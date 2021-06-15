Climate Science Glossary

2021 SkS Weekly Climate Change & Global Warming News Roundup #25
Posted on 20 June 2021 by BaerbelW
The following articles sparked above average interest during the week: Earth is now trapping an ‘unprecedented’ amount of heat, NASA says, Fake news: a simple nudge isn’t enough to tackle it – here’s what to do instead, and Nobel winner’s evolution from ‘dark realist’ to just plain realist on climate change.
Articles Linked to on Facebook
- How ‘prebunking’ can fight fast-moving vaccine lies by Laura Santhanam, PBS, June 11, 2021
- Fake news: a simple nudge isn’t enough to tackle it – here’s what to do instead by Sander van der Linden & Jon Roozenbeek, The Conversation, June 11, 2021
- Making climate impact science more accessible to the public: ISIpedia launch by PIK press office, PIK, June 15, 2021
- Deniers Claim To Want Debate, Threaten Lawsuits When They Get It by Climate Denier Roundup, Daily Kos, June 15, 2021
- Communicating climate change, countering denialism, and the importance of scientific consensus by Ryan Rutherford, Skeptically Curious Podcast, June 10, 2021
- The Big Oil Instagram Influencers Are Here by Molly Taft, Earther, Gizmodo, June 15, 2021
- Joint NASA, NOAA Study Finds Earth's Energy Imbalance Has Doubled by Joe Atkinson, NASA, June 15, 2021
- CSLDF and the Government Accountability Project Launch New Scientific Integrity Reporting Project by CSLDF staff, Cllimate Science Legal Defense Fund News, June 16, 2021
- Fox News’ Bret Baier Has Been Spreading Climate Misinformation Since 2009: Report by Geoff Dembicki, Vice, June 16, 2021
- Earth is now trapping an ‘unprecedented’ amount of heat, NASA says by Tik Root, Washington Post, June 16, 2021
- Skeptical Science New Research for Week #24, 2021 by Doug Bostrom, Skeptical Science, June 16, 2021
- Nobel winner’s evolution from ‘dark realist’ to just plain realist on climate change by Steven Mufson, Climate Solutions, Washington P:ost, June 14, 2021
- Reaching Republicans on climate change by Phillip Ehret, Nature Climate Change, June 14, 2021
- ‘The next pandemic’: drought is a hidden global crisis, UN says by Fiona Harvey, Environment, The Guardian, June 17, 2021
- Is the Controlled Shrinking of Economies a Better Bet to Slow Climate Change Than Unproven Technologies? by Bob Berwyn, Politics & Policy, Inside Climate News, June 17, 2021
- As Climate Warms, a Rearrangement of World’s Plant Life Looms by Zach St George, Yale Environment 360, June 17, 2021
- Historic': Belgium Court Says Inadequate Climate Policy a Human Rights Violation by Andrea Germanos, Common Dreams, June 18, 2921
- UN climate talks: Key outcomes from the June 2021 virtual conference by Simon Evans & Josh Gabbatiss , Policy, Carbon Brief, June 18, 2021
- Global carbon price floor would limit global warming - IMF staff by Andrea Shahal, Environment, Reuters , June 18, 2021
Regarding the commentary: "Is the Controlled Shrinking of Economies a Better Bet to Slow Climate Change Than Unproven Technologies?"
"The study found that holding global economic growth to zero (my note: degrowth) could cap climate warming at the 2 degree Celsius limit of the Paris agreement. While that strategy still requires low levels of carbon dioxide removal from the atmosphere, it doesn’t rely on unproven technologies.
I think a deliberate degrowth strategy is very problematic overall. Yes it would work in a technical sense to cut emissions, but the strategy has enormous practical problems. How likely is it that governments would deliberately engineer zero economic growth, which is near recessionary conditions? And how likely is it people would force zero economic growth to happen by making lifestyle changes, many of which are unappealing?
Taking the things a bit wider, If humanity reduces the focus on promoting renewable energy and negative emissions technologies ( as some degrowth people want) and focuses on promoting degrowth and degrowth fails, we have lost the window of opportunity to build renewables and negative emissions technologies, because doing all this takes time. If we focus on promoting renewable energy and negative emissions technology and that fails, the degrowth alternative is still there and could be instantaneous, if you can convince people to embrace it.
I'm not arguings against reducing carbon footprints. Some of these might even reduce growth like reducing air travel, but others might increase growth like adopting heat pumps. And I'm not arguing that we can somehow maintain high levels of growth forever because we obviously can't. Its just that a deliberate degrowth strategy does not look realistic.
nigelj,
I will provide a longer response but will start by suggeting you reread the section in the article that is titled "A New Term in Europe Rooted in an Old American Concept".
My comment will also recommend reading the 2020 Human Development Report (download from this UN site).
The main point of my future response will be that what currently exists includes unsustainable over-development by the highest consuming and impacting people. THe ways that a small percentage of the global population live and profit causes the majority of the problem. And incorrect perceptions of status make things worse by making those harmful unsustainable examples the inspiration for Others to aspire to match or exceed.