Climate Science Glossary

Skeptical Science New Research for Week #36, 2021
Posted on 9 September 2021 by doug_bostrom
108 articles by 621 contributing authors
Physical science of climate change, effects
Arctic amplification of climate change: a review of underlying mechanisms
Previdi et al. Environmental Research Letters
Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac1c29
(provisional link) Understanding physical drivers of the 2015/16 marine heatwaves in the Northwest Atlantic
10.1038/s41598-021-97012-0
Observations of climate change, effects
Analysis of climatic trends in the upper Blue Nile basin based on homogenized data
Woldesenbet & Elagib Theoretical and Applied Climatology
10.1007/s00704-021-03767-x
Spatiotemporal changes and modulations of extreme climatic indices in monsoon-dominated climate region linkage with large-scale atmospheric oscillation
Islam et al. Atmospheric Research
10.1016/j.atmosres.2021.105840
Temporal variations in the frequency of thunderstorm days in Tabriz and its relationship with sunspots frequency and global atmospheric Co2 concentration
Ghavidel et al. Meteorology and Atmospheric Physics
10.1007/s00703-021-00832-y
Spatiotemporal Pattern Mining of Drought in the Last 40 Years in China Based on the SPEI and Space–Time Cube
Xu et al. Journal of Applied Meteorology and Climatology
10.1175/jamc-d-21-0049.1
Effects of Barents–Kara Seas ice and North Atlantic tripole patterns on Siberian cold anomalies
Chen et al. Weather and Climate Extremes
Open Access 10.1016/j.wace.2021.100385
Anthropogenic climate change contribution to wildfire-prone weather conditions in the Cerrado and Arc of deforestation
Li et al. Environmental Research Letters
Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac1e3a
Instrumentation & observational methods of climate change, effects
(provisional link) Detectability of COVID-19 global emissions reductions in local CO 2 concentration measurements
10.1088/1748-9326/ac1eda
Identifying the evolving human imprint on heat wave trends over the United States and Mexico
M García-Martínez & A Bollasina Environmental Research Letters
Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac1edb
Modeling, simulation & projection of climate change, effects
How does the CMIP6 ensemble change the picture for European climate projections?
Palmer et al. Environmental Research Letters
Open Access 10.1002/essoar.10504579.1
Changes in the tropical lapse rate due to entrainment and their impact on climate sensitivity
Bao et al. Geophysical Research Letters
Open Access 10.1002/essoar.10507413.1
Projected Changes in the Near-Future Mean Climate and Extreme Climate Events in Northeast Thailand
Khadka et al. International Journal of Climatology
10.1002/joc.7377
Projections of South Asian Summer Monsoon under Global Warming from 1.5° to 5°C
Li et al. Journal of Climate
10.1175/jcli-d-20-0547.1
Mean and extreme precipitation changes over China under SSP scenarios: results from high-resolution dynamical downscaling for CORDEX East Asia
Zou & Zhou Climate Dynamics
10.1007/s00382-021-05947-x
A Quantile Mapping Approach based bias correction in CMIP5 Models for decadal temperature predictions over India
Patel et al. International Journal of Climatology
10.1002/joc.7376
CMIP6 Evaluation and Projection of East African Precipitation
Makula & Zhou International Journal of Climatology
10.1002/joc.7373
Advances in climate & climate effects modeling, simulation & projection
Assessing the quality of state-of-the-art regional climate information: the case of the UK Climate Projections 2018
Pacchetti et al. Climatic Change
Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10584-021-03187-w
Superensembles of Raw and Bias-adjusted RCMs for Mediterranean Region, Turkey
Mesta & Kentel International Journal of Climatology
10.1002/joc.7381
An ocean modeling study to quantify wind forcing and oceanic mixing effects on the tropical North Pacific subsurface warm bias in CMIP and OMIP simulations
Zhu et al. Climate Dynamics
Open Access 10.1007/s00382-021-05946-y
Impacts of Sea Ice Mushy Thermodynamics in the Antarctic on the Coupled Earth System
DuVivier et al. Geophysical Research Letters
10.1002/essoar.10507052.1
Cryosphere & climate change
Strong Increase of Thawing of Subsea Permafrost in the 22nd Century Caused by Anthropogenic Climate Change
Wilkenskjeld et al.
Open Access pdf 10.5194/tc-2021-231
Arctic sea ice response to flooding of the snow layer in future warming scenarios
Pauling & Bitz Earth's Future
Open Access pdf 10.1029/2021ef002136
Clouds drive differences in future surface melt over the Antarctic ice shelves
Kittel et al.
Open Access pdf 10.5194/tc-2021-263
Defining the ‘ice shed’ of the Arctic Ocean’s Last Ice Area and its future evolution
Newton et al. Earth's Future
Open Access pdf 10.1029/2021ef001988
Past changes in natural and managed snow reliability of French Alps ski resorts from 1961 to 2018
Berard-Chenu et al.
Open Access pdf 10.5194/tc-2021-270
(provisional link) Data-driven spatiotemporal projections of shallow permafrost based on CMIP6 across the Qinghai?Tibet Plateau at 1 km2 scale
10.1029/2020JD033402
Sea level & climate change
Long-term sea-level rise necessitates a commitment to adaptation: A first order assessment
Haasnoot et al. Climate Risk Management
Open Access 10.1016/j.crm.2021.100355
Reduced misclosure of global sea-level budget with updated Tongji-Grace2018 solution
Wang et al. Scientific Reports
Open Access pdf 10.1038/s41598-021-96880-w
Paleoclimate
(provisional link) Glacier response to Holocene warmth inferred from in situ 10Be and 14C bedrock analyses in Steingletscher’s forefield (central Swiss Alps)
Diversity in the persistence of El Niño events over the last millennium
Sanchez & Karnauskas Geophysical Research Letters
10.1029/2021gl093698
Biology & climate change
Ice matters: Life-history strategies of two Antarctic seals dictate climate change eventualities in the Weddell Sea
Wege et al. Global Change Biology
Open Access pdf 10.1111/gcb.15828
The role of a changing Arctic Ocean and climate for the biogeochemical cycling of dimethyl sulphide and carbon monoxide
Campen et al. Ambio
Open Access pdf 10.1007/s13280-021-01612-z
Decreasing Groundwater Supply Can Exacerbate Lake Warming and Trigger Algal Blooms
Safaie et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Biogeosciences
10.1029/2021jg006455
The tempo of greening in the European Alps: Spatial variations on a common theme
Choler et al. Global Change Biology
10.1111/gcb.15820
Late to bed, late to rise—Warmer autumn temperatures delay spring phenology by delaying dormancy
Beil et al. Global Change Biology
Open Access pdf 10.1111/gcb.15858
Warming and imidacloprid pulses determine macroinvertebrate community dynamics in experimental streams
Macaulay et al. Global Change Biology
10.1111/gcb.15856
Persistent yet vulnerable: resurvey of an Abies ecotone reveals few differences but vulnerability to climate change
Nelson et al. Ecology
10.1002/ecy.3525
Predicting how climate change threatens the prey base of Arctic marine predators
Florko et al. Ecology Letters
10.1111/ele.13866
Experimental warming and its legacy effects on root dynamics following two hurricane disturbances in a wet tropical forest
Yaffar et al. Global Change Biology
10.1111/gcb.15870
Climate mediates the relationship between plant biodiversity and forest structure across the United States
Hakkenberg et al. Global Ecology and Biogeography
Open Access pdf 10.1111/geb.13380
Coral adaptation to climate change: Meta-analysis reveals high heritability across multiple traits
Bairos?Novak et al. Global Change Biology
10.1111/gcb.15829
Bright spots as climate-smart marine spatial planning tools for conservation and blue growth
Queirós et al. Global Change Biology
Open Access pdf 10.1111/gcb.15827
Extreme cold events reduce the stability of mangrove soil mollusc community biomass in the context of climate impact
Chen et al. Environmental Research Letters
Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac1b5b
Moisture and temperature influences on nonlinear vegetation trends in Serengeti National Park
Huang et al. Environmental Research Letters
Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac1a37
(provisional link) Deep-time climate legacies affect origination rates of marine genera
10.1073/pnas.2105769118
Terrestrial biodiversity threatened by increasing global aridity velocity under high-level warming
Shi et al. Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences
10.1073/pnas.2015552118
Observed and projected trends in climate extremes in a tropical highland region: an agroecosystem perspective
Ademe et al. International Journal of Climatology
10.1002/joc.7378
GHG sources & sinks, flux, related geochemistry
Well-to-wheel analysis of greenhouse gas emissions and energy consumption for electric vehicles: A comparative study in Oceania
Sheng et al. Energy Policy
10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112552
Soil microbial biomass carbon and freeze-thaw cycles drive seasonal changes in soil microbial quotient along a steep altitudinal gradient
Cao et al. Journal of Geophysical Research: Biogeosciences
10.1029/2021jg006325
Stimulation of N2O emission via bacterial denitrification driven by acidification in estuarine sediments
Su et al. Global Change Biology
10.1111/gcb.15863
Differential effects of altered precipitation regimes on soil carbon cycles in arid vs. humid terrestrial ecosystems
Wang et al. Global Change Biology
10.1111/gcb.15875
Mapping methane point emissions with the PRISMA spaceborne imaging spectrometer
Guanter et al. Remote Sensing of Environment
Open Access 10.1016/j.rse.2021.112671
Evaluation of variation in background nitrous oxide emissions: A new global synthesis integrating the impacts of climate, soil and management conditions
Yin et al. Global Change Biology
10.1111/gcb.15860
Challenges in using soil carbon modelling in LCA of agricultural products—the devil is in the detail
Joensuu et al. The International Journal of Life Cycle Assessment
Open Access pdf 10.1007/s11367-021-01967-1
Stability of tropical forest tree carbon-water relations in a rainfall exclusion treatment through shifts in effective water uptake depth
Pivovaroff et al. Global Change Biology
10.1111/gcb.15869
Excess soil moisture and fresh carbon input are prerequisites for methane production in podzolic soil
Korkiakoski et al.
Open Access pdf 10.5194/bg-2021-216
Measuring frequency and accuracy of annual nitrous oxide emission estimates
Lammirato et al. Agricultural and Forest Meteorology
10.1016/j.agrformet.2021.108624
Methane (CH4) sources in Krakow, Poland: insights from isotope analysis
Menoud et al. Atmospheric Chemistry and Physics
Open Access pdf 10.5194/acp-21-13167-2021
Effects of soil water content on carbon sink strength in an alpine swamp meadow of the northeastern Qinghai-Tibet Plateau
Wei et al.
Open Access pdf 10.5194/bg-2021-193
Assessing urban methane emissions using column-observing portable Fourier transform infrared (FTIR) spectrometers and a novel Bayesian inversion framework
Jones et al. Atmospheric Chemistry and Physics
Open Access pdf 10.5194/acp-21-13131-2021
Carbon dioxide and water vapor fluxes of multi-purpose winter wheat production systems in the U.S. Southern Great Plains
Wagle et al. Agricultural and Forest Meteorology
10.1016/j.agrformet.2021.108631
Organic matter chemistry drives carbon dioxide production of peatlands
Normand et al. Geophysical Research Letters
10.1029/2021gl093392
CO2 removal & mitigation science & engineering
Financing coal-fired power plant to demonstrate CCS (carbon capture and storage) through an innovative policy incentive in China
Yang et al. Energy Policy
10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112562
What are the barriers to agricultural biomass market development? The case of Poland
Roszkowska & Szubska-W?odarczyk Environment Systems and Decisions
Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10669-021-09831-1
(provisional link) CO2 separation of a novel Ultem-based mixed matrix membrane incorporated with Ni2+-exchanged zeolite X
10.1016/j.ceja.2021.100091
(provisional link) Ni/CeO2 catalysts for low-temperature CO2 methanation: Identifying effect of support morphology and oxygen vacancy
Decarbonization
Tell me how you feel about geothermal energy: Affect as a revealing factor of the role of seismic risk on public acceptance
Cousse et al. Energy Policy
Open Access 10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112547
Geoengineering climate
Methods for Dispersal of Precipitated Calcium Carbonate for Stratospheric Aerosol Injection
Neukermans et al. Journal of Atmospheric and Oceanic Technology
Open Access pdf 10.1175/jtech-d-20-0205.1
Black carbon
Optical properties of coated black carbon aggregates: numerical simulations, radiative forcing estimates, and size-resolved parameterization scheme
Romshoo et al. Atmospheric Chemistry and Physics
Open Access pdf 10.5194/acp-21-12989-2021
Ice nucleation activities of soot particles internally mixed with sulphuric acid at cirrus cloud conditions
Gao et al.
Open Access pdf 10.5194/acp-2021-645
Climate change communications & cognition
Climate change in news media across the globe: An automated analysis of issue attention and themes in climate change coverage in 10 countries (2006–2018)
Hase et al. Global Environmental Change
Open Access 10.1016/j.gloenvcha.2021.102353
A “precariously unprepared” Pentagon? Climate security beliefs and decision-making in the U.S. military
Burnett & Mach Global Environmental Change
Open Access 10.1016/j.gloenvcha.2021.102345
Young Adults’ Reactions and Engagement with Short-form Videos on Sea Level Rise
Shriver-Rice et al. Environmental Communication
10.1080/17524032.2021.1963800
Is the political divide on climate change narrower for people of color? Evidence from a decade of U.S. polling
Ballew et al. Journal of Environmental Psychology
10.1016/j.jenvp.2021.101680
Agronomy, animal husbundry, food production & climate change
Agricultural breadbaskets shift poleward given adaptive farmer behavior under climate change
Franke et al. Global Change Biology
10.1111/gcb.15868
Climate change may interact with nitrogen fertilizer management leading to different ammonia loss in China’s croplands
Xu et al. Global Change Biology
10.1111/gcb.15874
Ecosystem approach to harvesting in the Arctic: Walking the tightrope between exploitation and conservation in the Barents Sea
Heath et al. Ambio
Open Access pdf 10.1007/s13280-021-01616-9
Assessing small livestock herders’ adaptation to climate variability and its impact on livestock losses and poverty
Faisal et al. Climate Risk Management
Open Access 10.1016/j.crm.2021.100358
Combined impacts of climate and air pollution on human health and agricultural productivity
Sillmann et al. Environmental Research Letters
Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac1df8
Future climate change significantly alters interannual wheat yield variability over half of harvested areas
Liu et al. Environmental Research Letters
Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac1fbb
A vital option for food security and greenhouse gases mitigation: planting elite super rice in double- to single-rice cropping fields in China
Fan et al. Environmental Research Letters
Open Access pdf 10.1088/1748-9326/ac1e3e
Do women farmers cope or adapt to strategies in response to climate extreme events? Evidence from rural Ghana
Yenglier Yiridomoh & Owusu Tilakasiri Climate and Development Vidyodaya Journal of Humanities and Social Sciences Vidyodaya Journal of Humanities and Social Sciences Vidyodaya Journal of Humanities and Social Sciences Asian Research Journal of Agriculture Asian Journal of Agricultural Extension, Economics & Sociology Agro-Science
Open Access 10.1080/17565529.2021.1971943
Reorienting climate decision making research for smallholder farming systems through decision science
Waldman et al. Current Opinion in Environmental Sustainability
10.1016/j.cosust.2021.08.002
Climate and human induced 2000-year vegetation diversity change in Yunnan, southwestern China
Wang et al. The Holocene
10.1177/09596836211041730
Hydrology & climate change
Impacts of climate change and rising atmospheric CO2 on future projected reference evapotranspiration in Emilia-Romagna (Italy)
Ben Hamouda et al. Theoretical and Applied Climatology
Open Access pdf 10.1007/s00704-021-03745-3
Significant increase of the global population exposure to increased precipitation extremes in the future
Chen & Sun Earth's Future
Open Access pdf 10.1029/2020ef001941
Clarifying the Propagation Dynamics from Meteorological to Hydrological Drought Induced by Climate Change and Direct Human Activities
Li et al. Journal of Hydrometeorology
10.1175/jhm-d-21-0033.1
Higher Probability of Occurrence of Hotter and Shorter Heat Waves Followed by Heavy Rainfall
You & Wang Geophysical Research Letters
10.1029/2021gl094831
Adaptation to climate change induced water stress in major glacierized mountain regions
Aggarwal et al. Climate and Development
10.1080/17565529.2021.1971059
Uncertainties, Limits, and Benefits of Climate Change Mitigation for Soil Moisture Drought in Southwestern North America
Cook et al. Earth's Future
Open Access pdf 10.1029/2021ef002014
Climate change economics
African continental free trade area (AfCFTA): projected economic impact assessment under future warming in CMIP6
Arreyndip Environmental Research Letters
Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac1fbd
The social cost of carbon dioxide under climate-economy feedbacks and temperature variability
Kikstra et al. Environmental Research Letters
Open Access 10.1088/1748-9326/ac1d0b
Climate change mitigation public policy research
Reviewing the Market Stability Reserve in light of more ambitious EU ETS emission targets
Osorio et al. Energy Policy
Open Access 10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112530
Why are carbon taxes unfair? Disentangling public perceptions of fairness
Povitkina et al. Global Environmental Change SSRN Electronic Journal
Open Access 10.1016/j.gloenvcha.2021.102356
Relevant sectors in CO2 emissions in Ecuador and implications for mitigation policies
Buenaño et al. Energy Policy
Open Access 10.1016/j.enpol.2021.112551
National ‘fair shares’ in reducing greenhouse gas emissions within the principled framework of international environmental law
Rajamani et al. Climate Policy
Open Access pdf 10.1080/14693062.2021.1970504
Climate change adaptation & adaptation public policy research
The consideration of future risk trends in national adaptation planning: conceptual gaps and empirical lessons
Garschagen et al. Climate Risk Management
Open Access 10.1016/j.crm.2021.100357
Assessing the dynamics of urban vulnerability to climate change: Case of Helsinki, Finland
Jurgilevich et al. Environmental Science & Policy
Open Access 10.1016/j.envsci.2021.08.002
(provisional link) Future cooling gap in shared socioeconomic pathways
10.1088/1748-9326/ac2195
(provisional link) Strategic basin and delta planning increases the resilience of the Mekong Delta under future uncertainty
10.1073/pnas.2026127118
Climate change impacts on human health
Borderless heat hazards with bordered impacts
Brimicombe et al. Earth's Future
Open Access pdf 10.1029/2021ef002064
Climate change impacts on human culture
The rapidly changing Arctic and its societal implications
Ford et al. WIREs Climate Change
10.1002/wcc.735
Other
(provisional link) Interactions between two existential threats: COVID-19 and climate change
10.3389/fpsyg.2021.644600
A ‘debt’ based approach to land degradation as an indicator of global change
Wuepper et al. Global Change Biology
Open Access pdf 10.1111/gcb.15830
Informed opinion, nudges & major initiatives
Global change on the Blue Planet
DellaSala Encyclopedia of the Anthropocene Reference Module in Earth Systems and Environmental Sciences
10.1016/b978-0-12-809665-9.05878-x
Heat waves: a hot topic in climate change research
Marx et al. Theoretical and Applied Climatology
Open Access pdf 10.1007/s00704-021-03758-y
An IPCC that listens: introducing reciprocity to climate change communication
Dudman & de Wit Climatic Change
Open Access pdf 10.1007/s10584-021-03186-x
