a Heuristic Point of View Concerning the Production and Transformation of Light" but not as a gamble on unknowns. With a median world income of US$ 9,373, for most of us US$ 42 is significant money to wager on an article's relevance and importance.

Here's an excellent collection of tips and techniques for obtaining articles, legally.

Unpaywall offers a browser extension for Chrome and Firefox that automatically indicates when an article is freely accessible and provides immediate access without further trouble. Unpaywall is also unscammy, works well, is itself offered free to use. The organizers (a legitimate nonprofit) report about a 50% success rate

The weekly New Research catch is checked against the Unpaywall database with accessible items being flagged. Especially for just-published articles this mechansim may fail. If you're interested in an article title and it is not listed here as "open access," be sure to check the link anyway.

How is New Research assembled?

Most articles appearing here are found via RSS feeds from journal publishers, filtered by search terms to produce raw output for assessment of relevance.

Relevant articles are then queried against the Unpaywall database, to identify open access articles and expose useful metadata for articles appearing in the database.

The objective of New Research isn't to cast a tinge on scientific results, to color readers' impressions. Hence candidate articles are assessed via two metrics only:

Was an article deemed of sufficient merit by a team of journal editors and peer reviewers? The fact of journal RSS output assigns a "yes" to this automatically.

Is an article relevant to the topic of anthropogenic climate change? Due to filter overlap with other publication topics of inquiry, of a typical week's 550 or so input articles about 1/4 of RSS output makes the cut.

A few journals offer public access to "preprint" versions of articles for which the review process is not yet complete. As it is the journal's decision to do so, we respect that and include such items in New Research. These are flagged as "preprint."

The section "Informed opinion, nudges & major initiatives" includes some items that are not scientific research per se but fall instead into the category of "perspectives," observations of implications of research findings, areas needing attention, etc.

Articles are presented with a title link via the original publisher URL so as to preserve provenance information, and when (usually) available, a more permanent DOI link. When a publicly accessible PDF version of an article is found, a direct link is provided.

Suggestions

Please let us know if you're aware of an article you think may be of interest for Skeptical Science research news, or if we've missed something that may be important. Send your input to Skeptical Science via our contact form.

Journals covered

A list of journals we cover may be found here. We welcome pointers to omissions, new journals etc.

Previous edition

The previous edition of Skeptical Science New Research may be found here.