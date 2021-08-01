Climate Science Glossary

Skeptical Science New Research for Week #36, 2021

Posted on 9 September 2021 by doug_bostrom

108 articles by 621 contributing authors

Physical science of climate change, effects

Arctic amplification of climate change: a review of underlying mechanisms

Previdi et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac1c29

(provisional link) Understanding physical drivers of the 2015/16 marine heatwaves in the Northwest Atlantic

10.1038/s41598-021-97012-0

Observations of climate change, effects

Analysis of climatic trends in the upper Blue Nile basin based on homogenized data

Woldesenbet & Elagib Theoretical and Applied Climatology

10.1007/s00704-021-03767-x

Spatiotemporal changes and modulations of extreme climatic indices in monsoon-dominated climate region linkage with large-scale atmospheric oscillation

Islam et al. Atmospheric Research

10.1016/j.atmosres.2021.105840

Temporal variations in the frequency of thunderstorm days in Tabriz and its relationship with sunspots frequency and global atmospheric Co2 concentration

Ghavidel et al. Meteorology and Atmospheric Physics

10.1007/s00703-021-00832-y

Spatiotemporal Pattern Mining of Drought in the Last 40 Years in China Based on the SPEI and Space–Time Cube

Xu et al. Journal of Applied Meteorology and Climatology

10.1175/jamc-d-21-0049.1

Effects of Barents–Kara Seas ice and North Atlantic tripole patterns on Siberian cold anomalies

Chen et al. Weather and Climate Extremes

Open Access 10.1016/j.wace.2021.100385

Anthropogenic climate change contribution to wildfire-prone weather conditions in the Cerrado and Arc of deforestation

Li et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac1e3a

Instrumentation & observational methods of climate change, effects

(provisional link) Detectability of COVID-19 global emissions reductions in local CO 2 concentration measurements

10.1088/1748-9326/ac1eda

Identifying the evolving human imprint on heat wave trends over the United States and Mexico

M García-Martínez & A Bollasina Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac1edb

Modeling, simulation & projection of climate change, effects

How does the CMIP6 ensemble change the picture for European climate projections?

Palmer et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1002/essoar.10504579.1

Changes in the tropical lapse rate due to entrainment and their impact on climate sensitivity

Bao et al. Geophysical Research Letters

Open Access 10.1002/essoar.10507413.1

Projected Changes in the Near-Future Mean Climate and Extreme Climate Events in Northeast Thailand

Khadka et al. International Journal of Climatology

10.1002/joc.7377

Projections of South Asian Summer Monsoon under Global Warming from 1.5° to 5°C

Li et al. Journal of Climate

10.1175/jcli-d-20-0547.1

Mean and extreme precipitation changes over China under SSP scenarios: results from high-resolution dynamical downscaling for CORDEX East Asia

Zou & Zhou Climate Dynamics

10.1007/s00382-021-05947-x

A Quantile Mapping Approach based bias correction in CMIP5 Models for decadal temperature predictions over India

Patel et al. International Journal of Climatology

10.1002/joc.7376

CMIP6 Evaluation and Projection of East African Precipitation

Makula & Zhou International Journal of Climatology

10.1002/joc.7373

Advances in climate & climate effects modeling, simulation & projection

Assessing the quality of state-of-the-art regional climate information: the case of the UK Climate Projections 2018

Pacchetti et al. Climatic Change

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10584-021-03187-w

Superensembles of Raw and Bias-adjusted RCMs for Mediterranean Region, Turkey

Mesta & Kentel International Journal of Climatology

10.1002/joc.7381

An ocean modeling study to quantify wind forcing and oceanic mixing effects on the tropical North Pacific subsurface warm bias in CMIP and OMIP simulations

Zhu et al. Climate Dynamics

Open Access 10.1007/s00382-021-05946-y

Impacts of Sea Ice Mushy Thermodynamics in the Antarctic on the Coupled Earth System

DuVivier et al. Geophysical Research Letters

10.1002/essoar.10507052.1

Assessing the quality of state-of-the-art regional climate information: the case of the UK Climate Projections 2018

Pacchetti et al. Climatic Change

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10584-021-03187-w

Cryosphere & climate change

Strong Increase of Thawing of Subsea Permafrost in the 22nd Century Caused by Anthropogenic Climate Change

Wilkenskjeld et al.

Open Access pdf 10.5194/tc-2021-231

Arctic sea ice response to flooding of the snow layer in future warming scenarios

Pauling & Bitz Earth's Future

Open Access pdf 10.1029/2021ef002136

Clouds drive differences in future surface melt over the Antarctic ice shelves

Kittel et al.

Open Access pdf 10.5194/tc-2021-263

Defining the ‘ice shed’ of the Arctic Ocean’s Last Ice Area and its future evolution

Newton et al. Earth's Future

Open Access pdf 10.1029/2021ef001988

Past changes in natural and managed snow reliability of French Alps ski resorts from 1961 to 2018

Berard-Chenu et al.

Open Access pdf 10.5194/tc-2021-270

Effects of Barents–Kara Seas ice and North Atlantic tripole patterns on Siberian cold anomalies

Chen et al. Weather and Climate Extremes

Open Access 10.1016/j.wace.2021.100385

(provisional link) Data-driven spatiotemporal projections of shallow permafrost based on CMIP6 across the Qinghai?Tibet Plateau at 1 km2 scale

10.1029/2020JD033402

Sea level & climate change

Long-term sea-level rise necessitates a commitment to adaptation: A first order assessment

Haasnoot et al. Climate Risk Management

Open Access 10.1016/j.crm.2021.100355

Reduced misclosure of global sea-level budget with updated Tongji-Grace2018 solution

Wang et al. Scientific Reports

Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41598-021-96880-w

Paleoclimate

(provisional link) Glacier response to Holocene warmth inferred from in situ 10Be and 14C bedrock analyses in Steingletscher’s forefield (central Swiss Alps)



Diversity in the persistence of El Niño events over the last millennium

Sanchez & Karnauskas Geophysical Research Letters

10.1029/2021gl093698

Biology & climate change

Ice matters: Life-history strategies of two Antarctic seals dictate climate change eventualities in the Weddell Sea

Wege et al. Global Change Biology

Open Access pdf 10.1111/gcb.15828

The role of a changing Arctic Ocean and climate for the biogeochemical cycling of dimethyl sulphide and carbon monoxide

Campen et al. Ambio

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s13280-021-01612-z

Decreasing Groundwater Supply Can Exacerbate Lake Warming and Trigger Algal Blooms

Safaie et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Biogeosciences

10.1029/2021jg006455

The tempo of greening in the European Alps: Spatial variations on a common theme

Choler et al. Global Change Biology

10.1111/gcb.15820

Late to bed, late to rise—Warmer autumn temperatures delay spring phenology by delaying dormancy

Beil et al. Global Change Biology

Open Access pdf 10.1111/gcb.15858

Warming and imidacloprid pulses determine macroinvertebrate community dynamics in experimental streams

Macaulay et al. Global Change Biology

10.1111/gcb.15856

Persistent yet vulnerable: resurvey of an Abies ecotone reveals few differences but vulnerability to climate change

Nelson et al. Ecology

10.1002/ecy.3525

Predicting how climate change threatens the prey base of Arctic marine predators

Florko et al. Ecology Letters

10.1111/ele.13866

Experimental warming and its legacy effects on root dynamics following two hurricane disturbances in a wet tropical forest

Yaffar et al. Global Change Biology

10.1111/gcb.15870

Climate mediates the relationship between plant biodiversity and forest structure across the United States

Hakkenberg et al. Global Ecology and Biogeography

Open Access pdf 10.1111/geb.13380

Coral adaptation to climate change: Meta-analysis reveals high heritability across multiple traits

Bairos?Novak et al. Global Change Biology

10.1111/gcb.15829

Bright spots as climate-smart marine spatial planning tools for conservation and blue growth

Queirós et al. Global Change Biology

Open Access pdf 10.1111/gcb.15827

Extreme cold events reduce the stability of mangrove soil mollusc community biomass in the context of climate impact

Chen et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac1b5b

Moisture and temperature influences on nonlinear vegetation trends in Serengeti National Park

Huang et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac1a37

(provisional link) Deep-time climate legacies affect origination rates of marine genera

10.1073/pnas.2105769118

Terrestrial biodiversity threatened by increasing global aridity velocity under high-level warming

Shi et al. Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences

10.1073/pnas.2015552118

Observed and projected trends in climate extremes in a tropical highland region: an agroecosystem perspective

Ademe et al. International Journal of Climatology

10.1002/joc.7378

GHG sources & sinks, flux, related geochemistry

Well-to-wheel analysis of greenhouse gas emissions and energy consumption for electric vehicles: A comparative study in Oceania

Sheng et al. Energy Policy

10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112552

Soil microbial biomass carbon and freeze-thaw cycles drive seasonal changes in soil microbial quotient along a steep altitudinal gradient

Cao et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Biogeosciences

10.1029/2021jg006325

Stimulation of N2O emission via bacterial denitrification driven by acidification in estuarine sediments

Su et al. Global Change Biology

10.1111/gcb.15863

Differential effects of altered precipitation regimes on soil carbon cycles in arid vs. humid terrestrial ecosystems

Wang et al. Global Change Biology

10.1111/gcb.15875

Mapping methane point emissions with the PRISMA spaceborne imaging spectrometer

Guanter et al. Remote Sensing of Environment

Open Access 10.1016/j.rse.2021.112671

Evaluation of variation in background nitrous oxide emissions: A new global synthesis integrating the impacts of climate, soil and management conditions

Yin et al. Global Change Biology

10.1111/gcb.15860

Challenges in using soil carbon modelling in LCA of agricultural products—the devil is in the detail

Joensuu et al. The International Journal of Life Cycle Assessment

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s11367-021-01967-1

Stability of tropical forest tree carbon-water relations in a rainfall exclusion treatment through shifts in effective water uptake depth

Pivovaroff et al. Global Change Biology

10.1111/gcb.15869

Excess soil moisture and fresh carbon input are prerequisites for methane production in podzolic soil

Korkiakoski et al.

Open Access pdf 10.5194/bg-2021-216

Measuring frequency and accuracy of annual nitrous oxide emission estimates

Lammirato et al. Agricultural and Forest Meteorology

10.1016/j.agrformet.2021.108624

Methane (CH4) sources in Krakow, Poland: insights from isotope analysis

Menoud et al. Atmospheric Chemistry and Physics

Open Access pdf 10.5194/acp-21-13167-2021

Effects of soil water content on carbon sink strength in an alpine swamp meadow of the northeastern Qinghai-Tibet Plateau

Wei et al.

Open Access pdf 10.5194/bg-2021-193

Assessing urban methane emissions using column-observing portable Fourier transform infrared (FTIR) spectrometers and a novel Bayesian inversion framework

Jones et al. Atmospheric Chemistry and Physics

Open Access pdf 10.5194/acp-21-13131-2021

Carbon dioxide and water vapor fluxes of multi-purpose winter wheat production systems in the U.S. Southern Great Plains

Wagle et al. Agricultural and Forest Meteorology

10.1016/j.agrformet.2021.108631

Organic matter chemistry drives carbon dioxide production of peatlands

Normand et al. Geophysical Research Letters

10.1029/2021gl093392

CO2 removal & mitigation science & engineering

Financing coal-fired power plant to demonstrate CCS (carbon capture and storage) through an innovative policy incentive in China

Yang et al. Energy Policy

10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112562

What are the barriers to agricultural biomass market development? The case of Poland

Roszkowska & Szubska-W?odarczyk Environment Systems and Decisions

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10669-021-09831-1

(provisional link) CO2 separation of a novel Ultem-based mixed matrix membrane incorporated with Ni2+-exchanged zeolite X

10.1016/j.ceja.2021.100091

(provisional link) Ni/CeO2 catalysts for low-temperature CO2 methanation: Identifying effect of support morphology and oxygen vacancy



Decarbonization

Tell me how you feel about geothermal energy: Affect as a revealing factor of the role of seismic risk on public acceptance

Cousse et al. Energy Policy

Open Access 10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112547

Geoengineering climate

Methods for Dispersal of Precipitated Calcium Carbonate for Stratospheric Aerosol Injection

Neukermans et al. Journal of Atmospheric and Oceanic Technology

Open Access pdf 10.1175/jtech-d-20-0205.1

Black carbon

Optical properties of coated black carbon aggregates: numerical simulations, radiative forcing estimates, and size-resolved parameterization scheme

Romshoo et al. Atmospheric Chemistry and Physics

Open Access pdf 10.5194/acp-21-12989-2021

Ice nucleation activities of soot particles internally mixed with sulphuric acid at cirrus cloud conditions

Gao et al.

Open Access pdf 10.5194/acp-2021-645

Climate change communications & cognition

Climate change in news media across the globe: An automated analysis of issue attention and themes in climate change coverage in 10 countries (2006–2018)

Hase et al. Global Environmental Change

Open Access 10.1016/j.gloenvcha.2021.102353

A “precariously unprepared” Pentagon? Climate security beliefs and decision-making in the U.S. military

Burnett & Mach Global Environmental Change

Open Access 10.1016/j.gloenvcha.2021.102345

Young Adults’ Reactions and Engagement with Short-form Videos on Sea Level Rise

Shriver-Rice et al. Environmental Communication

10.1080/17524032.2021.1963800

Is the political divide on climate change narrower for people of color? Evidence from a decade of U.S. polling

Ballew et al. Journal of Environmental Psychology

10.1016/j.jenvp.2021.101680

Agronomy, animal husbundry, food production & climate change

Agricultural breadbaskets shift poleward given adaptive farmer behavior under climate change

Franke et al. Global Change Biology

10.1111/gcb.15868

Climate change may interact with nitrogen fertilizer management leading to different ammonia loss in China’s croplands

Xu et al. Global Change Biology

10.1111/gcb.15874

Ecosystem approach to harvesting in the Arctic: Walking the tightrope between exploitation and conservation in the Barents Sea

Heath et al. Ambio

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s13280-021-01616-9

Assessing small livestock herders’ adaptation to climate variability and its impact on livestock losses and poverty

Faisal et al. Climate Risk Management

Open Access 10.1016/j.crm.2021.100358

Combined impacts of climate and air pollution on human health and agricultural productivity

Sillmann et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac1df8

Future climate change significantly alters interannual wheat yield variability over half of harvested areas

Liu et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac1fbb

A vital option for food security and greenhouse gases mitigation: planting elite super rice in double- to single-rice cropping fields in China

Fan et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access pdf 10.1088/1748-9326/ac1e3e

Challenges in using soil carbon modelling in LCA of agricultural products—the devil is in the detail

Joensuu et al. The International Journal of Life Cycle Assessment

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s11367-021-01967-1

Do women farmers cope or adapt to strategies in response to climate extreme events? Evidence from rural Ghana

Yenglier Yiridomoh & Owusu Tilakasiri Climate and Development Vidyodaya Journal of Humanities and Social Sciences Vidyodaya Journal of Humanities and Social Sciences Vidyodaya Journal of Humanities and Social Sciences Asian Research Journal of Agriculture Asian Journal of Agricultural Extension, Economics & Sociology Agro-Science

Open Access 10.1080/17565529.2021.1971943

Reorienting climate decision making research for smallholder farming systems through decision science

Waldman et al. Current Opinion in Environmental Sustainability

10.1016/j.cosust.2021.08.002

Carbon dioxide and water vapor fluxes of multi-purpose winter wheat production systems in the U.S. Southern Great Plains

Wagle et al. Agricultural and Forest Meteorology

10.1016/j.agrformet.2021.108631

Observed and projected trends in climate extremes in a tropical highland region: an agroecosystem perspective

Ademe et al. International Journal of Climatology

10.1002/joc.7378

Climate and human induced 2000-year vegetation diversity change in Yunnan, southwestern China

Wang et al. The Holocene

10.1177/09596836211041730

Hydrology & climate change

Impacts of climate change and rising atmospheric CO2 on future projected reference evapotranspiration in Emilia-Romagna (Italy)

Ben Hamouda et al. Theoretical and Applied Climatology

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s00704-021-03745-3

Mean and extreme precipitation changes over China under SSP scenarios: results from high-resolution dynamical downscaling for CORDEX East Asia

Zou & Zhou Climate Dynamics

10.1007/s00382-021-05947-x

Significant increase of the global population exposure to increased precipitation extremes in the future

Chen & Sun Earth's Future

Open Access pdf 10.1029/2020ef001941

Clarifying the Propagation Dynamics from Meteorological to Hydrological Drought Induced by Climate Change and Direct Human Activities

Li et al. Journal of Hydrometeorology

10.1175/jhm-d-21-0033.1

Higher Probability of Occurrence of Hotter and Shorter Heat Waves Followed by Heavy Rainfall

You & Wang Geophysical Research Letters

10.1029/2021gl094831

Adaptation to climate change induced water stress in major glacierized mountain regions

Aggarwal et al. Climate and Development

10.1080/17565529.2021.1971059

Uncertainties, Limits, and Benefits of Climate Change Mitigation for Soil Moisture Drought in Southwestern North America

Cook et al. Earth's Future

Open Access pdf 10.1029/2021ef002014

Climate change economics

African continental free trade area (AfCFTA): projected economic impact assessment under future warming in CMIP6

Arreyndip Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac1fbd

The social cost of carbon dioxide under climate-economy feedbacks and temperature variability

Kikstra et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac1d0b

Climate change mitigation public policy research

Reviewing the Market Stability Reserve in light of more ambitious EU ETS emission targets

Osorio et al. Energy Policy

Open Access 10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112530

Why are carbon taxes unfair? Disentangling public perceptions of fairness

Povitkina et al. Global Environmental Change SSRN Electronic Journal

Open Access 10.1016/j.gloenvcha.2021.102356

Relevant sectors in CO 2 emissions in Ecuador and implications for mitigation policies

Buenaño et al. Energy Policy

Open Access 10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112551

National ‘fair shares’ in reducing greenhouse gas emissions within the principled framework of international environmental law

Rajamani et al. Climate Policy

Open Access pdf 10.1080/14693062.2021.1970504

Climate change adaptation & adaptation public policy research

Long-term sea-level rise necessitates a commitment to adaptation: A first order assessment

Haasnoot et al. Climate Risk Management

Open Access 10.1016/j.crm.2021.100355

The consideration of future risk trends in national adaptation planning: conceptual gaps and empirical lessons

Garschagen et al. Climate Risk Management

Open Access 10.1016/j.crm.2021.100357

Assessing the dynamics of urban vulnerability to climate change: Case of Helsinki, Finland

Jurgilevich et al. Environmental Science & Policy

Open Access 10.1016/j.envsci.2021.08.002

Adaptation to climate change induced water stress in major glacierized mountain regions

Aggarwal et al. Climate and Development

10.1080/17565529.2021.1971059

(provisional link) Future cooling gap in shared socioeconomic pathways

10.1088/1748-9326/ac2195

(provisional link) Strategic basin and delta planning increases the resilience of the Mekong Delta under future uncertainty

10.1073/pnas.2026127118

Climate change impacts on human health

Combined impacts of climate and air pollution on human health and agricultural productivity

Sillmann et al. Environmental Research Letters

Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac1df8

Borderless heat hazards with bordered impacts

Brimicombe et al. Earth's Future

Open Access pdf 10.1029/2021ef002064

Climate change impacts on human culture

The rapidly changing Arctic and its societal implications

Ford et al. WIREs Climate Change

10.1002/wcc.735

Other

(provisional link) Interactions between two existential threats: COVID-19 and climate change

10.3389/fpsyg.2021.644600

A ‘debt’ based approach to land degradation as an indicator of global change

Wuepper et al. Global Change Biology

Open Access pdf 10.1111/gcb.15830

Informed opinion, nudges & major initiatives

Global change on the Blue Planet

DellaSala Encyclopedia of the Anthropocene Reference Module in Earth Systems and Environmental Sciences

10.1016/b978-0-12-809665-9.05878-x

Heat waves: a hot topic in climate change research

Marx et al. Theoretical and Applied Climatology

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s00704-021-03758-y

An IPCC that listens: introducing reciprocity to climate change communication

Dudman & de Wit Climatic Change

Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10584-021-03186-x

Obtaining articles wihout journal subscriptions

We know it's frustrating that many articles we cite here are not free to read. One-off paid access fees are generally astronomically priced, suitable for such as "On a Heuristic Point of View Concerning the Production and Transformation of Light" but not as a gamble on unknowns. With a median world income of US$ 9,373, for most of us US$ 42 is significant money to wager on an article's relevance and importance.

Here's an excellent collection of tips and techniques for obtaining articles, legally.

Unpaywall offers a browser extension for Chrome and Firefox that automatically indicates when an article is freely accessible and provides immediate access without further trouble. Unpaywall is also unscammy, works well, is itself offered free to use. The organizers (a legitimate nonprofit) report about a 50% success rate

The weekly New Research catch is checked against the Unpaywall database with accessible items being flagged. Especially for just-published articles this mechansim may fail. If you're interested in an article title and it is not listed here as "open access," be sure to check the link anyway.

How is New Research assembled?

Most articles appearing here are found via RSS feeds from journal publishers, filtered by search terms to produce raw output for assessment of relevance.

Relevant articles are then queried against the Unpaywall database, to identify open access articles and expose useful metadata for articles appearing in the database.

The objective of New Research isn't to cast a tinge on scientific results, to color readers' impressions. Hence candidate articles are assessed via two metrics only:

Was an article deemed of sufficient merit by a team of journal editors and peer reviewers? The fact of journal RSS output assigns a "yes" to this automatically.

Is an article relevant to the topic of anthropogenic climate change? Due to filter overlap with other publication topics of inquiry, of a typical week's 550 or so input articles about 1/4 of RSS output makes the cut.

A few journals offer public access to "preprint" versions of articles for which the review process is not yet complete. As it is the journal's decision to do so, we respect that and include such items in New Research. These are flagged as "preprint."

The section "Informed opinion, nudges & major initiatives" includes some items that are not scientific research per se but fall instead into the category of "perspectives," observations of implications of research findings, areas needing attention, etc.

What does " (provisional link) " mean?

When the input list for New Research is processed, some articles do not produce a result from the journal databases we employ. Usually this is because the publisher has not yet supplied information to doi.org for the given article. In these cases and in order to still include timely listing of articles, we employ an alternate search tactic. While this method is usually correct, sometimes the link shown will lead to an incorrect destination (available time does not always permit manual checking of these). We invite readers to submit corrections in comments below.

Each edition of New Research is reprocessed some two weeks after intitial publication to catch stragglers into the DOI ecosystem. Many "provisional links" will end up being corrected as part of this process.

Suggestions

Please let us know if you're aware of an article you think may be of interest for Skeptical Science research news, or if we've missed something that may be important. Send your input to Skeptical Science via our contact form.

Journals covered

A list of journals we cover may be found here. We welcome pointers to omissions, new journals etc.

Previous edition

The previous edition of Skeptical Science New Research may be found here.