Climate Science Glossary

2021 SkS Weekly Climate Change & Global Warming News Roundup #29
Posted on 18 July 2021 by BaerbelW
The following articles sparked above average interest during the week: Repustar Fact Brief: Is carbon dioxide incapable of warming the planet any more than it already has?, The problem with “doing your own research” (these two articles were even way above average as far as impressions, engagement and comments go!), A New Heat Wave Will Set Records Across the West This Weekend, Death Valley, California, breaks the all-time world heat record for the second year in a row, and Thawing Permafrost has Damaged the Trans-Alaska Pipeline and Poses an Ongoing Threat.
Articles Linked to on Facebook
- North American heatwave broke records – and the climate models by Chloé Farand, Climate Home News, July 7, 2021
- The problem with “doing your own research” by Melanie Tercek-King, Thinking is Power, July 7, 2021
- The climate crisis haunts Chicago’s future. A Battle Between a Great City and a Great Lake by Dan Egan, Climate, New York Times, July 7, 2021
- Why it matters that climate change is shrinking birds by Opinion by Brian Weeks, The Hill, July 19, 2021
- Repustar Fact Brief: Is carbon dioxide incapable of warming the planet any more than it already has? by Dana Nuccitelli, Repustar, Jul 8, 2021
- Thawing Permafrost has Damaged the Trans-Alaska Pipeline and Poses an Ongoing Threat by David Hasemyer, Fossil Fuels, Inside Climate News, July 11, 2021
- Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon rainforest rises for fourth straight month by Jake Spring, Reuters, July 9, 2021
- Finland on course for record hot summer as heatwave stifles Nordic region by Essi Lehto, Reuters, July 9, 2021
- Climate change also has a mental health toll by Cristina Corujo, ABC News, July 11, 2021
- Do natural climate cycles disprove that modern global warming is caused by humans? by Scott Knapp, Repustar, Jul 8, 2021
- China’s Extreme Weather Warnings Avoid Talk of Climate Change by John Liu & Karoline Kan, Energy & Science, Bloomberg News, July 12, 2021
- Western US expecting another day of high temperatures as more than 18 million remain under heat alerts by Madeline Holcombe & Joe Sutton, CNN, July 12, 2021
- Desert plant life disappearing due to climate change, UC Irvine study says by Martin Wisckol, Orange County Register/Redlands Daily Facts, July 12, 2021
- Death Valley, California, breaks the all-time world heat record for the second year in a row by Jeff Masters, Eye on the Storm, Yale Climate Connections, July 12, 2021
- Deforestation In Asia Increasing Greenhouse Gas Emissions by Jamie Hailstone, Forbes Magazine, July 12, 2021
- Climate change is fueling mass-casualty heat waves. Here's why experts say we don't view them as crises by Rachel Rameriz, CNN, July 12, 2021
- Devastating Floods Will Dominate the 2030s Thanks to the Moon's Orbit and Climate Change by Becky Ferriera, Vice, July 13, 2021
- The West catches fire while the East goes under water as climate change fuels both extremes by Kathryn Prociv, Wether, NBC News, July 14, 2021
- Planes Sampling Air Above the Amazon Find the Rainforest is Releasing More Carbon Than it Stores by Georgina Gustin, Inside Climate News, July 14, 2021
- A Delta in Distress by Liza Gross, Scince, Inside Climate News, July 14, 2021
- These cities have the worst urban heat, where temperatures can spike 15-20 degrees in a matter of blocks By Angela Fritz, CNN by Liza Gross, Science, Inside Climate News, July 14, 2021
- Our climate change turning point is right here, right now by Opinion by Rebecca Solnit, Comment is Free, The Guardian, July 12, 2021
- Repustar Fact Brief - Are carbon dioxide emissions from human activities enough to affect the climate? by John Cook, Repustar, Jul 8, 2021
- If you’re not a climate reporter yet, you will be: Covid-19 coverage offers lessons for reporting on the climate crisis by Wolfgang Blau, Nieman Instittute, July 14, 2021
- Skeptical Science New Research for Week #28, 2021 by Doug Bostrom, Skeptical Science, July 15, 2021
- At least 42 dead in Germany as heavy rains bring catastrophic flooding by Philip Oltermann, Germany, The Guardian, July 15, 2021
- Science and Its Pretenders: Pseudoscience and Science Denial by Melanie Trecek-King, Thinking is Power, Jul 15, 2021
- Nearly half of Americans say climate change has become a bigger threat by David Beard, Environment, National Gegraphic, July 15, 2021
- Is climate change fueling floods in Germany? by Monir Ghaedi & Ajit Niranjan, Germany, Deutsche Welle (DW), July 16, 2021
- Flagstaff declares state of emergency as Arizona hit by devastating floods by Oliver Milman, U.S. News, Thme Guartdian, July 16, 2021
- A New Heat Wave Will Set Records Across the West This Weekend by Dahrna Noor, Earther, Gizmodo, July 16, 2021
- E.U. Set to Unveil First-Ever Carbon Border Tax by Sara Schonhardt, E&E News/Scientific American, July 13, 2021
- Floods Thrust Climate Change to Center of German Campaign as Toll Mounts by Melissa Eddy and Steven Erlanger, New York Times, July 17, 2021
