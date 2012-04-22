Climate Science Glossary

2021 SkS Weekly Climate Change & Global Warming News Roundup #22
Posted on 30 May 2021 by BaerbelW
This week we (again) shared several articles related to Steve Koonin and his book "Unsettled", some of which were related to Ben Santer's understandable reaction to Koonin being given a chance to peddle his book at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory: Top Climate Scientist Blasts Government Lab After Denier Invited to Speak, Settled enough: Climate science, skepticism and prudence, and A critical review of Steven Koonin’s ‘Unsettled. Another article apparently of interest was The Fallacy of Our Carbon Footprint, judging from the stats provided by FB.
Articles Linked to on Facebook
- Lessons learned from five years of extreme weather ‘rapid attribution’ by Guest Authors, Carbon Brief, May 17, 2021
- Earth.Org’s Conversation With Professor, Author Michael Mann by Deena Robinson, Earth.org, May 21, 2021
- To navigate the dangers of the web, you need critical thinking – but also critical ignoring by Sam Wineburg, The Conversation, May 14, 2021
- Top Climate Scientist Blasts Government Lab After Denier Invited to Speak by Molly Taft, Earther Gizmodo, May 24, 2021
- Settled enough: Climate science, skepticism and prudence by John P. Holdren, The Hill, May 24, 2021
- A critical review of Steven Koonin’s ‘Unsettled by Mark Boslough, Yale Climate Connections, May 25, 2021
- THINKClima Virtual Conference “Lobbying for (in)action: Climate Emergence, Interest Groups and Denial” by , ThinkClima, May 26, 2021
- The Fallacy of Our Carbon Footprint by Emma Pattee, Yes Magazine, May 10, 2021
- SkS Analogy 22 - Energy SeaSaw: Part II by Evan & jg, Skeptical Science, May 27, 2021
- Spanish as the 10th translation of The Debunking Handbook 2020! by , Skeptical Science, May 27, 2021
- Satellite data reveals impact of warming on global water cycle by Ayesha Tandon, Carbon Brief, May 26, 2021
- The plan to turn coal country into a rare earth powerhouse by Maddie Stone, Grist, May 26, 2021
- Talking about climate change: Necessary, yet so uncomfortable by Timo Lubitz, Skeptical Science, May 28, 2021
- Predictions of weather disasters made in 2011 by Jeff Masters, YouTube, Apr 22, 2012
- Interview with Michael E Mann: Fighting back by Chris Seekings, Transform, May 28, 2021
- The Common Language of Climate Change by Susan Joy Hassol, Geoversiv podcast, May 28, 2021
